Scoring, Drives and Plays

Thursday, June 21, 2018


 

As the summer officially begins, we’re kicking off this series of articles. For those unfamiliar with this series, we’re taking a look back at he 2017 season, adding data points and notes with an application in the form of potential regression analysis that can serve as bullet points that can go into our diagnosis of player and team expectations as we head into the 2018 season. Stareting our downhill journey to August drafts, we’re taking a look at scoring, drives and plays largely on a team level, while peppering in some individual player notes here as well.

 

In 2017, we were left to play in the kiddie pool because scoring was one thing that the NFL severely lacked. NFL teams averaged 21.7 points per game a year ago, their fewest per game in a season since 2009. In terms of offensive touchdowns, we had 108 fewer rushing and receiving scores than there were in the 2016 season, and the overall total of those scores (1,121) were the fewest we’ve had in a season since the 2007 campaign.

 

 

Touchdowns are the lifeblood for creating a high-scoring fantasy football environment and that offensive ineptitude of putting the ball in the end zone caused us to have our lowest-scoring offensive fantasy season over the past eight years. 42.8 percent of drives ended in punts last year, highest rate since the 1999 season. We can pick out our favorite specific set of ingredients that are baked into that scoring decline from the litany of quarterback injuries, universal offensive line incompetence, defensive play rising, impact of rule changes or anything else under the microscope, but betting on overall offensive scoring output rebounding is a probable wager to place. This was just a quick scratch of the surface and as we delve deeper into the position levels, we’ll highlight a few spots along the way that we can target to exploit with the scoring tide anticpated to rise.

 

Ram It with Efficiency


Despite league-wide scoring dropping, a few teams still delivered stat-stuffing seasons for us and no team out-kicked expectations higher than the Rams did in their first season under Sean McVay. The Rams led the league in offensive scoring at 29.9 points per game and did so in a manner of increased efficiency that had not been seen in a decade.

 

The 2017 Rams scored on 22.7 percent more of their drives than they did to end the Fisher Age of 2016. No team made as significant jump in scoring rate over the past decade than what the Rams did a year ago compared to their previous season. Of the other top-10 teams in the decade to make similar spikes in scoring rate and overall scoring output, nearly all regressed the following season across the board.

 

NFL Teams with the highest scoring increase per drive since 2007

TeamYearScoring %Prev Yr.+/-N+ Scoring%N+ oTDN+ PPG
LAR 2017 45.3% 22.6% 22.7% TBD TBD TBD
CAR 2011 40.5% 20.8% 19.7% -7.8% -11 -3.1
ATL 2016 55.8% 36.4% 19.4% -14.6% -24 -11.7
DEN 2012 42.5% 25.3% 17.2% 8.6% 22 7.8
GB 2011 51.8% 36.4% 15.4% -12.5% -15 -7.9
ATL 2008 42.1% 27.1% 14.9% -5.7% 1 -1.7
TB 2010 35.8% 20.9% 14.8% -6.3% -10 -3.4
SF 2011 42.1% 27.3% 14.8% -1.4% 8 1.0
SD 2013 46.0% 31.5% 14.6% -12.1% -4 -3.0
ARI 2015 46.5% 32.4% 14.1% -10.4% -4 -4.5
DAL 2016 46.3% 32.5% 13.8% -10.0% -9 -4.2

 

Of the teams listed above, not one scored more efficiently following the season of their breakout and all but two teams scored fewer points per game the following season with the one clear exception across the board here being the 2013 Broncos, the best offense in NFL history.

 

The obvious card yet to be played is that the Rams defense has loaded up on talent and significantly improved on paper. While that defensive upgrade can theoretically create more scoring opportunities for the Rams offense, it will be hard for them to still run into all of the short-scoring opportunities the Rams had a year ago. Los Angeles ranked first in the league in amount of drives (27) and subsequent touchdowns scored (15) while starting on the opposition’s side of the field. Those scores accounted for 33.3 percent of the Los Angeles total touchdown output. Over the past decade, only one team (the 2009-2010 Bears) has led the league in drive started on the opposition’s side of the field and of those teams, none scored more touchdowns on drives started across the 50 than the year prior.

 

Philly, Philly


While the Eagles’ offensive spike in 2017 wasn’t quite as pronounced as the Rams’ worst to first run, it seems that you don’t go on a Super Bowl run out of the NFC lately without having a major spike in offensive output.

 

Philadelphia Per Drive Output 2016-2017


YearPoints/DriveRankScoring%RankTD%RankTDRank
2017 2.08 5 42.8% 7 26.7% 3 48 2
2016 1.79 16 39.9% 11 19.7% 20 34 21

 

With a healthy roster, added pieces, and Carson Wentz making a significant stride in his second season, the Eagles became one the premier scoring offenses in the league last season and that spike could’ve been higher as Wentz missed the final three games of the season, the final two of which saw the Eagles score just 19 total points.

 

While their efficiency rose across the board, the Eagles were already above the league average in terms of scoring per drive in 2016. The main area where they succeeded in elevating themselves amongst the elite was they were able to convert a much higher rate of drives into touchdowns over field goals. That’s also the area of scoring efficiency that is the hardest to maintain elite efficiency at.

 

Since 2000, there have been 98 teams to arbitrarily score a touchdown on 25 percent of their drives or higher. 78 of those 98 teams notched a lower touchdown rate the following season with an average loss of -4.5 percent with 79 of those teams scoring fewer offensive touchdowns the next season with an average loss of -7 rushing/receiving touchdowns. Of those 98 teams, just 11 of the teams to do so in back-to-back seasons weren’t led by Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers or Drew Brees. The Patriots and Saints once again found themselves in this group a year ago with the Eagles and Rams, but the latter two teams will need to prove their ability to maintain that level of touchdown efficiency for us to solely project into their probable outcomes.

 

As we discussed with the 2015 Carolina Panthers and the Falcons entering last season, a lot goes into creating a league-leading efficient offense and rolling all of those factors over into the following season is a lot easier said than done. Natural regression should be accounted for when projecting both teams. But don’t mistake this as something to completely turn you off to either team in 2018, however. Not all regression is something to run away from.  Both the Eagles and the Rams can still have strong seasons offensively in 2018 that are more than usable for our fantasy purposes but projecting their league-leading efficiency marks over a small sample to be their year-over-year norm isn’t as stable of a bet as it is for a team and their surrounding players such as it is for New England or New Orleans. 

 

More Scores in the ATL


Speaking of that expected regression for the 2017 Falcons, their scoring deterioration from 2016 hit harder than expected given their output in totality. Another example in showing how fragile sustaining high-scoring efficiency truly is. New offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will shoulder most of the most perceived blame for Atlanta's 2017 fall back to earth, but their offense was still good a year ago. The Falcons were eighth in the league in offensive yardage (364.8 yards per game), third in yardage gained per possession (35.3 yards), fifth in yards gained per play (5.9) and yet ranked 20th in the league in offensive touchdowns a year ago (33). Over the past decade, offensive yardage has a R-Squared of .7025 in relation to offensive touchdowns, meaning 70.25 percent of all those scores can be explained by yardage gained. Under that umbrella, the Falcons finished with six fewer offensive touchdowns than expected by yardage gained a year ago. That -6 mark ranked tied for 26th in the league, ahead of only Cleveland, San Francisco, Denver and the Giants, four teams that combined to win just four more games than the Falcons did all of 2017. In fact, the Falcons were the only team in the bottom-10 of the league in expected touchdown differential to post a winning record a year ago. In the upcoming red zone notebook, we’ll delve further into the areas that sank the 2017 Falcon touchdown output, but feel free to buy into this offense reaching the end zone more in the 2018 season.

 

 

Caution on the KC?


Led by a career-season from Alex Smith, another team that was hyper-efficient a year ago was the Chiefs. In fact, they were better per drive than any team that Andy Reid has coached over his 19-year career.

 

TeamYds/DrivePoints/DriveScoring Rate%
2017 KC 34.9 2.05 46.2%
Prev. Reid High 33.8 1.99 41.7%
Prior Reid Averages 29.0 1.67 35.1%

 

The Chiefs ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring rate per drive in 2017 while ranking sixth in yards and points point per possession a year ago. This is arguably one of the most talented offensive groups Reid has had on paper, but regardless of how much excitement we feel for the potential of this offense and how good of an aesthetic fit all of these surrounding pieces are for Patrick Mahomes, he’s going to have a high bar to hit in his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback. Warren Sharp also tagged the Chiefs offense with the having the second toughest schedule in the league.

 

The thing about it is, though, even if you’re expecting the Chiefs to take a step backwards, Mahomes is the safest buy here. Mahomes isn’t being drafted as a starting caliber player in standard leagues while all of his playmakers are -with Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill all occupying costs in the opening three rounds - leaving you room to squeeze on the potential ceiling of those players hitting their cost while pricing in some of the potentially unstable floor of this offense.

 

Kelce is the safest of the skill players by default of playing the softest fantasy position. It’s hard to fathom him being a true disappointment in the context of the tight end landscape even if he were to come in under his overall ADP.

 

Hunt is a three-down back, which are in short supply, so he still should be highly regarded even if Kanasas City comes back to the pack in 2018. His biggest concern comes from rushing volume. The most carries a Kansas City running back outside of Hunt had on the season was just 18 from Charcandrick West as Hunt handled 272-of-314 (86.6 percent) running back carries, the highest share in the league.  With Spencer Ware returning and Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams on board to push West, that share of the workload won’t roll over and Hunt may hit a few dead spots along the way, but as the most complete back on the roster in a system that has continuously churned valuable fantasy production from its lead back, Hunt is still a fine starting point for your backfield.

 

Hill carries the most concern of that group due to potential volume loss but is undoubtedly an electric player. His 7.0 targets per game ranked just 28th at the position a year ago and that was without Sammy Watkins on the field. Hill’s efficiency was incredible in 2017, becoming the first wide receiver with over 100 targets in a season to catch at least 70 percent of them while averaging over 15.0 yards per reception. Hill also caught all seven of his touchdowns from 30-yards and out. Those big plays are what you’re drafting him for and still hold value in ongoing Best Ball leagues that are drafting now, but his weekly volatility could be heightened in 2018 with the change at quarterback and the addition of Watkins.

 


12
Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics. A lifelong sports fan and fantasy gamer. You can find him on Twitter @LordReebs.
Email :Rich Hribar


