Podcast: Inside Reebs' Brain

Thursday, June 14, 2018

We are back! Josh Norris and Rich Hribar catch up on the football world, including the great values among the Titans pass catchers. The train speaks its mind on the Seahawks backfield and Reebs informs us he's been clipped. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher

We are back! Josh Norris and Rich Hribar catch up on the football world, including the great values among the Titans pass catchers. The train speaks its mind on the Seahawks backfield and Reebs informs us he's been clipped. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher