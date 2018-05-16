Dynasty: Rookie Draft Recap

Dynasty: Rookie Draft RecapWednesday, May 16, 2018
The Rotoworld Dynasty League is comprised of 14 teams with owners from around the fantasy football industry. It’s an extremely deep league of 24 players per team during the season and a max of 32 at this stage of the offseason. We don’t carry kickers or defenses. It’s full-PPR with starting lineup requirements of 1 QB, 2-3 RBs, 3-5 WRs, and 1-3 TEs with a max of nine starters.
We just conducted our Rookie Draft last week that spans five rounds for a total of 70 selections. It used to be only rookies were eligible for this, but we’ve recently opened up the opportunity to select veteran free agents as well. Considering the depth of this league, the veteran free-agent market is pretty barren anyway. A link to the league’s rosters is here. Josh Norris rode Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown to a 2017 championship after Rumford Johnny orphaned the squad the year before.
ROUND ONE
1.01 Nick Mensio — RB Saquon Barkley, Giants
1.02 Chris Burke — RB Derrius Guice, Redskins
1.03 Ryan Van Bibber — RB Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
1.04 Patrick Daugherty — RB Sony Michel, Patriots
1.05 Raymond Summerlin — RB Nick Chubb, Browns
1.06 Sigmund Bloom — RB Ronald Jones, Bucs
1.07 Chris Burke — RB Royce Freeman, Broncos
1.08 Ryan Forbes — RB Kerryon Johnson, Lions
1.09 Raymond Summerlin — WR D.J. Moore, Panthers
1.10 Josh Norris — WR Calvin Ridley, Falcons
1.11 Chet Gresham — WR Christian Kirk, Cardinals
1.12 Adam Levitan — WR Michael Gallup, Cowboys
1.13 Ryan Van Bibber — WR Courtland Sutton, Broncos
1.14 Josh Norris — WR Anthony Miller, Bears
Analysis: Barkley is in a class of his own, and I spent all of 2017 pulling a Sam Hinkie and blatantly tanking in order to land this pick. (Tanking is frowned upon in most cases, but it has become somewhat common in this league.) The roster needed an overhaul, and Barkley is the main cog in #TheProcess. … The Guice-Penny thing is essentially splitting hairs. Penny has some three-down appeal whereas Guice is only a two-down banger. But he’s a good one at that and will run behind a head-and-shoulders better offensive line in Washington with far less competition. We could rank these guys either way; it’s that close. But I’m with Burke and prefer Guice in a better offense. … The rest of the first round went pretty according to plan. Michel enters an extremely crowded situation. Chubb looks blocked in Year One. Jones joins a Tampa backfield that is maybe the weakest on paper and probably has the clearest path to touches among these five third-tier rookie runners. … You could argue Moore kind of fell into Ray’s lap at 1.09 after that RB-heavy run the first eight picks. I’d probably rather have Moore — especially at a WR position of greater value in Dynasty — than Freeman and Johnson. … Give me Gallup and Sutton over Kirk long-term. Sutton has a chance to be the No. 1 receiver from this class after flashes of dominance at SMU. Both Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are in their 30s and potentially last seasons in Denver. The future at the QB position for the Broncos is pretty alarming, however. They really should have picked a passer at No. 5 overall. Van Bibber had a great Round 1 landing both Penny and Sutton after I dealt him my 1.13 pick for Tevin Coleman and a third-rounder in 2019. As for Coleman, he has one year left until free agency, just turned 25, and has a chance to land a No. 1 gig in 2019. I badly needed RB help.
ROUND TWO
2.01 Ryan Van Bibber — TE Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
2.02 Patrick Daugherty — WR Dante Pettis, 49ers
2.03 Nick Mensio — WR J’Mon Moore, Packers
2.04 Raymond Summerlin — QB Baker Mayfield, Browns
2.05 Josh Norris — QB Josh Rosen, Cardinals
2.06 Seth Trachtman — WR James Washington, Steelers
2.07 Sigmund Bloom — QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens
2.08 Ryan Forbes — QB Sam Darnold, Jets
2.09 Seth Trachtman — WR Antonio Callaway, Browns
2.10 Rich Hribar — RB Nyheim Hines, Colts
2.11 Ryan Forbes — RB Justin Jackson, Chargers
2.12 Nick Mensio — WR Equanimeous St. Brown, Packers
2.13 Mike Clay — RB Jordan Wilkins, Colts
2.14 Chris Burke — TE Dallas Goedert, Eagles
Analysis: I dropped from 2.01, but looking back I probably should have taken Gesicki. The guy has nobody in his way at the position in Miami, and that offense loves to funnel passes to the tight end and likely will do so even more with Jarvis Landry out of the picture. Gesicki is the clear No. 1 tight end in this class and is one of the best athletes at the position with 4.54 speed and a 41.5-inch vertical at 6’6/247. Ryan Tannehill will be his downfall, if there is one. … Pettis enters a great situation after the Niners did literally nothing else at receiver before the draft. He has an easy path to year-one targets in a Kyle Shanahan/Jimmy Garoppolo offense. Wish he’d fallen to me at 2.03 where I took Moore. Give me a guy entering an Aaron Rodgers offense all day. Moore showed well at his Pro Day and displayed legit NFL skills at Mizzou. The Packers have Davante Adams and littler else at wideout with Randall Cobb likely entering his final year in Green Bay. … The QB run started rather quickly at 2.04. With only Jameis Winston on my roster, I’d hoped one would fall to me at 2.12, but the Big Four were quickly off the board. I’d have gone Mayfield then Jackson ahead of Rosen. … Callaway has gobs of talent but comes with major off-field concerns and looks blocked in Cleveland behind Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry, and Corey Coleman. There have been multiple whispers the Browns would like to trade Coleman after a pair of lost seasons due to hand injuries. … Loved the Hines pick by Reebs at this stage of the draft. All of these RBs have their flaws, but Hines has big-time playmaking ability in a Colts backfield short on talent that should be more space with Andrew Luck back healthy. … With St. Brown, we’re just banking on his freakish height-weight-speed combo coming together with Rodgers at quarterback after playing with DeShone Kizer in 2016 and a far worse Brandon Wimbush last year. ESB has all the tools, but it’s concerning he lasted until the sixth round.
ROUND THREE
3.01 Patrick Daugherty — TE Hayden Hurst, Ravens
3.02 Raymond Summerlin — WR DaeSean Hamilton, Broncos
3.03 Nick Mensio — WR D.J. Chark, Jaguars
3.04 Raymond Summerlin — WR Jordan Lasley, Ravens
3.05 Chris Burke — QB Nick Foles, Eagles
3.06 Sigmund Bloom — WR Keke Coutee, Texans
3.07 Seth Trachtman — RB Kalen Ballage, Dolphins
3.08 Ryan Forbes — WR Deon Cain, Colts
3.09 Mike Clay — WR Tre'Quan Smith, Saints
3.10 Rich Hribar — WR Daurice Fountain, Colts
3.11 Chet Gresham — RB John Kelly, Rams
3.12 Rich Hribar — RB Bo Scarbrough, Cowboys
3.13 Evan Silva — RB Ito Smith, Falcons
3.14 Nick Mensio — TE Ian Thomas, Panthers
Analysis: Would much rather take a stab on Hurst than Goedert here. Goedert looks completely blocked in Philly behind Zach Ertz, who is signed for another four seasons, the span of Goedert’s rookie deal. Hurst at least has a clear path to snaps, even if he’s older for a rookie and not the best athlete. The Ravens have completely overhauled their skill group, adding Hurst and third-rounder Mark Andrews at tight end to go with Michael Crabtree, John Brown, and Willie Snead at receiver. … Hamilton is a real good get at this part of the draft. He looks blocked in 2018, but as mentioned previously, Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are playing out the string in Denver. Sutton, Hamilton, and 2017 third-rounder Carlos Henderson will all be options for bigger roles in 2019. … Chark is another lanky SPARQ freak athlete with 4.34 wheels. He’s arguably the best pure deep threat in this class but obviously enters a crowded receiving corps playing with Blake Bortles. I’m not holding my breath for much rookie-year production. … Scratching my head at the Foles pick. … Tre’Quan Smith was a hot item in trade-up scenarios, and I ended up dealing my 3.09 pick to Clay for Taylor Gabriel and a 2019 fourth. As for my reasoning, I needed a receiver that could produce fantasy points immediately in 2018 during bye weeks and injury situations. Gabriel should be able to fill that role after signing a four-year, $26 million deal with the Bears. In regards to Smith, he could be the heir to Ted Ginn as the deep threat, but there are real quarterback concerns in New Orleans when Drew Brees retires much sooner than later. … Ito Smith was Evan Silva’s first pick of the draft after he dealt his first- and second-rounders last season. Smith could be the eventual replacement for Tevin Coleman next year. … Thomas is another big athlete for his position who comes with upside behind 33-year-old Greg Olsen.
ROUND FOUR
4.01 Nick Mensio — WR Justin Watson, Bucs
4.02 Patrick Daugherty — QB Josh Allen, Bills
4.03 Nick Mensio — WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers
4.04 Patrick Daugherty — RB Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
4.05 Chris Burke — RB Mark Walton, Bengals
4.06 Sigmund Bloom — WR Jaleel Scott, Ravens
4.07 Evan Silva — RB Boston Scott, Saints
4.08 Josh Norris — TE Mark Andrews, Ravens
4.09 Josh Norris — TE Chris Herndon, Jets
4.10 Rich Hribar — TE Michael Roberts, Lions
4.11 Chet Gresham — TE Jake Butt, Broncos
4.12 Nick Mensio — QB Mason Rudolph, Steelers
4.13 Seth Trachtman — RB Robert Turbin, Colts
4.14 Chris Burke — TE Luke Willson, Lions
Analysis: The theme here for my picks continues; Watson tested extremely well athletically at 6’2/215 with a 4.44 forty and 40-inch vertical. There’s an outside shot he is part of three-wide sets in 2019 with DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries potentially entering their final years in Tampa. … I planned to take Allen at 4.03, but RotoPat probably saved me from myself. I needed a quarterback and swapped out DeShone Kizer’s roster spot on my squad for Rudolph. … I sure cornered the market on Packers rookie WRs by adding Valdes-Scantling. He’s just a tall, lean fast guy at 6’4/206 with 4.37 speed. He may be ticketed for the practice squad this year. … Boston Scott is a solid grab by Silva in the wake of the Mark Ingram suspension. He’ll be competing to be Alvin Kamara’s change-of-pace in Weeks 1-4 with Ingram possibly in his final year with the team. … Roberts and Willson are competing for the Lions’ starting tight end job. Decent fliers at this stage of the draft.
ROUND FIVE
5.01 Sigmund Bloom — WR Richie James, 49ers
5.02 Patrick Daugherty — WR Braxton Berrios, Patriots
5.03 Ryan Van Bibber — RB Jaylen Samuels, Steelers
5.04 Raymond Summerlin — TE Blake Jarwin, Cowboys
5.05 Chris Burke — QB Kyle Lauletta, Giants
5.06 Seth Trachtman — TE Ed Dickson, Seahawks
5.07 Sigmund Bloom — WR Michael Clark, Packers
5.08 Ryan Forbes — RB Thomas Rawls, Jets
5.09 Evan Silva — RB Trey Edmunds, Saints
5.10 Rich Hribar — TE Jordan Leggett, Jets
5.11 Chet Gresham — RB Josh Adams, Eagles
5.12 Adam Levitan — TE Clive Walford, Jets
5.13 Evan Silva — TE Jordan Akins, Texans
5.14 Sigmund Bloom — WR Jester Weah, Texans
Analysis: James was an exciting college player at Middle Tennessee, but he’s extremely small at 5’10/183 and is coming off an injury-riddled 2017. He could have a tough time holding up in the NFL, though James flashed playmaking ability with 28 career college scores. … Berrios is the next in line of potential next-wave Danny Amendola’s or Julian Edelman’s in New England. He’s tiny with abnormally short arms. … Dickson was a sneaky find here in a fifth round littered with long shots. Dickson was signed in the offseason to be Seattle’s starting tight end after the team let Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson walk in free agency. Dickson should be a near-every snap tight end. ... Walford, Leggett, and rookie Herndon, who was picked in the previous round, will all be competing for the Jets' TE gig.
Nick Mensio is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. The 2014 NFL season marks his third with Rotoworld. He can be found on Twitter at @NickMensio
.
Email :Nick Mensio