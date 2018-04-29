Evan Silva

NFL Draft Grades

2018 AFC Draft Grades

Sunday, April 29, 2018


Baltimore Ravens

1. (25) South Carolina TE Hayden Hurst
1. (32) Louisville QB Lamar Jackson
3. (83) Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown
3. (86) Oklahoma TE Mark Andrews
4. (118) Alabama CB Anthony Averett
4. (122) UCLA LB Kenny Young
4. (132) New Mexico State WR Jaleel Scott
5. (162) UCLA WR Jordan Lasley
6. (190) Texas S DeShon Elliott
6. (212) Wagner OT Greg Senat
6. (215) Alabama C Bradley Bozeman
7. (238) Ferris State DE Zach Sieler

Overview: Hurst didn’t belong anywhere near the first round as a 25-year-old rookie with three career receiving TDs. Ozzie Newsome redeemed himself in his final draft as Ravens GM by leaving behind Baltimore’s quarterback of the future in Jackson. Moving up for Jackson did cost the Ravens their 2019 second-round pick. Brown bombed the Combine but has first- or second-round tape. Whereas Hurst can play in-line tight end, Andrews is best used as a catch-first seam stretcher in the slot. Andrews reminded me of ex-Broncos TE Tony Scheffler. I don’t think Averett has an NFL future beyond special teams. Young and Elliott were big-school producers who checked athleticism boxes before the draft, raising the probability they’ll outkick their draft position. Scott and Lasley add more mediocrity to Baltimore’s pedestrian wideout corps. Senat, Bozeman, and Sieler probably aren’t long for the league.

Grade: B-

Buffalo Bills

1. (7) Wyoming QB Josh Allen
1. (16) Virginia Tech LB Tremaine Edmunds
3. (96) Stanford DT Harrison Phillips
4. (121) Weber State CB Taron Johnson
5. (154) Jacksonville State DB Siran Neal
5. (166) Virginia Tech OG Wyatt Teller
6. (187) Clemson WR Ray-Ray McCloud
7. (255) North Carolina WR Austin Proehl

Overview: Trading up to draft Josh Allen over Josh Rosen was a regrettable-if-foreseeable move by a Bills personnel department that has struggled since making Sean McDermott one of the NFL’s most powerful head coaches. All told, Buffalo’s dual first-round trades up from Nos. 22 and 12 to 16 and 7 for Allen and Edmunds cost them the Nos. 53, 56, and 65 picks. I didn’t think such a talent-deficient team should have been willing to surrender so much capital for an inaccurate quarterback and off-ball linebacker. Phillips is more run defender than pass rusher, but he is a high-floor addition as an active interior presence who will have a perfect mentor in longtime Bills DT Kyle Williams. Johnson tested more like a safety than cornerback before the draft, and Neal’s NFL position is unclear after he shuttled between safety, linebacker, and corner in D-IAA. Teller was my favorite day-three pick, addressing a need after Richie Incognito and Eric Wood’s retirements. I don’t have much hope for McCloud or Proehl. The Bills’ draft grade gets further docked for including Kelvin Benjamin, for whom they surrendered this year’s 85th overall pick. Benjamin has bad knees, doesn’t get open, and is a net-negative for an offense.

Grade: D-

Cincinnati Bengals

1. (21) Ohio State C Billy Price
2. (54) Wake Forest S Jessie Bates
3. (77) Ohio State DE Sam Hubbard
3. (78) Texas LB Malik Jefferson
4. (112) Miami RB Mark Walton
5. (151) Illinois State CB Davontae Harris
5. (158) Virginia DT Andrew Brown
5. (170) Western Michigan CB Darius Phillips
7. (249) Toledo QB Logan Woodside
7. (252) Ole Miss OG Rod Taylor
7. (253) Florida State WR Auden Tate

Overview: LT Cordy Glenn warrants inclusion in this haul after Cincinnati acquired him in a pre-draft first-round pick swap with the Bills. The Bengals seemed fixated on a round-one center, settling for 2017 Rimington Award winner Price after Detroit selected known-Cincy target Frank Ragnow at No. 20. Bates, Hubbard, and Jefferson look like good bets to become significant contributors if not starters after producing at high levels for big schools and testing like big-league athletes before the draft. I was a big fan of Walton’s game, but he seems redundant behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, who are both signed cheaply for multiple more years and aren’t going anywhere. Probably only one of Harris and Phillips will make the team. Brown is built like a three-technique pass rusher but moves more like an undersized nose tackle. Tate is built like a wideout but moves like a tight end. Woodside is an obvious long shot, but he was one of my favorite quarterback sleepers before the draft. Taylor is a project who checks enough boxes to be seventh-round flyer worthy.

Grade: B-


Cleveland Browns

1. (1) Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield
1. (4) Ohio State CB Denzel Ward
2. (33) Nevada OG Austin Corbett
2. (35) Georgia RB Nick Chubb
3. (67) Miami DE Chad Thomas
4. (105) Florida WR Antonio Callaway
5. (150) Memphis LB Genard Avery
6. (175) Texas A&M WR Damion Ratley
6. (188) Louisiana-Lafayette S Simeon Thomas

Overview: Tyrod Taylor, Jarvis Landry, and Damarious Randall warrant inclusion in this haul after the Browns used 2018 draft capital to acquire them. Cleveland’s new decision makers took a high-risk approach on draft weekend, ignoring conventional wisdom about quarterback height to pass on Sam Darnold for Mayfield, then surprisingly using the No. 4 pick on 183-pound corner Ward. They began day three with a trade up for Callaway, whose off-field issues were so significant he didn’t even play football last year. GM John Dorsey, formerly of the Chiefs, likely envisions Callaway as his next Tyreek Hill. Corbett and Chubb are good players, but both were redundant picks at positions of strength. Thomas was a college underachiever who lacks NFL pass-rush ability and didn’t belong anywhere near the top-70 picks. Avery was my favorite Browns day-three selection as a college inside linebacker who rushed the passer so well he could be tried at edge rusher. Ratley had almost no college production, and Thomas was a nightmare off the field. The Browns have improved this offseason, but I thought they could have made better use of their bounty of picks.


Grade: C+

Denver Broncos

1. (5) NC State DE Bradley Chubb
2. (40) SMU WR Courtland Sutton
3. (71) Oregon RB Royce Freeman
3. (99) Boston College CB Isaac Yiadom
4. (106) Iowa LB Josey Jewell
4. (113) Penn State WR DaeSean Hamilton
5. (156) Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagalli
6. (183) Arizona State OG Sam Jones
6. (217) Washington ILB Keishawn Bierria
7. (226) Arkansas RB David Williams

Overview: The Broncos added a lot of good players in this draft after moving 2018 capital to acquire S/LB Su’a Cravens and RT Jared Veldheer, who should be included in the class. Chubb is a high-floor edge presence who reminded me of Brian Orakpo on tape and will form a fearsome duo with Von Miller. Sutton’s addition should move Emmanuel Sanders into the slot, where Denver has sorely lacked a playmaking presence in the middle of the field. Freeman offers a workhorse pedigree and will compete for Denver’s lead back job with Devontae Booker. Yiadom is a better gunner than cornerback prospect. Jewell should also focus on special teams early but has a chance to become a lower-end starting inside linebacker. Hamilton is a technician with a versatile route-running background. Fumagalli, Jones, Bierria, and Williams all look like backups. My main quibble with this draft is that it didn’t include a quarterback. Apparently all in on Case Keenum, Denver passed on Josh Rosen and Josh Allen at No. 5.

Grade: B

Houston Texans

3. (68) Stanford S Justin Reid
3. (80) Mississippi State T/G Martinas Rankin
3. (98) UCF TE Jordan Akins
4. (103) Texas Tech WR Keke Coutee
6. (177) Wake Forest OLB Duke Ejiofor
6. (211) Mississippi State TE Jordan Thomas
6. (214) Stanford LB Peter Kalambayi
7. (222) San Jose State CB Jermaine Kelly

Overview: Although they lacked first- and second-round picks after trading both to the Browns last year, the Texans did well to parlay their initial two selections into prospects with starting potential. Reid has first-round ball skills, size, and athleticism, and Rankin was a first-team All-SEC pick who should push for snaps immediately at tackle or guard. Akins is a great athlete and plays a position of need, but he is already 26 years old after spending four seasons in the Texas Rangers’ minor-league system. Coutee profiles as a Taylor Gabriel-type situational lid lifter with 4.43 wheels and a history of making plays downfield. Ejiofor is a legitimate pass-rush prospect with nearly 35-inch arms and lots of tackle-for-loss and sack production in the ACC. Thomas, Kalambayi, and Kelly figure to have brief NFL stays. The Texans entered the draft at a disadvantage because of their traded picks, but I thought they made the most of their first five selections.

Grade: C

Indianapolis Colts

1. (6) Notre Dame OG Quenton Nelson
2. (36) South Carolina State LB Darius Leonard
2. (37) Auburn OG Braden Smith
2. (52) Rutgers DE Kemoko Turay
3. (64) Ohio State DE Tyquan Lewis
4. (104) NC State RB Nyheim Hines
5. (159) Northern Iowa WR Daurice Fountain
5. (169) Ole Miss RB Jordan Wilkins
6. (185) Clemson WR Deon Cain
7. (221) Houston LB Matthew Adams
7. (235) Syracuse LB Zaire Franklin

Overview: The Colts hammered their interior offensive line on days one and two, taking the hands-down best guard in the draft at No. 6, then following up with Smith, who dominated in the SEC and posted top-five SPARQ results in this interior line class. Leonard destroyed his D-IAA competition, then showed elite pass-coverage skills in man-to-man drills at the Senior Bowl. He should be given every opportunity to start right away at weak-side linebacker and play all three downs in Indianapolis’ new 4-3 defense. Turay dealt with bad injury luck in college, but his natural pass-rush repertoire was every bit second-round caliber. GM Chris Ballard doubled down on pass rush 12 picks later with Lewis, an elite athlete who earned first-team All-Big Ten in each of his final two seasons. Although probably not a future feature back, Hines adds explosiveness and slot versatility to the Colts’ backfield. Fountain and Cain were solid adds to a wideout position where Indy is thin behind T.Y. Hilton. Wilkins, Adams, and Franklin profile as special teams help. The Colts also have the Jets’ second-round pick next year after their pre-draft trade.

Grade: B

Jacksonville Jaguars

1. (29) Florida DT Taven Bryan
2. (61) LSU WR D.J. Chark
3. (93) Alabama S Ronnie Harrison
4. (129) NC State OT Will Richardson
6. (203) Nebraska QB Tanner Lee
7. (230) Wisconsin LB Leon Jacobs
7. (247) Mississippi State P Logan Cooke

Overview: Marcell Dareus should also be included here after the Jaguars acquired him for the No. 166 pick. Although Bryan is not a finished product, he is an excellent scheme fit in Jacksonville as a relentless up-field disruptor. I think Bryan would have gone to the Chargers at No. 17 had Derwin James not fallen into L.A.’s lap. Chark is a one-trick-pony deep threat who best profiles as a role player but was a more viable pick at No. 61 than late in the first round, where some pre-draft mocks had him. Harrison is a playmaking tone setter who can learn behind 30-year-old SS Barry Church. Richardson provides insurance behind 32-year-old RT Jermey Parnell. Lee was a head-scratching throwaway pick. Jacobs and Cooke will get opportunities to contribute on special teams.

Grade: C-


