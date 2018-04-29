Evan Silva

NFL Draft Grades

print article archives RSS

2018 NFC Draft Grades

Sunday, April 29, 2018


The 2018 NFL draft concluded Saturday evening. Rotoworld blurbed every single selection, pick Nos. 1 (Baker Mayfield) through 256 (Trey Quinn). You can click on the linked players’ names here or use our search engine in the top right-hand corner of this page to access our in-depth player profiles on each rookie.

After a grueling three days, we’ll put the finishing touches on our intensive draft coverage with post-draft grades. Here they are for all 16 NFC teams.

Arizona Cardinals

1. (10) UCLA QB Josh Rosen
2. (47) Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk
3. (97) Michigan C Mason Cole
4. (134) Fordham RB Chase Edmonds
6. (182) Penn State DB Christian Campbell
7. (254) Cincinnati OT Korey Cunningham

Overview: To leapfrog the Dolphins at No. 11, the Cardinals climbed from No. 15 to 10 by sending the Raiders third- and fifth-round picks to land their franchise quarterback. Kirk is a high-floor slot weapon who should earn early passing-down snaps and eventually replace 35-year-old Larry Fitzgerald inside. Cole will be given a chance to start at center right away, competing with underwhelming incumbent A.Q. Shipley. Edmonds is a nifty scatback with plus versatility and a workhorse track record. He upgrades on D.J. Foster and T.J. Logan behind David Johnson. Campbell and Cunningham were worthy late-round developmental flyers with intriguing athletic traits. The Cards could not solve all of their needs in one draft – cornerback, linebacker, and offensive tackle loom as trouble spots on GM Steve Keim’s roster -- but this Rosen-headlined haul significantly improves Arizona’s long-term outlook.

Grade: B

Editor's Note: With the 2018 draft here, fantasy football season has begun. Compete in a live best ball draft! It's season long but with no management. Just set it and forget it! Once you're done drafting, that’s it - no trades or waivers - you don’t even have to set your lineup. Your best players get automatically selected and you'll get the best score, every week. For a limited time, DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers a FREE entry into a real money draft and a Money-Back Guarantee up to $100! Here's the link

 

Atlanta Falcons

1. (26) Alabama WR Calvin Ridley
2. (58) Colorado CB Isaiah Oliver
3. (90) South Florida DT Deadrin Senat
4. (126) Southern Miss RB Ito Smith
6. (194) LSU WR Russell Gage
6. (200) Yale LB Foyesade Oluokun

Overview: Thin behind Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, the Falcons rounded out their high-powered three-receiver package with Ridley, who can win in the short-area and deep games and is ready to play on day one. Wideout was an underrated pre-draft need in Atlanta. Corner wasn’t necessarily a glaring weakness, but Oliver offers first-round size, length, and press-coverage ability. Senat did address a need but will likely max out as a two-down run stopper. Smith upgrades on Terron Ward as the Falcons’ No. 3 back, and might ascend to No. 2 in 2019 if contract-year RB Tevin Coleman walks in free agency. Gage and Oluokun will play special teams. This was a solid-if-unspectacular haul.

Grade: C+

Carolina Panthers

1. (24) Maryland WR D.J. Moore
2. (55) LSU CB Donte Jackson
3. (85) Tennessee DB Rashaan Gaulden
4. (101) Indiana TE Ian Thomas
4. (136) Ole Miss DE Marquis Haynes
5. (161) Maryland LB Jermaine Carter
7. (234) North Carolina LB Andre Smith
7. (242) Miami DT Kendrick Norton

Overview: The most discouraging aspect of this class was Carolina’s failure to upgrade a worrisome offensive line which lost LG Andrew Norwell and will ask Cam Newton to take deeper drops in new OC Norv Turner’s vertical system. Moore, Jackson, and Gaulden did address needs but were all drafted a bit earlier than expected and have warts. Jackson can fly (4.32) but is too slight (5’11/178) and short armed (29 ½”) to function anywhere but the slot. Gaulden tested as one of the worst athletes in this defensive back class. Thomas’ lack of production in college is a concern, and Haynes was one of the oldest prospects in the draft; he turns 25 later this year. (Tremaine Edmunds was the draft’s youngest player; he turns 20 in a few days.) Carter, Smith, and Norton were probable throwaway picks.

Grade: C-

Chicago Bears

1. (8) Georgia ILB Roquan Smith
2. (39) Iowa C/G James Daniels
2. (51) Memphis WR Anthony Miller
4. (115) Western Kentucky ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
5. (145) Delaware DE Bilal Nichols
6. (181) Utah OLB Kylie Fitts
7. (224) Georgia WR Javon Wims

Overview: Smith was arguably a top-three non-quarterback prospect in this draft and an easy pick at No. 8 for GM Ryan Pace, shoring up a need and giftwrapping for DC Vic Fangio his next Navorro Bowman. Iowa offensive linemen usually have high floors and pro-ready games, and Daniels fits the bill. Although he mostly played center at Iowa, Daniels will compete at left guard as a rookie. The Bears were extremely aggressive targeting Miller, sending the Patriots their 2019 second-round pick to climb from pick No. 105 to 51. Iyiegbuniwe is an undersized probable special teamer. Pace sees Nichols as a five-technique defensive end who can rush from the interior on passing downs. Fitts would have been drafted higher if not for bad injury luck. Wims offers some possession-receiver potential. A solid class, but I would have liked to see the Bears emerge from this draft with pass-rush help.

Grade: B-

Dallas Cowboys

1. (19) Boise State ILB Leighton Vander Esch
2. (50) Texas G/T Connor Williams
3. (81) Colorado State WR Michael Gallup
4. (116) Kansas DE Dorance Armstrong
4. (137) Stanford TE Dalton Schultz
5. (171) Western Kentucky QB Mike White
6. (193) Indiana LB Chris Covington
6. (208) Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson
7. (236) Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough

Overview: Tavon Austin should be mentioned after the Cowboys acquired him for the No. 192 pick, although he doesn’t quite move the needle. Austin will play running back in Dallas, providing a change of pace for Ezekiel Elliott. Taking Vander Esch at No. 19 was a tacit admission the Cowboys never should have taken Jaylon Smith in the top-35 picks of the 2016 draft. Smith will now be pulled on passing downs in favor of Vander Esch and Sean Lee. The next three picks after Smith in that draft were Hunter Henry, Myles Jack, and Chris Jones, all of whom would be much higher-impact contributors to the Cowboys than Smith. Nevertheless, Vander Esch and Williams are near-certain Week 1 starters, and Gallup easily could be too in a weak wideout corps presently led by Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, and Allen Hurns. Edge prospect Armstrong managed 1.5 sacks last season and showed limited explosion in pre-draft testing. Schultz is mainly a blocker and needs a heavy dose of weight-room work for that skill to translate to the pros. I expected Wilson to be a higher pick as a versatile wideout with NFL lineage and deceptive big-play ability. I don’t think Covington, White, or Scarbrough will last.

Grade: C

Detroit Lions

1. (20) Arkansas C Frank Ragnow
2. (43) Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson
3. (82) Louisiana-Lafayette S Tracy Walker
4. (114) Alabama DL Da’shawn Hand
5. (153) Oregon OT Tyrell Crosby
7. (237) San Diego State FB Nick Bawden

Overview: GM Bob Quinn’s continued pass-rush avoidance is confusing. Ragnow addressed a need, but trading up for an ordinary running back in Johnson unnecessarily cost Detroit a top-120 pick. An upright runner who didn’t dominate in college, Johnson reminds of a less-explosive version of Darren McFadden stylistically. It was surprising to see Walker go in the third round after he managed third-team all-conference honors in the Sun Belt last year. Walker himself admitted after the draft he expected to go multiple rounds later. Moving up for college underachiever Hand cost Detroit its 2019 third-round pick in a trade with the Pats. Crosby is an intriguing project to develop at right tackle or guard. Bawden was the best blocking fullback in the nation the last two years. It doesn’t help that the Lions coughed up their sixth-round pick in last year’s trade for Greg Robinson, who is no longer on the team.

Grade: D

Green Bay Packers

1. (18) Louisville CB Jaire Alexander
2. (45) Iowa CB Josh Jackson
3. (88) Vanderbilt LB Oren Burks
4. (133) Missouri WR J’Mon Moore

5. (138) Washington State T/G Cole Madison
5. (172) Alabama P JK Scott
5. (174) South Florida WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
6. (207) Notre Dame WR Equanimeous St. Brown
7. (232) California DT James Looney
7. (239) Mississippi State LS Hunter Bradley
7. (248) Southeast Missouri State OLB Kendall Donnerson

Overview: The Packers acquired the Saints’ 2019 first-round pick in Thursday night’s trade down from No. 14 to 27, where Green Bay still landed my No. 2-rated cover corner in the draft behind only Denzel Ward. Jackson at 45 was not overkill; the Packers were immensely cornerback needy, and Jackson was a legitimate round-one talent. Trading up for Burks shows new GM Brian Gutekunst has a handle on where the league is headed; Burks is a high-level athlete with a safety background and ideal sub-package linebacker traits. Moore is raw with rumored off-field concerns, but he was one of the most dynamic wideouts in this class. On tape, I thought his ball skills were much better than Valdes-Scantling or St. Brown’s. Madison did not dominate in the Pac 12 and is a below-average athlete. Scott and Bradley offer cheap special teams help. Looney and Donnerson are longer shots with athletic upside.

Grade: B

Los Angeles Rams

3. (89) TCU OT Joseph Noteboom
4. (111) Michigan State C Brian Allen
4. (135) Stephen F. Austin DE John Franklin-Myers
5. (147) Virginia ILB Micah Kiser
5. (160) Oklahoma OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
6. (176) Tennessee RB John Kelly
6. (192) Maine OG Jamil Demby
6. (195) Rutgers DT Sebastian Joseph
6. (205) Louisville OLB Trevon Young
7. (231) TCU LB/S Travin Howard
7. (244) SMU OLB Justin Lawler

Overview: Brandin Cooks, Marcus Peters, and Aqib Talib should be included in this class after the Rams acquired them for 2018 picks. Noteboom, Allen, and Demby look like long-term backups on the line. GM Les Snead took four day-three shots on pass rushers in Franklin-Myers, Okoronkwo, Young, and Lawler. Kiser was a consistent playmaker in college and is a well-above-par athlete. He will push for snaps right away following Alec Ogletree’s departure. Kelly is better than in-place backup RB Malcolm Brown, Joseph will compete for a rotational role, and Howard has the skill set to play nickel/dime linebacker, an increasingly valued position. I don’t think the Rams will get a ton of year-one impact from their rookies, but proven high-impact veterans Cooks, Peters, and Talib make this haul a strong one.

Grade: B+


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Evan Silva


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

NFL Draft Grades Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Evan Silva Articles


Video Center

  •  
    NASCAR Fantasy: Talladega
    NASCAR Fantasy: Talladega
  •  
    Draft: Norris
    Draft: Norris' latest mock
  •  
    Draft: Moore would help CAR
    Draft: Moore would help CAR
  •  
    Draft: Bryan, ATL perfect fit
    Draft: Bryan, ATL perfect fit
  •  
    NFC West draft needs
    NFC West draft needs
  •  
    Seahawks should take Griffin
    Seahawks should take Griffin
  •  
    Draft: Who should SF take?
    Draft: Who should SF take?
  •  
    Draft: NFC North needs
    Draft: NFC North needs

 