Silva's Round 2 Mock Draft

Rotoworld Football produced the most accurate mock draft of the 2018 offseason and also blurbed every player selected. This is your one-stop shop for NFL draft coverage.
33. Browns -- Harold Landry – Ideal outside-edge rusher bookend to Myles Garrett. 34. Giants -- Will Hernandez – Mauler guard shores up weak NYG interior O-Line. 35. Browns -- Brian O'Neill – Pitt left tackle steps in for HOF tackle Joe Thomas. 36. Colts -- Derrius Guice – Colts land their feature back at top of round two. 37. Colts -- Josh Jackson – Zone corner addresses Colts biggest need on roster. 38. Bucs -- James Daniels – Iowa center shores up weak Buccaneers interior OL. 39. Bears -- Connor Williams – Fills weakness on interior Bears offensive line. 40. Broncos -- Isaiah Oliver – Man-coverage cornerback replaces Aqib Talib. 41. Raiders -- Lorenzo Carter – Versatile pass rusher with sideline-to-sideline range. 42. Dolphins -- Harrison Phillips – Big body interior DL helps replace Ndamukong Suh. 43. Patriots -- Sam Hubbard -- High-floor DE dominated Big Ten with non-stop motor. 44. Redskins -- Ronnie Harrison – Alabama strong safety sets tone in Skins secondary. 45. Packers -- Justin Reid – Stanford S w/ elite measurables replaces Morgan Burnett. 46. Bengals -- Mike Gesicki – Penn State with basketball background/elite athleticism. 47. Cardinals -- Austin Corbett – Immediate G/C starter for weak ARZ offensive line. 48. Chargers -- Nathan Shepherd – Huge DL athlete offers upside as inside disruptor. 49. Colts -- Donte Jackson – LSU burner ran 4.32 at Combine, 4.31 at LSU Pro Day. 50. Cowboys -- Courtland Sutton – Big alpha receiver to help replace Dez Bryant. 51. Lions -- Uchenna Nwosu – Havoc wrecker off edge for struggling Lions D-Line. 52. Eagles -- Nick Chubb – Best first- and second-down runner in this draft class. 53. Bucs -- Jessie Bates – Natural playmaker strong safety with centerfield range. 54. Chiefs -- Terrell Edmunds -- Brother of Tremaine is an enforcer in secondary.55. Panthers -- Braden Smith – Auburn offensive linemen born to block somebody. 56. Bucs -- Mike Hughes -- Bucs address need with top-3 man-to-man CB in draft.57. Titans -- Rasheem Green – If head on straight, the next Michael Bennett. 58. Falcons -- Maurice Hurst -- Interior penetrator falls for concerns over his heart. 59. 49ers -- Austin Corbett -- Versatile interior OL becomes plug-and-player 49ers starter. 60. Steelers -- Mason Rudolph – Most aggressive downfield passer in the draft. 61. Jaguars -- D.J. Chark – LSU long-speed burner can take lid off enemy defenses. 62. Vikings -- B.J. Hill -- Run-stuffing DT from NC State becomes valued role player.63. Patriots -- Kyle Lauletta – Dominated at Richmond. Comparisons to Jimmy G.64. Browns -- Derrick Nnadi -- FSU run-stopper/down lineman offers immediate value.