Live 2018 Draft Tracker

Live 2018 Draft TrackerThursday, April 26, 2018
The 2018 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas, from Thursday, April 26 through Saturday, April 28.
Round 1
1. Cleveland Browns
2. New York Giants
3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)
4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
5. Denver Broncos
6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Chicago Bears
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. Oakland Raiders
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
13. Washington Redskins
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)
23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
27. New Orleans Saints
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. New England Patriots
32.Philadelphia Eagles
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
-
Jets received No. 3 pick from Colts in trade up from No. 6 pick
-
Browns received No. 4 pick from Texans in part of package for 2017 No. 12 pick Deshaun Watson
-
Colts received No. 6 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick
-
Bills received No. 12 pick from the Bengals in Cordy Glenn trade
-
Bengals received No. 21 pick from the Bills in Cordy Glenn trade
-
Bills received No. 22 pick from Chiefs in part of package for 2017 No. 10 pick Patrick Mahomes
-
Patriots received No. 23 pick from Rams in Brandin Cooks trade
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns
34. New York Giants
35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
36. Indianapolis Colts
37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. Chicago Bears
40. Denver Broncos
41. Oakland Raiders
42. Miami Dolphins
43. New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers)
44. Washington Redskins
45. Green Bay Packers
46. Cincinnati Bengals
47. Arizona Cardinals
48. Los Angeles Chargers
49. Indianapolis Colts (from Seattle Seahawks via New York Jets)
50. Dallas Cowboys
51. Detroit Lions
52. Baltimore Ravens
53. Buffalo Bills
54. Kansas City Chiefs
55. Carolina Panthers
56. Buffalo Bills (from Los Angeles Rams)
57. Tennessee Titans
58. Atlanta Falcons
59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)
60. Pittsburgh Steelers
61. Jacksonville Jaguars
62. Minnesota Vikings
63. New England Patriots
64. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
- Browns received No. 34 pick from Texans in Brock Osweiler trade
- Colts received No. 37 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick
- Patriots received No. 43 pick from 49ers in Jimmy Garappolo trade
- Colts received No. 49 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick
- Bills received No. 56 pick from Rams in Sammy Watkins trade
- 49ers received No. 59 pick from Saints in pick swap
- Browns received No. 64 pick from Eagles as part of package for 2016 No. 2 pick Carson Wentz
Round 3
65. Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland Browns)
66. New York Giants
67. Indianapolis Colts
68. Houston Texans
69. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears)
71. Denver Broncos
72. New York Jets
73. Miami Dolphins
74. San Francisco 49ers
75. Oakland Raiders
76. Green Bay Packers
77. Cincinnati Bengals
78. Kansas City Chiefs (from Washington Redskins)
79. Arizona Cardinals
80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks)
81. Dallas Cowboys
82. Detroit Lions
83. Baltimore Ravens
84. Los Angeles Chargers
85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills)
86. Kansas City Chiefs
87. Los Angeles Rams
88. Carolina Panthers
89. Tennessee Titans
90. Atlanta Falcons
91. New Orleans Saints
92. Pittsburgh Steelers
93. Jacksonville Jaguars
94. Minnesota Vikings
95. New England Patriots
96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles)
97. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
98. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)
99. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection)
100. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
-
Bills received No. 65 pick from Browns in Tyrod Taylor trade
-
Giants received No. 69 pick from Buccaneers in Jason Pierre-Paul trade
-
49ers received No. 70 pick from Bears in part of package for 2017 No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky
-
Chiefs received No. 78 pick from Redskins in Alex Smith trade
-
Texans received No. 80 pick from Seahawks in Duane Brown trade
-
Panthers received No. 85 pick from Bills in Kelvin Benjamin trade
-
Bills received No. 96 pick from Eagles in Ronald Darby trade
Round 4
101. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)
102. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New York Giants)
103. Houston Texans
104. Indianapolis Colts
105. Chicago Bears
106. Denver Broncos
107. New York Jets
108. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
109. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco 49ers via Denver Broncos)
110. Oakland Raiders
111. Miami Dolphins
112. Cincinnati Bengals
113. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins)
114. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals)
116. Dallas Cowboys
117. Detroit Lions
118. Baltimore Ravens
119. Los Angeles Chargers
120. Seattle Seahawks
121. Buffalo Bills
122. Kansas City Chiefs
123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns via Carolina Panthers)
124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams)
125. Tennessee Titans
126. Atlanta Falcons
127. New Orleans Saints
128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
129. Jacksonville Jaguars
130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)
131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots via Philadelphia Eagles)
132. Philadelphia Eagles
133. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
134. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
135. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from New York Giants)
136. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from New England Patriots)
137. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
Round 5
138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)
139. New York Giants
140. Indianapolis Colts
141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans)
142. Denver Broncos
143. San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)
144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
145. Chicago Bears
146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders)
147. New Orleans Saints (from Miami Dolphins)
148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers)
149. Denver Broncos (from Redskins)
150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
151. Cincinnati Bengals
152. Arizona Cardinals
153. Detroit Lions
154. Baltimore Ravens
155. Los Angeles Chargers
156. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles via Seattle Seahawks)
157. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys)
158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
159. Oakland Raiders (from New England Patriots via Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns)
160. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
161. Carolina Panthers
162. Tennessee Titans
163. Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos via Atlanta Falcons)
164. New Orleans Saints
165. Pittsburgh Steelers
166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
167. Minnesota Vikings
168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots)
169. Philadelphia Eagles
170. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
171. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
172. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
173. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection from Dallas Cowboys)
174. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
-
49ers received No. 143 pick from Jets in Rashard Robinson trade
-
Seahawks received No. 146 pick from Raiders in Marshawn Lynch trade
-
Saints received No. 147 pick from Dolphins in Stephone Anderson trade
-
Steelers received No. 148 pick from 49ers in Vance McDonald trade
-
Broncos received No. 149 pick from Redskins in Su'a Cravens trade
-
Browns received No. 150 pick from Packers in Damarious Randall trade
-
Seahawks received No. 156 pick from Eagles in Michael Bennett trade
-
Jets received No. 157 pick from Cowboys in trade for 2017 No. 191 pick
-
Bengals received No. 158 pick from Bills in Cordy Glenn trade
-
Raiders received No. 159 pick from Patriots in Cordarrelle Patterson trade
-
Broncos received No. 160 pick from Rams in Aqib Talib trade
-
Redskins received No. 163 pick from Broncos in Su'a Cravens trade
-
Bills received No. 166 pick from Jaguars in Marcell Dareus trade
-
Seahawks received No. 168 pick from Patriots in Cassius Marsh trade
-
Raiders received No. 173 pick from Cowboys in Jamize Olawale trade
Round 6
175. Cleveland Browns
176. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants)
177. Houston Texans
178. Indianapolis Colts
179. New York Jets
180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
181. Chicago Bears
182. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos)
183. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
184. San Francisco 49ers
185. Oakland Raiders
186. Green Bay Packers
187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
188. Cleveland Browns (from Washington Redskins)
189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals)
190. Baltimore Ravens
191. Los Angeles Chargers
192. Dallas Cowboys (from Oakland Raiders via Seattle Seahawks)
193. Dallas Cowboys
194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions)
195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)
196. Kansas City Chiefs
197. Carolina Panthers
198. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
199. Tennessee Titans
200. Atlanta Falcons
201. New Orleans Saints
202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
203. Jacksonville Jaguars
204. Minnesota Vikings
205. Cleveland Browns (from New England Patriots)
206. Philadelphia Eagles
207. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
208. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
209. Miami Dolphins (compensatory selection from Los Angeles Rams via Kansas City Chiefs)
210. New England Patriots (compensatory selection from Oakland Raiders)
211. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)
212. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)
213. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
214. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)
215. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
216. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)
217. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)
218. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
-
Rams received No. 176 pick from Giants in Alec Ogletree trade
-
Cardinals received No. 182 pick from Broncos in Jared Veldheer trade
-
Rams received No. 183 pick from Dolphins in Robert Quinn trade
-
Bill received No. 187 pick from Bengals in Cordy Glenn trade
-
Browns received No. 188 pick from Redskins in Kevin Hogan trade
Round 7
219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns)
220. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants)
221. Indianapolis Colts
222. Houston Texans
223. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins via Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
224. Chicago Bears
225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos)
226. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)
227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
228. Oakland Raiders
229. Miami Dolphins
230. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cincinnati Bengals)
231. Washington Redskins
232. Green Bay Packers
233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)
234. Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Chargers via Buffalo Bills)
235. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
236. Dallas Cowboys
237. Detroit Lions
238. Baltimore Ravens
239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)
240. San Francisco 49ers (from Kansas City Chiefs)
241. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams)
242. Carolina Panthers
243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans)
244. Atlanta Falcons
245. New Orleans Saints
246. Pittsburgh Steelers
247. Jacksonville Jaguars
248. Seattle Seahawks (from Minnesota Vikings)
249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots)
250. Philadelphia Eagles (from Philadelphia Eagles via Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots)
251. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
252. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
253. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
254. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)
256. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
The 2018 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Dallas, Texas, from Thursday, April 26 through Saturday, April 28.
Round 1
1. Cleveland Browns
2. New York Giants
3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)
4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
5. Denver Broncos
6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Chicago Bears
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. Oakland Raiders
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
13. Washington Redskins
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)
23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
27. New Orleans Saints
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. New England Patriots
32.Philadelphia Eagles
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
-
Jets received No. 3 pick from Colts in trade up from No. 6 pick
-
Browns received No. 4 pick from Texans in part of package for 2017 No. 12 pick Deshaun Watson
-
Colts received No. 6 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick
-
Bills received No. 12 pick from the Bengals in Cordy Glenn trade
-
Bengals received No. 21 pick from the Bills in Cordy Glenn trade
-
Bills received No. 22 pick from Chiefs in part of package for 2017 No. 10 pick Patrick Mahomes
-
Patriots received No. 23 pick from Rams in Brandin Cooks trade
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns
34. New York Giants
35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)
36. Indianapolis Colts
37. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39. Chicago Bears
40. Denver Broncos
41. Oakland Raiders
42. Miami Dolphins
43. New England Patriots (from San Francisco 49ers)
44. Washington Redskins
45. Green Bay Packers
46. Cincinnati Bengals
47. Arizona Cardinals
48. Los Angeles Chargers
49. Indianapolis Colts (from Seattle Seahawks via New York Jets)
50. Dallas Cowboys
51. Detroit Lions
52. Baltimore Ravens
53. Buffalo Bills
54. Kansas City Chiefs
55. Carolina Panthers
56. Buffalo Bills (from Los Angeles Rams)
57. Tennessee Titans
58. Atlanta Falcons
59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)
60. Pittsburgh Steelers
61. Jacksonville Jaguars
62. Minnesota Vikings
63. New England Patriots
64. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
- Browns received No. 34 pick from Texans in Brock Osweiler trade
- Colts received No. 37 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick
- Patriots received No. 43 pick from 49ers in Jimmy Garappolo trade
- Colts received No. 49 pick from Jets in trade of No. 3 pick
- Bills received No. 56 pick from Rams in Sammy Watkins trade
- 49ers received No. 59 pick from Saints in pick swap
- Browns received No. 64 pick from Eagles as part of package for 2016 No. 2 pick Carson Wentz
Round 3
65. Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland Browns)
66. New York Giants
67. Indianapolis Colts
68. Houston Texans
69. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
70. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago Bears)
71. Denver Broncos
72. New York Jets
73. Miami Dolphins
74. San Francisco 49ers
75. Oakland Raiders
76. Green Bay Packers
77. Cincinnati Bengals
78. Kansas City Chiefs (from Washington Redskins)
79. Arizona Cardinals
80. Houston Texans (from Seattle Seahawks)
81. Dallas Cowboys
82. Detroit Lions
83. Baltimore Ravens
84. Los Angeles Chargers
85. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills)
86. Kansas City Chiefs
87. Los Angeles Rams
88. Carolina Panthers
89. Tennessee Titans
90. Atlanta Falcons
91. New Orleans Saints
92. Pittsburgh Steelers
93. Jacksonville Jaguars
94. Minnesota Vikings
95. New England Patriots
96. Buffalo Bills (from Philadelphia Eagles)
97. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
98. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)
99. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection)
100. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
-
Bills received No. 65 pick from Browns in Tyrod Taylor trade
-
Giants received No. 69 pick from Buccaneers in Jason Pierre-Paul trade
-
49ers received No. 70 pick from Bears in part of package for 2017 No. 2 pick Mitch Trubisky
-
Chiefs received No. 78 pick from Redskins in Alex Smith trade
-
Texans received No. 80 pick from Seahawks in Duane Brown trade
-
Panthers received No. 85 pick from Bills in Kelvin Benjamin trade
-
Bills received No. 96 pick from Eagles in Ronald Darby trade
Round 4
101. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)
102. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New York Giants)
103. Houston Texans
104. Indianapolis Colts
105. Chicago Bears
106. Denver Broncos
107. New York Jets
108. New York Giants (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
109. Washington Redskins (from San Francisco 49ers via Denver Broncos)
110. Oakland Raiders
111. Miami Dolphins
112. Cincinnati Bengals
113. Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins)
114. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
115. Chicago Bears (from Arizona Cardinals)
116. Dallas Cowboys
117. Detroit Lions
118. Baltimore Ravens
119. Los Angeles Chargers
120. Seattle Seahawks
121. Buffalo Bills
122. Kansas City Chiefs
123. Miami Dolphins (from Cleveland Browns via Carolina Panthers)
124. Kansas City Chiefs (from Los Angeles Rams)
125. Tennessee Titans
126. Atlanta Falcons
127. New Orleans Saints
128. San Francisco 49ers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
129. Jacksonville Jaguars
130. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)
131. Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots via Philadelphia Eagles)
132. Philadelphia Eagles
133. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
134. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
135. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from New York Giants)
136. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection from New England Patriots)
137. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
Round 5
138. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns)
139. New York Giants
140. Indianapolis Colts
141. Seattle Seahawks (from Houston Texans)
142. Denver Broncos
143. San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)
144. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
145. Chicago Bears
146. Seattle Seahawks (from Oakland Raiders)
147. New Orleans Saints (from Miami Dolphins)
148. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers)
149. Denver Broncos (from Redskins)
150. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
151. Cincinnati Bengals
152. Arizona Cardinals
153. Detroit Lions
154. Baltimore Ravens
155. Los Angeles Chargers
156. Seattle Seahawks (from Philadelphia Eagles via Seattle Seahawks)
157. New York Jets (from Dallas Cowboys)
158. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)
159. Oakland Raiders (from New England Patriots via Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns)
160. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
161. Carolina Panthers
162. Tennessee Titans
163. Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos via Atlanta Falcons)
164. New Orleans Saints
165. Pittsburgh Steelers
166. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
167. Minnesota Vikings
168. Seattle Seahawks (from New England Patriots)
169. Philadelphia Eagles
170. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
171. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
172. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
173. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection from Dallas Cowboys)
174. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
-
49ers received No. 143 pick from Jets in Rashard Robinson trade
-
Seahawks received No. 146 pick from Raiders in Marshawn Lynch trade
-
Saints received No. 147 pick from Dolphins in Stephone Anderson trade
-
Steelers received No. 148 pick from 49ers in Vance McDonald trade
-
Broncos received No. 149 pick from Redskins in Su'a Cravens trade
-
Browns received No. 150 pick from Packers in Damarious Randall trade
-
Seahawks received No. 156 pick from Eagles in Michael Bennett trade
-
Jets received No. 157 pick from Cowboys in trade for 2017 No. 191 pick
-
Bengals received No. 158 pick from Bills in Cordy Glenn trade
-
Raiders received No. 159 pick from Patriots in Cordarrelle Patterson trade
-
Broncos received No. 160 pick from Rams in Aqib Talib trade
-
Redskins received No. 163 pick from Broncos in Su'a Cravens trade
-
Bills received No. 166 pick from Jaguars in Marcell Dareus trade
-
Seahawks received No. 168 pick from Patriots in Cassius Marsh trade
-
Raiders received No. 173 pick from Cowboys in Jamize Olawale trade
Round 6
175. Cleveland Browns
176. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants)
177. Houston Texans
178. Indianapolis Colts
179. New York Jets
180. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
181. Chicago Bears
182. Arizona Cardinals (from Denver Broncos)
183. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)
184. San Francisco 49ers
185. Oakland Raiders
186. Green Bay Packers
187. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)
188. Cleveland Browns (from Washington Redskins)
189. New Orleans Saints (from Arizona Cardinals)
190. Baltimore Ravens
191. Los Angeles Chargers
192. Dallas Cowboys (from Oakland Raiders via Seattle Seahawks)
193. Dallas Cowboys
194. Los Angeles Rams (from Detroit Lions)
195. Los Angeles Rams (from Buffalo Bills)
196. Kansas City Chiefs
197. Carolina Panthers
198. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)
199. Tennessee Titans
200. Atlanta Falcons
201. New Orleans Saints
202. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
203. Jacksonville Jaguars
204. Minnesota Vikings
205. Cleveland Browns (from New England Patriots)
206. Philadelphia Eagles
207. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
208. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
209. Miami Dolphins (compensatory selection from Los Angeles Rams via Kansas City Chiefs)
210. New England Patriots (compensatory selection from Oakland Raiders)
211. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)
212. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)
213. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
214. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)
215. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)
216. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)
217. Oakland Raiders (compensatory selection)
218. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
-
Rams received No. 176 pick from Giants in Alec Ogletree trade
-
Cardinals received No. 182 pick from Broncos in Jared Veldheer trade
-
Rams received No. 183 pick from Dolphins in Robert Quinn trade
-
Bill received No. 187 pick from Bengals in Cordy Glenn trade
-
Browns received No. 188 pick from Redskins in Kevin Hogan trade
Round 7
219. New England Patriots (from Cleveland Browns)
220. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants)
221. Indianapolis Colts
222. Houston Texans
223. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins via Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
224. Chicago Bears
225. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos)
226. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)
227. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers)
228. Oakland Raiders
229. Miami Dolphins
230. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cincinnati Bengals)
231. Washington Redskins
232. Green Bay Packers
233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Arizona Cardinals)
234. Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Chargers via Buffalo Bills)
235. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
236. Dallas Cowboys
237. Detroit Lions
238. Baltimore Ravens
239. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills)
240. San Francisco 49ers (from Kansas City Chiefs)
241. Washington Redskins (from Los Angeles Rams)
242. Carolina Panthers
243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee Titans)
244. Atlanta Falcons
245. New Orleans Saints
246. Pittsburgh Steelers
247. Jacksonville Jaguars
248. Seattle Seahawks (from Minnesota Vikings)
249. Cincinnati Bengals (from New England Patriots)
250. Philadelphia Eagles (from Philadelphia Eagles via Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots)
251. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
252. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
253. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
254. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
255. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)
256. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
In-draft trades:
Pre-draft notes:
Thor Nystrom is a former MLB.com associate reporter whose writing has been honored by Rolling Stone magazine and The Best American Essays series. Say hi to Rotoworld's college football writer on Twitter @thorku
.
Email :Thor Nystrom