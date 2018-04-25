Silva's 2018 NFL Mock Draft

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

The Rotoworld Football crew will have the NFL draft covered intensively Thursday through Sunday with blurbs on each player selected, a live pick-by-pick draft tracker, a day-two mock before Friday’s second round kicks off, fantasy analysis on how drafted rookies impact veterans, post-draft grades, Dynasty Rookie Rankings, and much more. Rotoworld can be your one-stop shop for NFL draft coverage. We will have all hands on deck for one of the most exciting and unpredictable sporting events of the year.



1. Browns -- Sam Darnold – John Dorsey begins GM tenure with top-rated QB prospect.

2. Giants -- Saquon Barkley – Org. sounds convinced Eli Manning has multiple years left.

3. Jets -- Baker Mayfield – Jets envision Mayfield as franchise spark, great fit for offense.

4. Browns -- Bradley Chubb – Dorsey secures draft’s top-rated quarterback & pass rusher.

5. Broncos -- Quenton Nelson – Broncos commit to shoring up OL with elite left guard.

6. Colts -- Denzel Ward – Best man-coverage CB in draft elevates putrid Colts secondary.

7. Buccaneers -- Derwin James – Weak TB secondary adds highest-ceiling safety in draft.

8. Bears -- Roquan Smith – 3-down Mike ‘backer is Vic Fangio’s next Navorro Bowman.

9. 49ers -- Tremaine Edmunds – Plays K.J. Wright role in 49ers’ Seahawks-style defense.

10. Raiders -- Kolton Miller -- OL coach Tom Cable gets his man in draft's most athletic LT.

11. Dolphins -- Minkah Fitzpatrick – Takeaway specialist. Dolphins ranked 28th in INTs (9).

12. Bills -- Josh Allen -- Perhaps via trade up, Bills push in their chips on toolsy project QB.

13. Redskins -- Vita Vea – Skins add massive NT to one of NFL’s softest defensive fronts.

14. Packers -- Harold Landry – Pass-rush-needy Packers land bendy outside-edge rusher.

15. Cardinals -- Josh Rosen – Likely via trade up, Cards get pro-ready UCLA pocket passer.

16. Ravens -- Lamar Jackson – Ozzie Newsome gives Ravens QB of future in send-off draft.

17. Chargers -- Taven Bryan – Raw but high-energy DT perfect fit for Gus Bradley scheme.

18. Seahawks -- Marcus Davenport – Fits SEA athletic profile & addresses pass-rush need.

19. Cowboys -- Leighton Vander Esch – Draws comparisons to Brian Urlacher from scouts.

20. Lions -- Da’Ron Payne – Lions add interior talent, make MLB Jarrad Davis’ life easier.

21. Bengals -- Frank Ragnow – Viewed as draft’s No. 2 interior OL after Quenton Nelson.

22. Bills -- Isaiah Wynn – Buffalo lost LG Richie Incognito and C Eric Wood to retirement.

23. Patriots -- Mike McGlinchey -- High-floor Notre Dame tackle replaces Nate Solder at LT.

24. Panthers -- James Daniels – Iowa C upgrades Carolina interior OL that’s falling apart.

25. Titans -- Rashaan Evans – Alabama ILB seamlessly replaces FA loss Avery Williamson.

26. Falcons -- Calvin Ridley – Rounds out 3-WR package with Julio Jones-Mohamed Sanu.

27. Saints -- Hayden Hurst – TE-needy Saints finally move on from the Coby Fleener era.

28. Steelers -- Justin Reid – Steelers overhaul at safety after giving up too many big plays.

29. Jaguars -- D.J. Moore – Moore joins Ridley as the two WRs selected in the first round.

30. Vikings -- Will Hernandez – Mauler from UTEP starts day one for Vikings at left guard.

31. Patriots -- Jaire Alexander – Playmaking man-coverage CB battled injury last season.

32. Eagles -- Sony Michel – Philly maintains 3-way RBBC with aggressive, explosive back.