NFL Draft Needs: Bucs

Bucs Team Need No. 1: Offensive Line



LT Donovan Smith and LG Ali Marpet are in contract years, RG J.R. Sweezy has been a costly free agent bust and RT Demar Dotson has missed 18 games over the past three seasons. Smith has played consistently poorly on Jameis Winston’s blind side.

Bucs Team Need No. 2: Defensive Back



Florida State S Derwin James is an increasingly hot name connected to the Bucs at No. 7 overall. James would be a good fit from a value standpoint, but cornerback is a bigger need in Tampa Bay. 35-year-old LCB Brent Grimes has a one-year deal and 2016 first-round CB Vernon Hargreaves has been a major disappointment. Behind them, there isn’t a viable nickel corner on the Bucs’ roster.

Bucs Team Need No. 3: Running Back



Defensive line was a bigger need until the Bucs landed NT Beau Allen and DEs Jason Pierre-Paul and Vinny Curry. Running back remains a glaring deficiency with only Peyton Barber, Jacquizz Rodgers and “Dalton Crossan” under contract. From a fantasy football standpoint, Saquon Barkley’s best-case scenario near the top of the draft would involve Barkley slipping to Tampa at the No. 7 pick.

Round 1 (7): S Derwin James, FSU - A do-it-all player in the secondary and the top defensive back in this class for my money. Derwin can open the game in four different spots: safety, outside corner, slot corner and then linebacker. He’s a phenomenal athlete as well. With offenses going multiple with versatility and personnel groupings, James is the perfect antidote. Don’t rule out Mike McGlinchey.



Round 2 (38): RB Sony Michel, Georgia - An outstanding talent who combines speed and power in singular runs. Against Vanderbilt he juked a defender at the second level then trucked a defensive back in the open field on the way to a huge gain. That combo is difficult to find. I hope he gets over his fumbling issues.



Round 4 (102): CB MJ Stewart, UNC - The Bucs brought in Stewart for a visit, along with a few other slot corners. It signals interest in the position (although Derwin can fill that spot as well). I love Stewart’s game and consider him a top 100 prospect.



Round 5 (144): T Geron Christian, Louisville - The Bucs’ offensive line depth is bad. Christian could be used as a swing tackle early on.



Round 6 (180): DL James Looney, Cal - One of the best athletes in this class at his position. He jumps the snaps and can instantly disrupt, something the Bucs need on their depth chart.



Round 6 (202): G Tony Adams, NC State - More interior line depth and potential starter down the road.



Round 7 (255): WR Ray-Ray McCloud, Clemson - McCloud visited the Bucs and would add speed to the receiver group … if he makes the team.