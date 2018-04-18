NFL Draft Needs: Panthers

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.





For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.

Panthers Team Need No. 1: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

33-year-old C Ryan Kalil’s body has broken down, and he intends to retire after the season. Vikings castoff Jeremiah Sirles is not an adequate starting left guard. LT Matt Kalil was a predictable flop free-agent signing by ex-GM Dave Gettleman. RT Daryl Williams is in a contract year.

Panthers Team Need No. 2: Pass Catcher



Silva’s Analysis

There are indications this could be 33-year-old TE Greg Olsen’s final NFL season. Top WR Devin Funchess is in a contract year. Torrey Smith is not a solution to Carolina’s deep-threat void, and Curtis Samuel can’t be counted on after last year’s devastating leg injury.

Panthers Team Need No. 3: Secondary



Silva’s Analysis

Running back qualifies as a lower-value need after Christian McCaffrey looked more like a space player/slot receiver than foundation back as a rookie. Secondary is a higher-value and more pressing need with mediocrity at virtually every position on Carolina’s back end. Top CB James Bradberry took a step back as a sophomore. FS Mike Adams turned 37 in March.

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 1 (24): WR D.J. Moore, Maryland - If the Panthers want Moore, they’ll have to select him in the first round (barring a trade back). He would (potentially) add a new dimension to the offense, explosion with the ball in his hands and true playmaking ability on the outside and inside. I could totally see corner or safety at this pick as well, but at some point, the Panthers must invest in more talent around Cam Newton, specifically at receiver.



Round 2 (55): S Jessie Bates, Wake Forest - It might be a stretch to think Bates would be available this late, but even recent years have seen a run on safeties take place in round two. Bates can handle a variety of alignments and might be a piece for the Panthers to build around in their secondary.



Round 3 (85): G Braden Smith, Auburn - The Panthers reportedly brought Smith in on a visit. He’s an outstanding athlete inside, exploding into his blocks or when getting to the second level. If the Panthers miss out on Frank Ragnow, Smith could be the target on day two.



Round 3 (88): EDGE Chad Thomas, Miami - At EDGE, the Panthers need something beyond band aids. Maybe that’s Daeshon Hall, but that can’t be relied upon entering the 2018 season. Thomas has plenty of size to play on the outside and is still developing his counters if his initial move is stopped.



Round 5 (161): CB Quenton Meeks, Stanford - It’s clear the Panthers like corners who aren’t afraid to come up and tackle, even on the edge. That is definitely Meeks. It does not appear their length “threshold” has carried over with Marty Hurney as GM.



Round 6 (197): TE Andrew Vollert, Weber State - The Panthers have some real questions beyond 2018, including replacements for Ryan Kalil and potentially Greg Olsen. Vollert is more of a move/receiving tight end, but his athleticism and production are great.



Round 7 (234): RB Jordan Wilkins, Ole Miss - I would love for the pick to be John Kelly here, and although some evaluators label him with an UDFA tag, I think he’s off the board. Enter Wilkins who fits the “hammer” role the team is apparently looking for.



Round 7 (242): QB Logan Woodside, Toledo - The Panthers still don’t have a real backup quarterback on their roster.