NFL Draft Needs: 49ers

49ers Team Need No. 1: Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

Weak- and strong-side linebackers were already question marks before MLB Reuben Foster’s legal troubles escalated. Arrested on felony domestic violence charges, Foster is almost certainly facing a lengthy NFL suspension and may be cut by the team.

49ers Team Need No. 2: Guard



Silva’s Analysis

Both tackle spots and center are solidified with C Weston Richburg joining LT Joe Staley and RT Trent Brown up front. Both guard positions are up in the air with Josh Garnett, Zane Beadles, Laken Tomlinson and Jonathan Cooper forming a mishmash of in-house competitors for two spots.

49ers Team Need No. 3: Cornerback



Silva’s Analysis

Running back, outside pass rusher and wide receiver also warrant mentions as 49ers needs; San Francisco seems likely to add backfield competition for Matt Breida and Joe Williams behind Jerick McKinnon. Last year’s Niners finished 27th in sacks (30). At corner, RCB Akhello Witherspoon showed promise as a third-round rookie but isn’t a sure thing, and neither is LCB Richard Sherman at age 30 coming off a torn Achilles’.

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 1 (9): LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech - Football players Edmunds’ size should not move the way he does. He has his flaws, but as a run and chase player with a theoretical high ceiling, Edmunds could shine with the 49ers. All three of the 49ers’ linebacker spots could feature an open competition in camp. Bobby Wagner thrived in this style of defense in Seattle. Telvin Smith did in Jacksonville. Edmunds can in San Francisco.



Round 2 (59): LB/EDGE Lorenzo Carter, Georgia - Continue to shape the linebacker group. It will be interesting to see if teams project Carter off the ball, on the edge or a combination of both. He’s one of the most athletic players in this class. Watch the Notre Dame game to get excited about his projection.



Round 3 (70): OL Martinas Rankin, Miss State - I’ve heard Rankin’s named mentioned with four different positions. In this case he could act as a swing tackle or possibly an interior offensive line starter.



Round 3 (74): WR Dante Pettis, Washington - A fluid route runner who does his best work on breaking routes and creating big plays down the field. He fits Kyle Shanahan’s mentality of finding pass catchers who can win with separation.



Round 4 (128): DL BJ Hill, NC State - Earl Mitchell played over 55% of the snaps. He’s also on the wrong side of 30. Enter Hill, who can lock down gaps closest to the opposing center.



Round 5 (143): CB Simeon Thomas, Louisiana-Lafayette - The 49ers clearly prioritize length at outside corner. Thomas has 35-inch arms. I’m not joking.



Round 6 (184): LB/S Foye Oluokun, Yale - A prospect who visited the 49ers, Oluokun player a hybrid safety, linebacker, slot role at Yale and offers aggression and good athleticism.



Round 7 (223): CB Josh Kalu, Nebraska - Another press corner with length. To me, he was miscast as a safety during his final year.



Round 7 (240): WR Auden Tate, FSU - Tate visited the 49ers and has one area where he wins: the red zone.