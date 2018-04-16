NFL Draft Needs: Rams

Monday, April 16, 2018

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.





For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.

Rams Team Need No. 1: Outside Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

Having traded away Robert Quinn and apparently moved on from free agent Connor Barwin, the Rams would start contract-year OLB Matt Longacre and 2017 fourth-round pick Samson Ebukam on the edges if the season began today.

Editor's Note: Fantasy Baseball season is here! Compete in a live fantasy baseball snake draft right now! Drafts take as little as 2 minutes to complete and last just one night. For a limited time, DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers a FREE entry into a real money draft and a Money-Back Guarantee up to $100! Here's the link

Rams Team Need No. 2: Inside Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

Mark Barron is locked in as one of the Rams’ starting inside linebackers, but the Alec Ogletree trade left Cory Littleton, Bryce Hager and Ramik Wilson as Los Angeles’ top candidates to start next to Barron.

Rams Team Need No. 3: Depth on Both Lines



Silva’s Analysis

Trying to capitalize on Jared Goff’s rookie-contract window, the Rams have been very aggressive signing free agents and trading draft picks for proven players. The strategy has left Los Angeles with few team needs, but depth could become an issue. On the offensive line, the Rams’ biggest need is interior depth. Up front on defense, the Rams have a bunch of guys on one-year deals.

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 3 (87): EDGE Kemoko Turay, Rutgers - The Rams have brought in so many edge rushers. Okoronkwo, Lawler, etc. I love Turay’s game, as his flexibility to turn the corner once creating separation definitely fits Wade Phillips’ mentality. He can come in and contribute immediately, which is what the Rams need out of this pick.



Round 4 (111): DB Dane Cruikshank, Arizona - A prospect the Rams have shown interest in. I know they brought in Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, but as of now Peters is on a one-year deal and Talib is on the wrong side of 30. Lacking corner depth really hurt the Rams down the stretch. Plus, Lamarcus Joyner is on the franchise tag. I’m sure they want to re-sign him, but not everyone will be able to stay. Cruikshank has played multiple spots.



Round 4 (135): LB Christian Sam, Arizona State - The more I watch Sam, the more I like. Another prospect the Rams have displayed interest in. He’s aggressive and makes the most of his athleticism by attacking up the field or anticipating outside runs at the line of scrimmage.



Round 4 (136): OL Cole Madison, Washington State - I wonder if the Rams will package a number of these picks to aggressively move up for a specific target. Madison is a prospect with tackle experience who might move inside as well. He has more experience on the right side



Round 6 (176): OL Jamil Demby, Maine - Demby continues to draw considerable interest from teams in the form of visits, including the Rams. A priority for the Rams might be to find their left tackle of the future, and Demby has plenty of experience at that position. If anything, he might offer utility skills.



Round 6 (183): EDGE Peter Kalambayi, Stanford - Edge depth. Not necessarily a pure pass rusher, Kalambayi is more of a consistent presence against the run who soundly holds the edge.



Round 6 (194): RB Mike Boone, Cincinnati - Late round running back help via one of the more athletic ball carriers in this class.



Round 6 (195): LB Russell Williams Jr., Hawaii - I know I’ve repeated positions here multiple times, but these are the real needs on the Rams’ roster.