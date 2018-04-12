NFL Draft Needs: Vikings

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Vikings Team Need No. 1: Pass Rusher



Whether they target an edge rusher or interior penetrator, the Vikings need another pass-rush presence up front. 35-year-old No. 3 DE Brian Robison is on his last legs, and LE Danielle Hunter was more effective in a rotational role. On the inside, DT Sheldon Richardson is on a one-year deal.

Vikings Team Need No. 2: Cornerback



LCB Trae Waynes took a promising step forward after a tumultuous start to his career and looks like a long-term keeper. RCB Xavier Rhodes obviously is. The Vikings’ corner need is in the slot, where 40-year-old Terence Newman wasn’t retained and Mackensie Alexander has mostly struggled.

Vikings Team Need No. 3: Linebacker



The Vikings could use more offensive line talent after losing underrated RG Joe Berger to retirement. If RT Mike Remmers moves inside to guard full time, right tackle would become a need. Another need is weak-side linebacker next to MLB Eric Kendricks and SLB Anthony Barr. Kendricks and Barr also happen to be in contract years, increasing Minnesota’s short- and long-term linebacker needs.

Round 1 (30): G Will Hernandez, UTEP - The Vikings’ roster is awesome, and Hernandez would only make it better, He’s a true mauler up the middle to pair with Nick Easton and Pat Elflein. And despite weighing something like 340 pounds at the Senior Bowl he still moved easily.



Round 2 (62): EDGE/LB Uchenna Nwosu, USC - The Vikings brought Nwosu in for a visit. Mike Zimmer has a history of linebackers who can also rush the passer. That is Nwosu, and somewhat solves two needs at once. Perhaps he will specialize down the road.



Round 3 (94): CB Duke Dawson, Florida - This draft has a handful of slot corners. Dawson might ultimately be the best. He’s a hammer, not a nail, and that mentality is right up Zimmer’s alley.



Round 5 (167): DL PJ Hall, Sam Houston State - Another prospect who visited the Vikings. Hall made a bit of noise during Shrine week and followed it up with an outstanding pro day workout. I wonder if the team will see Sharrif Floyd, albeit from a much smaller program.



Round 6 (204): WR Jordan Lasley, UCLA - Yes, more visits. The Vikings might get a steal in Lasley talent-wise if they are cool with his multiple suspensions in college (I believe they were alcohol-related).



Round 6 (213): RB Martez Carter, Grambling - The Vikings brought in Nyheim Hines for a visit, leading me to think they might want an “air” back to fill the void of Jerick McKinnon. Carter isn’t Tarik Cohen, but he strives to have the same game.



Round 6 (218): TE DeAndre Goolsby, Florida - A move tight end who appeared to be a comfortable receiver. He is the yin to David Morgan’s yang.



Round 7 (225): S Trey Marshall, Florida State – Hard-hitting safety.