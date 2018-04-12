NFL Draft Needs: Packers

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Packers Team Need No. 1: Pass Rusher



The Packers all but ignored their pass-rush need last offseason, then finished 19th in sacks (37) and 22nd in quarterback hits (83). Clay Matthews is no longer a dynamic pass rusher going on age 32, and Nick Perry can’t beat the injury bug.

Packers Team Need No. 2: Guard



Re-signing RG Jahri Evans would shore up this need, but it’s not a move the Packers have made yet. As Evans turns 35 before the season, he would only represent a short-term fix. Green Bay may prefer to find its new starting right guard in the draft on a cheap, four-year rookie deal.

Packers Team Need No. 3: Cornerback



After failing to acquire Kyle Fuller on a transition-tag offer sheet, the Packers settled for 35-year-old Tramon Williams on a two-year, $10 million deal. 2017 second-round CB Kevin King should have a bright future but struggled with injuries as a rookie and didn’t show enough to be guaranteed a starting job. Slot CB Quinten Rollins has been highly inconsistent, and Green Bay lacks quality depth behind those three.

Round 1 (14): EDGE Harold Landry, Boston College - The best speed rusher in this class. No one can get upfield in three steps, bend and take a tight angle to the quarterback in this group like Landry. I know his run defense is not good, but don’t focus on that. Focus on Landry being able to make an impact on a game, even as a situational player.



Round 2 (45): CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado - It feels like corner has been a need for the Packers for five years. Oliver has incredible length and often he needs to use it at the catch point and when making up ground. I’ve been told he’s one of the most intelligent corners in this class.



Round 3 (76): WR Michael Gallup, Colorado State - Gallup has moments of incredible competitiveness, especially after the catch when trying to run over defenders for extra yards. I was very surprised he tested so well (77th percentile).



Round 4 (101): T Joe Noteboom, TCU - The Packers have a history of selecting tackles and moving them to guard. I like Noteboom more than some tackles receiving love. He also posted a great short shuttle score, which is a great predictor of success in terms of an individual score.



Round 4 (133): CB Quenton Meeks, Stanford - Just watch Stanford against Oregon State and you see a fiery corner who wants to tackle on the edge. I’m always in favor of doubling up at a position when it is such a big need.



Round 5 (138): WR Tre’Quan Smith, UCF - A super smooth receiver who gets vertical on the outside and out of the slot. He has plenty of toe dragging grabs in the end zone or along the sideline.



Round 5 (172): OL Dejon Allen, Hawaii - As I mentioned, the Packers like turning tackles into interior linemen. I’ve been a big fan of Allen’s since watching him to prepare for the East-West Shrine Game. He’s a very good athlete as well (76th percentile).



Round 5 (174): TE Deon Yelder, Western Kentucky - Under Ted Thompson, the Packers had a tendency to bring in prospects for visits who they might pick in the later rounds or recruit as free agents. If that process repeats itself with a new GM, Yelder could be one since he visited the team in the last few weeks.



Round 6 (186): S Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern - An incredible athlete (94th percentile) and a defensive back who plays all over.



Round 6 (207): LB Joel Lanning, Iowa State - Simple linebacker depth. Lanning has a crazy history that includes playing quarterback prior to the 2017 season.



Round 7 (232): DL Du’Vonta Lampkin, Oklahoma - A big nose tackle from a big-time program.