NFL Draft Needs: Bears

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.





For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.

Bears Team Need No. 1: Pass Rusher



Silva’s Analysis

2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd has struggled to stay healthy, suffering a scary multi-week concussion as a rookie, then finishing last season on I.R. with MCL and PCL damage in his knee. Number two OLB Sam Acho is more edge setter than sack specialist. Aaron Lynch offers upside on a one-year, $4 million deal, but he is a short-term fix at best. The Bears need another edge rusher and another interior disruptor.

Bears Team Need No. 2: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

The Bears seem comfortable with mediocre tackle play from LT Charles Leno and RT Bobby Massie. Their biggest hole up front is at guard, where Josh Sitton was released and interior swingman Eric Kush is penciled in as a starter. Injuries cost Kyle Long 14 games the past two seasons. Long is presently recovering from neck, shoulder and elbow surgeries.

Bears Team Need No. 3: Inside Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

Wide receiver will become a need if the Bears don’t match Cameron Meredith’s two-year, $9.6 million offer sheet from the Saints. Chicago could also use an influx of young defensive line talent. At inside linebacker, Danny Trevathan hasn’t played a 16-game season since 2013, and hasn’t been the same player since rupturing his patellar tendon in November of 2016. Nick Kwiatkoski has flashed promise at the other inside linebacker spot but should face competition.

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 1 (8): LB Roquan Smith, Georgia - This is one of the chalk selections (so obviously it won’t happen). Roquan is so good, y’all. He anticipates plays before the snap is taken, allowing him to play ahead of the ball. And if that isn’t the case, Smith has plus-athleticism and plays bigger than his size, allowing him to make plays on the edge or attack blockers/ball carriers near the line of scrimmage. He’s a defender to build around.



Round 2 (39): G Frank Ragnow, Arkansas - Ragnow is generating more and more buzz as the process moves along. That late buzz happens for a prospect who missed the Senior Bowl. He had a great performance against Alabama and has experience at both guard and center.



Round 4 (105): DB Jeremy Reaves, South Alabama - A player who visited the Bears, Reaves is a versatile defensive back who always wants to be the hammer, not the nail. He also has the speed to close and make a play on the ball at the catch point.



Round 4 (115): EDGE Garret Dooley, Wisconsin - Pass rushers are difficult to find on day three. We know those spots get picked apart. Dooley has plenty of experience as a stand-up rusher and is solid against the run as well, creating space to operate.

Round 5 (145): WR Justin Watson, Penn - When Matt Nagy was with the Chiefs the team invested in top athletes at receiver (Chris Conley, Tyreek Hill). Perhaps that carries over to this team. Watson tested in the 93rd percentile at 6-foot-2.



Round 6 (181): RB Ryan Nall, Oregon State - I reported the Bears brought Nall in on a visit. He’s viewed in a number of different ways: ball carrier, fullback, or H-back/tight end. I’m not saying Nall will replace Jordan Howard, but Howard’s lack of receiving consistency must be very frustrating to a play caller.



Round 7 (224): DL James Looney, Cal - I watched Looney prior to the Shrine Game. At first, I thought his disruption stemmed from jumping the snap. Now we know it’s because he tested in the 93rd percentile.