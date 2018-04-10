NFL Draft Needs: Redskins

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Redskins Team Need No. 1: Defensive Front Seven



Silva’s Analysis

The Redskins field a rag-tag group up front, where they finished 29th in Football Outsiders’ run-defense DVOA and return mostly the same guys as last year. OLB Preston Smith hasn’t proved worthy of an assured starting job. On both the edge and interior, Washington’s front seven needs an influx of young talent.

Redskins Team Need No. 2: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

Formerly a team strength, Washington’s offensive line collapsed due to injuries down the stretch last season and is now dealing with uncertainty at left guard and to a lesser extent center. LT Trent Williams and RT Morgan Moses have been dogged incessantly by injuries.

Redskins Team Need No. 3: Defensive Back



Silva’s Analysis

Running back is another need after Samaje Perine showed limitations as a rookie and Chris Thompson broke his leg in November, combining with O-Line injuries to cripple the offense. In the secondary, Washington is thin and largely unproven behind LCB Josh Norman, FS D.J. Swearinger and declining slot CB Orlando Scandrick.

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 1 (13): RB Derrius Guice, LSU - The Redskins have been treading water at running back for years. I love Chris Thompson, but he’s a role player (and coming off injury). Guice is on the Thomas Rawls - Marshawn Lynch spectrum as a player, he picks up the yards blocked for him and creates on his own, especially on contact thanks to his balance. Guice was a big play threat prior to the 2017 season. A question that remains is his passing down ability. It’s not that he can’t, we just don’t know if he can.



Round 2 (44): G Austin Corbett, Nevada - I know Corbett isn’t often mentioned in the second tier of guards, but in three years we might look back and view Corbett as one of the better interior line picks in this class. He played tackle at Nevada and showcased a finisher’s mentality to go along with at least average athleticism. Remember Joel Bitonio? Maybe Corbett is the next.



Round 4 (109): DL BJ Hill, NC State - The Redskins continue to pump picks into the front seven with mixed results. They need to continue to beef up the front three/four. Hill often acted as NC State’s 1-technique and has some upfield ability from that spot.



Round 5 (142): DL Foley Fatukasi, UConn - The Redskins might need even more than one addition up front in terms of down linemen. Fatukasi is one of the best interior disruptors and an above-average athlete. He combines length with flexibility to work around heavy-footed offensive linemen.



Round 5 (163): LB Micah Kiser, Virginia - An above-average athlete, Kiser could compete with Mason Foster either this season or next. Adding linebacker talent to work behind the added defensive linemen is smart.



Round 6 (188): CB Malik Reaves, Villanova - I don’t see corner as a big need like Evan, but I’m counting on Fabian Moreau to step up. Nevertheless, more depth can always be added at a critical spot. Reaves is a zone or press corner with great length.



Round 7 (231): TE Nick Keizer, Grand Valley State - Per Aaron Wilson, the Redskins scheduled a visit with Keizer. That’s enough to believe they will consider him in the later rounds or recruit him as an undrafted free agent.