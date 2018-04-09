NFL Draft Needs: Giants

Monday, April 9, 2018

Giants Team Need No. 1: Quarterback



Silva’s Analysis

37-year-old Eli Manning is on a downhill trajectory with declining yards-per-attempt averages in four straight seasons (7.3 > 7.2 > 6.7 > 6.1) and a sustained inability to move the offense with Odell Beckham off the field. The Giants are apparently now considering trading away Beckham. Giants beat reporter Jordan Raanan believes new GM Dave Gettleman will take Sam Darnold if Darnold lasts until the No. 2 pick. Even if that doesn’t happen, Gettleman should open his mind to Josh Rosen.

Giants Team Need No. 2: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

Ex-GM Jerry Reese’s inability to build a competent offensive line played just as big a role, if not bigger, in torpedoing the Giants’ run and pass games as Eli’s downturn the past two years. $62 million LT Nate Solder and perhaps C Brett Goode should be viewed as New York’s only two surefire starters up front. Left guard, right guard and right tackle are wide open.

Giants Team Need No. 3: Pass Rusher



Silva’s Analysis

The Giants’ roster is in bad shape, also needing help at cornerback, free safety, running back and five-technique defensive end for new DC James Bettcher’s 3-4 scheme. Here, we’re prioritizing position value to identify the foremost need. Gettleman believed in and practiced stockpiling pass rushers and winners in the trenches. If the Giants stay at No. 2 and pass on quarterbacks, Bradley Chubb is one of their likeliest picks.

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 1 (2): EDGE Bradley Chubb, NC State - The Giants should select a quarterback. Shoot your shot at the position when you have the opportunity. Let’s talk through a scenario where they pick a different position. I know many would assume Saquon Barkley would be the selection. From a roster building perspective, I believe Dave Gettleman values EDGE over running back. It’s amazing he has never traded down in any round of any draft. A flaw in Gettleman’s process is his inability to acquire extra picks, and currently the team only has six.



Round 2 (34): G Will Hernandez, UTEP - If there was ever a hog molly at guard, it is Will Hernandez. He’s a snow play in the middle. A batting ram blocker. His strength is on display on every single snap. The Giants hope to lock down both tackle spots (Solder and Flowers), but guard is an integral piece to an offensive line, especially the one Gettleman built in Carolina.



Round 3 (66): C/G Billy Price, Ohio State - Yes, more interior line help. Price suffered a pectoral injury, but apparently will be ready for training camp. Price has experience at both guard and center. Again, the guard, center, guard combo in Carolina was the team’s strength.



Round 3 (69): DL Justin Jones, NC State - It wouldn’t surprise me to see Gettleman attack the interior of the defensive line earlier. I know the Giants are switching defenses, but in any scheme interior disruption can be king. Jones can make an impact from a variety of alignments, especially if he stops hesitating so much off the snap.



Round 4 (108): LB Christian Sam, Arizona State - Gettleman already invested more in linebacker than Jerry Reese did after trading for Alec Ogletree. Sam is flying a bit under the radar, but he shows athleticism and aggression to finish tackles.



Round 5 (139): CB Avonte Maddox, Pitt - Slot corner, and potentially the best one in this class. Gettleman drafted Corn Elder and signed Captain Munnerlyn after punting the position for a year or two. I would even say a Munnerlyn comparison for Maddox is fair.