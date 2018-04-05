NFL Draft Needs: Titans

Thursday, April 5, 2018

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.





Titans Team Need No. 1: Pass Rusher



Silva’s Analysis

Brian Orakpo turns 32 before the season, Derrick Morgan has missed nine games the past three seasons due to injuries and 2016 second-round pick Kevin Dodd has been a bust. DE Jurrell Casey is the Titans’ only third-down disruptor on the line. Both off the edge and on the interior, Tennessee needs an influx of pass-rush talent.

Titans Team Need No. 2: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

RT Jack Conklin tore his ACL in the playoffs and may not be ready by Week 1. LG Quinton Spain and LT Taylor Lewan are entering contract years. Spain is on the hot seat as a questionable fit for Tennessee’s new zone-blocking scheme.

Titans Team Need No. 3: Linebacker



Silva’s Analysis

Avery Williamson’s loss in free agency stripped the Titans of their top run-stopping inside linebacker. Jayon Brown earned a key sub-package role as a fifth-round rookie, but he is unproven as an every-down defender. Top returning ILB Wesley Woodyard turns 32 before the season. Depth at wide receiver and on the defensive line are additional Titans needs.

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 1 (25): EDGE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State - The fit makes so much sense. A head coach with a defensive line coaching background at Ohio State, selecting an athletic Buckeye pass rusher. Hubbard very good agility drills, a very good sign for a pass rusher. He needs to learn how to create space to maximize that bend and flexibility.



Round 2 (57): DL/EDGE Rasheem Green, USC - Green is…. Green. Raw. There are skills that can turn into talent, but the ceiling for interior disruption is worth taking a shot on. Green is one of the youngest defensive linemen in this class.



Round 3 (89): G Alex Cappa, Humboldt State - Jon Robinson has shown he is not afraid to select talented players from smaller programs. Cappa played left tackle in college and likely will move inside. He has a finisher’s mentality and can definitely mirror in pass protection.



Round 4 (125): LB Oren Burks, Vanderbilt - A local player who also tested like one of the top athletes at his position. I’m a fan of Jayon Brown, but this adds competition.



Round 5 (162): WR Javon Wims, Georgia - The more I watch Wims, the more I like. He creates slivers of separation and can also win contested catches.



Round 6 (199): C Sean Welsh, Iowa - More interior offensive line depth. I’m no expert, but I believe the Titans only have one player on the roster with snapping experience.