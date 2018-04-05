NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars

Thursday, April 5, 2018

Jaguars Team Need No. 1: Quarterback



The Jaguars’ extension for Blake Bortles amounts to a short-term commitment, and Cody Kessler is the only other quarterback on the roster. Even as Jacksonville’s 2017 coaching staff did an excellent job of compensating for Bortles’ weaknesses, the Jags still finished 18th in team passer rating (84.4). Louisville’s Lamar Jackson would be an exciting pick late in the first round.

Jaguars Team Need No. 2: Cornerback



The Jaguars’ most underrated offseason loss was slot corner Aaron Colvin, who signed with the division-rival Texans. His apparent replacement is D.J. Hayden, who struggled mightily in past stops with the Raiders and Lions. Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye form the NFL’s premier outside cornerback tandem, but Hayden should face competition to cover the slot.

Jaguars Team Need No. 3: Offensive Line



Linebacker is another position where the Jags will likely add talent following MLB Paul Posluszny’s retirement, although Jacksonville is ordinarily a two-linebacker team with Myles Jack and Telvin Smith operating as three-down defenders. Up front on offense, contract-year RG A.J. Cann is Jacksonville’s weakest link. Hell-bent on defining themselves as a run-first, smash-mouth team, the Jaguars will continue to prioritize winning in the trenches.

Round 1 (29): DL Maurice Hurst, Michigan - I know Evan didn’t mention defensive line. On the surface it doesn’t look like a need, but dig a bit deeper and you see huge upcoming contracts for Malik Jackson and Calais Campbell. Replacing older players with massive contracts is part of the process, because at some point they decline. Hurst offers the most interior disruption in this class and appears to have been cleared health-wise.



Round 2 (61): T Orlando Brown, Oklahoma - Tom Coughlin’s influence is felt on the offensive side of the ball. Bullies along the offensive line and a power running game. Brown is not an NFL-caliber athlete, but he has size, length and could develop as the possible right tackle of the future.



Round 3 (93): CB MJ Stewart, UNC - Slot corner is a need, and Stewart is one of (and potentially) the best. He closes quickly against the run or on underneath targets. Stewart also works through trash and sticks with crossing routes to make a play on the ball.



Round 4 (129): LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State - Baker visited the Jaguars. I like Blair Brown, who the Jaguars selected last year, but they could plan to bring in competition. Baker’s at his best closing on ball carriers.



Round 6 (203): EDGE Justin Lawler, SMU - Finding late round edge rushers is a difficult task. Why not go for one of the more productive ones in this class, with 15.5 tackles for loss in his final year, including 9.5 sacks.



Round 7 (230): G Cody O’Connell, Washington State - O’Connell is a massive 6-foot-8 and 340-pounds. He loses to quickness, but that’s why he's a seventh round pick in this projection.



Round 7 (247): TE Damon Gibson, Minnesota-Morehead - It’s not often you find a tight end prospect with a 90 catch, 1,549 yards and 17 touchdown season on his resume.