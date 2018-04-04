NFL Draft Needs: Colts

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Colts Team Need No. 1: Cornerback



With Vontae Davis long gone and Rashaan Melvin lost in free agency, Quincy Wilson, Kenny Moore and Nate Hairston would form the Colts’ nickel package if the season began today. 2017 second-round pick Wilson couldn’t get on the field until the final month of his rookie year, and neither Moore nor Hairston was a plus contributor. Indianapolis allowed league highs in 20-plus-yard completions (64) and yards per attempt (8.0).

Colts Team Need No. 2: Pass Rusher



Although Indianapolis’ pass rush improved mildly with the 2017 additions of John Simon and Jabaal Sheard, ex-coach Chuck Pagano’s defense still finished 31st in sacks (26) and 26th in quarterback hits (75). Both on the edge and from the interior, the Colts need multiple pass-rush reinforcements.

Colts Team Need No. 3: Linebacker



Even after a productive first offseason under second-year GM Chris Ballard, the Colts’ roster remains long on needs. Running back will certainly be addressed with exciting-but-inconsistent Marlon Mack and plodding journeyman Robert Turbin atop the depth chart. Indy’s offensive line is annually problematic, and wide receiver is thin behind T.Y. Hilton. Installing a 4-3 defense under rookie DC Matt Eberflus, the Colts also badly need an injection of speed at linebacker.

Round 1 (6): EDGE Bradley Chubb, NC State - This would be an ideal scenario for the Colts, as there’s a chance Chubb is selected at No. 2 or No. 4. Ballard was part of Chiefs’ teams that featured Justin Houston, Tamba Hali, Dee Ford and Dontari Poe up front. He has yet to leave his mark on that position with the Colts. Chubb might not be Bosa or Garrett, but he threatens to disrupt every single passing or running play.



Round 2 (36): RB Sony Michel, Georgia - There’s so much to love about Michel’s game. His speed and agility allow him to outrun or avoid tacklers in space, and on the same run he can barrel over defenders to pick up yards after contact. He’s also a comfortable receiver on swings and screens. Please fix the fumbling problem, Sony.



Round 2 (37): CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado - Great length to play on the outside, just like Quincy Wilson. I wonder if that becomes a trend for Ballard - drafting long corners. Oliver appears to be one of those fringe first round picks.



Round 2 (49): LB Darius Leonard, SC State - An injection of athleticism is vital here for the Colts, and Leonard offers it along with size. The second round might sound early, but after the top four or so, the position seems to drop down a tier. Leonard might draw Haason Reddick comparisons from some evaluators.



Round 3 (67): WR Dante Pettis, Washington - Pettis averaged nearly 14 yards per reception during his collegiate career. On top of that big play potential, especially with the ball in his hands, Pettis is very impressive in the red zone at creating separation in tight quarters.



Round 4 (104): CB Grant Haley, Penn State - A potential slot or outside corner. The Patriots’ defensive coordinator has a Patriots background, and we know the importance of the 3-cone with that team when looking for corners. Haley posted a 6.51, a very good time.



Round 5 (140): DL/EDGE Kentavius Street, NC State - One of my favorite third day prospects in this class. Ballard seems to value athleticism along the front seven, at least his time in Kansas City would dictate that. Street is one of the most athletic edge rushers in this class and also has experience rushing from the interior.



Round 6 (178): OL Maea Teuhema, SE Louisiana - The former LSU blocker is a people mover up the middle.



Round 7 (221): LB Azeem Victor, Washington - Victor faced a few speed bumps in college but could prove to be a value here. Or he may just wind up on the practice squad.