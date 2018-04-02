NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs

Monday, April 2, 2018

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.





For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.

Chiefs Team Need No. 1: Pass Rusher



Silva’s Analysis

Last year’s Chiefs finished 30th in quarterback hits (70) and 25th in sacks (31). 2014 first-round pick Dee Ford has been an injury-riddled disappointment and is entering his contract year. Edge pass rush is the top priority, but another interior disruptor would be a welcomed addition.

Chiefs Team Need No. 2: Cornerback



Silva’s Analysis

Trade acquisition Kendall Fuller is Kansas City’s lone locked-in cornerback starter, and he is best suited for the slot. Incumbent slot CB Steven Nelson struggled in 2017 and is entering the final year of his deal. Ex-Raiders free agent bust David Amerson is the Chiefs’ only corner with significant experience covering the perimeter. Amerson’s on-field play the past two years suggests his roster spot shouldn’t be assured. Chiefs DC Bob Sutton is a man-coverage proponent.

Chiefs Team Need No. 3: Offensive Line



Silva’s Analysis

The Chiefs’ biggest O-Line weakness is left guard, where Parker Ehinger failed to take a second-year leap and incumbent Bryan Witzmann was a liability. Witzmann is likely better suited for a swing-reserve role. Contract-year C Mitch Morse should be on the hot seat after an injury-ruined season. Kansas City is also in the market for depth at inside linebacker and on the defensive line. Moreover, there is no proven slot receiver on the roster following Albert Wilson’s departure.

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 2 (54): CB Mike Hughes, UCF - The Chiefs’ top two corners likely project best to the slot. That means outside help is immediately necessary. Hughes plays bigger than his size and has plus athleticism (73rd percentile). Some believe he is a first round talent, but a handful of corners have that label, and therefore a couple should drop to round two.



Round 3 (78): EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma - Exhibiting bend and turning the corner quickly. That is the name of Okoronkwo's game. He is at his best rushing from a two-point stance on the edge, holding it against the run or working his way into the backfield. He uses his hands on first contact to create space and combat the offensive tackle’s punch, then leans or bends to get after the quarterback.



Round 3 (86): DL B.J. Hill, NC State - Hill isn’t Dontari Poe or Bennie Logan, but he can hold his own in the middle. Hill is one of the four NC State defensive linemen who will be drafted and best fits as a 1-technique.



Round 4 (118): iOL Austin Golson, Auburn - Versatile interior offensive lineman. Could be used as a utility lineman as one of the seven active on game days and possibly a starter down the road. At 6-foot-5 he fits the taller mold the Chiefs have gone for along the interior.



Round 4 (120): S Troy Apke, Penn State - Often operated as a split or free safety and offers among the best athleticism in this class at the position. A fourth-round pick certainly isn’t expected to start, but he might be a nice complement to Eric Berry’s style.



Round 6 (182): TE Andrew Vollert, Weber State - An uber-athletic small school tight end who converted over 60 catches in 2016 and 2017.



Round 7 (207): CB Devron Davis, UTSA - I’m always for doubling up at a position of need, since teams likely spent extra focus and time on the position leading up to the draft. Davis grabbed attention with his pro day performance.



Round 7 (217): WR Quadree Henderson, Pitt - I noticed the Chiefs have players like Gehrig Dieter and Daniel Braverman on the roster. Maybe they are looking for a small, slot option. Henderson can do that, plus he’s run many jet sweeps with productive results.