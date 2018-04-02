NFL Draft Needs: Broncos

Monday, April 2, 2018

Broncos Team Need No. 1: Quarterback



The Vikings let Case Keenum walk at least partly because they feared his 2017 was a flash in the plan. The Broncos did not make a long-term commitment to Keenum on his two-year, $36 million deal. GM John Elway should not hesitate if a quarterback the organization grades highly is available at the No. 5 overall pick.

Broncos Team Need No. 2: Pass Catcher



The Broncos have failed to find a third pass-catching option to exploit mismatches in the middle of the field between Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Sanders turned 31 in March, and Thomas turns 31 later this year. Denver’s top-two in-house options are 2017 third-round WR Carlos Henderson and 2017 fifth-round TE Jake Butt. Both missed their entire rookie seasons due to injury, and Henderson was arrested for DUI in January.

Broncos Team Need No. 3: Cornerback



Denver’s offensive and defensive lines could both use injections of young talent. In order to maintain one of the NFL’s top secondaries, however, the Broncos must replace LCB Aqib Talib after trading him to the Rams. 2017 third-round CB Brendan Langley got beaten badly in his limited rookie-year opportunities. 30-year-old journeyman Tramaine Brock was signed to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Round 1 (5): QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma - Early in the process John Elway’s size preference was brought up as a talking point. That went out the window a bit after they brought in Gary Kubiak and signed Case Keenum to be the starter. The Broncos also coached Mayfield for a week for the Senior Bowl. It will be worth watching to see if they move up from pick number five to target one specific passer, as four quarterbacks could be selected in the top five selections.



Round 2 (40): G Austin Corbett, Nevada - The collegiate left tackle is expected to move inside in the NFL. With the league valuing interior defensive linemen more and more, guards have started getting paid and drafted like valuable members of the roster. They should be, as they are critical in both the passing and running games. Corbett plays nasty.



Round 3 (71): WR DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State - Once again we go to the Senior Bowl well. The Broncos drafted Carlos Henderson for his big play ability with the ball in his hands. To Henderson’s yin comes Hamilton’s yang, as he can thrive from a variety of alignments thanks to creating separation and sustaining it.



Round 4 (102): CB MJ Stewart, UNC - Chris Harris seemingly will play more outside. If that is the case, then Stewart can be very helpful in the slot. Starting corners are difficult to find, but this draft has a handful of really promising slot corners. Stewart is one, and he might start immediately.



Round 4 (105): T Desmond Harrison, West Georgia - I could see Harrison land anywhere from the third to fifth rounds. He’s a mean, nasty, athletic left tackle. I was hoping to see how he fared on the right side during Senior Bowl week, but he missed the event with the flu.



Round 5 (133): DL Andrew Brown, Virginia - The Broncos need depth along the front with the uncertainty around Adam Gotsis. Brown fits the Gotsis, Derek Wolfe mold.



Round 5 (151): RB Akrum Wadley, Iowa - I’m team De’Angelo Henderson, but the team lacks a back of Wadley’s type. He would offer receiving ability.



Round 5 (154): LB Nick DeLuca, NDSU - Linebacker depth with one of the most productive players in this class.



Round 6 (168): TE Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan - I hope Jake Butt returns to his pre-injury form. Conklin tested as an above-average athlete.