NFL Draft Needs: Browns

Thursday, March 29, 2018

Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.





For a breakdown on every team, check out the team-by-team draft preview schedule.

Browns Team Need No. 1: Quarterback



Silva’s Analysis

With just one year left on his contract, Tyrod Taylor is a probable “bridge” to the number one overall pick. Head coach Hue Jackson has historically preferred big-armed pocket passers, although new GM John Dorsey is now calling the shots. Cleveland appears to have zeroed in on USC’s Sam Darnold.

Browns Team Need No. 2: Offensive Tackle



Silva’s Analysis

Joe Thomas’ retirement left a gaping hole at left tackle, where pass-protection liabilities Shon Coleman and Spencer Drango are currently penciled into a competition. The rest of the line is in good shape with Joel Bitonio and Kevin Zeitler manning the guards, Chris Hubbard signed to play right tackle and J.C. Tretter holding down center.

Browns Team Need No. 3: Pass Rusher



Silva’s Analysis

Wide receiver also warrants mentioning here; Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry and Corey Coleman form a high-upside trio on paper, but Gordon’s 2018 availability can’t be taken for granted, Landry is on a one-year deal and slow-starting 2016 first-round pick Coleman has been the subject of trade rumors. Cleveland has a more glaring pass-rush need after finishing 21st in sacks (34) and 29th in quarterback hits (74). The Browns could use a three-technique tackle to push Caleb Brantley and/or another outside pass rusher to tag team with RE Myles Garrett and underrated LE Emmanuel Ogbah.

Norris’ Mock Draft

Round 1 (1): QB Sam Darnold, USC - Thankfully the conversation has moved past the Browns possibly selecting Saquon Barkley at No. 1. It will be a quarterback; The only question is… which one? Chris Mortensen suggested the decision is down to Sam Darnold and Josh Allen (he mentioned Baker Mayfield, but it was a bit off-hand).



After Darnold’s pro day, Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Joel Klatt put it in permanent marker that Darnold would be the Browns’ selection. So who am I to disagree? I’ve seen or heard that Darnold is viewed as NFL ready. That’s not the case, in fact of the top four or five quarterbacks, he is most deserving of the “raw” label due to his frenetic footwork when working off his primary read.



Round 1 (4): EDGE Bradley Chubb, NC State - I know the assumption is Saquon Barkley is the pick here if he’s on the board, but I would almost side with Bradley Chubb, Denzel Ward or a trade down. Chubb is a perfect partner across from Myles Garrett, and the other pass rushers like Emmanuel Ogbah offer great rotational talent.



Round 2 (33): CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado - There are a number of corners linked to round one (Jaire Alexander, Mike Hughes, Oliver and others) that at least one will be available at the top of round two. Oliver has outstanding length for his height, helping him play the ball in the air.



Round 2 (35): T Brian O’Neill, Pitt - Replacing Joe Thomas is an impossible task. O’Neill is a great athlete and has experience on both sides of the line. He needs to get stronger, but operating as a swing tackle early on could work.



Round 2 (64): WR DJ Chark, LSU - Dorsey liked to draft speed on offense in Kansas City, and Chark certainly offers that. He’s one of, if not the best vertical threat in this draft.



Round 4 (110): DL Justin Jones, NC State - Jones is frequently a tick slow off the ball, but when it all comes together he is impressive with his pass rushing.



Round 5 (141): WR Richie James, Middle Tenn State - I mentioned speed before, but Dorsey also took chances on players like De'Anthony Thomas. I love Richie James’ game when the ball is in his hands.



Round 6 (161): RB Phillip Lindsay, Colorado - A late round addition to the Browns’ backfield. Lindsay has helped himself this process, putting on weight and displaying athleticism.



Round 6 (191): LB Tre’ Williams, Auburn - Big school linebacker depth.

