NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins

Dolphins Team Need No. 1: Quarterback

Silva’s Analysis

The Dolphins publicly claim they are committed to knee-hobbled Ryan Tannehill, but they have shown intense interest in Baker Mayfield. Reporters covering the team expect Miami to consider a quarterback if one they like slips to number 11. Backups Brock Osweiler, David Fales and Brandon Doughty are not realistic insurance policies.

Dolphins Team Need No. 2: Running Back



Silva’s Analysis

Kenyan Drake finished last season on a high note by averaging 119 yards from scrimmage over the final five games, but Drake has never been a full-time feature back in college or the pros. Frank Gore was brought in as a veteran complement. Rather than stylistic complements, coach Adam Gase prefers backs capable of playing on all three downs to work interchangeably with Drake.

Dolphins Team Need No. 3: Tight End



Silva’s Analysis

The Dolphins’ laundry list of needs extends to the offensive line. Contract-year RT Ja’Wuan James has missed 17 games over the past three years and was reportedly dangled on the trade market. The interior defensive line also needs talent injections. There is a gaping hole at tight end with MarQueis Gray and Broncos castoff AJ Derby presently atop the depth chart. Having moved on from top touchdown scorer Jarvis Landry and lacking size at wideout beyond disappointing DeVante Parker, the Dolphins desperately need red-zone help.

Norris’ Mock Draft





Round 1 (11): DL Vita Vea, Washington - It isn’t a stretch to assume the Dolphins’ goal is to draft Baker Mayfield. I don’t think they get there unless a trade into the top five happens, as four quarterbacks could be drafted in the top five. So, if the Dolphins are stuck at 11 a linebacker is possible, but both could be off the board. Vea fills a need up the middle and theoretically improves the linebacker play behind him. I have questions about his pass rushing skills, however, others do not.

Round 2 (42): TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State - The Dolphins’ need at tight end is staggering. I know the last time the team drafted from the FCS level was Billy Turner in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft… but Goedert is the top tight end prospect at (again) a major area of need. He is also outstanding in the red zone, something Evan suggested.



Round 3 (73): RB Kerryon Johnson, Auburn - I know the Dolphins signed Frank Gore, but it seems like the team wants another long term back to pair with Kenyan Drake. While Drake shines in space, Johnson is at his best following blockers and cutting off them to slash between the tackles.



Round 4 (111): LB Josey Jewell, Iowa - Dolphins fans seem to want a linebacker early. I know it is difficult to rely on Raekwon McMillan coming off injury, but it is clear the team loved his evaluation. Either for depth or an immediate spot in the lineup, Jewell is a worthy addition.



Round 4 (123): QB Mike White, Western Kentucky - The Dolphins could go in a number of ways if they miss on a quarterback early. White impressed many at the Senior Bowl.



Round 4 (131): T Joe Noteboom, TCU - I like Noteboom more than most. Offensive line remains a thorn in the side of the Dolphins, season after season. After 2018, the team could be looking for another right tackle.



Round 6 (183): S Jordan Whitehead, Pitt - Whitehead was once considered a very good prospect but dealt with suspensions during his time in school. That's why he might be available this late in the draft.



Round 7 (227): C Brian Allen, Michigan State - Interior offensive line help. Depth at all five spots is important for the Dolphins.



Round 7 (229): CB Dee Delaney, Miami - Local player at a position that needs depth.