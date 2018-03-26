NFL Draft Needs: Schedule

NFL Draft Needs: ScheduleMonday, March 26, 2018
Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.
Week of March 26
AFC East | AFC North
Monday: Buffalo Bills (QB, WR, CB) In-Depth Analysis | Miami Dolphins (QB, RB, TE) In-Depth Analysis
Tuesday: New England Patriots | New York Jets
Wednesday: Baltimore Ravens | Cincinnati Bengals
Thursday: Cleveland Browns | Pittsburgh Steelers
Week of April 2
AFC West | AFC South
Monday: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs
Tuesday: Los Angeles Chargers | Oakland Raiders
Wednesday: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts
Thursday: Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
Week of April 9
NFC East | NFC North
Monday: Dallas Cowboys | New York Giants
Tuesday: Philadelphia Eagles | Washington Redskins
Wednesday: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions
Thursday: Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
Week of April 16
NFC West | NFC South
Monday: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams
Tuesday: Seattle Seahawks | San Francisco 49ers
Wednesday: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers
Thursday: New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
