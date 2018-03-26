Evan Silva

Draft Analysis

NFL Draft Needs: Schedule

Monday, March 26, 2018


Evan Silva (@EvanSilva) is the Senior Football Editor for Rotoworld's NFL Page, and Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) leads Rotoworld's college football and NFL draft coverage. Together, they're breaking down every team's biggest needs and offering potential draft-day solutions.

 


Week of March 26

AFC East | AFC North


Monday: Buffalo Bills (QB, WR, CB) In-Depth Analysis | Miami Dolphins (QB, RB, TE) In-Depth Analysis

Tuesday:  New England Patriots | New York Jets

Wednesday: Baltimore Ravens | Cincinnati Bengals

Thursday: Cleveland Browns | Pittsburgh Steelers

 

 

Week of April 2

AFC West | AFC South


Monday: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs

Tuesday: Los Angeles Chargers | Oakland Raiders

Wednesday: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts

Thursday: Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

 

 

Week of April 9

 
NFC East | NFC North


Monday: Dallas Cowboys | New York Giants

Tuesday: Philadelphia Eagles | Washington Redskins

Wednesday: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions

Thursday: Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

 

 

Week of April 16

 
NFC West | NFC South

 

Monday: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams

Tuesday: Seattle Seahawks | San Francisco 49ers

Wednesday: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers

Thursday: New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com.
