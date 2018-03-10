Silva's Best-Ball RB Rankings

Saturday, March 10, 2018

* These rankings are fluid and subject to significant change as NFL transactions affect player outlooks and I do more research and alter projections.





* These rankings have a 0.5 PPR lean and are presently intended for best-ball leagues.





* These rankings are better used as a rough draft or guideline than bible.

1. Todd Gurley – Led NFL in total yards (2,093) & TDs (19). Rams return 4/5 offensive line starters.

2. Le’Veon Bell – Top-3 RB in points per game in 3 of last 4 years. Had career high in targets in ’17.

3. David Johnson – Has “fresh legs” after essentially taking 2017 off. Cards offense looks rough.

4. Ezekiel Elliott – Led NFL in rushing yards per game in 2016 & 2017. Needs more receiving work.

5. Alvin Kamara – Hyper-efficient rookie back’s role likely grows in year two. Has 100-catch upside.

6. Kareem Hunt – Led NFL in rushing yards (1,327) as rookie. K.C. offense can get more explosive.

7. Melvin Gordon – Finished top 4 in red-zone carries in 2016 & 2017, averaging 22 touches/game.

8. LeSean McCoy – Centerpiece of transitioning Bills offense. Only 5 missed games the last 5 years.

9. Leonard Fournette – Foot injuries recurring for 2 years. Efficiency dipped sharply last 10 games.

10. Saquon Barkley – Possible No. 1 pick in real NFL draft. Scored 45 TDs in last 27 college games.

11. Devonta Freeman – Set 3-year lows in carries (14.0) & targets (3.6) per game under Sarkisian.

12. Mark Ingram – Top-15 fantasy RB 4 straight years. Will likely cede a bit more work to Kamara.

13. Christian McCaffrey – Workload likely to increase after RB10 (PPR) & RB15 (non-PPR) finishes.

14. Joe Mixon – Needs more work in passing game, where Mixon was most efficient as a rookie.

15. Dalvin Cook – Averaged 23.7 touches per game before Week 4 ACL tear. Vikings need a QB.

16. Jordan Howard – Quality early-down grinder, but lack of passing-game ability lessens his value.

17. Derrick Henry – Henry didn’t do quite enough late in year to cement feature back treatment.

18. Carlos Hyde – Free agent uncertain to return after career-low efficiency under Kyle Shanahan.

19. Jay Ajayi – Doug Pederson seems committed to 3-way backfield instead of workhorse system.

20. Kenyan Drake – Shined in Dolphins lead role down stretch, but another RB will likely be added.

21. Dion Lewis -- Despite outstanding 2017, the Pats won’t overpay to keep Lewis in free agency.

22. Tevin Coleman – 12.2 touches per game in ’17. Big ceiling when Devonta Freeman misses time.

23. Derrius Guice – High-velocity power runner likely to be 2nd RB drafted behind Saquon Barkley.

24. Lamar Miller – Has struggled as Texans lead back. Saves $4.75 million under cap if released.

25. Alex Collins – Early favorite to lead Ravens in carries, but backfield is deep & jobs up for grabs.

26. Jamaal Williams – Averaged 20.4 touches over final 8 games. Has to win 3-way camp battle.

27. Aaron Jones – Showed most explosiveness of Packers runners before recurring knee injury.

28. Bilal Powell – Currently favorite for Jets lead back duties following Matt Forte’s retirement.

29. Duke Johnson – With Isaiah Crowell’s contract up, Johnson has outside shot at lead RB role.

30. Jerick McKinnon – Versatile free agent set career highs in catches (51) & yards per catch (8.3).

31. Isaiah Crowell – Finished strong at 4.58 YPC over last 11 games. Top-5 free agent running back.

32. C.J. Anderson – Questionable job security. Would save the Broncos $4.5 million if released.

33. Sony Michel – Averaged nearly 8 yards per carry as a senior, sharing time with Nick Chubb.

34. Tarik Cohen – Single-digit touches in 9 of final 13 games. Bears should know he needs more.

35. Marlon Mack – Frank Gore’s contract is up, but Colts will certainly make backfield additions.

36. Chris Thompson – Above-expectation TD Rate won’t sustain. Broke fibula on November 19.

37. Devontae Booker – At his best in the passing game. Broncos expected to cut C.J. Anderson.

38. Marshawn Lynch – Will he return? Ranked 9th of 47 in Football Outsiders’ Running Back DVOA.

39. Wayne Gallman – Workmanlike runner earned lead duties in December. Probable RBBC back.

40. Theo Riddick – PPR-specific passing-game specialist has 50-plus receptions in 3 straight years.

41. Matt Breida – Quietly atop Kyle Shanahan’s backfield depth chart with Carlos Hyde unsigned.

42. Giovani Bernard – Outplayed Joe Mixon last season, but the Bengals see Mixon as the future.

43. Nick Chubb – Thunder to Sony Michel’s Lightning at Georgia. Probable early-down grinder.

44. Samaje Perine – Struggled badly down stretch in lead role. Will have to hold off competition.

45. James White – Passing-down back drew single-digit touches in 10 of Patriots’ final 11 games.

46. Ty Montgomery – Struggled in Packers feature back role, then suffered debilitating rib injury.

47. Rex Burkhead – Contract is up after scoring 8 TDs in 10 games. Patriots likely want him back.

48. D’Onta Foreman – Threatened Lamar Miller’s job before tearing his Achilles in Week 11.

49. Rashaad Penny -- 220-pound tackle breaker ran 4.47 in Indy. Possible day-two draft pick.

50. Corey Clement – Unsung Super Bowl star totaled 108 yards and caught TD against Patriots.



Other Running Backs Considered: Ronald Jones, DeMarco Murray, Royce Freeman, DeAndre Washington, Ameer Abdullah, Jonathan Stewart, Darren Sproles, Frank Gore, Adrian Peterson, T.J. Yeldon, Elijah McGuire, Austin Ekeler, Danny Woodhead, James Conner, Latavius Murray, Buck Allen, C.J. Prosise, Jalen Richard, Chris Carson, Kenneth Dixon, Rod Smith, Corey Grant, De’Angelo Henderson, Peyton Barber, Joe Williams, Mike Davis, Robert Turbin, Mike Gillislee, Chris Ivory, Spencer Ware