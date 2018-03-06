NFL Transactions Tracker

Nick Mensio

Offseason Low Down

Tuesday, March 6, 2018


The NFL is a busy place. Some teams make upwards of 200-plus transactions in a calendar year. This is the spot where I’ll keep track of all of the offseason’s moves. Below is a list of every transaction across the league since the Monday following Week 17 in chronological order by team. It will be updated routinely.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Coach Bruce Arians retired. Relieved OC Harold Goodwin and DC James Bettcher. Signed GM Steve Keim to an extension through 2022. Hired coach Steve Wilks, OC Mike McCoy, and DC Al Holcomb.

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Carlton Agudosi, OG Josh Allen, DE Peli Anau, DB Jarell Carter, LB Vontarrius Dora, LB Praise Martin-Oguike, DB Jonathan Moxey, WR Rashad Ross, DT Pasoni Tasini, RB Darius Victor, LS Drew Williams, DB Lou Young

ATLANTA FALCONS

Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Marcelis Branch, OT Daniel Brunskill, DB Deante Burton, WR Reggie Davis, TE Alex Gray, QB Garrett Grayson, NT Joey Ivie, DE JT Jones, NT Taniela Tupou

3/2/2018: Released TE Levine Toilolo and DE Derrick Shelby.

3/5/2018: Re-signed K Matt Bryant to a three-year, $10.5 million contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved DC Dean Pees. Promoted DC Don Martindale from LBs coach.

Reserve/Future Contracts: RB John Crockett, DB Robertson Daniel, DB Bennett Jackson, OT Steven Moore, DB Robert Nelson, RB Ricky Ortiz, WR DeVier Posey, QB Josh Woodrum

3/6/2018: Re-signed DE Brent Urban to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Rick Dennison. Hired OC Brian Daboll.

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Quan Bray, P Cory Carter, TE Jason Croom, RB Aaron Green, OT Josh James, DT Marquavius Lewis, DB Dean Marlowe, DB Kelcie McCray, DB L.J. McCray, C Adam Redmond, WR Rod Streater, OT De’Ondre Wesley, LB Xavier Woodson-Luster

1/26/2018: C Eric Wood announced his retirement.

2/26/2018: Signed CB Vontae Davis to a one-year, $5 million contract.

3/6/2018: Signed RB Chris Ivory to a two-year, $5.5 million contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved DC Steve Wilks. Fired OC Mike Shula. Hired GM Marty Hurney and OC Norv Turner. Promoted DC Eric Washington from DL coach.

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Rasheed Bailey, TE Evan Baylis, LB Richie Brown, DB Lorenzo Doss, WR Austin Duke, OG Dorian Johnson, WR Jamaal Jones, DE Efe Obada, DB Damian Parms, DB Zack Sanchez, DB Dezmen Southward, TE Kent Taylor

1/29/2018: Re-signed G/C Greg Van Roten to a two-year, $1.66 million contract.

2/26/2018: Released DE Charles Johnson and S Kurt Coleman.

2/28/2018: Released RB Jonathan Stewart.

3/6/2018: Re-signed K Graham Gano to a four-year, $17 million contract.

CHICAGO BEARS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach John Fox and OC Dowell Loggains. Hired coach Matt Nagy and OC Mark Helfrich.

Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Travis Averill, WR DeMarcus Ayers, WR Tanner Gentry, DB Doran Grant, WR Mekale McKay, DB Jonathon Mincy, OG Will Pericak, TE Colin Thompson

2/20/2018: Released ILB Jerrell Freeman and LG Josh Sitton.

2/26/2018: Released OLB Pernell McPhee and S Quintin Demps.

2/28/2018: Released QB Mike Glennon and OLB Willie Young.

3/6/2018: Assigned the transition tag to CB Kyle Fuller.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved DC Paul Guenther. Hired DC Teryl Austin.

Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Carl Bradford, K Jonathan Brown, LB Connor Harris, OT Javarius Leamon, OG Oni Omoile, TE Scott Orndoff, DB Sojourn Shelton, DB Robenson Therezie, WR Kermit Whitfield

2/14/2018: Signed OT Bobby Hart to a one-year, $1.005 million contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired run-game coordinator Kirby Wilson. Hired OC Todd Haley.

Reserve/Future Contracts: DE Ricky Ali’ifua, DT Collin Bevins, WR C.J. Board, LB Max Bullough, TE Devon Cajuste, LB Austin Calitro, OT Joseph Cheek, TE Gavin Escobar, DT Jeremy Faulk, DB Trevon Hartfield, WR Bug Howard, DB Denzel Rice, RB Josh Rounds, OT Victor Salako, OT Christian Schneider, RB Kelvin Taylor, DB B.W. Webb, DB Corey White, WR Kasen Williams

2/26/2018: Claimed WR Larry Pinkard off waivers from the Jaguars.


