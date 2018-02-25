2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100

Sunday, February 25, 2018

( ) = Age at start of Free Agency

This list will be depleted by tags & re-signings.

This list will be supplemented by releases.

Players are ranked roughly on expected annual average of contract value.





1. Kirk Cousins (29) – Likely to become NFL’s highest-paid player. DEN, NYJ, CLE, MIN all in play.

2. Drew Brees (39) – Sounds committed to Saints, willing to take small pay cut to make it happen.

3. Le’Veon Bell (26) – Set career highs in carries (321) & catches (85). Expected to get franchise tag.

4. DeMarcus Lawrence (25) – Another virtual lock for franchise tag after career-high 14.5 sacks.

5. Ezekiel Ansah (28) – Coming off 12-sack campaign. Lions beat writers think he will be tagged.

6. Allen Robinson (24) – Tore his left ACL last Week 1. Jags expected to franchise tag Robinson.

7. Case Keenum (30) – Likely Vikings top fallback option if they don’t win Cousins sweepstakes.

8. Trumaine Johnson (28) – Plus-sized corner likely to walk after Rams traded for Marcus Peters.

9. Nate Solder (29) – Easily this year’s top free agent LT. Expected to land $12+ million annually.

10. Andrew Norwell (26) – This year’s top free agent guard appears unlikely to return to Panthers.

11. Kyle Fuller (26) – Young CB coming off breakout year. Sneaky candidate for Bears franchise tag.

12. Lamarcus Joyner (27) – Growing indications versatile safety/slot CB will get Rams franchise tag.

13. Sheldon Richardson (27) – Ranked 7th among DTs in QB hurries and always a plus run stopper.

14. A.J. McCarron (27) – Candidate to be 2018’s Mike Glennon. Browns wanted him last season.

15. Justin Pugh (27) – Lost 13 games to back/knee woes last 2 years. Quality LG/RT when healthy.

16. Sammy Watkins (24) – Never formed bond w/ Jared Goff after August trade. Did stay healthy.

17. Aaron Colvin (26) – Physical slot CB allowed zero TDs in 2017. Has an injury/suspension history.

18. Malcolm Butler (28) – Will SB52 benching hurt him? High-end No. 2 CB at worst. Plays man.

19. Weston Richburg (26) – Missed last 12 games (concussion). Quality LG/C starter when healthy.

20. Dontari Poe (27) – Massive NT shined on 1-year, $8 million Falcons deal after slow ‘17 market.

21. E.J. Gaines (26) – Difference-maker CB when in lineup for Bills defense. Long injury history.

22. Kenny Vaccaro (27) – Has been up and down, but safety/slot corner versatility will help him.

23. Prince Amukamara (28) – Solid CB starter on underrated Bears pass defense. Not big INT guy.

24. Sam Bradford (30) – Knee-hobbled QB played well last 2 years in MIN. Possible Week 1 starter.

25. Josh McCown (39) – Surprise top-15 QB in ’17. Another possible Week 1 starter in bridge role.

26. Teddy Bridgewater (25) – Arrow up before 2016 knee injury. Should get incentive-laden offers.

27. Adrian Clayborn (29) – Career-high 9.5 sacks, although 6 came in 1 game. Still a monster year.

28. Julius Peppers (38) – Ageless wonder led CAR in sacks (11). Reportedly wants to keep playing.

29. Jimmy Graham (31) – Avg’d 24.0 yards over last 8 games. May have worn welcome in Seattle.

30. Marqise Lee (26) – Can’t shake nagging injuries. Did flash quality No. 2 WR ability last 2 years.

31. Paul Richardson (25) – After early injuries, has become a deep threat/contested-catch stud.

32. Josh Sitton (31) – Has been cut twice last 3 years. Still PFF’s No. 6-graded guard for ‘17 Bears.

33. Bashaud Breeland (26) – Inconsistent No. 2 CB in Washington. May be best utilized at slot CB.

34. Jay Cutler (34) – After coming out of retirement, Cutler mostly bombed as Dolphins ‘17 starter.

35. Morgan Burnett (29) – Chess piece with experience at safety, slot CB, nickel/dime linebacker.

36. Bennie Logan (28) – Run-plugging nose tackle wore down on 1-year, $8 million Chiefs rental.

37. Star Lotulelei (28) – Fell into rotational DT role with Panthers, never became difference maker.

38. Navorro Bowman (29) – Onetime star ILB cut by 49ers last October, then shined with Raiders.

39. Avery Williamson (26) – Elite run-stopper ILB lost playing time on passing downs in Tennessee.

40. Josh Kline (28) – Passable starting RG/LG in TEN & NE last 3 years. Weak OL market helps him.

41. DaQuan Jones (28) – Run-stopping five-technique DE or NT in 3-4. Tore biceps in December.

42. Eric Reid (26) – Played FS, SS, WLB for 49ers. Lost starting SS job to Jaquiski Tartt last season.

43. Dion Lewis (27) – Pats beat writers think dynamic all-purpose back isn’t long for New England.

44. Jack Mewhort (26) – Recurring knee injuries cost Colts best OG 17 games the past 2 seasons.

45. Kyle Williams (34) – Long underrated DT still plays at high level. May be weighing retirement.

46. Haloti Ngata (34) – Tore biceps in October. Said he wants to keep playing, re-sign with Detroit.

47. Ryan Jensen (26) – Experience at all 3 interior OL positions, including 16 starts at center in ‘17.

48. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (25) – ASJ reportedly turned down two-year, $8 million offer from Jets.

49. Trey Burton (26) – Athletic catch-first TE deserves shot to shine outside of Zach Ertz’s shadow.

50. Tyler Eifert (27) – Missed 40/64 games (63%) past 4 years. Should get incentive-based offers.

51. Carlos Hyde (27) – Tackle breaker with passing-game limitations. Best running from shotgun.

52. Jerick McKinnon (25) – Poor man’s Alvin Kamara w/ arrow pointing up as in-space playmaker.

53. Zach Brown (28) – Inconsistent but rangy off-ball linebacker. Has played 3-4 ILB and 4-3 WLB.

54. Nigel Bradham (28) – 3-down WLB w/ sketchy off-field past. Favorite of Philly DC Jim Schwartz.

55. Isaiah Crowell (25) – Averaged 4.58 YPC over final 11 games. Seems unlikely to stay w/ Browns.

56. Demario Davis (29) – 3-down inside linebacker led Jets in sacks (5) & NFL in solo tackles (97).

57. Chris Hubbard (26) – Capable of playing all 5 OL positions. Steelers starting RT for most of ‘17.

58. Vontae Davis (29) – Man-to-man CB plagued by groin woes has visited CLE/BUF/SF/OAK/MIA.

59. Morris Claiborne (28) – Man-to-man CB plagued by groin, foot, knee, and hamstring injuries.

60. Rashaan Melvin (28) – Man-coverage corner had breakout ‘17 before year-ending hand injury.

61. Patrick Robinson (30) – Had career year as Eagles slot CB. 4 different teams in last 4 seasons.

62. T.J. Carrie (27) – Has played outside CB, S, slot corner. Broke out as Raiders slot CB last year.

63. Brent Grimes (34) – Aging CB finished strong after battling bum shoulder. Wants to stay in TB.

64. Johnathan Joseph (33) – Aging CB gave up too many big plays in ’17. Wants to stay in Houston.

65. Tre Boston (25) – Solidified Chargers FS position, breaking out for career-high 5 interceptions.

66. Terrelle Pryor (28) – Bust in WAS after 1,000-yard year with Browns, who now want him back.

67. Mike Wallace (31) – Still quality role player. Led Ravens in receiving yards each of last 2 years.

68. Trent Murphy (27) – 9 sacks in 2016. Missed all of 2017 with ACL/MCL tear, 4-game PEDs ban.

69. Chris Baker (30) – Went from stud 3-4 DE in WAS to 4-3 DT bust in TB. Criticized for effort.

70. Todd Davis (25) – Two-year Broncos ILB starter excelled versus run but struggled in coverage.

71. Preston Brown (25) – Earned Bills every-down MLB job in ’17. Minimal playmaking production.

72. Nevin Lawson (26) – Big step back after promising ’16, falling into No. 2 CB rotation with Lions.

73. Jordan Matthews (25) – Slot WR coming off knee/ankle surgeries & career-worst year in BUF.

74. John Brown (27) – Onetime rising star WR hasn’t been same since 2016 sickle-cell diagnosis.

75. Jay Bromley (25) – Young rotational DT managed 2 sacks in 4 seasons (55 games) with Giants.

76. Rex Burkhead (27) – Versatile RB/special teamer totaled 518 yards, 8 TDs in 10 games for NE.

77. Kendall Wright (28) – Slot WR led Bears in catches (59) & receiving yards (614) as 2017 rental.

78. Albert Wilson (25) – Slot WR set career highs in yards (554) & catch rate (68%) with ’17 Chiefs.

79. Davon House (28) – Big, talented but inconsistent CB was up & down in 12 starts with Packers.

80. Nickell Robey-Coleman (26) – Elite slot CB undervalued by NFL due to smurfish size (5’7/169).

81. Eric Decker (31) – Should be available cheaply after pedestrian season in TEN (54/563/10.4/1).

82. Donte Moncrief (24) – Underachiever battled shoulder, hamstring, ankle injuries past 2 years.

83. Junior Galette (30) – Disruptive situational pass rusher with checkered off-field/injury history.

84. Connor Barwin (31) – 3-4 OLB may be running out of gas after disappointing season with Rams.

85. William Hayes (32) – Was Dolphins best all-around DE before year-ending hamstring surgery.

86. Brandon Fusco (29) – Replacement-level OL offers starting experience at both guard positions.

87. John Sullivan (32) – Reemerged as solid starting C with Rams after injury-caused 2-year hiatus.

88. Matt Slauson (32) – Starting experience at LG & C. Suffered year-ending biceps tear in Week 7.

89. Spencer Long (27) – Starting experience at LG & C. Concerning history of knee/quad injuries.

90. D.J. Fluker (27) – Emerged as Giants starting RG before year-ending toe injury. Also plays RT.

91. Senio Kelemete (27) – Can play every OL position except LT. 22 starts past 3 years for Saints.

92. Luke Joeckel (26) – Predictable free agent flop as Seahawks starting LG. Recurring knee woes.

93. Travis Swanson (27) – Starting experience at C & RG. Has worrisome history of concussions.

94. Zach Fulton (26) – Jack of many trades, master of none. Starting experience at RG, LG, C, RT.

95. Anthony Hitchens (25) – Best in run defense. Made starts at MLB, WLB, and SLB with Dallas.

96. Tyvon Branch (32) – Underrated slot corner/SS can’t kick injury bug. Tore ACL last Week 10.

97. Tahir Whitehead (27) – Best in run defense. Made starts at MLB, WLB, and SLB with Lions.

98. Alex Boone (30) – Power-blocking guard has played for 3 different teams in the last 3 seasons.

99. Jahri Evans (34) – Late-career mercenary coming off solid year as Packers starting right guard.

100. Tom Johnson (33) – Reliable two-day DT played 70% of Vikings defensive snaps last season.



Additional Noteworthy 2018 Free Agents: DT Dominique Easley (25); ILB Jerrell Freeman (31); RB Frank Gore (34); RB Darren Sproles (34); RB Alfred Morris (29); RB LeGarrette Blount (31); RB Charles Sims (27); DT Tyrunn Walker (28); WR Taylor Gabriel (27); WR Bruce Ellington (26); WR Brice Butler (28); DL Tank Carradine (28); WR Cody Latimer (25); OLB Aaron Lynch (25); RB Jeremy Hill (25); DE Denico Autry (27); DE Alex Okafor (27); OLB Devon Kennard (26); OLB Kareem Martin (26); DE Kony Ealy (26); OLB Jerry Attaochu (25); DE David Bass (27); DT Shamar Stephen (27); DT Beau Allen (26); DT Nick Fairley (30); DT Justin Ellis (27); FB Zach Line (27); FB Anthony Sherman (29)