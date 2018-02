Friday, February 23, 2018

Acquaintances Josh Norris and Evan Silva dissect the 2018 NFL Draft's top running backs. Is Saquon Barkley a clean prospect, and can he be the next David Johnson? Will Derrius Guice's style shine in the NFL? Who is better, Sony Michel or Ronald Jones? And much more.

