Available Targets & Air Yards

Every year organizations are forced to evaluate their rosters in the offseason, which typically leads to several players leaving for other destinations in free agency. Those roster spots are then shored up by incoming rookies and other acquisitions.

Specific roles and talent certainly help players thrive, but opportunity remains the most important aspect as it pertains to fantasy production. This is why targets and carries are oft-discussed by analysts — opportunity is king. Moreover, as players leave for other teams, they leave behind production that could be considered opportunity for whomever replaces them.

The Los Angeles Rams, for example, entered last season with the second-most raw targets (296) and percentage of air yards (66%) available due to the losses of Kenny Britt, Lance Kendricks, Brian Quick and Benny Cunningham to free agency. This helps explain why Robert Woods, despite going undrafted in most circles, was a value in hindsight. With that newfound opportunity, Woods finished with 85 targets and accounted for 21.3% of Los Angeles’ total air yards in 2017.

For those that have yet to be introduced to Air Yards as a statistic, Josh Hermsmeyer defines this metric as, “The total number of yards thrown toward a receiver on a play in which he is targeted, both complete and incomplete. If you add them up over a game or a season, you get a receiver’s total Air Yards.”

Below is a list of all 32 NFL teams’ targets, target share (percentage of team targets), Air Yards and percentage of Air Yards available. As players are re-signed, this chart will be updated to reflect available opportunity for every team from last season. This will be key when discussing ADP and forecasting potential value prior to the 2018 season.



All targets and air yards data is compiled from Pro Football Reference and Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com.





Available Targets by Team



Team Targets Target% Air Yards Air Yards% Arizona Cardinals 225 38% 2,482 42.4% Atlanta Falcons 66 12.7% 653 13.7% Baltimore Ravens 202 36% 1,905 48% Buffalo Bills 140 29.9% 1,474 35% Carolina Panthers 113 22.9% 1,316 30.1% Chicago Bears 207 45% 1,758 49.2% Cincinnati Bengals 9 1.8% 33 0.7% Cleveland Browns 99 17.4% 797 15% Dallas Cowboys 32 6.5% 418 10.8% Denver Broncos 113 20.3% 819 17.1% Detroit Lions 33 5.8% 166 3.6% Green Bay Packers 62 11.1% 506 12.1% Houston Texans 74 14.3% 659 12.5% Indianapolis Colts 151 31.9% 1,164 32.6% Jacksonville Jaguars 98 18.9% 1,135 27.5% Kansas City Chiefs 100 18.9% 652 15.1% Los Angeles Chargers 70 12.2% 490 10% Los Angeles Rams 84 16.4% 1,046 25.8% Miami Dolphins 225 8.3% 1,195 23.7% Minnesota Vikings 85 16.3% 146 3.6% New England Patriots 160 27.3% 825 15.1% New Orleans Saints 8 1.5% 23 0.6% New York Giants 119 19.7% 524 11.8% New York Jets 110 22.2% 729 18.3% Oakland Raiders 11 1.9% 107 2.2% Philadelphia Eagles 59 10.6% 319 5.9% Pittsburgh Steelers 116 19.8% 173 3.2% San Francisco 49ers 204 38.7% 2,063 39% Seattle Seahawks 107 17.8% 363 7.4% Tampa Bay Buccaneers 52 8.7% 179 2.8% Tennessee Titans 87 17.9% 850 19.1% Washington Redskins 131 24.5% 1,207 29.1%

