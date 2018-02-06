Nick Mensio

Free Agency Update

NFL Futures Deals

Tuesday, February 6, 2018


This is the time of year we see the term “reserve/future contract” tossed around. Not everyone is entirely clear on what that means or how a player is signed to a reserve/future contract. That’s why we’re here. When a player is signed to a reserve/future contract that means they are being signed for the upcoming season. It’s typically a one- or two-year deal at the league minimum based on number of years of experience in the NFL. Only players who were not on any team’s active roster at the end of the regular season are eligible to sign reserve/future contracts. Players who typically sign these deals were on practice squads, but we’ll also see a few veterans sprinkled into the mix. These players that sign reserve/future deals are added to their respective teams’ “active” rosters on the first day of the new league year, which happens to be March 14, 2018 this season. Most players who sign reserve/future contracts end up getting cut during the summer, but we’ve seen a few players survive into the regular season the last few years. Former Chargers and current Bears WR Dontrelle Inman, Broncos C Matt Paradis, Chiefs RB Spencer Ware, Patriots RB Dion Lewis, Saints CB Delvin Breaux, Saints WR Willie Snead, Raiders WR Seth Roberts, and Steelers CB Mike Hilton were a few players who inked futures deals over the past few offseasons and ended up contributing in big ways. Below is where we’ll track all of these signings over the next couple months.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Carlton Agudosi, OG Josh Allen, DE Peli Anau, DB Jarell Carter, LB Vontarrius Dora, LB Praise Martin-Oguike, DB Jonathan Moxey, WR Rashad Ross, DT Pasoni Tasini, RB Darius Victor, LS Drew Williams

ATLANTA FALCONS

DB Marcelis Branch, OT Daniel Brunskill, DB Deante Burton, WR Reggie Davis, TE Alex Gray, QB Garrett Grayson, NT Joey Ivie, DE J.T. Jones, NT Taniela Tupou

BALTIMORE RAVENS

RB John Crockett, DB Robertson Daniel, DB Bennett Jackson, OT Steven Moore, DB Robert Nelson, RB Ricky Ortiz, WR DeVier Posey, QB Josh Woodrum

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Quan Bray, P Cory Carter, TE Jason Croom, RB Aaron Green, OT Josh James, DT Marquavius Lewis, DB Dean Marlowe, DB Kelcie McCray, DB L.J. McCray, C Adam Redmond, WR Rod Streater, OT De’Ondre Wesley, LB Xavier Woodson-Luster

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR Rasheed Bailey, TE Evan Baylis, LB Richie Brown, DB Lorenzo Doss, WR Austin Duke, OG Dorian Johnson, WR Jamaal Jones, DE Efe Obada, DB Damian Parms, DB Zack Sanchez, DB Dezmen Southward, TE Kent Taylor

CHICAGO BEARS

OG Travis Averill, WR Demarcus Ayers, WR Tanner Gentry, DB Doran Grant, WR Mekale McKay, DB Jonathon Mincy, OG Will Pericak, TE Colin Thompson

CINCINNATI BENGALS

LB Carl Bradford, K Jon Brown, LB Connor Harris, OT Javarius Leamon, OG Oni Omoile, TE Scott Orndoff, DB Sojourn Shelton, DB Robenson Therezie, WR Kermit Whitfield

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DE Ricky Ali’ifua, DT Collin Bevins, WR C.J. Board, LB Max Bullough, TE Devon Cajuste, LB Austin Calitro, OT Joseph Cheek, TE Gavin Escobar, DT Jeremy Faulk, DB Trevon Hartfield, WR Bug Howard, DB Denzel Rice, RB Josh Rounds, OT Victor Salako, OT Christian Schneider, RB Kelvin Taylor, DB B.W. Webb, DB Corey White, WR Kasen Williams

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Brian Brown, WR K.D. Cannon, DB Marqueston Huff, OT Jarron Jones, DB Jameill Showers, DT Joe Vellano, DB Marquez White, RB Trey Williams

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Kenny Bell, DT Paul Boyette, WR River Cracraft, OT Andreas Knappe, WR Jordan Leslie, DE Stansly Maponga, DB Jordan Moore, TE Brian Parker, WR Tim Patrick, OT Jeremiah Poutasi, LB Marcus Rush, DE Jhaustin Thomas, DT DeShawn Williams

DETROIT LIONS

DB Adairius Barnes, TE Brandon Barnes, DE Alex Barrett, WR Dontez Ford, DE Cam Johnson, DT Toby Johnson, C Leo Koloamatangi, DB Stefan McClure, DB Rolan Milligan, OT Dan Skipper, QB Alek Torgersen, DE Jeremiah Valoaga

GREEN BAY PACKERS

OG Kofi Amichia, RB Joel Bouagnon, WR Jake Kumerow, WR Colby Pearson, LB Ahmad Thomas, TE Robert Tonyan, LS Zach Triner, WR DeAngelo Yancey

HOUSTON TEXANS

OG Erik Austell, TE Zach Conque, LB Kennan Gilchrist, DT Marcus Hardison, DB Bryce Jones, NT Darius Kilgo, RB Troymaine Pope, TE Jevoni Robinson, OT Jake Rodgers, DB Josh Thornton, DB Dee Virgin

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Rodney Adams, TE Mo Alie-Cox, WR Dres Anderson, DT Johnathan Calvin, WR Seantavius Jones, WR Justice Liggins, WR Kolby Listenbee, LB Arthur Miley, LB Joshua Perry, LB Darnell Sankey, WR DeAndre Smelter, QB Phillip Walker, OG Isaiah Williams, WR James Wright

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB Lamar Atkins, RB Tim Cook, DE Hunter Dimick, LB Brooks Ellis, OG Avery Gennesy, TE David Grinnage, DT Kapron Lewis-Moore, DB Charlie Miller, DB Dexter McDougle, DB Sammy Seamster, WR Tevaun Smith, OG Brandon Thomas, RB Brandon Wilds

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

TE Jace Amaro, RB George Atkinson, NT Josh Augusta, WR Daniel Braverman, WR Gehrig Dieter, DB Makinton Dorleant, TE Anthony Firkser, OT Dillon Gordon, LB Tyrone Holmes, DB Prince Charles Iworah, OG Kaleb Johnson, NT T.Y. McGill, DB Sheldon Price, NT Mike Purcell, DB Will Redmond, WR Brandon Shippen, OT Andrew Wylie

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

K Roberto Aguayo, TE Braedon Bowman, OG Brett Boyko, DB A.J. Hendy, LS Anthony Kukwa, LB James Onwualu, WR Andre Patton, DB Jeff Richards, DE Whitney Richardson, WR Artavis Scott, C Cole Toner

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Fred Brown, DT Omarius Bryant, C Jake Eldrenkamp, DB Dominique Hatfield, TE Henry Krieger-Coble, TE Johnny Mundt, DB Taurean Nixon, LB Ejuan Price, RB Sam Rogers, DB Marcus Sayles

MIAMI DOLPHINS

DB Taveze Calhoun, QB Brandon Doughty, OT Sean Hickey, DB Tracy Howard, WR Malcolm Lewis, WR Drew Morgan, WR Francis Owusu, RB Brandon Radcliff, DE Jonathan Woodard

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Cayleb Jones, OT Dieugot Jospeh, OT Cedrick Lang, DT Caushaud Lyons, OT Storm Norton, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DB Horace Richardson, DB Jack Tocho, LB Antwione Williams, WR Brandon Zylstra

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

C James Ferentz, WR Cody Hollister, DB David Jones, OG Jason King, WR Riley McCarron, DB Damarius Travis, TE Will Tye, DB Jomal Wiltz

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

LB Adam Bighill, WR Travin Dural, LB Jayrone Elliott, TE Alex Ellis, DB De’Vante Harris, WR Josh Huff, C Gabe Ikard, DB Rickey Jefferson, DE Alex Jenkins, LB Shayne Skov, DB Bradley Sylve, LB Sae Tautu, OG Nate Theaker, DB Mykkele Thompson, OG Andrew Tiller, OG Landon Turner, WR Paul Turner

NEW YORK GIANTS

LB Thurston Armbrister, OG Ethan Cooper, WR Amba Etta-Tawo, OT Laurence Gibson, K Marshall Koehn, DB Jeremiah McKinnon, P Austin Rehkow, DB Tim Scott, WR Canaan Severin, RB Jalen Simmons, DT Kristjan Sokoli, RB Terrell Watson, DE Jordan Williams

NEW YORK JETS

LB Micah Awe, OG Ben Braden, OT Korren Kirven, RB Jeremy Langford, WR Jalin Marshall, WR Tre McBride, DE Claude Pelon, DB Terrell Sinkfield, QB Joel Stave, WR Damore’ea Stringfellow, P Ben Turk, WR Daniel Williams

OAKLAND RAIDERS

DE Fadol Brown, LS Andrew East, WR Keon Hatcher, DB Darius Hillary, RB Elijah Hood, DB Tevin Mitchel, LS Bradley Northnagel, DB Shaquille Richardson, DE Joby Saint Fleur, OG Jordan Simmons, DT Shakir Soto

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DB Elie Bouka, P Cameron Johnston, TE Joshua Perkins, C Jon Toth, WR Marquess Wilson, TE Adam Zaruba

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

DB Jordan Dangerfield, LB Matt Galambos, DB Malik Golden, WR Trey Griffey, DT Lavon Hooks, LB Farrington Huguenin, WR Tevin Jones, LB Keith Kelsey, LB Darnell Leslie, TE Jake McGee, DB Dashaun Phillips, DE Casey Sayles, RB James Summers, WR Justin Thomas, WR Marcus Tucker, P Matt Wile

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR DeAndre Carter, RB Malcolm Johnson, OT Andrew Lauderdale, LB Boseko Lokombo, QB Nick Mullens, OT Pace Murphy, DB Trovon Reed, DB Channing Stribling, TE Cole Wick

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

OT Isaiah Battle, OG Willie Beavers, QB Trevone Boykin, DB Alex Carter, FB Jalston Fowler, WR Cyril Grayson, K Jason Myers, DE Noble Nwachukwu

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

LS Drew Ferris, DB Reese Fleming, RB Austin Johnson, WR Jake Lampman, WR Devin Lucien, LB Eric Nzeocha, OT Givens Price, OT Brad Seaton, OG Avery Young

TENNESSEE TITANS

DB Jeremy Boykins, QB Tyler Ferguson, WR Darius Jennings, DB Denzel Johnson, OG Tyler Marz, DE Johnny Maxey, WR Zach Pascal, TE Tim Semisch, DE Julius Warmsley, OG Cody Wichmann, NT Antwaun Woods

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

OG Alex Balducci, DE Tavaris Barnes, TE Chris Bazile, OG Orlando Franklin, RB Kenny Hillard, DT Montori Hughes, OT Cameron Jefferson, OT John Kling, DB Kenny Ladler, LB Alex McCalister, LB Cassanova McKinzy, QB Stephen Morris, NT Ondre Pipkins, DB James Sample, DB Orion Stewart



Nick Mensio is a football writer for Rotoworld.com. The 2014 NFL season marks his third with Rotoworld. He can be found on Twitter at @NickMensio.
Nick Mensio


