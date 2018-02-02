Injury Report: Super Bowl

Friday, February 2, 2018

Season-long fantasy football is finished, but playoff fantasy leagues and Super Bowl DFS are great ways to keep the fun going. As you might expect, Rotoworld has everything you need to cash in on the action. Rich Hribar lays out the best plays of the week in his Super Bowl Rankings, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.



As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond.



Super Bowl

Patriots vs. Eagles

*There was never much concern about Rob Gronkowski’s availability with two weeks to recover from a concussion, and he was officially cleared on Thursday before being removed from the injury report on Friday. He faces a tough matchup against an Eagles defense which stifles tight ends, but Gronk remains an elite DFS play. CB Malcolm Butler (illness) missed some snaps Wednesday, but he was a full participant the rest of the week.



*Jay Ajayi (ankle) was limited in practice during the bye week, but he got in every snap this week and was left off the final injury report. With his touch count on the rise and likely to see a bump in pass-game usage, Ajayi is a solid anchor option in DFS lineups. DT Fletcher Cox (calf) and LB Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring) also practiced in full all week. DT Timmy Jernigan (illness) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he was back on the field Friday and will play.