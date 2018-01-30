Best Super Bowls

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

One debate I still enjoy is “best Super Bowl.” It’s ineffable. With so many close, memorable games to choose from, there’s no one right answer. It also doesn’t require the denigration of one in service of another. You’re simply talking about why you think certain games were great. That’s what I’ve tried to do here, counting down the 21st century’s 17 Super Bowls in order of the impression they’ve left behind. It’s been a good century for Super Bowls, with few blowouts and many razor-thin contests. The list does read a bit like a Patriots compendium, but that’s unavoidable in the age of a daunting dynasty. I’ve focused on the 21st century because that’s what I know. I’m sure Super Bowl III made quite an impression on those who lived through it. I was born 17 years after the fact, so I can’t pretend to have a strong opinion on it. Without further ado.

Note: This article is an updated version of a list I first put together in 2015. The original can be found here.





17. Super Bowl XL: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10 (2006)





Ben Roethlisberger became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl … by completing 9-of-21 passes for 123 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Super Bowl XL is mostly remembered for things tangential to the football. Jerome Bettis’ last game. Bill Cowher’s final playoff game. And the refs, oh my the refs. “I knew it was going to be tough going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers,” a raging Mike Holmgren said afterward. “I didn't know we were going to have to play the guys in the striped shirts, as well." Two of Google’s suggested searches for the game are “rigged” and “bad calls.” At the heart of the controversy is a pair of (blown) fourth quarter calls that took the Seahawks from a would-be first-and-goal at the one to defending the Steelers at the 44, all in the span of eight game seconds. Antwaan Randle El (seriously) tossed a game-sealing touchdown moments later. Referee Bill Leavy came away haunted. "It left me with a lot of sleepless nights, and I think about it constantly," Leavy said a few years later. "I'll go to my grave wishing that I'd been better." Yikes. None of this is to say the Steelers did not deserve to win. They did. That does not mean a bad football game needs to be remembered as anything else.

16. Super Bowl XXXVII: Bucs 48, Raiders 21 (2003)





Before Jon Gruden’s television sabbatical, they named a game after him. The “Gruden Bowl” is one the Raiders would like to forget. On the one hand, the Silver and Black persevered following the 2002 trade (lol) of their coach to Tampa Bay. They secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed with an 11-5 record, and reached their first Super Bowl since 1984. On the other … they barely changed any of their plays or audibles. It led to a Super Bowl-record five interceptions for Rich Gannon, and a performance so poor it caused some of the greatest players in league history (see Rice, Jerry and Brown, Tim) to believe coach Bill Callahan literally threw the game. In between was All-Pro C Barret Robbins disappearing and going to Mexico. If you managed to stick with the game through its 48-21 conclusion, you got to see Brad Johnson hoist a Lombardi and a safety take home MVP honors.





15. Super Bowl XLVIII: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8 (2014)





The Clash of the Titans. The No. 1 offense vs. the No. 1 defense. One seed vs. one seed. Mismatch. That will be the legacy of Super Bowl XLVIII. When C Manny Ramirez sailed the first snap of the game over Peyton Manning’s head for a safety, he gave the Seahawks the fastest lead in Super Bowl history (12 seconds), one they would not relinquish. The Broncos scored an NFL-record 613 points during the regular season. They managed 1.3 percent of that in the Super Bowl, with their lone eight tallies “narrowing” the Seahawks’ cushion from 36 to 28 entering the fourth quarter. Russell Wilson nailed the door shut three and a half minutes later, finding Doug Baldwin for a 10-yard touchdown. It was a comprehensive dismantling, one that called to mind what the Ravens did to the Giants in 2001. The Ravens’ 152 yards allowed were 154 fewer than Seattle’s 306, but you could say Manning was stiffer competition than Kerry Collins. Seattle cemented its reputation as one of the top defenses of the passing age, while Manning once again failed to burnish a résumé missing only sustained postseason success.





14. Super Bowl XXXV: Ravens 34, Giants 7 (2001)





As a competitive game, Super Bowl XXXV failed as miserably as any title game in any sport ever. As a showcase for one of the greatest units in NFL history, it was Citizen Kane. The 2000 Ravens didn’t play defense. They erased you from the face of the earth. Coming off a regular season where they surrendered a record-low 165 points, the Ravens held the Giants to 152 yards of offense, forcing five turnovers in the process. The G-Men had 16 possessions. Of the four that didn’t end in picks, 11 ended in punts. The 16th was the clock hitting zero in the fourth quarter. (The Giants’ fifth turnover was a lost fumble on a kick return.) Kerry Collins averaged 2.87 yards per attempt. Super Bowl XXXV gets the nod over the 21st century’s other big-game blowouts by virtue of the Ravens’ awe-inspiring performance. The team named for Edgar Allen Poe etched its name into the history books with grisly efficiency. The football world won’t soon forget the 2000 Ravens.





13. Super Bowl XLI: Colts 29, Bears 17 (2007)





Super Bowl XLI — also known as “the Super Bowl literally started by Rex Grossman” — got off to an historic start. Devin Hester, arguably the greatest return man of all-time, staked the Bears to what was then the earliest lead in Super Bowl history with his game-opening score. What followed was sloppy, forgettable football as the teams combined for eight turnovers and only one lead change. The Bears scored three points in the game’s final 45 minutes. Peyton Manning, meanwhile, earned his first ring not in a blaze of glory, but a haze of short passes. His 6.5 yards per attempt were nearly two fewer than he averaged during the regular season. Just five of his 25 completions gained more than 10 yards. Two, more than 20. The Colts felled the Bears’ stout defense with paper cuts, not hammer blows. For nine years, Super Bowl XLI’s main function was preventing Manning from living in complete postseason infamy. With Manning riding off into the John Elway Sunset in 2016, XLI serves even less of a function in football fans’ memories.





12. Super Bowl 50: Broncos 24, Panthers 10 (2016)





Peyton Manning’s career capstone was an upset of a 17-1 Panthers team that was favored by 5.5 points. It was also a dull, dreary affair, one dominated by turnovers (six) and a complete lack of offense (509 total yards). The Super Bowl’s “Golden Anniversary” was most interesting for its central contradiction: A Manning-led squad won a title with just 194 yards of offense. No Super Bowl winning team has ever moved the ball less. This, two years after Manning piloted the highest-scoring club in NFL history. Flaccoville ended up the final destination on a road paved with one record-breaking offense after another. That’s some fine irony, but even in the golden age of irony, not enough to make Super Bowl 50 one of the greats.





11. Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21 (2005)





When it comes to the history books, Super Bowl XXXIX isn’t so much about the game that was played — good though it was — but the legacies that were cemented. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady as the coach and quarterback of their era. Andy Reid and Donovan McNabb as the runners up of their era. Terrell Owens as a freak of nature. Adam Vinatieri as a perpetual Super Bowl-winning field goal machine. Not that Super Bowl XXXIX lacked memorable moments, the most indelible being what didn’t happen. Trailing 24-14, the Eagles got the ball back with 5:40 remaining. Not a lot of time, but definitely enough to turn the tables of impending history. Instead, they operated with shockingly little urgency, huddling up and taking 3:52 to score an ultimately futile touchdown. If this game cemented Reid and McNabb as the premier No. 2s of the 2000s, it also cemented the reason — baffling game management. When the dust settled, Owens had nine catches for 122 yards despite breaking his leg just 49 days prior, while Vinatieri provided the difference for the third time in as many Super Bowls. The result was not a surprise. As history has proven, neither was the process.





10. Super Bowl XLV: Packers 31, Steelers 25 (2011)





Not all Super Bowls are classics. Some are just good, clean games. That will be the legacy of Super Bowl XLV, a title tilt marred by ineptitude off the field — falling ice, unfinished seats, etc. — but elevated by the Packers on it. Aaron Rodgers continued his impressive run across the postseason by completing 24-of-39 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns and zero turnovers. When the dust settled on Rodgers’ march across the playoffs, he found himself the owner of 11 touchdowns to two turnovers. A legacy-cementer if there ever was one, SB XLV ensured Rodgers would take his rightful place amongst the league’s — and history’s — best while still in his prime.





As for the Steelers, a Super Bowl loss is practically unthinkable — they’re 6-2 in games with roman numerals — but they still displayed the “heart of a champion,” or whatever cliché tickles your fancy. Trailing 21-3 in the second quarter, Ben Roethlisberger’s squad battled back to make it 28-25 with 7:34 left on the clock. Later trailing 31-25, the Steelers took possession with 127 ticks remaining. The circumstances were eerily similar to Super Bowl XLVII, where the Black and Yellow got the ball down three with 2:37 to go. That day, Roethlisberger led his team on a Lombardi-winning, 88-yard drive. This time, he’d “only” have to go 87. This time, he failed, getting Pittsburgh to its 33-yard line before tossing three-straight incompletions. No history was made for Pittsburgh, but legacies were not tarnished, either. Super Bowl XLV was a good game, nothing more, nothing less.





9. Super Bowl XXXVIII: Patriots 32, Panthers 29 (2004)





Super Bowl XXXVIII was a well-played, down-to-the-wire game. In fact, it came as far down to the wire as you can go without actually hitting 0:00. Adam Vinatieri’s (latest) game-winning kick sailed through the uprights with just 0:04 remaining. But if you’re not a Patriots or Panthers fan, what do you really remember about Feb. 1, 2004? Janet Jackson is not an acceptable answer. The football was good, but not memorable. The outcome was close, but not surprising (New England was favored by seven). Super Bowl XXXVIII was the kind of game that riveted for its 245 minutes, but hasn’t resonated in the 14 years since. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick put another brick in their dynasty wall, and John Fox earned himself a lifetime of “this guy made the Super Bowl, so he deserves a job” status. It was a solid day at the Super Bowl office, but not the kind you would remember two weeks later, let alone two decades later.





8. Super Bowl XLIV: Saints 31, Colts 17 (2010)





Signature games need signature moments. Super Bowl XLIV had two, neither of which came from the winning team’s signature player. While Drew Brees was a ruthlessly efficient 32-of-39 for 288 yards and two touchdowns, it was Sean Payton and Tracy Porter who slammed the door on Peyton Manning’s near ascension to the Hall of the Unassailable. Payton, by dialing up an onside kick to begin the second half, a gambit that resulted not only in a recovery, but a 13-10 lead the Saints would relinquish only once. Porter, by studying his film and knowing when to jump a Manning-to-Reggie Wayne comeback route for a game-sealing pick six with 3:12 remaining. The back-breaking interception came on a play announcer Phil Simms called Manning’s “favorite.” It was the beginning of the end of Manning’s illustrious time in Indy — he’d suit up just 17 more times as a Colt — and the dawn of a new era of Saints football.





7. Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens 34, 49ers 31 (2013)





Brother, can you spare a touchdown? There are billions of brothers in the world. 2013 was the first time two of them faced each other as Super Bowl coaches. Between the “Harbowl” and impending retirement of Ray Lewis, big game 47 threatened to drown in the ancillary. For 31 minutes, that appeared to be the game’s fate. Leading 21-6 going into the break, the Ravens opened the second half with 108-yard kick return touchdown. 28-6. Ballgame?





That’s when things got weird.





Moments after Jones’ score, the power went out. 34 minutes — and multiple conspiracies — later, play finally resumed. This time, it featured the 49ers. Jim Harbaugh’s squad reeled off 17 unanswered points, narrowing the score to 28-23 entering the fourth quarter. A Justin Tucker field goal ticked the Ravens’ lead back to eight, but it was the 49ers who kept marching, cutting it to 31-29 before Tucker pushed it back to 34-29. With 4:19 remaining, the 49ers needed 80 yards to win their sixth Super Bowl. They got 75. Depending on who you ask — especially Jim — they deserved five more. On 4th-and-goal from the five, Colin Kaepernick (remember him?) lofted the ball to the back right corner of the end zone. Michael Crabtree was in range, but came up a few feet short. The way Jim tells it, CB Jimmy Smith hooked Crabtree, committing holding. The way the tape tells it … it’s inconclusive. It was a call correct enough not to mar Baltimore’s victory but close enough to leave behind an honest debate. It was the kind of play that helps a Super Bowl live on in history.





6. Super Bowl XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17 (2012)





The Olympics, World Cup and Patriots/Giants Super Bowls — these were once the sports world’s premier quadrennial events. The very nature of the Olympics and World Cup guarantee every-fourth-year fireworks but there were no such assurances with this Super Bowl XLII rematch. Alas, we got a game equal to its 2008 predecessor in nearly every way. The Pats may not have been seeking a perfect record, but they were still out to prove their dynasty extended to a second decade. The Giants wanted to show their previous Super Bowl triumph was not a fluke, and that quarterback Eli Manning was indeed, yes, elite. Nevermind the fact that the Giants went 9-7, and are still the only Super Bowl team to post a negative regular season point differential. Nevermind that, aside from the coaches and quarterbacks, these teams were vastly different than the ones who threw down in Arizona four years prior. We got a sequel, and boy was it a good one.





Like XLII, XLVI see-sawed. The Giants raced to a 9-0 lead before the Pats went up 17-9. Like XLII, the ending was painful for the Pats, and brought about by a super-human catch. Once Mario Manningham made the grab, Manning made the history, marching the G-Men on their second Super Bowl-clinching drive in five seasons. That is despite the fact that Eli didn’t even want a touchdown. With the Pats winning 17-15, all the Giants needed was a field goal. Playing Madden instead of football — the right decision — Bill Belichick ordered his defense to let New York score, and Ahmad Bradshaw obliged despite his better judgment. New England had 57 seconds to stave off deja vu. It wasn’t meant to be. Could things have been different? Gisele Bundchen thought so, envisioning an alternate history where Wes Welker just made the damn catch. But Wes couldn’t, and the Pats didn’t. Five years, four teams, one outcome: An historic game won by the Giants.





5. Super Bowl XLVII: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23 (2009)





By most objective measures, the 2008 Cardinals are one of the worst — if not the worst — teams to reach the Super Bowl. 9-7 during the regular season, the Birds scored 427 points … and allowed 426. But they caught fire in the playoffs, dispatching an inexperienced Atlanta squad before coaxing one of the worst quarterback performances of all time from Jake Delhomme. For the NFC Championship Game they bested Mr. Runner Up himself, Andy Reid. The unexpected run to Tampa set up a Super Bowl oozing with storylines. Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt going up against his former team, a 37-year-old Kurt Warner trying to become the first quarterback to win the Super Bowl with two different franchises, Pittsburgh trying to get a dynasty going. Then the game did what all good Super Bowls must — quash all the storylines with 60 minutes of compelling, historic football.





15 of those minutes stood out from the 60. Arizona entered the fourth quarter trailing 20-7. That’s when Warner put the Cardinals on his back, completing 14-of-20 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. The second score put Arizona ahead 23-20 with 2:37 remaining. Thanks to a holding penalty, the Steelers got the ball back at their own 12-yard line. They would need a drive for the ages to win or force overtime. A drive for the ages is what they got from Ben Roethlisberger, who punctuated Pittsburgh’s eight-play, 88-yard Super Bowl-sealing series with a perfectly-delivered dime to Santonio Holmes. Holmes tapped his toes like Fred Astaire, giving a classic game an indelible moment.





4. Super Bowl LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (2017)





The first six Super Bowls of the Brady/Belichick era were decided by 20 total points. The margins were three, three, three, three, four and four. Through 37 minutes of Super Bowl LI, the Falcons were on pace to more than double that. A dynasty built on close shaves — win or lose — finally seemed out of drama. Then a Pats Super Bowl went viral for the second time in three years. 735 days after Pete Carroll declined to give Marshawn Lynch the ball, 28-3 was born. At least that’s how Atlanta will remember it. In New England, 31-0 or 64 might be more apt. 31-0 was the Pats’ game-closing run as they tied the Cowboys and 49ers for the second-most Super Bowl victories. 64 is how many minutes the game required. Never before had a Super Bowl gone to overtime. The 2016-17 Pats, still the only team to possess the ball in a championship game extra period, needed just four extra minutes to end it.





By then, the avalanche had long since swallowed the Falcons whole. 28-3 isn’t the only haunting number. -23 was what made it possible. That’s how many yards the Falcons lost after setting up a 1st-and-10 from the Patriots’ 22-yard line with 4:40 remaining. Three kneel downs — the most conservative option possible — would have given the Falcons approximately a 45-yard field goal attempt with 3:45 remaining. Especially in a dome, that would be an automatic make for Matt Bryant, an automatic make that would put the Falcons up 31-20 over a team that would presumably be running low on timeouts. What happened instead was a -1 yard rush by Devonta Freeman, a 12-yard sack and 10-yard holding penalty. Having required the Pats to burn only one timeout, the Falcons were forced to punt to the greatest player in NFL history.





Tom Brady delivered in anticlimactic fashion, taking the Patriots 91 yards in 10 plays and 2:33. Not even the two-point attempt — a must convert — felt particularly dramatic. The build up was stupefying. The ending was obvious, the only natural destination for a freight train that had been gathering speed for two quarters. The Patriots — who were actually out-scored 60-38 in the fourth quarter of Brady/Belichick’s first five Super Bowls — cemented their reputation as February’s ultimate closer after stunning the Seahawks two years prior.





3. Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24 (2015)





XLIX is the lodestar of Brady/Belichick Super Bowls. All that came before or after is here. There was controversy. The game was played in the shadow “Deflategate,” a drama that would swallow up the better part of two NFL seasons while putting an entire generation of lawyers’ children through Ivy League schools. There was a comeback. Although not as dramatic as what they would pull off two years later, the Patriots’ rally from a 10-point deficit tied for what was then the largest in Super Bowl history. Most of all, there was indelible football. The Patriots don’t do normal Super Bowls. Their four-point victory actually tied for the largest margin in any of Brady/Belichick’s first six championship contests. Super Bowl XLIX was so good, its final play became a meme. Give. Beast Mode. The. Ball.





That’s to say nothing of the Seahawks, who after using a 17-0 run to go up 24-14 late in the third quarter seemed on the verge of a dynasty of their own. That they would then go on to lose in the most heartbreaking of fashions was itself a callback to Super Bowl XXXVI, the game that birthed the Patriots as we know them. That Pats squad smashed a burgeoning Rams dynasty when they stunned Kurt Warner’s team as 14-point underdogs. Although their victory over Seattle was not as surprising or devastating — the Rams fell apart, the Seahawks survived to make the playoffs the next two seasons — the ultimate result was the same. The Seahawks’ empire building was stopped in its tracks. The Patriots began a run that would see them win the AFC three times in four years.





It was all made possible by Malcolm Butler doing his job, the ultimate Patriots cliché. Even when the whole world thought Marshawn Lynch was getting the ball, Butler knew otherwise. Not only that, thanks to Ernie Adams’ research, he knew the exact play Seattle would run. That’s because he got beaten by it in practice that week. He wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice. Butler jumped the route and the Pats snapped their drought. The what ifs, alternate histories (remember Jermaine Kearse’s catch?) and implications will be debated for decades to come.





2. Super Bowl XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14 (2008)





Super Bowl XLII was played in Arizona, but the story began in New Jersey. Fueled by rage after Week 1’s “Spygate” betrayal by former company man Eric Mangini, the Pats rolled up a then-record 589 points as they bulldozed their way to 16-0. Records were shattered, scores were run up. Few teams even came close to competing with Bill Belichick’s well-oiled machine of hate.





Someone who did put up a fight was Tom Coughlin’s Giants. In one of the greatest one-off games in NFL history, both the Pats and G-Men faced a Week 17 conundrum. With each team’s playoff seed already locked in, should the game be treated as history or friendly? For New England, the answer was easy. The tanks had already rolled this far — why stop five miles from the city gates? For the Giants, the choice was less clear. What did they owe, and to whom? An honest effort to the ages, or a week of rest to themselves? Coughlin made the honorable decision, not only providing fans and the history books with a thrilling contest — the Pats overcame a 12-point second half deficit to etch their names alongside the 1972 Dolphins — but a springboard to the unlikeliest of championships.





The rematch came 36 days later. The Pats’ unsinkable ship had already sprung leaks in narrower-than-expected victories over the Jaguars and Colts. Coughlin supplied the iceberg. Fueled by a ferocious pass rush, the G-Men limited New England to 274 yards of offense, just 81 of which came in the first half. This, after the Pats averaged 411 yards per game during the regular season. Sacked only 21 times all year, Brady was felled five times by Michael Strahan and company, and stunningly out-played by arch-rival Peyton Manning’s kid brother, Eli. It was Manning — and luck — who made the history the Pats were certain was theirs, finding David Tyree’s helmet before the open arms of Plaxico Burress on the game’s decisive 13-yard touchdown with 0:35 remaining. Brady was sacked on the evening’s final play, and New England’s shot at 19-0 went the way of the Tasmanian tiger. Those ‘72 Dolphins, who annually toast to the final undefeated team’s fall, have popped bottles ever since.





1. Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots 20, Rams 17 (2002)





This was not the new century’s first Super Bowl. It was something grander: Its big bang. 16 years after the fact, it can be hard to remember that New England’s 20-17 triumph over “The Greatest Show on Turf” wasn’t initially viewed as the dawn of a dynasty, but the springing of an historic upset. Mike Martz’s Rams came into New Orleans as 14-point favorites, one of the widest spreads in big-game history. But time has dulled the shock of St. Louis’ loss because of everything New England’s victory birthed.





It’s rare enough that a game features both one of history’s greatest coaches and quarterbacks. It’s rarer still that it features them as unknowns. That’s what Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were on the Super Bowl XXXVI stage. Two of the greatest men to ever ply their craft, only we didn’t know it yet. It’s hard to fathom now, but that’s how the Patriots’ dynasty began — as a sneak attack. Some might say that’s fitting for all the cloak-and-dagger intrigue that’s followed, but it’s not just Brady and Belichick’s unveiling that make this the best game of the past 18 years. Super Bowl XXXVI dripped with drama, culminating with an iconic moment befitting of the game’s first 59 and a half minutes.





Trailing 17-3 entering the fourth quarter, Kurt Warner and Martz’s elite offense mounted a frantic comeback, tying the game with 1:30 remaining. The man who broke the tie? Another unknown legend, Adam Vinatieri. Vinatieri was already a 29-year-old, six-year veteran when his 48-yard kick sailed through the uprights as time expired, but he was not yet the greatest kicker of all time. That is what he will retire as, however. One game, three of the best ever before we even knew it. In Super Bowl XXXVI’s aftermath, the Rams were never the same, the Patriots went on to become the first team to win three championships in four years and football was provided with enough icons and heels to last all the way to the present day. That’s a Super Bowl.