Weather: Championship Forecast

Saturday, January 20, 2018

The AFC and NFC championship games are great matchups that will look to top last week's thrillers. Both games will be played outdoors in normally colder areas but may avoid any problems.









Worry-Free Weather

You would expect both Philadelphia and New England to have dangerous winter weather in January, but this week they caught a break.

Jacksonville at New England (3:05 PM ET): After years of Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady , and Joe Flacco dominating AFC Championship appearances, Blake Bortles now joins this “elite” group. Jacksonville will travel to Foxborough and take on the Patriots after a repeat upset of the Steelers. This week the Jaguars will be greeted with extremely mild weather as 41-degree temperatures, mostly cloudy skies and 2 MPH winds are expected. It’s likely to be foggy at the stadium in the morning, but it should be gone by the time the game starts. If you trust Brady’s hand to hold up alright, all fantasy options from this game can be started as normal.



Minnesota at Philadelphia (6:40 PM ET): The Vikings stunned the Saints in the Divisional Round with a walk-off touchdown from Stefon Diggs. Now they hit the road and will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Eagles. An NFC Championship game between Nick Foles and Case Keenum seemed like a relatively low-outcome possibility coming into 2017, but here we are. 44-degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and 3MPH winds are expected in this one. Like the other game, fog is expected prior to game time but should be gone before it starts. Fantasy options should be started as usual in this one.

These two games mark the last to be played outdoors this season, meaning this is the final weather article until the 2018 season. Thanks for reading!