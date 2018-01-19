Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG

Friday, January 19, 2018

Season-long fantasy football is finished, but playoff fantasy leagues and Championship Game DFS are great ways to keep the fun going. As you might expect, Rotoworld has everything you need to cash in on the action. Rich Hribar lays out the best plays of the week in his Championship Game Rankings, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.



As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.



AFC Championship Game

Jaguars @ Patriots

*Leonard Fournette (ankle) was limited all week, but there was never much doubt about him suiting up. His effectiveness, however, is a bigger question mark after he struggled with the injury in the second half last week. Jacksonville’s other injury concern is FS Tashaun Gipson (foot), who was able to return to practice Friday and is listed as questionable. Gipson should play a big role in the Jaguars’ plan to slow down Rob Gronkowski, so his availability is important.



*Tom Brady has dominated the headlines since hitting his throwing hand against a teammate’s helmet on Wednesday, causing a gash on his knuckle which required four stitches to repair. Brady did not practice Thursday, although he was on the field at the beginning of the session, but he was able to get in some work Friday before being listed as questionable. It would be stunning if Brady is not ready to go, but it is a situation worth monitoring. Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) are once again questionable after sitting out the Divisional Round. Burkhead is much more likely to be active this week than last, but he still might be a game-time call. DT Alan Branch (knee) and OT LaAdrian Waddle (knee) round out the questionable list.



NFC Championship Game

Vikings @ Eagles

*Adam Thielen was not able to practice Wednesday because of a lower back injury, but he was back on the field Thursday and Friday. He should play through a questionable tag. S Andrew Sendejo (questionable) also looks likely to play following a full practice Friday, but he still needs to clear the concussion protocol. CB Mackensie Alexander (rib, illness) rounds out the questionable list while DT Shamar Stephen (knee, ankle) is out.



*MLB Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring, questionable) is the Eagles’ only injury question mark, and he is likely to play following limited practices Thursday and Friday.