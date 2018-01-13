Weather: Divisional Forecasts

Saturday, January 13, 2018

Weather didn’t play much of a factor during Wildcard Weekend but that may change this week. Three games will be played outdoors in the cold Northeast, meaning some games may be impacted by weather. While the regular season of fantasy football is over, daily fantasy is still going strong and playoff contests are now in full swing. Speaking of fantasy, when creating your lineups be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column which goes in-depth into every fantasy relevant player and Raymond Summerlin’s injury report for all of this week’s games.

Winter Weather Watch

Atlanta at Philadelphia (4:35 PM ET, Saturday): The Falcons will travel to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia to take on the Eagles after defeating the Rams in the wildcard round. There is likely to be rain in the morning, but this will likely stop prior to the start of the game. 33 degree temperatures will feel closer to 23 degrees with 15 MPH winds and 20+ MPH gusts expected. The temperature won’t impact the game but the wind may. As I have noted all season, 15 MPH is the threshold for affecting games as quarterback’s yards per attempt and field goal kicker accuracy both decrease. Quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles both deserve a slight bump down along with kickers Matt Bryant and Jake Elliott. Pass-catchers Julio Jones, Alshon Jeffery, and Zach Ertz can all be started as normal. Unless wind speeds become dramatically worse leading up to game time all other fantasy options from this game should be started as well.





Tennessee at New England (8:15 PM ET, Saturday): After overcoming an 18-point deficit last week against the Chiefs and pulling out a victory, the Titans travel to New England. The Titans will look to pull off another big upset this week as 13-point underdogs against the dominant Patriots. If this game were played earlier in the day, I would likely advise against starting many players as rain and extreme winds are expected. Thankfully this game won’t be played until later where there is only a one percent chance of precipitation. Winds will still be around 10 MPH, making 26 degree temperatures feel closer to 14. Kickers should be slightly downgraded but otherwise, fantasy options should all be started as normal.

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh (1:05 PM ET, Sunday): The Jaguars will travel to Heinz field to take on the Steelers in a rematch of their Week 5 matchup. The previous encounter featured five interceptions from Ben Roethlisberger, including two pick-sixes, and 181 yards and two touchdowns from RB Leonard Fournette. The weather won’t be as nice this time around with 18 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies forecasted. Despite the cold forecasts, all fantasy options should be started as usual in this one.





Home Teams are Dome Teams

Only one game will be played in a dome this Week, a rematch of Week 1 between the Saints and Vikings.

New Orleans at Minnesota (4:40 PM ET, Sunday)