Divisional Round Injury Report

Divisional Round Injury ReportFriday, January 12, 2018
Season-long fantasy football is finished, but playoff fantasy leagues and Divisional Round DFS are great ways to keep the fun going. As you might expect, Rotoworld has everything you need to cash in on the action. Rich Hribar lays out the best plays of the week in his Divisional Round Rankings and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Saturday
Falcons @ Eagles
*Julio Jones (ankle) sat out two practices this week while Devonta Freeman (knee) and Mohamed Sanu (knee) were limited, but all three were left off the final injury report. Freeman did not look hampered by his injury last week, but he has a tough test against one of the best run defenses in the league. Jones and Sanu are both in much better spots and good plays in DFS.
*Like their competition, the Eagles do not have any big concerns on the injury report. Jay Ajayi (knee) was left off the final report following a full week of practice, and it is the same story for DE Brandon Graham (ankle) and LT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee). Being without MLB Dannell Ellerbe (hamstring, questionable) would be an issue after he started the final two games of the regular season, but he should play following a full practice Thursday. Rookie CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), who made his NFL debut in Week 17, is also questionable.
Titans @ Patriots
*The Titans’ only injury issue is not an issue at all. DeMarco Murray will once again sit with a knee injury, allowing Derrick Henry to once again dominate the backfield work. Henry set a career-high by playing 97 percent of the snaps with Murray out in Week 17, and he matched that number in the Wild Card win while setting a career-high with 33 routes run. The last number suggests Henry will remain involved even if this game gets out of hand, which seems likely considering the Titans are almost two-touchdown underdogs. Henry is a good DFS option. LG Quinton Spain (back) and CB Logan Ryan (ankle) missed some practice time this week, but neither was listed on the final report.
*Chris Hogan (shoulder) is set to return after being left off the final report – he is a bit of risk coming back from injury, but the matchup and his usage in the red zone makes him worth a look in DFS tournaments – but the backfield remains a mess with Rex Burkhead (knee), James White (ankle), and Mike Gillislee (knee) all listed as questionable. Gillislee is the least likely of the bunch to play and could be inactive even if he is healthy enough to go. Burkhead and White should suit up, but Burkhead has reportedly looked hobbled during practice this week, although he reportedly made “nice progress” on Thursday, and White’s role is completely up in the air with Burkhead active. Dion Lewis remains the best fantasy bet of the group while Burkhead is a good tournament option even though it is possible if not likely he is limited, especially if the game gets out of hand. DT Alan Branch (knee), LB Marquis Flowers (illness), and DE Eric Lee (ankle, finger) round out the questionable list. Malcolm Mitchell (knee, injured reserve) got in a practice Thursday, but he will not be activated for this game.
Sunday
Jaguars @ Steelers
*CB Aaron Colvin (illness), MLB Paul Posluszny (abdomen), and WLB Telvin Smith (ankle) all sat out Wednesday’s practice, but they returned to the field Thursday and were left off the final report. CB Jalen Ramsey (Achilles) was also left off the report following a full practice Friday. The news is not as good for LB Blair Brown, who picked up an ankle injury Wednesday. He was able to get in a limited session Friday, however, and should be able to play through a questionable tag. WR Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) is also questionable. Even if he plays, his time as a DFS dart throw has come and gone with Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns healthy again.
*Full practices on Wednesday and Thursday suggested Antonio Brown was close to 100 percent recovered from the calf injury which sidelined him the final two games of the season, but he sat out Friday’s session with what the team called an illness. Pro Football Talk reports the calf is "still an issue," however, and that Brown will be a game-time decision, making it seem like Friday's absence was not just because of an illness. Of course, it is also possible Brown is fine and will play his usual snap share against Jacksonville. If that happens, he will be worth using in DFS despite a terrible matchup – he went for 157 yards on 10 catches against the Jaguars in Week 5. CB Artie Burns suffered a hyperextended knee in Wednesday’s practice, but he returned to a full session Friday and was left off the final report.
Saints @ Vikings
*LT Terron Armstead (thigh) and dominant DE Cameron Jordan (knee) are ready to go, but the Saints will be without WR Brandon Coleman (neck), who caught four passes for 44 yards in the Wild Card win. Willie Snead and Tommylee Lewis should get more looks with Coleman out, making Snead an interesting tournament option in DFS. QB Taysom Hill and LB Michael Mauti are both questionable with an illness.
*The bye served Minnesota well as it allowed Kyle Rudolph (ankle), CB Xavier Rhodes (foot), and C Pat Elflein (shoulder) to get close to full health. All three practiced in full all week and were left off the final report. CB Terence Newman (foot) was not as lucky, drawing a questionable tag, but he is likely to play following a limited practice Friday. The biggest injury news for Minnesota is not on the injury report, however, as Sam Bradford (knee) will reportedly be activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday’s game. That said, coach Mike Zimmer contends he has yet to make the decision, and if he returns Bradford will be no better than second on the depth chart behind Case Keenum.
