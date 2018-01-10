Divisional Round Matchups

Divisional Round Saturday
3:35 PM ET Game
Atlanta @ Philadelphia
Team Totals: Falcons 22, Eagles 19
After limping to the finish line sans Carson Wentz, the Eagles return from their first-round bye to face an Atlanta defense that got better as the season progressed, yielding 21.1 points per game in the initial ten weeks before permitting a 16.9-point average in its last seven games, including last week’s 13-point stymieing of the Rams, who led the NFL in scoring (29.9). As Nick Foles struggled mightily to close out 2017, critical to Philly’s chances of generating Divisional Round offense is Jay Ajayi, whom the Eagles kept in Week 17 bubble wrap while LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood shared the meaningless-game load. Although the Falcons played stout run defense in the second half of 2017, they did yield over seven yards per carry to the Rams. Ajayi logged touch counts of 16 > 14 > 16 in his final three games and would ideally push for 20 touches pending positive game flow. … Corey Clement’s inconsistent snap rates were 31% > 15% > 40% > 19% in the final month, accompanied by inconsistent touches (7 > 5 > 3 > 1). Clement hasn’t topped seven touches since the Eagles’ Week 9 blowout win over Denver. … Blount is scoreless since Week 8 and was passed by Ajayi as Philly’s lead back in the final three non-Week 17 games, where Blount’s touch counts were 9 > 7 > 6. The Eagles never did fully commit to Ajayi as a full-on workhorse during the regular season, but he should easily lead this backfield in Week 19 usage.
Things went downhill fast for Nick Foles after he lit up the Giants for four TDs in Week 15. Despite plus Weeks 16-17 draws against Oakland and Dallas, Foles finished 23-of-49 (46.9%) for 202 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in his final five quarters of work, amassing a 48.2 QB rating on 4.1 yards per attempt. Nate Sudfeld was a risk-averse checkdown machine in Week 17 relief, so an in-game Foles benching seems unlikely. As Foles’ main deficiency is his slow-twitch playing style exacerbated by mediocre arm strength and timidity in the pocket, Foles’ main obstacle from a personnel standpoint will be Atlanta’s sometimes-overwhelming team speed. Philly does have enough favorable pass-catcher matchups for Foles to warrant contrarian DFS discussion at his low cost.
Foles’ 2017 target distribution: Zach Ertz 26; Nelson Agholor 22; Alshon Jeffery 17; Torrey Smith 13; Ajayi 6; Clement and Trey Burton 4; Mack Hollins 3; Blount and Brent Celek 2. … Agholor runs 86% of his routes inside, where Rams slot man Cooper Kupp (8/69/1) had success against Atlanta in the Wild Card Round. Falcons nickel CB Brian Poole has allowed a 111.4 passer rating on slot targets, fourth highest among 28 qualified slot defenders in PFF’s charts. After drawing just 4.8 targets per game in Weeks 1-11, Agholor earned an increased late-season role by averaging 9.8 targets in Weeks 13-16. A go-to guy in scoring position, Agholor tied Ertz for the team lead in red-zone targets (18) and led the team in targets inside the ten-yard line (9). … Jeffery plays outside 84% of the time, and at 6’3/216 he has a distinct size advantage on Falcons RCB Robert Alford (5’10/188). LCB Desmond Trufant has struggled lately, getting notably torched by Ted Ginn (4/76/1) in Week 16 and Robert Woods (9/142/0) last week. Atlanta has allowed seven touchdown catches to enemy wideouts in its last five games. … Ertz’s theoretical matchup is middling against a Falcons defense that finished the regular season 16th in yards allowed to tight ends (772). Ertz is still the clear-cut No. 2 tight end play on the Divisional Round slate based on usage and ability after finishing the regular season third at his position both in targets (7.9) and yards (58.9) per game and second in touchdown catches (8). Ertz is a bet-on-volume play versus Atlanta.
After pouring 39 rushing attempts on the Rams in last week’s Wild Card win, the Falcons draw an Eagles defense that showed some signs of late-season run-defense slippage, yielding 100-plus rushing yards in three of the final four weeks and a crisp 85/366/4.31/3 rushing line to enemy backs in its last four non-Week 17 games. Atlanta’s running back distribution remained a 1a-1b situation against L.A.; Devonta Freeman led in touches (19) and snaps (62%) but Tevin Coleman (17, 40%) stayed heavily involved. The Eagles are one of the NFL’s best teams at defending backs in the passing game, permitting the league’s ninth-fewest receiving yards to the position (645) despite allowing the 11th-most running back catches (90). Ultimately, this is a below-average matchup in a game where Freeman and Coleman will likely need the Falcons to play with a lead to repeat last week’s usage. Freeman reached 19 touches in just three of his previous ten regular season games. Coleman reached 17 touches in just three of his previous 15.
The Eagles flashed defensive vulnerability by allowing point totals of 24 (Seahawks), 35 (Rams), and 29 (Giants) in Weeks 13-15 before drawing a dead Raiders offense in Week 16 and resting starters in Week 17. Fresh off its first-round bye, we should see Philadelphia’s pass rush come back to life after DC Jim Schwartz’s unit finished first in QB hits (115) and fourth in interceptions (19). Matt Ryan overcame an even livelier Rams pass rush in last week’s win, however, and Philadelphia’s hit-or-miss secondary will have its hands full with Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. While there are reasons to believe Ryan can have a solid game, it’s always fair to question his ceiling. He has topped 300 yards in just three of his last 16 games and didn’t throw more than two touchdowns in a game all year.
Ryan’s Weeks 16-18 target distribution: Julio Jones 32; Mohamed Sanu 24; Freeman 16; Austin Hooper 12; Coleman 9; Taylor Gabriel and Justin Hardy 5. … Excluding Week 17, the Eagles have allowed seven touchdown catches to enemy wideouts in their last four games. Julio runs 76% of his routes on the perimeter, where LCB Jalen Mills was beaten for five of those scores and RCB Ronald Darby gave up Tavarres King’s 57-yard TD in Week 15. Julio enters the Divisional Round with 85-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five straight playoff games. … Despite Eagles slot CB Patrick Robinson’s solid play, Philly showed late-season susceptibility to slot receivers by surrendering 5/84/0 to Doug Baldwin in Week 13, 5/118/1 to Cooper Kupp in Week 14, and 11/139/1 to Sterling Shepard in Week 15. Sanu runs 68% of his routes in the slot and is Atlanta’s second-best bet for receiving production in this game. … Hooper has gone eight straight games without hitting pay dirt and hasn’t topped 50 yards since Week 1. Only four individual tight ends reached 50 yards against the Eagles all season. … Gabriel played only 23% of the Falcons’ Wild Card Round offensive snaps and was not targeted. Hardy played 38% and drew one look.
Score Prediction: Eagles 23, Falcons 21
7:15 PM ET Game
Tennessee @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 30, Titans 17
Once again “Angry” after ESPN’s Seth Wickersham exposed tension atop the Patriots’ organization, Tom Brady will look to channel his fury at a Titans defense that has allowed over 360 yards and/or multiple touchdown passes to seven of its last ten quarterbacks faced and can create a pass funnel by limiting enemy rushing attacks, thereby forcing offenses to lean on the pass. With his pass-catcher corps at full strength coming off New England’s first-round playoff bye, Brady is well positioned to snap his six-game streak of being held below 300 yards in the premier quarterback matchup on the Divisional Round slate.
With Brady struggling and Rob Gronkowski resting in the season finale, Dion Lewis stepped up as the Patriots’ Weeks 16-17 offensive centerpiece, turning 29 and 32 touches into total-yardage/touchdown counts of 153/2 and 133/2 to help seal the AFC’s No. 1 seed. As practice reports indicate Rex Burkhead isn’t all the way back from his late-season knee injury, Lewis should maintain feature back duties in this theoretically tough draw with Tennessee, which held enemy backs to a 161/555/3.45/2 rushing line in its last eight games. One of Kansas City’s biggest Week 18 mistakes was failing to exploit Tennessee’s struggles against backs in the passing game, however; the Titans yielded a league-high 967 receiving yards to running backs this season. In Weeks 16-17, Lewis equaled or set year highs in routes run (21, 20) and targets (5, 7) and should be heavily involved in the Divisional Round passing game, particularly if Burkhead sits. … James White remains New England’s top receiving back, and his outlook will improve significantly if Burkhead doesn’t play. In the four 2017 games where White was active but Burkhead was not, White’s targets per game jumped from 4.3 to 7.3, and his touches from 6.6 to 8.3. Even if Burkhead is active on Saturday, White will offer some low-cost DFS punt appeal in case Rex dresses but is limited.
Rob Gronkowski was on a vicious tear before being bubble wrapped for Week 17, topping 145 yards and/or scoring a touchdown in each of his previous four games. He is this week’s top DFS pass-catcher play against a Titans defense that yielded 5/21/1 to Jesse James in Week 11, 7/94/0 to Jack Doyle in Week 12, 5/79/1 to Stephen Anderson in Week 13, 3/63/1 to Garrett Celek in Week 15, and 6/88/1 to Chiefs tight ends last week. … Back from a shoulder injury that cost him all but one game in the second half of the year, Chris Hogan finished second on the Patriots in red-zone targets per game (1.3) behind Gronk (1.6) and still ranks second on the team in targets inside the ten (8) despite missing seven weeks. Hogan drew 57% of his targets on slot routes, where the big-play-limiting Titans are more willing to concede catches. Only four teams allowed more touchdowns to wide receivers than Tennessee this season (17). … The Titans are theoretically equipped to handle Brandin Cooks after yielding the NFL’s third-fewest pass plays of 20-plus yards (37), although fellow speedster Tyreek Hill dumped 7/87/0 receiving on them last week and left lots more yards on the field due to drops. Cooks averaged only 0.8 fewer targets per game with Hogan on the field this season. … Danny Amendola averaged 1.4 more targets per game when Hogan played and ran 33.0 routes per game in the final month after averaging 26.8 routes in his first 11 games. Amendola will see further elevated usage if the Patriots attack Tennessee with a pass-first approach, which they should.
Derrick Henry fueled Tennessee’s Wild Card upset and will once again be the key for Mike Mularkey’s team to stay competitive against the Patriots, who yielded an efficient 110/486/4.42/1 rushing line to running backs in their last five games and the NFL’s third-most receiving yards to the position (839) on the year. Although he was mainly used on the ground the last two weeks, Henry turned his three catches into gains of 66, 29, and 6 yards and stayed on the field when the Titans fell behind, running a career-high 33 routes against the Chiefs. New England’s two primary linebackers are WLB Kyle Van Noy and MLB Elandon Roberts, who finished 75th and 78th among 90 qualifiers in PFF’s run-defense grades. In Henry’s career, his yards-per-carry average jumps from 3.97 to 4.79 in games where Henry handles ten-plus carries. Teeing up 247-pound Henry for another 25-plus touches must be a Titans priority.
Marcus Mariota visits Foxboro with 205 passing yards or fewer in five of his last seven games but increased rushing usage, providing a needed spark to Tennessee’s otherwise mundane offense. After averaging just 3.6 scrambles in his first 14 starts, Mariota tallied 10 and 8 the past two weeks on a team that has finally embraced more read-option concepts. Historically against dual-threat quarterbacks like Tyrod Taylor, Russell Wilson, and Cam Newton, the Patriots’ strategy has been to “mush rush” in an attempt to confine athletic signal callers to the pocket and force them to make throws. The approach has had mixed results; the Patriots held Taylor to rushing lines of 3/32/0 and 3/16/0 in 2017, while Cam (8/44/1) and Deshaun Watson (8/41/0) both had bigger rushing days against New England. Regardless, Mariota’s Divisional Round box-score outlook will likely hinge on a combination of rushing production and red-zone execution. The Titans have shown no capability of lighting up teams with the pass.
Mariota’s Weeks 14-18 target distribution: Delanie Walker 37; Eric Decker 31; Corey Davis 29; Rishard Matthews 21; Jonnu Smith 10; Henry 7. … Walker is a bet-on-volume play against a Pats defense that allowed the NFL’s tenth-fewest receiving yards to tight ends (720). Easily Mariota’s most-trusted pass option, Walker enters the Divisional Round with 60-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 8 of his last 11 games. … Decker again has Tennessee’s best pass-catcher matchup; New England allowed at- or above-expectation receiving lines to fellow slot men Jarvis Landry (8/46/2) in Week 14, JuJu Smith-Schuster (6/114/0) and Eli Rogers (1/18/1) in Week 15, and Jermaine Kearse (5/59/0) in Week 17. The Patriots’ slot corner will either be pint-sized Jonathan Jones (5’9/186) or Eric Rowe, who got benched earlier in the year and was victimized on JuJu’s 69-yard gain in Week 15 that nearly cost New England the game. … Matthews has rarely been a factor since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 14, clearing 50 yards in just one of his last five games and drawing target totals of 4 > 2 > 2 in his last three. … I suspect we’ll see Stephon Gilmore match up to Davis with Malcolm Butler on Matthews. Although Davis has teased sporadically, he has cleared 50 yards in just 2-of-12 appearances and remains scoreless on the season.
Score Prediction: Patriots 31, Titans 20
Divisional Round Sunday
12:05 PM ET Game
Jacksonville @ Pittsburgh
Team Totals: Steelers 24, Jaguars 16.5
Pittsburgh’s Week 5 loss to Jacksonville was one of 2017's worst-coached games as Ben Roethlisberger teed up 57 pass dropbacks versus only 15 carries for Le’Veon Bell against a Jaguars defense that was struggling mightily versus the run. The Jags have gotten much better up front with the addition of DT Marcell Dareus, but they showed vulnerability to backs in the passing game in Weeks 16-18 by allowing 5/76/0 receiving to 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, followed by a 66-yard screen-pass score to Derrick Henry, and 7/54/0 to Bills backs last week. Bell’s legs should be fresh after he sat out Week 17 and rested during Pittsburgh’s first-round bye, and he closed the year strong with a 4.55 yards-per-carry average in the last five games after managing 3.82 YPC in his initial ten. Ideally, OC Todd Haley will learn from his Week 5 mistake and make Bell his Week 19 focal point.
Facing Jacksonville was death to quarterbacks not named Russell Wilson all year, but there are some reasons for optimism on Ben Roethlisberger. First is Pittsburgh’s offensive prowess at Heinz Field; the Steelers averaged 28.3 points per game at home versus 22.5 on the road and scored fewer than 24 points in Pittsburgh just once all year. Next is Roethlisberger’s white-hot finish; after a rocky first half, Big Ben completed 67.1% of his throws with an 18:5 TD-to-INT ratio and averaged 312.7 yards over his final seven games, throwing multiple touchdown passes in all seven. Last but not least is the return of Antonio Brown, the lone bright spot in Pittsburgh’s Week 5 loss to the Jags.
Out since suffering a partial calf tear on December 17, Antonio Brown is due back without limitations against the Jags, whom he flamed for a 10/157/0 stat line in October, exploiting soft spots in Jacksonville’s zone coverage and schooling Jalen Ramsey for a 49-yard gain. While it is fair to have concerns about Brown’s health less than a month removed from tearing a leg muscle, there is no wide receiver with a higher ceiling on the Divisional Round slate. Brown has scored 41-of-59 career touchdowns in home games (69.5%), including 6-of-9 TDs (67%) this season. … JuJu Smith-Schuster finished second on the Steelers in receiving (4/58/0) in these clubs’ Week 5 date, running almost all of his routes in the slot. JuJu’s target counts were 10 > 7 > 8 > 5 in the four games before Brown got hurt. While this matchup is as tough as it gets against a Jaguars secondary that allowed just seven enemy wideouts to clear 60 yards in 17 games, Smith-Schuster remains Pittsburgh’s second-best bet for receiving production. … Martavis Bryant managed a painful 5/21/0 line on eight targets in Week 5, and his target counts in the last four games where both Brown and Smith-Schuster played were 2 > 5 > 4 > 6. Ticketed for low volume, Bryant is a big-play- and/or touchdown-dependent DFS dart. … Neither Jesse James nor Vance McDonald has a plus matchup, and they are likely to share time. The Jaguars allowed the NFL’s fifth-fewest yards (646) to tight ends in 2017, erasing Delanie Walker (3/19/0), Jack Doyle (3/16/0), Charles Clay (3/15/0), and Jimmy Graham (0/0) in the last month and a half.
With Blake Bortles’ confidence back in the gutter to the extent that he struggled to complete wide-open checkdowns in last week’s 10-3 win over the Bills, Jacksonville’s optimal offensive approach will be to saddle up Leonard Fournette for another high-volume effort. It helps that Pittsburgh’s run defense collapsed after losing ILB Ryan Shazier (neck, I.R.), yielding an 89/505/5.67/5 rushing line to enemy backs in its final four non-Week 17 games. Fournette logged his two highest snap rates of the season (87%, 86%) in Week 17 and the Wild Card Round, handling 23 and 24 touches with five targets in each. While Fournette’s usage remains promising and most important for DFS production, his inefficiency is hard to ignore. Fournette’s yards-per-carry average has dipped to 3.15 with only three all-purpose touchdowns over his last eight games after he averaged 4.58 YPC with seven TDs in the initial six.
Blake Bortles accomplished the rare feat of being a playoff-game-winning quarterback who gained more yards as a rusher (88) than passer (87) in last week’s victory over Buffalo, scrambling a career-high ten times while missing almost every throw in sight. The Steelers allowed the NFL’s sixth-fewest quarterback rushing yards (171) this regular season, although the Bills gave up the fewest (127). More concerning is Pittsburgh’s pass rush; the Steelers finished first in the NFL in sacks (56), fifth in quarterback hits (106), and ninth in interceptions (16). Pittsburgh is the top D/ST play on the board in the Divisional Round.
The Jags resorted to a four-way wideout rotation with Marqise Lee back in the Wild Card Round. Snap rates went as follows: Lee and Dede Westbrook 59%; Keelan Cole 54%; Allen Hurns 51%. Westbrook dominated targets (8), while Lee, Cole, and Hurns each drew just one. No Jaguars wideout cleared 50 yards in a game Bortles threw for 87, but Westbrook’s usage does appear to be the most secure against Pittsburgh, which hemorrhaged big receiving lines to Marvin Jones (6/128/0), Josh Gordon (4/115/0), Rishard Matthews (5/113/1), Chester Rogers (6/104/1), T.J. Jones (4/88/0), Golden Tate (7/86/0), Davante Adams (5/82/1), A.J. Green (7/77/2), Mike Wallace (3/72/0), Rashard Higgins (3/68/2), DeAndre Hopkins (4/65/1), Brandin Cooks (4/60/1), Donte Moncrief (1/60/1), and Chris Moore (3/48/1) in its last nine games. The vast majority of those wideouts play on the perimeter, where Lee (91%), Westbrook (83%), and Cole (79%) primarily lined up in last week’s win over the Bills. Bortles’ capability of delivering catchable passes remains the biggest obstacle for all Jacksonville pass catchers, but I would have them individually ranked Westbrook > Lee > Cole > Hurns for the Divisional Round. The Steelers’ pass defense will be further weakened if RCB Artie Burns can’t play after injuring his knee in Wednesday’s practice. Burns’ backup is third-round rookie Cameron Sutton, who has played 113 career defensive snaps.
Score Prediction: Steelers 20, Jaguars 10
3:40 PM ET Game
New Orleans @ Minnesota
Team Totals: Vikings 24.5, Saints 20.5
Albeit with the benefit of positive game script against inferior opponents than they will play on Sunday, the Vikings transitioned into a run-heavy, Latavius Murray-focused team down the stretch as Murray logged 19-plus touches in five of the final six weeks and 20-plus carries in each of the last three. Murray wound up ranking fourth in the NFL in red-zone carries (48), sixth in carries inside the ten (22), and fifth in runs inside the five (13) en route to eight TDs. The Saints allowed 100-plus rushing yards in six of their last nine games and the NFL’s fifth-most yards per carry (4.40) in 2017. Beginning in late November, New Orleans’ defense was ravaged by year-ending injuries to DE Alex Okafor (Achilles’), DE Hau’oli Kikaha (ankle), S/CB Kenny Vaccaro (groin), and WLB A.J. Klein (groin). If the Vikings can grab and maintain a lead, Murray will become a sleeper to lead all backs in Divisional Round rushing attempts. One reason to buy into such a scenario is Minnesota’s ability to limit scoring on its home turf, keeping adversaries in chase mode by holding nine straight opponents below 20 points at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Murray’s floor is low due to minimal passing-game involvement, however, and Jerick McKinnon would stand to benefit if the Vikings fall behind. McKinnon out-targeted Murray 31 to 11 in the second half of the season and ran more than twice as many pass routes over the course of the year (295 to 137). The Saints showed regular season vulnerability to pass-catching backs by surrendering the NFL’s 14th-most receiving yards (737) and second-most receiving TDs (5) to running backs, then were rinsed by Christian McCaffrey for 6/101/1 receiving in the Wild Card Round. McKinnon’s late-season usage still shows he is a volatile DFS option. His touch totals were highly uneven (14 > 9 > 16 > 8 > 12) in the final five games, while McKinnon managed only nine touches in Minnesota’s lone loss from Week 5 on (Week 14 @ CAR).
Case Keenum closed out the regular season with multiple touchdown passes in six of his final nine starts and elevated home-game efficiency with a 68.9% completion rate, 7.75 yards-per-attempt average, and 100.1 passer rating at U.S. Bank Stadium versus 66.4%, 7.05 YPA, and a 96.8 rating on the road. Despite finishing 17th in the NFL in attempts (481), Keenum ranked top 12 in 20-plus-yard completions (45) and now draws a Saints defense that yielded the league’s third-most 20-plus-yard pass plays (57). Per PFF, 12.5% of Keenum’s passes were thrown 20 or more yards downfield, the NFL’s 11th-highest rate among 34 qualified quarterbacks. Keenum also finished 15th at his position in rushing yards (160), while New Orleans yielded the NFL’s fourth-most rushing yards (307) to quarterbacks this regular season, followed by Cam Newton’s 8/37/0 rushing line last week. On paper, at least, there are reasons to believe this is a sneaky-favorable matchup for Keenum’s skill set despite the Saints’ stout pass-defense reputation.
Keenum’s Weeks 14-17 target distribution: Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs 30; McKinnon 13; Kyle Rudolph 11; Laquon Treadwell 9; Murray 7; Michael Floyd 6; Jarius Wright 5. … In the season's final month, Thielen ran 49% of his routes in the slot and drew over half of his targets there, boding well for his chances of avoiding Saints stud boundary CBs Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley. Thielen’s 65% slot rate in Week 17 was his highest since Week 5. Cooper Kupp (8/116/0), Adam Humphries (7/102/0), Mohamed Sanu (6/83/1), and Jamison Crowder (7/72/0) all delivered against the Saints’ slot coverage in the second half of the year. … Diggs can expect to see far more of Lattimore and Crawley after running 77% of his Weeks 14-17 routes outside and drawing only five slot targets in that span. Nevertheless, fellow perimeter WRs Julio Jones (7/149/0, 5/98/0), Chris Godwin (7/111/1), and Devin Funchess (4/79/0) each carved out productive box scores against the Saints in their last five games. Diggs remains capable of exploiting New Orleans’ big-play vulnerability after turning 22% of his receptions into 20-plus-yard gains, tied with Thielen for highest on the team. Diggs also had massive 2017 home-road splits with a 5.8/81.8/1.0 average at U.S. Bank Stadium versus 3.6/44.8/0.25 on the road. … Rudolph’s Weeks 14-17 snaps were limited by an ankle injury he rested during the Vikings’ playoff bye. Although the Saints played shutdown tight end defense all season, Greg Olsen (8/107/1) showed they are hardly impenetrable in the Wild Card Round. Assuming Rudolph is full go, he will offer the highest touchdown probability in Minnesota’s pass-catcher corps after leading the team in targets and catches inside the ten-yard line (9, 8). Rudolph seems certain to be lightly owned in DFS.
After torching Carolina’s flammable secondary at the Superdome, Drew Brees’ Divisional Round outlook is much less appealing in Minnesota to face a rested Vikings defense that allowed a league-low 13 touchdown passes and NFC-low 5.5 yards per pass attempt. In eight home games, Mike Zimmer’s defense gave up just eight combined touchdowns, another league low. Playing beneath Minnesota’s U.S. Bank dome theoretically helps, but ultimately Brees is going to have to overcome arguably the NFL’s toughest-possible quarterback matchup with few or no discernable edges. Brees will also play this game without LG Andrus Peat, who fractured his fibula in the Wild Card Round.
The 2017 Vikings were similarly unwavering on the ground, where they held enemy running backs to the NFL’s fewest fantasy points, including an anemic 49/135/2.76/1 rushing line in their final three regular season games. Minnesota also yielded the league’s third-fewest receiving yards (489) to backs. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram are both purely fade-matchup, bet-on-talent DFS plays with Kamara nosing ahead lately by out-snapping Ingram in two of the Saints’ last three games, and it wasn’t game-script driven. Despite New Orleans’ Wild Card Round lead on the Panthers, Kamara logged his second-highest snap rate (64%) of the season and out-touched Ingram 11 to 10. Kamara has also begun to play more than Ingram in scoring position. Kamara already tied Le’Veon Bell for the NFL running back lead in red-zone targets (17) and has scored a touchdown in eight of his last ten non-concussed games.
After laying Wild Card waste to James Bradberry and Captain Munnerlyn, Michael Thomas will find his Divisional Round sledding much tougher against a Vikings defense that allowed just six TDs to wide receivers in its last 13 games and one wideout to clear 60 yards in its last five. Thomas managed 5/45/0 receiving when the Vikings hosted the Saints in Week 1, despite not being shadowed by Xavier Rhodes, who seems certain to follow Thomas wherever he goes on Sunday. The only touchdowns Rhodes allowed all year were both scored by Marvin Jones on Thanksgiving. Rhodes (6’2/210) is one of the NFL’s few corners capable of matching Thomas’ (6’3/212) size. … Ted Ginn was a hero in the Saints’ Wild Card win, most notably dusting Panthers FS Kurt Coleman for an 80-yard TD. Minnesota has not shown susceptibility to those kinds of plays, yielding a league-low 35 completions of 20-plus yards and the NFL’s fifth-fewest 40-plus-yard receptions (5). Ginn remains in play as a low-volume dart throw against Vikings No. 2 CB Trae Waynes, whom PFF charged with the NFL’s fourth-most yards allowed (759) this season. Waynes did make strides after a slow start, permitting zero TDs post-Week 10. … Brandon Coleman worked as the Saints’ lead slot receiver over Willie Snead last week, playing 50% of the snaps and turning five targets into a 4/44/0 stat line. Albeit a chronic underachiever, Coleman stands 6-foot-6 and is worth mentioning as a touchdown-dependent DFS punt. The Vikings use a rotation of 39-year-old Terence Newman and smallish Mackensie Alexander (5’10/190) at slot corner. … Josh Hill looks like a chasey DFS play after his 3/49/1 Wild Card box score, which he accomplished on only four targets and 19 routes. The Vikings allowed the NFL’s third-fewest yards (596) to tight ends in 2017.
Score Prediction: Vikings 24, Saints 17