Divisional Round Matchups

Wednesday, January 10, 2018


Divisional Round Saturday

3:35 PM ET Game

Atlanta @ Philadelphia
Team Totals: Falcons 22, Eagles 19

After limping to the finish line sans Carson Wentz, the Eagles return from their first-round bye to face an Atlanta defense that got better as the season progressed, yielding 21.1 points per game in the initial ten weeks before permitting a 16.9-point average in its last seven games, including last week’s 13-point stymieing of the Rams, who led the NFL in scoring (29.9). As Nick Foles struggled mightily to close out 2017, critical to Philly’s chances of generating Divisional Round offense is Jay Ajayi, whom the Eagles kept in Week 17 bubble wrap while LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood shared the meaningless-game load. Although the Falcons played stout run defense in the second half of 2017, they did yield over seven yards per carry to the Rams. Ajayi logged touch counts of 16 > 14 > 16 in his final three games and would ideally push for 20 touches pending positive game flow. … Corey Clement’s inconsistent snap rates were 31% > 15% > 40% > 19% in the final month, accompanied by inconsistent touches (7 > 5 > 3 > 1). Clement hasn’t topped seven touches since the Eagles’ Week 9 blowout win over Denver. … Blount is scoreless since Week 8 and was passed by Ajayi as Philly’s lead back in the final three non-Week 17 games, where Blount’s touch counts were 9 > 7 > 6. The Eagles never did fully commit to Ajayi as a full-on workhorse during the regular season, but he should easily lead this backfield in Week 19 usage.

Things went downhill fast for Nick Foles after he lit up the Giants for four TDs in Week 15. Despite plus Weeks 16-17 draws against Oakland and Dallas, Foles finished 23-of-49 (46.9%) for 202 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in his final five quarters of work, amassing a 48.2 QB rating on 4.1 yards per attempt. Nate Sudfeld was a risk-averse checkdown machine in Week 17 relief, so an in-game Foles benching seems unlikely. As Foles’ main deficiency is his slow-twitch playing style exacerbated by mediocre arm strength and timidity in the pocket, Foles’ main obstacle from a personnel standpoint will be Atlanta’s sometimes-overwhelming team speed. Philly does have enough favorable pass-catcher matchups for Foles to warrant contrarian DFS discussion at his low cost.

Foles’ 2017 target distribution: Zach Ertz 26; Nelson Agholor 22; Alshon Jeffery 17; Torrey Smith 13; Ajayi 6; Clement and Trey Burton 4; Mack Hollins 3; Blount and Brent Celek 2. … Agholor runs 86% of his routes inside, where Rams slot man Cooper Kupp (8/69/1) had success against Atlanta in the Wild Card Round. Falcons nickel CB Brian Poole has allowed a 111.4 passer rating on slot targets, fourth highest among 28 qualified slot defenders in PFF’s charts. After drawing just 4.8 targets per game in Weeks 1-11, Agholor earned an increased late-season role by averaging 9.8 targets in Weeks 13-16. A go-to guy in scoring position, Agholor tied Ertz for the team lead in red-zone targets (18) and led the team in targets inside the ten-yard line (9). … Jeffery plays outside 84% of the time, and at 6’3/216 he has a distinct size advantage on Falcons RCB Robert Alford (5’10/188). LCB Desmond Trufant has struggled lately, getting notably torched by Ted Ginn (4/76/1) in Week 16 and Robert Woods (9/142/0) last week. Atlanta has allowed seven touchdown catches to enemy wideouts in its last five games. … Ertz’s theoretical matchup is middling against a Falcons defense that finished the regular season 16th in yards allowed to tight ends (772). Ertz is still the clear-cut No. 2 tight end play on the Divisional Round slate based on usage and ability after finishing the regular season third at his position both in targets (7.9) and yards (58.9) per game and second in touchdown catches (8). Ertz is a bet-on-volume play versus Atlanta.

After pouring 39 rushing attempts on the Rams in last week’s Wild Card win, the Falcons draw an Eagles defense that showed some signs of late-season run-defense slippage, yielding 100-plus rushing yards in three of the final four weeks and a crisp 85/366/4.31/3 rushing line to enemy backs in its last four non-Week 17 games. Atlanta’s running back distribution remained a 1a-1b situation against L.A.; Devonta Freeman led in touches (19) and snaps (62%) but Tevin Coleman (17, 40%) stayed heavily involved. The Eagles are one of the NFL’s best teams at defending backs in the passing game, permitting the league’s ninth-fewest receiving yards to the position (645) despite allowing the 11th-most running back catches (90). Ultimately, this is a below-average matchup in a game where Freeman and Coleman will likely need the Falcons to play with a lead to repeat last week’s usage. Freeman reached 19 touches in just three of his previous ten regular season games. Coleman reached 17 touches in just three of his previous 15.

The Eagles flashed defensive vulnerability by allowing point totals of 24 (Seahawks), 35 (Rams), and 29 (Giants) in Weeks 13-15 before drawing a dead Raiders offense in Week 16 and resting starters in Week 17. Fresh off its first-round bye, we should see Philadelphia’s pass rush come back to life after DC Jim Schwartz’s unit finished first in QB hits (115) and fourth in interceptions (19). Matt Ryan overcame an even livelier Rams pass rush in last week’s win, however, and Philadelphia’s hit-or-miss secondary will have its hands full with Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu. While there are reasons to believe Ryan can have a solid game, it’s always fair to question his ceiling. He has topped 300 yards in just three of his last 16 games and didn’t throw more than two touchdowns in a game all year.

Ryan’s Weeks 16-18 target distribution: Julio Jones 32; Mohamed Sanu 24; Freeman 16; Austin Hooper 12; Coleman 9; Taylor Gabriel and Justin Hardy 5. … Excluding Week 17, the Eagles have allowed seven touchdown catches to enemy wideouts in their last four games. Julio runs 76% of his routes on the perimeter, where LCB Jalen Mills was beaten for five of those scores and RCB Ronald Darby gave up Tavarres King’s 57-yard TD in Week 15. Julio enters the Divisional Round with 85-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five straight playoff games. … Despite Eagles slot CB Patrick Robinson’s solid play, Philly showed late-season susceptibility to slot receivers by surrendering 5/84/0 to Doug Baldwin in Week 13, 5/118/1 to Cooper Kupp in Week 14, and 11/139/1 to Sterling Shepard in Week 15. Sanu runs 68% of his routes in the slot and is Atlanta’s second-best bet for receiving production in this game. … Hooper has gone eight straight games without hitting pay dirt and hasn’t topped 50 yards since Week 1. Only four individual tight ends reached 50 yards against the Eagles all season. … Gabriel played only 23% of the Falcons’ Wild Card Round offensive snaps and was not targeted. Hardy played 38% and drew one look.

Score Prediction: Eagles 23, Falcons 21

7:15 PM ET Game

Tennessee @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 30, Titans 17

Once again “Angry” after ESPN’s Seth Wickersham exposed tension atop the Patriots’ organization, Tom Brady will look to channel his fury at a Titans defense that has allowed over 360 yards and/or multiple touchdown passes to seven of its last ten quarterbacks faced and can create a pass funnel by limiting enemy rushing attacks, thereby forcing offenses to lean on the pass. With his pass-catcher corps at full strength coming off New England’s first-round playoff bye, Brady is well positioned to snap his six-game streak of being held below 300 yards in the premier quarterback matchup on the Divisional Round slate.

With Brady struggling and Rob Gronkowski resting in the season finale, Dion Lewis stepped up as the Patriots’ Weeks 16-17 offensive centerpiece, turning 29 and 32 touches into total-yardage/touchdown counts of 153/2 and 133/2 to help seal the AFC’s No. 1 seed. As practice reports indicate Rex Burkhead isn’t all the way back from his late-season knee injury, Lewis should maintain feature back duties in this theoretically tough draw with Tennessee, which held enemy backs to a 161/555/3.45/2 rushing line in its last eight games. One of Kansas City’s biggest Week 18 mistakes was failing to exploit Tennessee’s struggles against backs in the passing game, however; the Titans yielded a league-high 967 receiving yards to running backs this season. In Weeks 16-17, Lewis equaled or set year highs in routes run (21, 20) and targets (5, 7) and should be heavily involved in the Divisional Round passing game, particularly if Burkhead sits. … James White remains New England’s top receiving back, and his outlook will improve significantly if Burkhead doesn’t play. In the four 2017 games where White was active but Burkhead was not, White’s targets per game jumped from 4.3 to 7.3, and his touches from 6.6 to 8.3. Even if Burkhead is active on Saturday, White will offer some low-cost DFS punt appeal in case Rex dresses but is limited.

Rob Gronkowski was on a vicious tear before being bubble wrapped for Week 17, topping 145 yards and/or scoring a touchdown in each of his previous four games. He is this week’s top DFS pass-catcher play against a Titans defense that yielded 5/21/1 to Jesse James in Week 11, 7/94/0 to Jack Doyle in Week 12, 5/79/1 to Stephen Anderson in Week 13, 3/63/1 to Garrett Celek in Week 15, and 6/88/1 to Chiefs tight ends last week. … Back from a shoulder injury that cost him all but one game in the second half of the year, Chris Hogan finished second on the Patriots in red-zone targets per game (1.3) behind Gronk (1.6) and still ranks second on the team in targets inside the ten (8) despite missing seven weeks. Hogan drew 57% of his targets on slot routes, where the big-play-limiting Titans are more willing to concede catches. Only four teams allowed more touchdowns to wide receivers than Tennessee this season (17). … The Titans are theoretically equipped to handle Brandin Cooks after yielding the NFL’s third-fewest pass plays of 20-plus yards (37), although fellow speedster Tyreek Hill dumped 7/87/0 receiving on them last week and left lots more yards on the field due to drops. Cooks averaged only 0.8 fewer targets per game with Hogan on the field this season. … Danny Amendola averaged 1.4 more targets per game when Hogan played and ran 33.0 routes per game in the final month after averaging 26.8 routes in his first 11 games. Amendola will see further elevated usage if the Patriots attack Tennessee with a pass-first approach, which they should.

Derrick Henry fueled Tennessee’s Wild Card upset and will once again be the key for Mike Mularkey’s team to stay competitive against the Patriots, who yielded an efficient 110/486/4.42/1 rushing line to running backs in their last five games and the NFL’s third-most receiving yards to the position (839) on the year. Although he was mainly used on the ground the last two weeks, Henry turned his three catches into gains of 66, 29, and 6 yards and stayed on the field when the Titans fell behind, running a career-high 33 routes against the Chiefs. New England’s two primary linebackers are WLB Kyle Van Noy and MLB Elandon Roberts, who finished 75th and 78th among 90 qualifiers in PFF’s run-defense grades. In Henry’s career, his yards-per-carry average jumps from 3.97 to 4.79 in games where Henry handles ten-plus carries. Teeing up 247-pound Henry for another 25-plus touches must be a Titans priority.

Marcus Mariota visits Foxboro with 205 passing yards or fewer in five of his last seven games but increased rushing usage, providing a needed spark to Tennessee’s otherwise mundane offense. After averaging just 3.6 scrambles in his first 14 starts, Mariota tallied 10 and 8 the past two weeks on a team that has finally embraced more read-option concepts. Historically against dual-threat quarterbacks like Tyrod Taylor, Russell Wilson, and Cam Newton, the Patriots’ strategy has been to “mush rush” in an attempt to confine athletic signal callers to the pocket and force them to make throws. The approach has had mixed results; the Patriots held Taylor to rushing lines of 3/32/0 and 3/16/0 in 2017, while Cam (8/44/1) and Deshaun Watson (8/41/0) both had bigger rushing days against New England. Regardless, Mariota’s Divisional Round box-score outlook will likely hinge on a combination of rushing production and red-zone execution. The Titans have shown no capability of lighting up teams with the pass.

Mariota’s Weeks 14-18 target distribution: Delanie Walker 37; Eric Decker 31; Corey Davis 29; Rishard Matthews 21; Jonnu Smith 10; Henry 7. … Walker is a bet-on-volume play against a Pats defense that allowed the NFL’s tenth-fewest receiving yards to tight ends (720). Easily Mariota’s most-trusted pass option, Walker enters the Divisional Round with 60-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 8 of his last 11 games. … Decker again has Tennessee’s best pass-catcher matchup; New England allowed at- or above-expectation receiving lines to fellow slot men Jarvis Landry (8/46/2) in Week 14, JuJu Smith-Schuster (6/114/0) and Eli Rogers (1/18/1) in Week 15, and Jermaine Kearse (5/59/0) in Week 17. The Patriots’ slot corner will either be pint-sized Jonathan Jones (5’9/186) or Eric Rowe, who got benched earlier in the year and was victimized on JuJu’s 69-yard gain in Week 15 that nearly cost New England the game. … Matthews has rarely been a factor since returning from a hamstring injury in Week 14, clearing 50 yards in just one of his last five games and drawing target totals of 4 > 2 > 2 in his last three. … I suspect we’ll see Stephon Gilmore match up to Davis with Malcolm Butler on Matthews. Although Davis has teased sporadically, he has cleared 50 yards in just 2-of-12 appearances and remains scoreless on the season.

Score Prediction: Patriots 31, Titans 20


Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com.
