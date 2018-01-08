Wild Card Targets and Touches

Monday, January 8, 2018

This will be the last and final edition of the Targets and Touches for the season. Thanks everyone for reading along for these 18 weeks. See you next season!

As always, all targets/touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference.

Due to the limited scope of the four-game playoff slate, the analysis section will be brief for each team, include only fantasy-relevant players, and if a player did not see a target or touch in their playoff game, I took them off the article.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (6, 11, 8, 11, 11. 10), Mohamed Sanu (5, 8, 5, 6, 11,8), Austin Hooper (4, 4, 2, 4, 3, 5), Devonta Freeman (2, 0, 7, 3, 11, 2), Tevin Coleman (6, 0, 0, 4, 2, 3), Justin Hardy (0, 0, 0, 4, 1, 1)





Carries: Devonta Freeman (12, 24, 22, 11, 11, 18), Tevin Coleman (8, 9, 0, 6, 11, 14), Julio Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 3, 2, 2, 0, 3), Mohamed Sanu (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Devonta Freeman (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 6, 3, 4, 2, 4), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 2, 2, 3, 0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Observations: The Falcons took some people by surprise as they marched into Los Angeles and beat the Rams. Julio Jones led the team in targets (10), red zone targets (three), receptions (nine), and caught Matt Ryan’s only passing touchdown. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman saw near-equal usage as each of them saw double-digit carries, but Freeman out-carried Coleman 4-2 in the red zone and 1-0 from inside the five. They have another tough matchup against the Eagles next weekend.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: LeSean McCoy (5, 0, 5, 7, 3, 8), Charles Clay (3, 5, 9, 10, 8, 5), Zay Jones (7, 0, 2, 1, 3, 4), Deonte Thompson (8, 1, 4, 5, 3, 6), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 8, 2, 7, 3, 2)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (15, 32, 20, 17, 11, 19)





RZ Targets: LeSean McCoy (2, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Charles Clay (0, 1, 0, 0, 4, 0), Zay Jones (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Deonte Thompson (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (2, 1, 3, 2, 1, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 3, 0, 1, 0)





Observations: Predictably, the Bills struggled to muster much offense on the road against the Jaguars. LeSean McCoy had 119 total yards and led the team with eight targets and six receptions, but that was about it. Kelvin Benjamin was targeted just twice, turning in a 1-9 line. He’s been a big-time bust for them thus far.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (6, 4, 7, 4, 8, 8), Devin Funchess (7, 7, 4, 4, 6, 8), Greg Olsen (0, 1, 12, 6, 9, 12), Jonathan Stewart (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: Jonathan Stewart (11, 16, 11, 7, 0, 11), Christian McCaffrey (6, 8, 12, 9, 6, 6)





RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (2, 1, 2, 1, 2, 0), Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Greg Olsen (0, 0, 0, 3, 1, 4)





RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (1, 5, 3, 1, 0, 3), Christian McCaffrey (1, 0, 0, 0, 2,1)





Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (1, 4, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Observations: Greg Olsen turned in an exceptional performance as he saw 12 targets, with four of those coming from in the red zone. He led the Panthers in targets, receptions, and yards and secured one of Cam Newton’s two touchdown passes. Christian McCaffrey and Devin Funchess each saw eight targets, but CMC was able to break off a 56-yard touchdown late in the fourth. Funchess was bothered by his shoulder injury during the game but managed to turn in a 4-79 line. Cam’s 37 rushing yards were his lowest since Week 11.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Marqise Lee (10, 6, 0, 0, 0, 1), Keelan Cole (3, 3, 9, 13, 8, 1), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dede Westbrook (9, 8, 2, 7, 9, 8), Leonard Fournette (4, 6, 0, 3, 5, 5), Marcedes Lewis (5, 2, 2, 1, 3, 3)





Carries: Leonard Fournette (20, 24, 0, 18, 19, 21)





RZ Targets: Marqise Lee (1, 0, 0, 0, 0. 0), Keelan Cole (1, 0, 1, 0, 0. 0), Dede Westbrook (1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (6, 4, 0, 1, 0, 5)





Inside 5 Carries: Leonard Fournette (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2)





Observations: The Jaguars offensive usage was one of the more weirder things you’ll see all season as Blake Bortles rushed for more yards (95) than he threw for (87). Dede Westbrook, Leonard Fournette, and Marcedes Lewis were the only players with more than one target. Bortles also out-rushed Fournette 95-57. In his first game back from his ankle injury, Marqise Lee only saw one target, but he and Westbrook played the most snaps among wide receivers. He also ran 22 pass routes, which trailed only Westbrook (PFF).





Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (8, 13, 7, 8, 0, 4), Tyreek Hill (9, 6, 6, 7, 0, 11), Kareem Hunt (5, 3, 9, 4, 3), Albert Wilson (5, 7, 2, 8, 11, 4), Demarcus Robinson (3, 0, 0, 0, 10, 4)





Carries: Kareem Hunt (9, 25, 24, 29, 1, 11), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 4, 1, 1, 0, 1), Albert Wilson (1, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Kareem Hunt (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Demarcus Robinson (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 1), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Kareem Hunt (1, 2, 7, 7, 0, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Kareem Hunt (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 2)





Observations: Even though Travis Kelce left this game late in the second quarter with a concussion, he still finished tied for second on the team in targets (four), receptions (four) and caught one of Alex Smith’s two touchdown passes. The way this game was going, Kelce was in store for a huge game. It’s hard not to think that this game may have been different if Kelce hadn’t departed. For some reason, even though the Chiefs were up 21-3 at halftime, Kareem Hunt ended up with just 11 carries.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (6, 7, 3, 6, 0, 13), Todd Gurley (7, 5, 3, 13, 0, 10), Robert Woods (0, 0, 7, 8, 0, 14), Sammy Watkins (4, 7, 5, 7, 0, 4)





Carries: Todd Gurley (19, 13, 21, 22, 0, 14)





RZ Targets: Cooper Kupp (2, 1, 2, 1, 0, 3), Sammy Watkins (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Todd Gurley (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 2), Robert Woods (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 3)





RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 4, 6, 4, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: Todd Gurley (1, 2, 3, 2, 0, 0)





Observations: Gurley saw just 14 carries but he capitalized with 101 rushing yards, and he was targeted another 10 times, seeing 24 total looks. Sadly, his 10 targets turned into just 10 yards on four receptions. Gurley, Robert Woods, and Cooper Kupp continue to be the most involved in this offense. Woods and Kupp saw 14 and 13 targets, and each saw three red zone targets. Kupp ended the 2017 regular-season tied with Jimmy Graham for the most targets (26) from inside the red zone.





New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (9, 14, 11, 5, 8, 9), Alvin Kamara (6, 3, 7, 9, 7, 3), Mark Ingram (7, 5, 6, 3, 4, 1), Ted Ginn (3, 2, 0, 5, 6, 6)





Carries: Mark Ingram (14, 12, 12, 13, 13, 9), Alvin Kamara (9, 1, 12, 12, 9, 10)





RZ Targets: Alvin Kamara (0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Michael Thomas (3, 2, 4, 0, 0, 1), Mark Ingram (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (5, 2, 3, 3, 0, 0), Alvin Kamara (0, 4, 0, 2, 1, 3, 2)





Inside 5 Carries: Mark Ingram (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Alvin Kamara (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





Observations: Michael Thomas has given the Panthers a fit all season. In three games against them this year, he was targeted 26 times, combining for 20 receptions, 288 yards, and two touchdowns. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara were quiet in this game as Ingram was held to 22 rushing yards and 23 for Kamara (one touchdown). Each running back failed to combine for more than 36 total yards. It was an odd game for the running back duo who had been piling on the yards against defenses. The Vikings are up next.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Delanie Walker (5, 9, 10, 5, 5, 8), Rishard Matthews (0, 5, 8, 4, 2, 3), Eric Decker (6, 5, 5, 10, 6, 5), Corey Davis (4, 6, 5, 9, 2, 7), DeMarco Murray (2, 3, 1, 4, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 2, 1, 2, 2)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (11, 11, 18, 15, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (11, 8, 7, 8, 28, 23)





RZ Targets: Delanie Walker (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Eric Decker (0, 0, 1, 3, 0, 0), Rishard Matthews (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2), Corey Davis (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (0, 2, 2, 3, 3, 1), DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)





Inside 5 Carries: DeMarco Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1)





Observations: Rishard Matthews hasn’t bounced back after suffering from hamstring issues earlier in the season. He’s averaging just 4.0 targets per game over the last four weeks. Delanie Walker is the steadiest pass-catcher in this offense as he averaged 6.9 targets per game with the Titans this season, and saw another seven against the Chiefs. Derrick Henry took advantage with DeMarco Murray sidelined, seeing 23 touches and rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Mike Mularkey called Murray day-to-day. The Titans’ running backs have a good matchup against the Patriots, but they’re opening up as 13-point underdogs.









