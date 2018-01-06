Weather: Wild Card Forecasts

Saturday, January 6, 2018

After an interesting regular season of weather, Wildcard Weekend looks like it should avoid the “Bomb Cyclone” that recently hit. While the regular season of fantasy football is over, daily fantasy is still going strong and playoff contests are just starting up. Speaking of fantasy, when creating your lineups be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column which goes in-depth into every fantasy relevant player and Raymond Summerlin’s injury report for all of this week’s games.









Winter Weather Watch

One game features cold weather with the potential to affect the game if conditions worsen.

Tennessee at Kansas City (4:35 PM ET, Saturday): The Titans travel to Arrowhead Stadium as 8+ point underdogs to take on the Chiefs. The Chiefs have held 14 straight opponents to 20 points or fewer at Arrowhead, something Silva noted in his matchups column. Both teams will enjoy the coldest weather of the weekend with 27 degree temperatures expected. With the 10+ MPH winds, temperatures will feel closer to 16 degrees, something that negatively impacts field goal kickers slightly. Nothing more will be affected unless wind speeds are 5-6 MPH higher than what’s expected. All fantasy options should be started from this game as normal unless the weather takes a turn for the worse leading up to game time.

Worry-Free Weather

Two games will be played in worry-free weather this week.

Atlanta at LA Rams (8:15 PM ET, Saturday): The highest scoring team from 2016 will take on the highest scoring team from 2017 in this matchup between the Falcons and Rams. The Rams will go into this game as 5.5 point favorites despite showing a minimal home-field advantage in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this season. This game features the best weather of the week with 66 degree temperatures and mostly cloudy skies expected. A slight 3MPH breeze from the SouthWest is also forecasted, but this shouldn’t impact the game whatsoever. Players from this game should be started as usual in what figures to be a fun matchup.

Buffalo at Jacksonville (1:05 PM ET, Sunday): Week 17 was a wild way to wrap up the season with the Ravens choking away their playoff hopes with a loss to the Bengals. The Bills seized this opportunity to lock up their playoff trip with a win over the Dolphins. They now travel to Jacksonville as 8 point underdogs to take on the Jags who held three of their last five opponents under 10 points at home. 48 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies are forecasted at EverBank Field in Jacksonville. 12 MPH winds are near the 15 MPH threshold that causes concerns for deep passing and kicking, but shouldn’t cause much of an issue at the moment. Start all players from this game as you normally would.

Home Teams are Dome Teams

The final game of Wildcard Weekend will be played indoors at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, avoiding strong winds and rain.

Carolina at New Orleans (4:40 PM ET, Sunday):