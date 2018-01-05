Injury Report: Wild Card Round

Injury Report: Wild Card RoundFriday, January 5, 2018
Season-long fantasy football is finished, but playoff fantasy leagues and Wild Card DFS are great ways to keep the fun going. As you might expect, Rotoworld has everything you need to cash in on the action. Rich Hribar lays out the best plays of the week in his Wild Card Rankings, Hribar has the playoff leagues covered with his Complete Playoff Ranks, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Saturday
Titans @ Chiefs
*DeMarco Murray remains sidelined by a knee injury, once again giving Derrick Henry a workhorse role. Henry struggled to get anything going on the ground last week in a tough matchup against the Jaguars, but he played a whopping 97 percent of the snaps. It is certainly possible he gets scripted out of this game, but that workload in this matchup could lead to a huge fantasy day. He is a good option in DFS. LG Quinton Spain (back) is questionable after showing up as a DNP on the injury report Thursday, Tennessee’s final practice of the week. Brian Schwenke should get the nod if Spain cannot play.
*Coming off the biggest game of his career, Albert Wilson (hamstring) was limited early in the week, but he returned to a full practice Thursday and should play through a questionable tag. He is a reasonable DFS dart throw in a good matchup. OLB Tamba Hali (knee) and DE Jarvis Jenkins (knee) are also questionable. Coach Andy Reid said Hali will play despite sitting out the final two practices of the week, and Jenkins should join him following a full practice Thursday. DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle) is doubtful.
Falcons @ Rams
*Julio Jones (ankle, ribs) and Devonta Freeman (knee) both followed the exact same practice schedule this week – DNP on Tuesday and limited the next two days – and both were left off the final report along with every other Falcon on the active roster. This is a tough matchup for Jones, but he has blow-up potential no matter the opponent. Freeman is in a much better spot, but there is a possibility he gets scripted out of the game-plan. Despite the concerns, both are worth putting in DFS lineups. Taylor Gabriel (hamstring) and C Alex Mack (calf) are also ready to go.
*The other Mike Thomas looks likely to sit with an ankle issue, but he is the Rams’ only injury concern heading into the postseason.
Sunday
Bills @ Jaguars
*The biggest injury story of the Wild Card slate is certainly LeSean McCoy, who is hobbled by an ankle injury he picked up in the season finale. McCoy sat out the first two practices of the week, but he got in a limited session on Friday and is expected to give it a go. That said, this is a terrible matchup, and he will be well below 100 percent. McCoy has some contrarian upside in tournaments, but this is likely a situation to avoid. Marcus Murphy and Mike Tolbert will handle the backfield work if McCoy cannot play or suffers a setback. In better news, Kelvin Benjamin (knee) is not listed on the final report, but Deonte Thompson (shoulder), RT Jordan Mills (ankle), LB Matt Milano (hamstring), and QB Joe Webb (ankle) are all questionable. Thompson should play and is a reasonable dart throw against a pass defense which has given up a surprising number of big plays as of late. CB Shareece Wright (concussion) is out.
*Despite practicing for the first time since Week 15 on Friday – it was a limited session at that – it looks like Marqise Lee (ankle, questionable) has a chance to play against Buffalo. If he does, it will be a blow to the DFS upside of Keelan Cole, Dede Westbrook, and Allen Hurns, especially in a below-average matchup. T.J. Yeldon is also questionable with an illness, but he will likely be active. LT Cam Robinson (abdomen) and Marcedes Lewis (ankle) were left off the final report.
Panthers @ Saints
*Jonathan Stewart surprisingly sat out the season finale after his back tightened up Sunday morning, but he was able to return to practice Wednesday and was not even listed on the final report. He will return to his touchdown-or-bust fantasy status against a team he scored against in Week 13. Devin Funchess (shoulder) was not able to avoid the final report after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, but this has become his routine. It would be a shock if he does not play. That said, he struggled to put up consistent fantasy points the final few weeks of the season and has a tough matchup. LT Matt Kalil (illness) and RG Trai Turner (concussion) are also questionable. Kalil should play, but Turner will have to clear the concussion protocol to get the green light, which he failed to do last weekend. Amini Silatolu has been filling in at right guard.
*Michael Thomas has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant late in the week before being left off the final report. Thomas caught 12 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns in two games against the Panthers this season. He is the best receiver play on the board. The Saints do have a question on the offensive line with LT Terron Armstead (thigh) questionable. Armstead was able to practice on a limited basis all week, suggesting he will play. DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle) is also questionable.
