The Coaching Carousel: AFC

With teams wanting to get a quick jump on the coaching search and fates seemingly decided weeks in advance, Black Monday has really turned into Black Sunday Night and in some cases Black Week 13. That said, the end result is the same no matter when it happens, and six teams are looking for new head coaches while four will have new general managers. With all of that upheaval, it is worth taking a look at the coaching searches so far and the organizational structure of every team in the AFC.
The NFC rundown can be found here.
Last Update: 01/03/2018
Make sure to bookmark the Rotoworld News Page for up to the second breaking news. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
New Organization
Cleveland Browns
Because picking a 1-31 coach who wanted to trade for A.J. McCarron over a general manager who had put together two good drafts in a row makes sense, Sashi Brown was fired in early December. Brown did pass on at least two quarterbacks which look like they will be franchise building blocks, but picking Hue Jackson over him makes almost no sense.
Firing Sashi early did allow the Browns to jump the market, which they did by hiring ex-Chiefs GM John Dorsey on literally the same day. Dorsey did a good job in Kansas City before falling out with owner Clark Hunt, but he also did his best to alienate Cleveland’s roster by talking about how bad the players were shortly after being hired. Despite Dorsey’s pedigree, this has the potential to go bad, as things tend to do in Cleveland.
As for Hue, his job is safe despite the worst two-year run of any coach in NFL history. On the bright side, he will hire an offensive coordinator for the first time in his tenure, and he is even open to letting the new coach call plays. Texans QBs coach Sean Ryan is the only name which has been linked so far. Former Bengals OC Ken Zampese has been linked with the team, but it appears he is being considered as a position coach.
GM John Dorsey: Did a good job with the Chiefs, but has made some missteps with the media already
HC Hue Jackson: Since the merger, the only other team to go two seasons in a row with one win or fewer was the 72-73 Oilers, and they at least managed to win one game each year
OC Open:
DC Gregg Williams: Offense consistently put them in bad positions, but the defense stood up well against the run and finished in the top half of total yards
Houston Texans
Rick Smith is taking an extended leave of absence, a full season according to Smith, to care for his wife who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Smith will keep his executive vice president title, but the Texans are expected to hire a replacement general manager. Considering how strained his relationship reportedly was with Bill O’Brien, this is a change which might have been made no matter what, and the timing is certainly dubious.
Either way, Houston is now in the market for a general manager, which may lead to a quick reunion. Brian Gaine left the Texans last year to serve as the Bills VP of player personnel, but Houston has already been given permission to interview him. Considering his relationship both with the organization and Smith, this marriage makes a lot of sense.
On the coaching side, the Texans agreed to part ways with ST coordinator Larry Izzo. DBs coach John Butler and RBs coach Charles London are also out the door.
Houston could also lose DC Mike Vrabel, whose name has shown up in multiple coaching searches, and QBs coach Sean Ryan, who is interviewing for the offensive coordinator job in Cleveland.
GM Open:
HC & OC Bill O’Brien: There were rumors his relationship with EVP Rick Smith would send him out the door, but that situation has been resolved
DC Mike Vrabel: Defense slipped in his first year in charge, but that has not stopped his name from popping up in coaching searches around the league
Editor’s Note: If it feels like people are talking about Bitcoin everywhere you go, it’s because they are. And now you can add FanDuel to that list, who this week are hosting their Bitcoin Bowl, consisting of two separate contests where you can win real Bitcoin. Join the Bitcoin craze now!
New Coach
Indianapolis Colts
Surprisingly retained despite the Colts changing general managers last January, Pagano needed a strong season to have any chance at keeping his job. Unfortunately for him, Andrew Luck did not play a snap because of a shoulder injury, and the Colts struggled to a 4-12 record. The losing season was Pagano’s first in six years with the Colts, but the team has been clearly trending the wrong way for several seasons and has not made the playoffs since 2014, making this a justifiable change.
If Andrew Luck is healthy – after last year, the Colts’ assurances he is are not in any way assuring – this is a highly desirable job, so it is not a surprise top candidates like Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and Panthers DC Steve Wilks are on the radar with McDaniels already set to interview.
Texans DC Mike Vrabel, Seahawks DC Kris Richard, Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, and Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub have also been linked. The last two are interesting because of their connection with GM Chris Ballard, who join the Colts from Kansas City. In fact, Toub was thought to be the top candidate to replace Pagano if Ballard decided to fire him last January.
GM Chris Ballard: Has done a good job reshaping the roster in his short time in charge, but now he needs to land the right coach
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Open:
Oakland Raiders
Signed to a four-year extension in February, Del Rio looked as safe as any coach heading into the year, but a 6-10 season in which the offense and franchise quarterback Derek Carr markedly regressed was enough for ownership to make a change. That move is understandable if Del Rio was the one who let ex-OC Bill Musgrave walk in favor of Todd Downing, but it seems harsh if that decision came from over his head.
That said, the defense has struggled each of Del Rio’s three seasons in charge despite talent up front and in the secondary, and he now has just one winning season in his last seven as a head coach. For Oakland to become a consistent contender, they likely needed a change.
By all accounts, that change will come in the form of Jon Gruden, who admitted there is a “good chance” he is the next coach. Despite the name value, this is in no way a slam-dunk hire. Gruden’s teams in Tampa were mediocre at best his final years in charge, and he has been out of the league since 2008. The game has changed since then, and while he has had as good a seat as anyone to watch that evolution, making the transition will still be a challenge.
That means he will need good coordinators, and the two names which have popped up so far are current Jets OC John Morton and ex-Bengals DC Paul Guenther, who looks like a lock to join the staff at this point.
GM Reggie McKenzie: Changed the face of the franchise by landing Khalil Mack, Derek Carr, and Amari Cooper in back-to-back drafts, but the Gruden decision will likely determine his legacy
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Open:
New Coordinator
Baltimore Ravens
There were rumors Dean Pees would be let go last offseason, but he ultimately was retained. Baltimore should be happy he was as the Ravens dominated on defense, especially in the takeaway department, but the 68-year-old decided after the season to call it a career.
Baltimore does have a good candidate in-house in LBs coach Don Martindale, but they have also been linked with ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano, who coordinated the Ravens’ defense in 2011, and Bears DC Vic Fangio. Either would be a good hire.
GM Ozzie Newsome: One of the best in the business, the defense remains stout, but he has some work to do on the other side of the ball
HC John Harbaugh: Baltimore has now missed the playoffs four times in five seasons, so it is not crazy to think he is on the hot seat next year
OC Marty Mornhinweg: He will stick around despite an abysmal passing "attack"
DC Open:
With teams wanting to get a quick jump on the coaching search and fates seemingly decided weeks in advance, Black Monday has really turned into Black Sunday Night and in some cases Black Week 13. That said, the end result is the same no matter when it happens, and six teams are looking for new head coaches while four will have new general managers. With all of that upheaval, it is worth taking a look at the coaching searches so far and the organizational structure of every team in the AFC.
The NFC rundown can be found here.
Last Update: 01/03/2018
Make sure to bookmark the Rotoworld News Page for up to the second breaking news. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
New Organization
Cleveland Browns
Because picking a 1-31 coach who wanted to trade for A.J. McCarron over a general manager who had put together two good drafts in a row makes sense, Sashi Brown was fired in early December. Brown did pass on at least two quarterbacks which look like they will be franchise building blocks, but picking Hue Jackson over him makes almost no sense.
Firing Sashi early did allow the Browns to jump the market, which they did by hiring ex-Chiefs GM John Dorsey on literally the same day. Dorsey did a good job in Kansas City before falling out with owner Clark Hunt, but he also did his best to alienate Cleveland’s roster by talking about how bad the players were shortly after being hired. Despite Dorsey’s pedigree, this has the potential to go bad, as things tend to do in Cleveland.
As for Hue, his job is safe despite the worst two-year run of any coach in NFL history. On the bright side, he will hire an offensive coordinator for the first time in his tenure, and he is even open to letting the new coach call plays. Texans QBs coach Sean Ryan is the only name which has been linked so far. Former Bengals OC Ken Zampese has been linked with the team, but it appears he is being considered as a position coach.
GM John Dorsey: Did a good job with the Chiefs, but has made some missteps with the media already
HC Hue Jackson: Since the merger, the only other team to go two seasons in a row with one win or fewer was the 72-73 Oilers, and they at least managed to win one game each year
OC Open:
DC Gregg Williams: Offense consistently put them in bad positions, but the defense stood up well against the run and finished in the top half of total yards
Houston Texans
Rick Smith is taking an extended leave of absence, a full season according to Smith, to care for his wife who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Smith will keep his executive vice president title, but the Texans are expected to hire a replacement general manager. Considering how strained his relationship reportedly was with Bill O’Brien, this is a change which might have been made no matter what, and the timing is certainly dubious.
Either way, Houston is now in the market for a general manager, which may lead to a quick reunion. Brian Gaine left the Texans last year to serve as the Bills VP of player personnel, but Houston has already been given permission to interview him. Considering his relationship both with the organization and Smith, this marriage makes a lot of sense.
On the coaching side, the Texans agreed to part ways with ST coordinator Larry Izzo. DBs coach John Butler and RBs coach Charles London are also out the door.
Houston could also lose DC Mike Vrabel, whose name has shown up in multiple coaching searches, and QBs coach Sean Ryan, who is interviewing for the offensive coordinator job in Cleveland.
GM Open:
HC & OC Bill O’Brien: There were rumors his relationship with EVP Rick Smith would send him out the door, but that situation has been resolved
DC Mike Vrabel: Defense slipped in his first year in charge, but that has not stopped his name from popping up in coaching searches around the league
Editor’s Note: If it feels like people are talking about Bitcoin everywhere you go, it’s because they are. And now you can add FanDuel to that list, who this week are hosting their Bitcoin Bowl, consisting of two separate contests where you can win real Bitcoin. Join the Bitcoin craze now!
New Coach
Indianapolis Colts
Surprisingly retained despite the Colts changing general managers last January, Pagano needed a strong season to have any chance at keeping his job. Unfortunately for him, Andrew Luck did not play a snap because of a shoulder injury, and the Colts struggled to a 4-12 record. The losing season was Pagano’s first in six years with the Colts, but the team has been clearly trending the wrong way for several seasons and has not made the playoffs since 2014, making this a justifiable change.
If Andrew Luck is healthy – after last year, the Colts’ assurances he is are not in any way assuring – this is a highly desirable job, so it is not a surprise top candidates like Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and Panthers DC Steve Wilks are on the radar with McDaniels already set to interview.
Texans DC Mike Vrabel, Seahawks DC Kris Richard, Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, and Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub have also been linked. The last two are interesting because of their connection with GM Chris Ballard, who join the Colts from Kansas City. In fact, Toub was thought to be the top candidate to replace Pagano if Ballard decided to fire him last January.
GM Chris Ballard: Has done a good job reshaping the roster in his short time in charge, but now he needs to land the right coach
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Open:
Oakland Raiders
Signed to a four-year extension in February, Del Rio looked as safe as any coach heading into the year, but a 6-10 season in which the offense and franchise quarterback Derek Carr markedly regressed was enough for ownership to make a change. That move is understandable if Del Rio was the one who let ex-OC Bill Musgrave walk in favor of Todd Downing, but it seems harsh if that decision came from over his head.
That said, the defense has struggled each of Del Rio’s three seasons in charge despite talent up front and in the secondary, and he now has just one winning season in his last seven as a head coach. For Oakland to become a consistent contender, they likely needed a change.
By all accounts, that change will come in the form of Jon Gruden, who admitted there is a “good chance” he is the next coach. Despite the name value, this is in no way a slam-dunk hire. Gruden’s teams in Tampa were mediocre at best his final years in charge, and he has been out of the league since 2008. The game has changed since then, and while he has had as good a seat as anyone to watch that evolution, making the transition will still be a challenge.
That means he will need good coordinators, and the two names which have popped up so far are current Jets OC John Morton and ex-Bengals DC Paul Guenther, who looks like a lock to join the staff at this point.
GM Reggie McKenzie: Changed the face of the franchise by landing Khalil Mack, Derek Carr, and Amari Cooper in back-to-back drafts, but the Gruden decision will likely determine his legacy
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Open:
New Coordinator
Baltimore Ravens
There were rumors Dean Pees would be let go last offseason, but he ultimately was retained. Baltimore should be happy he was as the Ravens dominated on defense, especially in the takeaway department, but the 68-year-old decided after the season to call it a career.
Baltimore does have a good candidate in-house in LBs coach Don Martindale, but they have also been linked with ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano, who coordinated the Ravens’ defense in 2011, and Bears DC Vic Fangio. Either would be a good hire.
GM Ozzie Newsome: One of the best in the business, the defense remains stout, but he has some work to do on the other side of the ball
HC John Harbaugh: Baltimore has now missed the playoffs four times in five seasons, so it is not crazy to think he is on the hot seat next year
OC Marty Mornhinweg: He will stick around despite an abysmal passing "attack"
DC Open:
~Cincinnati Bengals.
All signs pointed to 2017 being Marvin Lewis’ final year with the Bengals, but he was seemingly convinced to stay by owner Mike Brown, a curious decision considering the direction of the franchise in the last couple seasons and his lack of success in the playoffs. That said, the Bengals were a disaster zone before Lewis showed up, so even his seemingly capped ceiling might be worth keeping around.
Bill Lazor, who took over play-calling duties after Ken Zampese was fired in September, will also stick around with a two-year deal of his own despite the team finishing dead last in total offense, but DC Paul Guenther appears to be jumping ship to join Jon Gruden in Oakland.
GM Duke Tobin: Owner Mike Brown has the title, but Tobin seems to run the show
HC Marvin Lewis: With the organization seemingly going the wrong way, Lewis’ future will probably be a year-to-year proposition
OC Bill Lazor: Team finished dead last in total offense, but terrible offensive line play made it difficult to do much
DC Open:
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs lost Chris Ballard to the Colts last January, and it looks like he could poach one of their coaches this time around. ST coordinator Dave Toub was strongly linked with the Colts last year, so it is not a surprise his name has popped up again, and OC Matt Nagy has become a hot prospect around the league, with the Bears also interested.
GM Brett Veach: Promoted from co-director of player personnel in July
HC Andy Reid: The team looked headed for disaster, but his decision to give up play-calling helped right the ship and get him his fourth ten-win season in five with the Chiefs
OC Matt Nagy: Offense immediately took off when he began calling the plays late in the season
DC Bob Sutton: Defense took a step back this year, but he remains one of the better coordinators in the league
Los Angeles Chargers
It is likely the coaching staff returns intact, but DC Gus Bradley is out of a contract and could draw some interest.
GM Tom Telesco: Has built a quality roster, but Philip Rivers’ window is closing
HC Anthony Lynn: The recovery from the 0-4 start was impressive, but that start as well as the no-show in Kansas City in Week 15 are concerns
OC Ken Whisenhunt: Offense pretty much improved across the board, especially in the giveaway category
DC Gus Bradley: Defense was dominant against the pass, but they need to improve against the run to become a top-flight unit
Miami Dolphins
Dowell Loggains looked to be out of a job when the Bears canned John Fox, but he did not have to wait long to find a new home. Old friend Adam Gase, who Loggains worked under in Chicago, quickly offered him the coordinating job in Miami.
Loggains’ coordinating resume is three years of at best mediocre results, but he will likely be nothing more than a glorified assistant to Gase. The guy who filled that role last season, Clyde Christensen, is expected to move into a different position.
GM Mike Tannenbaum: Chris Grier has the title, but Tannenbaum calls the shots.
HC Adam Gase: 2018 could be a make-or-break season after the Dolphins lost eight of their last 10
OC Dowell Loggains: Has not been given the most talent, but his coordinating history is nothing to write home about
DC Matt Burke: Defense fared pretty well against the run in his first season in charge, but the pass defense needs help
New England Patriots
As is the case every year, the Patriots face the possibility of losing one or both of their coordinators. OC Josh McDaniels already has interviews lined up with the Colts, Bears, and Giants while DC Matt Patricia has been connected with the Giants, Cardinals, and Lions, where he might be the favorite. At some point, one of these guys is going to jump ship.
GM & HC Bill Belichick: The best in the business and perhaps the best to ever do it
OC Josh McDaniels: For now
DC Matt Patricia: Finishing his sixth year as coordinator, he is on track to be a head coach, perhaps as soon as this cycle
New York Jets
It is not often a 5-11 season can be considered shockingly successful, but that is certainly the case for this year’s Jets. That success earned HC Todd Bowles and GM Mike Maccagnan two-year extensions.
It is not all roses, however. The quarterback situation remains a mess with neither Bryce Petty nor Christian Hackenberg the long-term answer, and they lack talent at key positions. On the bright side, they have almost $80 million in cap space even before people like Muhammad Wilkerson are cut, and Maccagnan has already promised to be “very active” in free agency.
From a coaching perspective, New York’s biggest concern is OC John Morton, who is rumored to be the leading candidate for the same job with the Raiders if (when) Jon Gruden takes over. That would be a blow considering what Morton was able to do with very little this season.
GM Mike Maccagnan: Finding a quarterback is priority No. 1, but they need talent at every key position
HC Todd Bowles: He deserved an extension after getting five wins out of this roster
OC John Morton: Deservedly drawing interest from other teams following a career year from Josh McCown
DC Kacy Rodgers: Defense was nothing to write home about, but talent is the real issue
Status Quo
Buffalo Bills
The first playoff appearance of this century will earn this group a lot of rope, but they still have big questions to answer at quarterback.
GM Brandon Beane: Hired after the draft, he has not had much time to make his mark
HC Sean McDermott: Decision to bench Tyrod Taylor for Nathan Peterman could have lived in infamy, but the playoff berth should quickly wash that from memory
OC Rick Dennison: Passing game was bad, but it is tough to judge him until they figure out the quarterback situation
DC Leslie Frazier: Run defense was a mess, but they gave up just 14 passing touchdowns all season
Denver Broncos
Vance Joseph will stick around despite a 5-11 season which included several blowout losses, and OC Bill Musgrave will keep his job as well.
Denver did fire long-time RBs coach Eric Studesville, however, and brought in ex-Giants coach Ben McAdoo to interview as a quarterbacks coach.
GM John Elway: Inability to find a quarterback threatens to sink the franchise
HC Vance Joseph: Survived the 5-11 season, but that will not happen again if the team continues to get blown out on a regular basis
OC Bill Musgrave: Managed to get the running game going after taking over in late November, but his success next season hinges on the quarterback position
DC Joe Woods: Finished 22nd in points allowed after the team finished top-five each of the previous two seasons but was third in total defense
Jacksonville Jaguars
The organization’s first playoff berth since 2007 should have everyone feeling good, although questions about Blake Bortles remain.
GM Dave Caldwell: Still has the title, but EVP Tom Coughlin has a strong say in personnel decisions
HC Doug Marrone: 10-6 in his first full season as head coach and brought the organization to the playoffs for the first time since 2007
OC Nathaniel Hackett: Did a good job putting Blake Bortles in positions where he could succeed
DC Todd Wash: Defense was one of the most dominant in the league
Pittsburgh Steelers
Perhaps Todd Haley will receive some interest from teams looking for head coaches, but a weird off-field issue and a likely playoff run hurt his chances. Everyone else should be back.
GM Kevin Colbert: Has one losing season on his resume in 18 years in charge
HC Mike Tomlin: Has been to the playoffs eight times in 11 seasons with at least 10 wins in all but three years in charge
OC Todd Haley: Altercation at a bar on New Year’s Eve certainly hurts his chances to land an interview
DC Keith Butler: Was an understandable dip following the Ryan Shazier injury, but the defense took another step forward
Tennessee Titans
A playoff berth has likely earned this coaching staff another season, but their long-term future is questionable after Marcus Mariota and the offense regressed.
GM Jon Robinson: Has built a better roster than his 18-14 record indicates
HC Mike Mularkey: Playoff berth likely saved his job, but it was not an impressive 9-7 showing
OC Terry Robiskie: Offense took a step back across the board
DC Dick LeBeau: Defense remained stout against the run, but the secondary continues to be a concern