The Coaching Carousel: AFC

With teams wanting to get a quick jump on the coaching search and fates seemingly decided weeks in advance, Black Monday has really turned into Black Sunday Night and in some cases Black Week 13. That said, the end result is the same no matter when it happens, and six teams are looking for new head coaches while four will have new general managers. With all of that upheaval, it is worth taking a look at the coaching searches so far and the organizational structure of every team in the AFC.



The NFC rundown can be found here.



Last Update: 01/03/2018



New Organization

Cleveland Browns

Because picking a 1-31 coach who wanted to trade for A.J. McCarron over a general manager who had put together two good drafts in a row makes sense, Sashi Brown was fired in early December. Brown did pass on at least two quarterbacks which look like they will be franchise building blocks, but picking Hue Jackson over him makes almost no sense.



Firing Sashi early did allow the Browns to jump the market, which they did by hiring ex-Chiefs GM John Dorsey on literally the same day. Dorsey did a good job in Kansas City before falling out with owner Clark Hunt, but he also did his best to alienate Cleveland’s roster by talking about how bad the players were shortly after being hired. Despite Dorsey’s pedigree, this has the potential to go bad, as things tend to do in Cleveland.



As for Hue, his job is safe despite the worst two-year run of any coach in NFL history. On the bright side, he will hire an offensive coordinator for the first time in his tenure, and he is even open to letting the new coach call plays. Texans QBs coach Sean Ryan is the only name which has been linked so far. Former Bengals OC Ken Zampese has been linked with the team, but it appears he is being considered as a position coach.



GM John Dorsey: Did a good job with the Chiefs, but has made some missteps with the media already

HC Hue Jackson: Since the merger, the only other team to go two seasons in a row with one win or fewer was the 72-73 Oilers, and they at least managed to win one game each year

OC Open:

DC Gregg Williams: Offense consistently put them in bad positions, but the defense stood up well against the run and finished in the top half of total yards



Houston Texans

Rick Smith is taking an extended leave of absence, a full season according to Smith, to care for his wife who has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Smith will keep his executive vice president title, but the Texans are expected to hire a replacement general manager. Considering how strained his relationship reportedly was with Bill O’Brien, this is a change which might have been made no matter what, and the timing is certainly dubious.



Either way, Houston is now in the market for a general manager, which may lead to a quick reunion. Brian Gaine left the Texans last year to serve as the Bills VP of player personnel, but Houston has already been given permission to interview him. Considering his relationship both with the organization and Smith, this marriage makes a lot of sense.



On the coaching side, the Texans agreed to part ways with ST coordinator Larry Izzo. DBs coach John Butler and RBs coach Charles London are also out the door.



Houston could also lose DC Mike Vrabel, whose name has shown up in multiple coaching searches, and QBs coach Sean Ryan, who is interviewing for the offensive coordinator job in Cleveland.



GM Open:

HC & OC Bill O’Brien: There were rumors his relationship with EVP Rick Smith would send him out the door, but that situation has been resolved

DC Mike Vrabel: Defense slipped in his first year in charge, but that has not stopped his name from popping up in coaching searches around the league





New Coach

Indianapolis Colts

Surprisingly retained despite the Colts changing general managers last January, Pagano needed a strong season to have any chance at keeping his job. Unfortunately for him, Andrew Luck did not play a snap because of a shoulder injury, and the Colts struggled to a 4-12 record. The losing season was Pagano’s first in six years with the Colts, but the team has been clearly trending the wrong way for several seasons and has not made the playoffs since 2014, making this a justifiable change.



If Andrew Luck is healthy – after last year, the Colts’ assurances he is are not in any way assuring – this is a highly desirable job, so it is not a surprise top candidates like Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and Panthers DC Steve Wilks are on the radar with McDaniels already set to interview.



Texans DC Mike Vrabel, Seahawks DC Kris Richard, Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, and Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub have also been linked. The last two are interesting because of their connection with GM Chris Ballard, who join the Colts from Kansas City. In fact, Toub was thought to be the top candidate to replace Pagano if Ballard decided to fire him last January.



GM Chris Ballard: Has done a good job reshaping the roster in his short time in charge, but now he needs to land the right coach

HC Open:

OC Open:

DC Open:



Oakland Raiders

Signed to a four-year extension in February, Del Rio looked as safe as any coach heading into the year, but a 6-10 season in which the offense and franchise quarterback Derek Carr markedly regressed was enough for ownership to make a change. That move is understandable if Del Rio was the one who let ex-OC Bill Musgrave walk in favor of Todd Downing, but it seems harsh if that decision came from over his head.



That said, the defense has struggled each of Del Rio’s three seasons in charge despite talent up front and in the secondary, and he now has just one winning season in his last seven as a head coach. For Oakland to become a consistent contender, they likely needed a change.



By all accounts, that change will come in the form of Jon Gruden, who admitted there is a “good chance” he is the next coach. Despite the name value, this is in no way a slam-dunk hire. Gruden’s teams in Tampa were mediocre at best his final years in charge, and he has been out of the league since 2008. The game has changed since then, and while he has had as good a seat as anyone to watch that evolution, making the transition will still be a challenge.



That means he will need good coordinators, and the two names which have popped up so far are current Jets OC John Morton and ex-Bengals DC Paul Guenther, who looks like a lock to join the staff at this point.



GM Reggie McKenzie: Changed the face of the franchise by landing Khalil Mack, Derek Carr, and Amari Cooper in back-to-back drafts, but the Gruden decision will likely determine his legacy

HC Open:

OC Open:

DC Open:



New Coordinator

Baltimore Ravens

There were rumors Dean Pees would be let go last offseason, but he ultimately was retained. Baltimore should be happy he was as the Ravens dominated on defense, especially in the takeaway department, but the 68-year-old decided after the season to call it a career.



Baltimore does have a good candidate in-house in LBs coach Don Martindale, but they have also been linked with ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano, who coordinated the Ravens’ defense in 2011, and Bears DC Vic Fangio. Either would be a good hire.



GM Ozzie Newsome: One of the best in the business, the defense remains stout, but he has some work to do on the other side of the ball

HC John Harbaugh: Baltimore has now missed the playoffs four times in five seasons, so it is not crazy to think he is on the hot seat next year

OC Marty Mornhinweg: He will stick around despite an abysmal passing "attack"

DC Open:



