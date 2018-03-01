The Coaching Carousel: NFC

Thursday, January 4, 2018

With teams wanting to get a quick jump on the coaching search and fates seemingly decided weeks in advance, Black Monday has really turned into Black Sunday Night and in some cases Black Week 13. That said, the end result is the same no matter when it happens, and six teams are looking for new head coaches while four will have new general managers. With all of that upheaval, it is worth taking a look at the coaching searches so far and the organizational structure of every team in the NFC.



The AFC rundown can be found here.



New Organization

Green Bay Packers

As it turns out, rumors last January about Ted Thompson moving on were just a year too soon. Thompson will remain with the organization as a senior adviser to football operations, but he will no longer be the general manager, a job he had held since 2005.



Despite the somewhat surprising change, the Packers will not be hurting for candidates considering the bevy of options they have in-house. Eliot Wolf, Brian Gutekunst, and Alonzo Highsmith should get a look, but VP of football administration/player finance Russ Ball looks like the early frontrunner. Ex-Bills GM Doug Whaley has also been mentioned, but it would be shocking if Green Bay went with a retread like Whaley over their qualified in-house candidates.



Thompson moving on was just the start of wide-spread changes, with both DC Dom Capers and OC Edgar Bennett getting the axe. Frankly, it is more surprising Capers was allowed to stick around the last few years than it is to see him fired, but Bennett’s release feels like scapegoating considering Mike McCarthy calls the plays and runs the show on offense.



Bears DC Vic Fangio is the only name linked with the Packers on defense so far while ex-Giants coach and former Packers QBs coach Ben McAdoo has been linked with the offensive coordinator job.



GM Open:

HC Mike McCarthy: Losing one of the best quarterbacks of all time is not an easy thing to come back from, but Green Bay’s struggles on offense without Aaron Rodgers this season do not speak well of McCarthy

OC Open:

DC Open:



New York Giants

The Giants had to reset the organization following a tumultuous season both on the field and in the locker room, and they got things started early by canning both GM Jerry Reese and HC Ben McAdoo in early December. It would be difficult to call the moves anything but justified.



With Reese out the door early, the Giants were able to get an early jump on the general manager search, and they settled on ex-Panthers GM Dave Gettleman in late December. Gettleman made his bones with the Giants before joining the Panthers, and he built a quality roster in Carolina despite his frequent, contract-related run-ins with veteran players. He is a good hire for a team which has to draft better moving forward.



Gettleman’s first order of business is finding a coach, and it looks like he could have his pick of the litter. New York has already been linked with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Patriots DC Matt Patricia, Panthers DC Steve Wilks, Eagles DC Jim Schwartz, Vikings OC Pat Shurmur, and ex-Broncos RBs coach Eric Studesville. Schwartz and McDaniels already have interviews scheduled.



GM Dave Gettleman: Panthers were 40-23-1 with a Super Bowl appearances during his four years in charge, and he built the roster which went 11-5 this season

HC Open:

OC Open:

DC Open:





New Coach

Arizona Cardinals

It is not often a coach “deciding to step down” is actually the coach’s decision, but that seems to be the case for Bruce Arians. Despite back-to-back disappointing seasons, the Cardinals seemingly would have been happy with Arians returning next year, but the 65-year-old coach is stepping away after dealing with multiple health issues over the last several seasons including kidney cancer.



Arians’ departure is just the start for the Cardinals, who have already seen Carson Palmer join Arians in retirement and could watch Larry Fitzgerald do the same. With serious long-term questions on offense, especially at quarterback, this sets up as a crossroads offseason for Arizona.



GM Steve Keim first has to find a new coach, with DC James Bettcher and OC Harold Goodwin quality in-house options if he decides to go that direction – Bettcher has already interviewed. Arizona has also been linked with Eagles DC Jim Schwartz, Patriots DC Matt Patricia, Panthers DC Steve Wilks, Vikings OC Pat Shurmur, Eagles QBs coach John DeFilippo, Patriots LBs coach Brian Flores, Steelers OL coach Mike Munchak, and Falcons ST coordinator Keith Armstrong.



GM Steve Keim: He continues to draft well, but not addressing the quarterback position last offseason looms as a massive mistake

HC: Open

OC Harold Goodwin: A candidate every year for outside jobs, it is possible he is promoted to take Arians’ place

DC James Bettcher: Defense has been top-six in yards allowed each of his three seasons in charge



Chicago Bears

Perhaps the least surprising firing of the season, John Fox was marked for the axe almost from the opening snap, and he did not help his cause with several embarrassing missteps including a challenge which turned a first-and-goal for his own team into a turnover. The defense did over-perform under Fox, but that had much more to do with the work of DC Vic Fangio, who the Bears interviewed for the head coaching job and should look to retain if possible – he is reportedly out of contract and has been linked with the Packers and Ravens.



Along with Fangio, Chicago has been linked with the usual suspects: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Panthers DC Steve Wilks, Vikings OC Pat Shurmur, Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, Eagles QBs coach John DeFilippo, and Vikings DC George Edwards.



GM Ryan Pace: Has done a good job adding talent and just landed a two-year extension, but this coaching decision will likely determine his legacy

HC Open:

OC Open:

DC Vic Fangio: One of the better coordinators in the league, Chicago’s defense has over-performed his three years in charge



Detroit Lions

On the hot seat almost from the day Bob Quinn was named general manager, Caldwell saved his job last year by sneaking into the playoffs despite a late-season collapse, but he was not able to repeat the feat this year. Considering the recent history of the franchise, Caldwell’s 36-28 record with two playoff berths in four seasons is a good showing, but the team was mired in mediocrity over his final three seasons with seemingly no idea how to get over the hump, making this a justifiable change.



Despite the coaching change, the Lions seem at least open to staying in-house. Both DC Teryl Austin and OC Jim Bob Cooter have interviewed for the lead job, and there is talk Cooter will be kept on if the Lions hire a defensive-minded coach, which is something Matthew Stafford would seem to support.



Detroit has also looked outside the organization, interviewing Texans DC Mike Vrabel and being linked with Patriots DC Matt Patricia, Panthers DC Steve Wilks, Vikings OC Pat Shurmur, and Packers LBs coach Winston Moss.



GM Bob Quinn: He has drafted pretty well, and now he gets a shot to pick his coach

HC Open:

OC Jim Bob Cooter: Respected around the league, the Lions could look to retain him

DC Teryl Austin: With the organization in flux, now would be a good time for him to land one of the head coaching jobs he interviews for every season



