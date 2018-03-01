The Coaching Carousel: NFC

With teams wanting to get a quick jump on the coaching search and fates seemingly decided weeks in advance, Black Monday has really turned into Black Sunday Night and in some cases Black Week 13. That said, the end result is the same no matter when it happens, and six teams are looking for new head coaches while four will have new general managers. With all of that upheaval, it is worth taking a look at the coaching searches so far and the organizational structure of every team in the NFC.
Last Update: 01/03/2018
New Organization
Green Bay Packers
As it turns out, rumors last January about Ted Thompson moving on were just a year too soon. Thompson will remain with the organization as a senior adviser to football operations, but he will no longer be the general manager, a job he had held since 2005.
Despite the somewhat surprising change, the Packers will not be hurting for candidates considering the bevy of options they have in-house. Eliot Wolf, Brian Gutekunst, and Alonzo Highsmith should get a look, but VP of football administration/player finance Russ Ball looks like the early frontrunner. Ex-Bills GM Doug Whaley has also been mentioned, but it would be shocking if Green Bay went with a retread like Whaley over their qualified in-house candidates.
Thompson moving on was just the start of wide-spread changes, with both DC Dom Capers and OC Edgar Bennett getting the axe. Frankly, it is more surprising Capers was allowed to stick around the last few years than it is to see him fired, but Bennett’s release feels like scapegoating considering Mike McCarthy calls the plays and runs the show on offense.
Bears DC Vic Fangio is the only name linked with the Packers on defense so far while ex-Giants coach and former Packers QBs coach Ben McAdoo has been linked with the offensive coordinator job.
GM Open:
HC Mike McCarthy: Losing one of the best quarterbacks of all time is not an easy thing to come back from, but Green Bay’s struggles on offense without Aaron Rodgers this season do not speak well of McCarthy
OC Open:
DC Open:
New York Giants
The Giants had to reset the organization following a tumultuous season both on the field and in the locker room, and they got things started early by canning both GM Jerry Reese and HC Ben McAdoo in early December. It would be difficult to call the moves anything but justified.
With Reese out the door early, the Giants were able to get an early jump on the general manager search, and they settled on ex-Panthers GM Dave Gettleman in late December. Gettleman made his bones with the Giants before joining the Panthers, and he built a quality roster in Carolina despite his frequent, contract-related run-ins with veteran players. He is a good hire for a team which has to draft better moving forward.
Gettleman’s first order of business is finding a coach, and it looks like he could have his pick of the litter. New York has already been linked with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Patriots DC Matt Patricia, Panthers DC Steve Wilks, Eagles DC Jim Schwartz, Vikings OC Pat Shurmur, and ex-Broncos RBs coach Eric Studesville. Schwartz and McDaniels already have interviews scheduled.
GM Dave Gettleman: Panthers were 40-23-1 with a Super Bowl appearances during his four years in charge, and he built the roster which went 11-5 this season
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Open:
New Coach
Arizona Cardinals
It is not often a coach “deciding to step down” is actually the coach’s decision, but that seems to be the case for Bruce Arians. Despite back-to-back disappointing seasons, the Cardinals seemingly would have been happy with Arians returning next year, but the 65-year-old coach is stepping away after dealing with multiple health issues over the last several seasons including kidney cancer.
Arians’ departure is just the start for the Cardinals, who have already seen Carson Palmer join Arians in retirement and could watch Larry Fitzgerald do the same. With serious long-term questions on offense, especially at quarterback, this sets up as a crossroads offseason for Arizona.
GM Steve Keim first has to find a new coach, with DC James Bettcher and OC Harold Goodwin quality in-house options if he decides to go that direction – Bettcher has already interviewed. Arizona has also been linked with Eagles DC Jim Schwartz, Patriots DC Matt Patricia, Panthers DC Steve Wilks, Vikings OC Pat Shurmur, Eagles QBs coach John DeFilippo, Patriots LBs coach Brian Flores, Steelers OL coach Mike Munchak, and Falcons ST coordinator Keith Armstrong.
GM Steve Keim: He continues to draft well, but not addressing the quarterback position last offseason looms as a massive mistake
HC: Open
OC Harold Goodwin: A candidate every year for outside jobs, it is possible he is promoted to take Arians’ place
DC James Bettcher: Defense has been top-six in yards allowed each of his three seasons in charge
Chicago Bears
Perhaps the least surprising firing of the season, John Fox was marked for the axe almost from the opening snap, and he did not help his cause with several embarrassing missteps including a challenge which turned a first-and-goal for his own team into a turnover. The defense did over-perform under Fox, but that had much more to do with the work of DC Vic Fangio, who the Bears interviewed for the head coaching job and should look to retain if possible – he is reportedly out of contract and has been linked with the Packers and Ravens.
Along with Fangio, Chicago has been linked with the usual suspects: Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, Panthers DC Steve Wilks, Vikings OC Pat Shurmur, Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, Eagles QBs coach John DeFilippo, and Vikings DC George Edwards.
GM Ryan Pace: Has done a good job adding talent and just landed a two-year extension, but this coaching decision will likely determine his legacy
HC Open:
OC Open:
DC Vic Fangio: One of the better coordinators in the league, Chicago’s defense has over-performed his three years in charge
Detroit Lions
On the hot seat almost from the day Bob Quinn was named general manager, Caldwell saved his job last year by sneaking into the playoffs despite a late-season collapse, but he was not able to repeat the feat this year. Considering the recent history of the franchise, Caldwell’s 36-28 record with two playoff berths in four seasons is a good showing, but the team was mired in mediocrity over his final three seasons with seemingly no idea how to get over the hump, making this a justifiable change.
Despite the coaching change, the Lions seem at least open to staying in-house. Both DC Teryl Austin and OC Jim Bob Cooter have interviewed for the lead job, and there is talk Cooter will be kept on if the Lions hire a defensive-minded coach, which is something Matthew Stafford would seem to support.
Detroit has also looked outside the organization, interviewing Texans DC Mike Vrabel and being linked with Patriots DC Matt Patricia, Panthers DC Steve Wilks, Vikings OC Pat Shurmur, and Packers LBs coach Winston Moss.
GM Bob Quinn: He has drafted pretty well, and now he gets a shot to pick his coach
HC Open:
OC Jim Bob Cooter: Respected around the league, the Lions could look to retain him
DC Teryl Austin: With the organization in flux, now would be a good time for him to land one of the head coaching jobs he interviews for every season
~New Coordinator
Carolina Panthers
As if the ownership situation was not bad enough, the Panthers could be out another defensive coordinator as Steve Wilks has been linked with the Lions, Colts, Giants, and Bears. He also is expected to draw interest from the Cardinals.
GM Marty Hurney: Officially the interim general manager, but it seems likely he will keep the job at least through the draft. That said, the ownership situation puts the entire organization in flux
HC Ron Rivera: Kept his on-off cycle intact with an 11-win season this year, and he could be in line for an extension
OC Mike Shula: Not all smooth sailing, but the rushing offense did finish near the top of the league in every category
DC Steve Wilks: Defense took a step forward in his first season in charge
Minnesota Vikings
Success often leads to losing coaches, and the Vikings might have to deal with that this season. OC Pat Shurmur has drawn interest from seemingly every open position, and DC George Edwards is reportedly a candidate for the Bears job.
GM Rick Spielman: Has built one of the best rosters in the league
HC Mike Zimmer: Last season’s collapse could have spelled trouble, but the team came back even better this year
OC Pat Shurmur: A top-12 offense with Case Keenum at quarterback should earn a coach some interviews
DC George Edwards: Defense always had No. 1 overall potential, and they reached it this season
Philadelphia Eagles
DC Jim Schwartz always seemed likely to get another shot at a head coaching job, and it could come this season with several teams interested. QBs coach John DeFilippo is also drawing interest from the Bears.
GM Howie Roseman: Even if the playoffs do not work out, this is an organization set up for long-term success
HC Doug Pederson: The playoffs likely are not going to go well with Nick Foles under center, but he is now 20-12 through two seasons
OC Frank Reich: Carson Wentz’s development is a feather in his cap
DC Jim Schwartz: Defense was solid despite a bad secondary last year, and they were top-five across the board this season
Seattle Seahawks
Like all Seahawks defensive coordinators eventually do, Kris Richard is drawing some interest from teams looking for a head coach. He is set to interview with the Colts this week.
GM John Schneider: Defense is aging, and there appear to be big issues on offense. For the first time in a long time, there are long-term concerns in Seattle
HC Pete Carroll: Missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011, and the roster has some long-term questions
OC Darrell Bevell: Offense really struggled down the stretch, and the rushing attack was broken all season
DC Kris Richard: Defense was still a top-half unit, but it finished outside the top-five in both yards and points allowed for the first time since 2011
Status Quo
Atlanta Falcons
The first season without Kyle Shanahan was rough at times on offense, but Atlanta is likely to keep the coaching staff together after making the playoffs. Steve Sarkisian may not be as lucky next season if the relative struggles continue.
Atlanta could lose ST coordinator Keith Armstrong, who is interviewing for the Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy.
GM Thomas Dimitroff: With the help of Scott Pioli, he has built a yearly contender
HC Dan Quinn: Team did not seem to play up to their talent at times, but they are back in the playoffs
OC Steve Sarkisian: A top half finish in points and a top-ten finish in yards is not enough with the talent they have on offense
DC Marquand Manuel: Defense took a big step forward his first year in charge, finishing in the top-ten in both points and yards allowed
Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys will not replace any of the three big coaches, but status quo is not really the right description. Several assistants including special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who will join Jon Gruden in Oakland, and QBs coach Wade Wilson are headed out the door.
GM Jerry Jones: Jerry has the title, but Stephen Jones and Will McClay play major roles in the decision-making process
HC Jason Garrett: Losing Ezekiel Elliott for six games hurt, but it is tough to view Dallas’ season as anything but a disappointment
OC Scott Linehan: Offense and Dak Prescott took a big step back in his second year
DC Rod Marinelli: A good coach, but the defense has to take a step forward at some point
Los Angeles Rams
With justifiable coach-of-the-year buzz, Sean McVay looks like the gem of last year’s new coach crop.
GM Les Snead: As it turns out, replacing Jeff Fisher with Sean McVay can make a roster look a lot better, although Snead made some quality additions in free agency and the draft as well
HC Sean McVay: Got the most out of Jared Goff and Todd Gurley while leading the organization to their first division title since 2003
OC Matt LaFleur: McVay runs the show, but LaFleur deserves some credit for Goff’s development
DC Wade Phillips: Defense was considerably better than the 19th-place finish in total defense suggests
New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton may have been on the hot seat following three 7-9 seasons in a row, but an influx of talent propelled the organization back to the top of the NFC South.
GM Mickey Loomis: Drafted the best rookie class in the league, allowing the team to evolve
HC Sean Payton: Offense underwent a makeover and still remained one of the best in the league
OC Pete Carmichael: It is tough to judge how much credit he should get, but the results during his nine years as coordinator are impressive
DC Dennis Allen: First time the defense has finished better than 27th in yards or points allowed since 2013
San Francisco 49ers
He has been overshadowed by Sean McVay, but Kyle Shanahan also showed well in his first season in charge, and landing Jimmy Garoppolo for a second-round pick looks like a masterclass.
GM John Lynch: The Garoppolo trade looks like a franchise-changing move
HC & OC Kyle Shanahan: It hurt their draft slot, but winning six of the last seven games with Garoppolo playing as well as he did is a great sign for the future
DC Robert Saleh: Overall numbers are not great, but the defense did show signs of improvement late in the season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Despite one of the most disappointing seasons in the league, it looks like the Bucs are going to bring everyone back including, surprisingly, DC Mike Smith.
GM Jason Licht: Record is not reflective of how much talent is on the roster, which makes it surprising Licht is keeping the band together
HC Dirk Koetter: Seat will be as hot as any next season, especially if Jameis Winston does not show early signs of improvement
OC Todd Monken: Will keep his job, but Koetter plans to keep calling the plays
DC Mike Smith: Defense finished last in yards allowed and 22nd in points allowed despite solid talent
Washington Redskins
Jay Gruden gets a pass because of a ridiculous run of injuries, but he will enter 2018 on the hot seat.
GM Bruce Allen: Officially the team president, but Allen is running the show with Doug Williams as his top personnel guy
HC Jay Gruden: Has yet to win more than nine games during his four-year tenure, and offense took a step back in his return to play-calling
OC Matt Cavanaugh: This is Gruden’s offense
DC Greg Manusky: Overall numbers do not look great, but there were signs of progress, especially against the pass