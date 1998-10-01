Silva's Wild Card Matchups

Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Wild Card Saturday



4:35 PM ET Game



Tennessee @ Kansas City

Team Totals: Chiefs 26.5, Titans 17.5



Alex Smith has a favorable outlook against a pass-funnel Titans defense that yielded top-ten fantasy results to four of its last seven quarterbacks faced -- exceptions being Blake Bortles, Blaine Gabbert, and Jacoby Brissett – in addition to the NFL’s sixth-most passing yards per game (245.5) and eighth-most touchdown passes (27) this year. From Week 9 on, Tennessee gave up passing-yardage/touchdown totals of 381/1 (Jimmy Garoppolo), 365/1 (Tom Savage), 301/4 (Jared Goff), 299/4 (Ben Roethlisberger), 265/2 (Andy Dalton), and 261/2 (Joe Flacco) in the non-Bortles, Gabbert, and Brissett games. Smith was one of the league’s most consistent fantasy passers all season, logging top-12 finishes in 10-of-15 starts, including three of his last four before Smith rested in Week 17. In Smith’s lone non-top-12 start during that four-week stretch, Travis Kelce dropped a would-be touchdown, had another score negated by penalty, and lost a third when replay showed Kelce’s knee touched at the half-yard line against Oakland. Demetrius Harris dropped a would-be 20-yard TD in that same game. One concern for Smith is his struggles against the blitz; Smith’s 82.2 passer rating when defenses send five or more rushers is third worst in football among qualified quarterbacks. Tennessee blitzes at the NFL’s ninth-highest rate (33.2%).



Playcaller Matt Nagy committed to Kareem Hunt as an offensive centerpiece in Kansas City’s final three non-Week 17 games, feeding Hunt touch counts of 28 > 31 > 33 on snap rates of 68% > 65% > 68%. Although Charcandrick West’s third-down and two-minute roles prevent him from being a true every-snap player, Hunt’s workload projection is among the highest on the Wild Card slate. Hunt’s primary obstacle is Tennessee’s stout front; DC Dick LeBeau’s defense hasn’t allowed a rushing TD to a running back since Week 12 and limited enemy backs to a 150/513/3.42/1 rushing line in its last seven games. Ideally, the Chiefs would feature Hunt in the passing game, where the Titans gave up the NFL’s second-most catches (99) and a league-high 967 receiving yards to running backs this season, including Todd Gurley (10/158/2) and Leonard Fournette’s (4/67/0) year-best receiving lines in the last two weeks.



Smith’s Weeks 12-16 target distribution: Travis Kelce 40; Tyreek Hill 39; Albert Wilson 29; Hunt 22; Demetrius Harris 15; West 11; Demarcus Robinson 7. … With 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 9 of his last 12 games, Kelce is easily Wild Card weekend’s top tight end play. The Titans yielded 5/21/1 to Jesse James in Week 11, 7/94/1 to Jack Doyle in Week 12, 5/79/1 to Stephen Anderson in Week 13, and 3/63/1 to Garrett Celek in Week 15 before facing the Rams and Jaguars’ barely-there tight end corps in Weeks 16-17. … Tennessee’s pass-defense strength is big-play limitation; LeBeau’s secondary allowed the NFL’s third-fewest completions of 20-plus yards (37) this year, creating a theoretical concern for big-play specialist Hill. TyFreak did overcome his longstanding home-away splits on stat lines of 5/88/1 and 6/109/0 in his final two games at Arrowhead, and it would not be surprising to see Hill get more special teams opportunities in the playoffs, giving Hill DFS correlation appeal with the Chiefs’ D/ST. … Slot man Wilson drew five or more targets in five of the Chiefs’ final six regular season games and is the top dart throw among Kansas City’s complementary receivers against a Titans defense willing to concede shorter catches in exchange for stopping longer pass plays. In Weeks 14-16, Wilson ran almost the same number of routes (115) as Hill (116) and drew only two fewer targets (19 to 17) than the Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver.



Kansas City’s home-field advantage is borne out in its ability to limit scoring at Arrowhead, where the Chiefs have held 14 straight opponents to 20 points or fewer. Tennessee’s offense did not travel well all year, averaging 17.5 points per game on the road versus 24.3 in Nashville. The Titans scored 20 points or fewer in 6-of-8 away games. Regardless of venue, Kansas City has given up multiple touchdown passes in just 4 of its last 11 games. Held under 185 passing yards in four of the last six weeks, Marcus Mariota’s lone discernible edge is his running ability against Chiefs DC Bob Sutton's man-coverage scheme, which is vulnerable to dual-threat passers and allowed the NFL’s 12th-most rushing yards (247) to quarterbacks this season.



The Titans’ best shot at generating offense will be to feed Derrick Henry voluminously against a Chiefs defense that yielded 45/218/4.84/2 rushing to running backs in Weeks 14-16 and five rushing TDs in its last four non-Week 17 games. Kansas City gave up 100-plus rushing yards in 12-of-16 games this season. Despite struggling from a rushing efficiency standpoint in DeMarco Murray’s (MCL) Week 17 absence, Henry shattered his previous season highs in snaps (97%), touches (30), and routes run (19). As he still saw only two targets, game script is Henry’s biggest Wild Card Round concern as a nine-point road dog.



Mariota’s Weeks 14-17 target distribution: Delanie Walker 29; Eric Decker 26; Corey Davis 22; Rishard Matthews 19; Murray 8; Jonnu Smith 6; Henry 5. … Kansas City poses an above-average matchup for Walker after allowing the league’s 13th-most yards to tight ends (810). Walker leads the Titans in red-zone targets (12) and targets inside the ten (8) and has 60-plus yards and/or a touchdown in seven of his last ten games. He is the favorite for receiving production on Tennessee’s side. … Slot man Decker cleared 55 yards in three of his last four games and offers DFS punt-play appeal in a plus draw. Decker (6’3/217) has a distinct size advantage on Chiefs slot CB Steven Nelson (5’10/197), whom PFF charged with a generous 103.2 passer rating allowed on slot targets and the NFL’s second-most yards allowed per coverage snap (1.59). Decker is second on the Titans in red-zone targets (11) behind Walker. … The next-best place to attack Kansas City’s secondary is at right corner (Darrelle Revis), where Davis runs a team-high 51% of his routes. Davis is far from a comfortable bet, of course, with zero touchdowns all year and just 2-of-11 games over 50 yards. … Matthews projects to run the most routes at LCB Marcus Peters, who resumed lockdown form late in the season, although Matthews will still play 55% of his snaps away from Peters’ side. Matthews’ results have been uneven since returning from a Weeks 11-13 hamstring injury, clearing 50 yards once in the ensuing four games on target counts of 5 > 8 > 4 > 2.



Score Prediction: Chiefs 23, Titans 20





8:15 PM ET Game



Atlanta @ LA Rams

Team Totals: Rams 27.5, Falcons 21



Todd Gurley enters Wild Card weekend with fresh legs after resting in Week 17 to face a Falcons defense that has allowed league highs in running back receptions in back-to-back years. Coach Sean McVay’s 2017 key to unlocking Gurley’s all-purpose capability was featuring him in the passing game, where Gurley finished the season fifth among backs in receptions (64) and second in receiving yards (788), also leading the position in receiving TDs (6). He totaled 100-plus yards from scrimmage in 13-of-15 games. Atlanta’s run defense is no pushover on the ground, holding enemy backs to a 185/633/3.42/4 rushing line over the last ten weeks. Nevertheless, Gurley’s versatile, high-volume usage rendered him matchup proof all season. He is the highest-floor, highest-ceiling running back bet on the Week 18 slate.



After closing the season with five straight multi-touchdown games, Jared Goff’s Week 18 outlook is enhanced by this game’s shootout potential; Falcons-Rams is tied for the highest total (48.5) on the Wild Card slate. 7 of the last 11 quarterbacks to face Atlanta logged top-12 fantasy scores, while Dan Quinn’s defense permitted the NFL’s sixth-highest completion rate (65.5%) and 11th-highest QB rating (91.9), allowing passers to function at high-efficiency clips. Atlanta does excel at limiting big plays; Quinn’s unit yielded the NFL’s eighth-fewest 20-plus-yard completions (43) and an NFC-low four pass plays of 40-plus yards. Still, this looks like a high-floor matchup for Goff with upside if it turns into a high-scoring affair.



Goff’s Weeks 15-16 target distribution: Gurley 16; Robert Woods 15; Sammy Watkins 12; Cooper Kupp 9; Tyler Higbee 3. … Woods runs a team-high 56% of his routes at left corners and will therefore draw the most of LCB Desmond Trufant, who is Atlanta’s best cornerback but not quite impenetrable after giving up touchdowns to Ted Ginn and Adam Humphries in two of the past three weeks. With 80-plus yards and/or a touchdown in four of his last five games, Woods is the second-best bet behind Gurley to lead the Rams in receiving. … The Rams’ best bet for a receiving touchdown behind Gurley is Kupp, who leads the team in red-zone targets (23) and targets inside the ten (7). Kupp runs 64% of his routes in the slot, where PFF has charged Falcons slot CB Brian Poole with a charitable 108.3 passer rating against and 1.49 yards allowed per coverage snap, fourth highest among 31 qualified slot defenders. It helps that the Falcons have allowed six touchdowns to wide receivers over their last four games. … Watkins is less trustworthy with receiving lines of 2/14/0 > 3/36/0 > 2/41/1 > 3/30/1 on target totals of 5 > 4 > 3 > 7 in Woods’ last four games played. Held under 60 yards in 12-of-15 weeks, Watkins was a touchdown-or-bust dart throw all year. Atlanta’s big-play limitations further render Watkins a low-floor proposition.



Beyond Tyrod Taylor tripping to Jacksonville, Matt Ryan has the toughest quarterback matchup on the Wild Card slate against a Rams defense that held 11-of-15 enemy signal callers to fantasy results of QB13 or worse in non-Week 17 games while ranking fourth in the league in sacks (48) and yielding the NFL’s fifth-lowest passer rating (78.4). Russell Wilson outscored the 2017 fantasy quarterback field by 2.4 points per game and averaged 23.5 for the year, yet he scored 13.5 and 12.0 points against the Rams. Only nine NFL defenses allowed fewer touchdown passes (21) than Los Angeles, and only 12 allowed fewer passing yards per game (217.2). A fantasy disappointment in his own right all season, Ryan will likely need this game to morph into a back-and-forth affair and his receivers to win tough battles to pay DFS dividends.



After a physical Week 17 game against Carolina filled with sharp cuts and hard hits, Devonta Freeman’s practice participation and running were limited this week, while Atlanta signed RB Terrence Magee off its practice squad as insurance. The Falcons still seem confident Freeman will play, but his effectiveness is in question. The Rams’ defensive weakness is more straightforward after DC Wade Phillips’ unit yielded a 128/593/4.63/5 rushing line to enemy backs in its last six non-Week 17 games. If Freeman plays, he will at best be Atlanta’s 1a back to Tevin Coleman’s 1b, pending health. Despite the plus matchup, this is a murky situation to project due to effectiveness and usage concerns in the Falcons’ backfield. Freeman missing the game altogether would provide the most clarity, but that doesn’t seem likely.



Ryan’s Weeks 16-17 target distribution: Julio Jones 22; Mohamed Sanu 16; Freeman 14; Austin Hooper 7; Coleman 6; Taylor Gabriel 5; Justin Hardy 4. … It would make sense for Phillips to shadow Jones with plus-sized CB Trumaine Johnson (6’2/204), whom PFF charged with the NFL’s fourth-most yards (759) but only one touchdown allowed this season. It’s a matchup Julio should win, but not a gimme. Despite drawing fantasy football ire for scoring three TDs all year, Jones finished second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,444). His touchdown shortage can be traced to red-zone inefficiency; Jones ranked 11th in the league in red-zone targets (19), but caught just five. He finished fourth in the NFL in targets inside the ten-yard line (11), catching just four. … The Rams’ secondary struggles most with interior receivers, namely Adam Thielen (6/123/1), Larry Fitzgerald (10/98/1), Eric Decker (6/73/0), Sterling Shepard (5/70/0), Nelson Agholor (8/64/0), Bruce Ellington (4/41/1), and Trent Taylor (3/32/1). This bodes well for Sanu (6’2/211), who has a major size advantage on Rams slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman (5’7/169). … Hooper hasn’t cleared 50 yards since Week 4 and went scoreless in the Falcons’ final seven games. … Gabriel’s role was minimized by first-year OC Steve Sarkisian, and he was out-snapped by Hardy 79% to 13% in the Falcons’ regular season finale. Hardy played all 16 games and failed to clear 35 yards in all 16.



Score Prediction: Rams 27, Falcons 20