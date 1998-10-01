Silva's Wild Card Matchups

Wild Card Saturday
4:35 PM ET Game
Tennessee @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 26.5, Titans 17.5
Alex Smith has a favorable outlook against a pass-funnel Titans defense that yielded top-ten fantasy results to four of its last seven quarterbacks faced -- exceptions being Blake Bortles, Blaine Gabbert, and Jacoby Brissett – in addition to the NFL’s sixth-most passing yards per game (245.5) and eighth-most touchdown passes (27) this year. From Week 9 on, Tennessee gave up passing-yardage/touchdown totals of 381/1 (Jimmy Garoppolo), 365/1 (Tom Savage), 301/4 (Jared Goff), 299/4 (Ben Roethlisberger), 265/2 (Andy Dalton), and 261/2 (Joe Flacco) in the non-Bortles, Gabbert, and Brissett games. Smith was one of the league’s most consistent fantasy passers all season, logging top-12 finishes in 10-of-15 starts, including three of his last four before Smith rested in Week 17. In Smith’s lone non-top-12 start during that four-week stretch, Travis Kelce dropped a would-be touchdown, had another score negated by penalty, and lost a third when replay showed Kelce’s knee touched at the half-yard line against Oakland. Demetrius Harris dropped a would-be 20-yard TD in that same game. One concern for Smith is his struggles against the blitz; Smith’s 82.2 passer rating when defenses send five or more rushers is third worst in football among qualified quarterbacks. Tennessee blitzes at the NFL’s ninth-highest rate (33.2%).
Playcaller Matt Nagy committed to Kareem Hunt as an offensive centerpiece in Kansas City’s final three non-Week 17 games, feeding Hunt touch counts of 28 > 31 > 33 on snap rates of 68% > 65% > 68%. Although Charcandrick West’s third-down and two-minute roles prevent him from being a true every-snap player, Hunt’s workload projection is among the highest on the Wild Card slate. Hunt’s primary obstacle is Tennessee’s stout front; DC Dick LeBeau’s defense hasn’t allowed a rushing TD to a running back since Week 12 and limited enemy backs to a 150/513/3.42/1 rushing line in its last seven games. Ideally, the Chiefs would feature Hunt in the passing game, where the Titans gave up the NFL’s second-most catches (99) and a league-high 967 receiving yards to running backs this season, including Todd Gurley (10/158/2) and Leonard Fournette’s (4/67/0) year-best receiving lines in the last two weeks.
Smith’s Weeks 12-16 target distribution: Travis Kelce 40; Tyreek Hill 39; Albert Wilson 29; Hunt 22; Demetrius Harris 15; West 11; Demarcus Robinson 7. … With 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 9 of his last 12 games, Kelce is easily Wild Card weekend’s top tight end play. The Titans yielded 5/21/1 to Jesse James in Week 11, 7/94/1 to Jack Doyle in Week 12, 5/79/1 to Stephen Anderson in Week 13, and 3/63/1 to Garrett Celek in Week 15 before facing the Rams and Jaguars’ barely-there tight end corps in Weeks 16-17. … Tennessee’s pass-defense strength is big-play limitation; LeBeau’s secondary allowed the NFL’s third-fewest completions of 20-plus yards (37) this year, creating a theoretical concern for big-play specialist Hill. TyFreak did overcome his longstanding home-away splits on stat lines of 5/88/1 and 6/109/0 in his final two games at Arrowhead, and it would not be surprising to see Hill get more special teams opportunities in the playoffs, giving Hill DFS correlation appeal with the Chiefs’ D/ST. … Slot man Wilson drew five or more targets in five of the Chiefs’ final six regular season games and is the top dart throw among Kansas City’s complementary receivers against a Titans defense willing to concede shorter catches in exchange for stopping longer pass plays. In Weeks 14-16, Wilson ran almost the same number of routes (115) as Hill (116) and drew only two fewer targets (19 to 17) than the Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver.
Kansas City’s home-field advantage is borne out in its ability to limit scoring at Arrowhead, where the Chiefs have held 14 straight opponents to 20 points or fewer. Tennessee’s offense did not travel well all year, averaging 17.5 points per game on the road versus 24.3 in Nashville. The Titans scored 20 points or fewer in 6-of-8 away games. Regardless of venue, Kansas City has given up multiple touchdown passes in just 4 of its last 11 games. Held under 185 passing yards in four of the last six weeks, Marcus Mariota’s lone discernible edge is his running ability against Chiefs DC Bob Sutton's man-coverage scheme, which is vulnerable to dual-threat passers and allowed the NFL’s 12th-most rushing yards (247) to quarterbacks this season.
The Titans’ best shot at generating offense will be to feed Derrick Henry voluminously against a Chiefs defense that yielded 45/218/4.84/2 rushing to running backs in Weeks 14-16 and five rushing TDs in its last four non-Week 17 games. Kansas City gave up 100-plus rushing yards in 12-of-16 games this season. Despite struggling from a rushing efficiency standpoint in DeMarco Murray’s (MCL) Week 17 absence, Henry shattered his previous season highs in snaps (97%), touches (30), and routes run (19). As he still saw only two targets, game script is Henry’s biggest Wild Card Round concern as a nine-point road dog.
Mariota’s Weeks 14-17 target distribution: Delanie Walker 29; Eric Decker 26; Corey Davis 22; Rishard Matthews 19; Murray 8; Jonnu Smith 6; Henry 5. … Kansas City poses an above-average matchup for Walker after allowing the league’s 13th-most yards to tight ends (810). Walker leads the Titans in red-zone targets (12) and targets inside the ten (8) and has 60-plus yards and/or a touchdown in seven of his last ten games. He is the favorite for receiving production on Tennessee’s side. … Slot man Decker cleared 55 yards in three of his last four games and offers DFS punt-play appeal in a plus draw. Decker (6’3/217) has a distinct size advantage on Chiefs slot CB Steven Nelson (5’10/197), whom PFF charged with a generous 103.2 passer rating allowed on slot targets and the NFL’s second-most yards allowed per coverage snap (1.59). Decker is second on the Titans in red-zone targets (11) behind Walker. … The next-best place to attack Kansas City’s secondary is at right corner (Darrelle Revis), where Davis runs a team-high 51% of his routes. Davis is far from a comfortable bet, of course, with zero touchdowns all year and just 2-of-11 games over 50 yards. … Matthews projects to run the most routes at LCB Marcus Peters, who resumed lockdown form late in the season, although Matthews will still play 55% of his snaps away from Peters’ side. Matthews’ results have been uneven since returning from a Weeks 11-13 hamstring injury, clearing 50 yards once in the ensuing four games on target counts of 5 > 8 > 4 > 2.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 23, Titans 20
8:15 PM ET Game
Atlanta @ LA Rams
Team Totals: Rams 27.5, Falcons 21
Todd Gurley enters Wild Card weekend with fresh legs after resting in Week 17 to face a Falcons defense that has allowed league highs in running back receptions in back-to-back years. Coach Sean McVay’s 2017 key to unlocking Gurley’s all-purpose capability was featuring him in the passing game, where Gurley finished the season fifth among backs in receptions (64) and second in receiving yards (788), also leading the position in receiving TDs (6). He totaled 100-plus yards from scrimmage in 13-of-15 games. Atlanta’s run defense is no pushover on the ground, holding enemy backs to a 185/633/3.42/4 rushing line over the last ten weeks. Nevertheless, Gurley’s versatile, high-volume usage rendered him matchup proof all season. He is the highest-floor, highest-ceiling running back bet on the Week 18 slate.
After closing the season with five straight multi-touchdown games, Jared Goff’s Week 18 outlook is enhanced by this game’s shootout potential; Falcons-Rams is tied for the highest total (48.5) on the Wild Card slate. 7 of the last 11 quarterbacks to face Atlanta logged top-12 fantasy scores, while Dan Quinn’s defense permitted the NFL’s sixth-highest completion rate (65.5%) and 11th-highest QB rating (91.9), allowing passers to function at high-efficiency clips. Atlanta does excel at limiting big plays; Quinn’s unit yielded the NFL’s eighth-fewest 20-plus-yard completions (43) and an NFC-low four pass plays of 40-plus yards. Still, this looks like a high-floor matchup for Goff with upside if it turns into a high-scoring affair.
Goff’s Weeks 15-16 target distribution: Gurley 16; Robert Woods 15; Sammy Watkins 12; Cooper Kupp 9; Tyler Higbee 3. … Woods runs a team-high 56% of his routes at left corners and will therefore draw the most of LCB Desmond Trufant, who is Atlanta’s best cornerback but not quite impenetrable after giving up touchdowns to Ted Ginn and Adam Humphries in two of the past three weeks. With 80-plus yards and/or a touchdown in four of his last five games, Woods is the second-best bet behind Gurley to lead the Rams in receiving. … The Rams’ best bet for a receiving touchdown behind Gurley is Kupp, who leads the team in red-zone targets (23) and targets inside the ten (7). Kupp runs 64% of his routes in the slot, where PFF has charged Falcons slot CB Brian Poole with a charitable 108.3 passer rating against and 1.49 yards allowed per coverage snap, fourth highest among 31 qualified slot defenders. It helps that the Falcons have allowed six touchdowns to wide receivers over their last four games. … Watkins is less trustworthy with receiving lines of 2/14/0 > 3/36/0 > 2/41/1 > 3/30/1 on target totals of 5 > 4 > 3 > 7 in Woods’ last four games played. Held under 60 yards in 12-of-15 weeks, Watkins was a touchdown-or-bust dart throw all year. Atlanta’s big-play limitations further render Watkins a low-floor proposition.
Beyond Tyrod Taylor tripping to Jacksonville, Matt Ryan has the toughest quarterback matchup on the Wild Card slate against a Rams defense that held 11-of-15 enemy signal callers to fantasy results of QB13 or worse in non-Week 17 games while ranking fourth in the league in sacks (48) and yielding the NFL’s fifth-lowest passer rating (78.4). Russell Wilson outscored the 2017 fantasy quarterback field by 2.4 points per game and averaged 23.5 for the year, yet he scored 13.5 and 12.0 points against the Rams. Only nine NFL defenses allowed fewer touchdown passes (21) than Los Angeles, and only 12 allowed fewer passing yards per game (217.2). A fantasy disappointment in his own right all season, Ryan will likely need this game to morph into a back-and-forth affair and his receivers to win tough battles to pay DFS dividends.
After a physical Week 17 game against Carolina filled with sharp cuts and hard hits, Devonta Freeman’s practice participation and running were limited this week, while Atlanta signed RB Terrence Magee off its practice squad as insurance. The Falcons still seem confident Freeman will play, but his effectiveness is in question. The Rams’ defensive weakness is more straightforward after DC Wade Phillips’ unit yielded a 128/593/4.63/5 rushing line to enemy backs in its last six non-Week 17 games. If Freeman plays, he will at best be Atlanta’s 1a back to Tevin Coleman’s 1b, pending health. Despite the plus matchup, this is a murky situation to project due to effectiveness and usage concerns in the Falcons’ backfield. Freeman missing the game altogether would provide the most clarity, but that doesn’t seem likely.
Ryan’s Weeks 16-17 target distribution: Julio Jones 22; Mohamed Sanu 16; Freeman 14; Austin Hooper 7; Coleman 6; Taylor Gabriel 5; Justin Hardy 4. … It would make sense for Phillips to shadow Jones with plus-sized CB Trumaine Johnson (6’2/204), whom PFF charged with the NFL’s fourth-most yards (759) but only one touchdown allowed this season. It’s a matchup Julio should win, but not a gimme. Despite drawing fantasy football ire for scoring three TDs all year, Jones finished second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,444). His touchdown shortage can be traced to red-zone inefficiency; Jones ranked 11th in the league in red-zone targets (19), but caught just five. He finished fourth in the NFL in targets inside the ten-yard line (11), catching just four. … The Rams’ secondary struggles most with interior receivers, namely Adam Thielen (6/123/1), Larry Fitzgerald (10/98/1), Eric Decker (6/73/0), Sterling Shepard (5/70/0), Nelson Agholor (8/64/0), Bruce Ellington (4/41/1), and Trent Taylor (3/32/1). This bodes well for Sanu (6’2/211), who has a major size advantage on Rams slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman (5’7/169). … Hooper hasn’t cleared 50 yards since Week 4 and went scoreless in the Falcons’ final seven games. … Gabriel’s role was minimized by first-year OC Steve Sarkisian, and he was out-snapped by Hardy 79% to 13% in the Falcons’ regular season finale. Hardy played all 16 games and failed to clear 35 yards in all 16.
Score Prediction: Rams 27, Falcons 20
8:15 PM ET Game
Atlanta @ LA Rams
Team Totals: Rams 27.5, Falcons 21
Todd Gurley enters Wild Card weekend with fresh legs after resting in Week 17 to face a Falcons defense that has allowed league highs in running back receptions in back-to-back years. Coach Sean McVay’s 2017 key to unlocking Gurley’s all-purpose capability was featuring him in the passing game, where Gurley finished the season fifth among backs in receptions (64) and second in receiving yards (788), also leading the position in receiving TDs (6). He totaled 100-plus yards from scrimmage in 13-of-15 games. Atlanta’s run defense is no pushover on the ground, holding enemy backs to a 185/633/3.42/4 rushing line over the last ten weeks. Nevertheless, Gurley’s versatile, high-volume usage rendered him matchup proof all season. He is the highest-floor, highest-ceiling running back bet on the Week 18 slate.
After closing the season with five straight multi-touchdown games, Jared Goff’s Week 18 outlook is enhanced by this game’s shootout potential; Falcons-Rams is tied for the highest total (48.5) on the Wild Card slate. 7 of the last 11 quarterbacks to face Atlanta logged top-12 fantasy scores, while Dan Quinn’s defense permitted the NFL’s sixth-highest completion rate (65.5%) and 11th-highest QB rating (91.9), allowing passers to function at high-efficiency clips. Atlanta does excel at limiting big plays; Quinn’s unit yielded the NFL’s eighth-fewest 20-plus-yard completions (43) and an NFC-low four pass plays of 40-plus yards. Still, this looks like a high-floor matchup for Goff with upside if it turns into a high-scoring affair.
Goff’s Weeks 15-16 target distribution: Gurley 16; Robert Woods 15; Sammy Watkins 12; Cooper Kupp 9; Tyler Higbee 3. … Woods runs a team-high 56% of his routes at left corners and will therefore draw the most of LCB Desmond Trufant, who is Atlanta’s best cornerback but not quite impenetrable after giving up touchdowns to Ted Ginn and Adam Humphries in two of the past three weeks. With 80-plus yards and/or a touchdown in four of his last five games, Woods is the second-best bet behind Gurley to lead the Rams in receiving. … The Rams’ best bet for a receiving touchdown behind Gurley is Kupp, who leads the team in red-zone targets (23) and targets inside the ten (7). Kupp runs 64% of his routes in the slot, where PFF has charged Falcons slot CB Brian Poole with a charitable 108.3 passer rating against and 1.49 yards allowed per coverage snap, fourth highest among 31 qualified slot defenders. It helps that the Falcons have allowed six touchdowns to wide receivers over their last four games. … Watkins is less trustworthy with receiving lines of 2/14/0 > 3/36/0 > 2/41/1 > 3/30/1 on target totals of 5 > 4 > 3 > 7 in Woods’ last four games played. Held under 60 yards in 12-of-15 weeks, Watkins was a touchdown-or-bust dart throw all year. Atlanta’s big-play limitations further render Watkins a low-floor proposition.
Beyond Tyrod Taylor tripping to Jacksonville, Matt Ryan has the toughest quarterback matchup on the Wild Card slate against a Rams defense that held 11-of-15 enemy signal callers to fantasy results of QB13 or worse in non-Week 17 games while ranking fourth in the league in sacks (48) and yielding the NFL’s fifth-lowest passer rating (78.4). Russell Wilson outscored the 2017 fantasy quarterback field by 2.4 points per game and averaged 23.5 for the year, yet he scored 13.5 and 12.0 points against the Rams. Only nine NFL defenses allowed fewer touchdown passes (21) than Los Angeles, and only 12 allowed fewer passing yards per game (217.2). A fantasy disappointment in his own right all season, Ryan will likely need this game to morph into a back-and-forth affair and his receivers to win tough battles to pay DFS dividends.
After a physical Week 17 game against Carolina filled with sharp cuts and hard hits, Devonta Freeman’s practice participation and running were limited this week, while Atlanta signed RB Terrence Magee off its practice squad as insurance. The Falcons still seem confident Freeman will play, but his effectiveness is in question. The Rams’ defensive weakness is more straightforward after DC Wade Phillips’ unit yielded a 128/593/4.63/5 rushing line to enemy backs in its last six non-Week 17 games. If Freeman plays, he will at best be Atlanta’s 1a back to Tevin Coleman’s 1b, pending health. Despite the plus matchup, this is a murky situation to project due to effectiveness and usage concerns in the Falcons’ backfield. Freeman missing the game altogether would provide the most clarity, but that doesn’t seem likely.
Ryan’s Weeks 16-17 target distribution: Julio Jones 22; Mohamed Sanu 16; Freeman 14; Austin Hooper 7; Coleman 6; Taylor Gabriel 5; Justin Hardy 4. … It would make sense for Phillips to shadow Jones with plus-sized CB Trumaine Johnson (6’2/204), whom PFF charged with the NFL’s fourth-most yards (759) but only one touchdown allowed this season. It’s a matchup Julio should win, but not a gimme. Despite drawing fantasy football ire for scoring three TDs all year, Jones finished second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,444). His touchdown shortage can be traced to red-zone inefficiency; Jones ranked 11th in the league in red-zone targets (19), but caught just five. He finished fourth in the NFL in targets inside the ten-yard line (11), catching just four. … The Rams’ secondary struggles most with interior receivers, namely Adam Thielen (6/123/1), Larry Fitzgerald (10/98/1), Eric Decker (6/73/0), Sterling Shepard (5/70/0), Nelson Agholor (8/64/0), Bruce Ellington (4/41/1), and Trent Taylor (3/32/1). This bodes well for Sanu (6’2/211), who has a major size advantage on Rams slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman (5’7/169). … Hooper hasn’t cleared 50 yards since Week 4 and went scoreless in the Falcons’ final seven games. … Gabriel’s role was minimized by first-year OC Steve Sarkisian, and he was out-snapped by Hardy 79% to 13% in the Falcons’ regular season finale. Hardy played all 16 games and failed to clear 35 yards in all 16.
Score Prediction: Rams 27, Falcons 20
1:05 PM ET Game
Buffalo @ Jacksonville
Team Totals: Jaguars 24, Bills 15
After leading the NFL in rushing attempts (527), the Jaguars’ game plan should be simple against a Bills defense that got tramped by enemy running backs for a 140/679/4.85/5 rushing line in its last five games, playing musical chairs at linebacker and getting blown off the ball up front. Buffalo also allowed the NFL’s 12th-most running back receptions (89), notable since Leonard Fournette averaged 4.0 targets and 21.6 routes run per game following the Jaguars’ Week 8 bye after averaging 3.3 targets on 13.3 routes to begin the year. Fournette played a season-high 87% of the Jags’ offensive snaps in last week’s loss to Tennessee, perhaps foreshadowing a true every-down role for the playoffs. On a Jacksonville team favored by nine points at home, Fournette projects as a usage monster in a mouth-watering draw.
Blake Bortles teased down the stretch with a run of seemingly improved play against poor defenses that included Indy, Houston, San Francisco, and injury-ruined Seattle before throwing five interceptions in the final two games, both losses for Jacksonville. Coach Doug Marrone figures to game plan to “hide” Bortles against Buffalo’s stout pass defense, which allowed multiple touchdown throws in just 3-of-16 games and plays zone coverage designed to stamp out big plays and force offenses into longer drives, increasing the Bills’ turnover opportunities. The strategy has worked, as Sean McDermott’s defense yielded the NFL’s seventh-fewest 20-plus-yard completions (42) and ranked sixth in interceptions (18). From scheme and strategy standpoints, this is exactly the style of defense that is likely to cause Bortles fits.
Marqise Lee suffered a Week 15 high ankle sprain and hasn’t played since. If Lee does make it back, his return would affect the usage of other Jags and may put fellow perimeter wideout Dede Westbrook at the most risk. I’m assuming here Lee won’t play, but his situation is worth monitoring closely. … Due to their willingness to concede short conversions in exchange for limiting big plays, the Bills yielded the NFL’s sixth-most catches (197) to wideouts but the 20th-most yards (2,263). Short to intermediate WRs Keenan Allen (12/159/2), Michael Thomas (9/117/0), and Jarvis Landry (10/99/0, 9/92/1) hurt Buffalo most in the second half of the year. Whereas boundary CBs E.J. Gaines and Tre’Davious White were standouts all season, Bills slot CB Leonard Johnson was the most beatable member of Buffalo’s secondary. Allen Hurns ran 97% of his Week 17 routes in the slot and is a DFS sleeper for the Wild Card Round. … The favorite to lead Jacksonville in Week 18 receiving remains Keelan Cole, who dominated targets in the final three games (30) over Westbrook (18) and runs higher-percentage routes to which Buffalo’s zone is most susceptible. … If the Bills employ any shadow coverage with White, Westbrook would be his likeliest adversary. White last got beaten for a touchdown in Week 9 and was credited with a 50.6% completion rate allowed by PFF. Westbrook is best viewed as a big-play-dependent dart throw.
I wouldn’t call Jacksonville a cinch to beat Buffalo due to Bortles’ turnover proneness and the Bills’ ability to create turnovers, but there are an almost-overwhelming number of factors working against Sean McDermott’s club. Foremost is offensive engine LeSean McCoy’s Week 17 ankle sprain, which cost him the second half of last week’s win over Miami and forced him into a walking boot after the game. The tentative expectation is that McCoy will play in Jacksonville, but his effectiveness is no given on a potentially bum wheel against a Jaguars defense that limited enemy running backs to a 197/672/3.42/4 rushing line over its final nine games. The Bills closed out Week 17 with scatback Marcus Murphy and short-yardage specialist Mike Tolbert splitting touches; Murphy logged nine on 21% of the snaps to Tolbert’s eight at 36%. DT Kyle Williams vultured a goal-line TD shortly after McCoy’s third-quarter exit.
Another anti-Bills factor is their poor 2017 home-away splits; Buffalo went 3-5 on the road and averaged 17.6 points in away games versus 20.1 at The Ralph. Tyrod Taylor’s home-road splits date back further; over the past two years, Taylor has a 19:6 TD-to-INT ratio and 7.14 yards-per-attempt average at home versus a 12:4 TD-to-INT ratio and 6.47 YPA on the road. This season, 70% of the sacks taken by Taylor occurred in away games. Taylor’s lone statistical edge is Jacksonville’s allowance of the NFL’s seventh-most quarterback rushing yards (267). Keyed by three lockdown corners, one of the NFL’s most athletic linebacker corps, and a ferocious pass rush, the 2017 Jaguars yielded the league’s third-fewest TD passes (17) while ranking second in both sacks (55) and quarterback hits (113). At home, the Jags held three of their final five opponents to ten points or fewer. By far, they’re the top D/ST play on the Week 18 board.
Buffalo also enters Week 18 without favorable pass-catcher matchups. Knee-hobbled Kelvin Benjamin is sure to be tied up by Jalen Ramsey, a Defensive Player of the Year favorite and the best player in a Jags secondary that allowed only six enemy wideouts to clear 60 yards and five to top 70 all year. Just three receivers caught more than five passes in a game against the 2017 Jags. The Bills’ three-receiver set is rounded out by inconsistent speedster Deonte Thompson and struggling rookie slot man Zay Jones, who caught 36% of his targets this season. With 4.31 speed, Thompson offers the best chance to haul in a shot play against a Jacksonville defense that did give up useful games to fellow burners Tyler Lockett (4/90/1), Paul Richardson (3/72/1), and T.Y. Hilton (3/51/1) down the stretch. … Charles Clay led the Bills with 27 targets in the final three weeks. His matchup is brutal, of course; the Jaguars allowed the NFL’s fifth-fewest yards (646) to tight ends and stymied Delanie Walker (3/19/0), Jack Doyle (3/16/0), and Jimmy Graham (0/0) over the final five weeks. Clay is a bet-on-volume option in the Wild Card Round.
Score Prediction: Jaguars 20, Bills 13
4:40 PM ET Game
Carolina @ New Orleans
Team Totals: Saints 28, Panthers 20.5
In a meaningful Week 17 game at Atlanta where Carolina had a chance to sneak into the NFC’s No. 2 seed and earn a first-round bye, Cam Newton turned in arguably his worst performance of the season, missing on his first nine throws of the game, finishing with year lows in completion rate (41.2%) and passer rating (31.5), and throwing three interceptions with two fumbles in the Panthers’ 22-10 loss. With erratic accuracy and poor mechanics – specifically shoddy footwork -- Cam threw for fewer than 200 yards in seven of the final nine weeks and saw his yards per pass attempt (6.7) drop for the third straight year. When he slumps as a passer, Cam’s value becomes tied almost entirely to his athleticism, which he of course puts to great and voluminous use with 40-plus rushing yards and/or a rushing TD in 13 of his final 14 starts. The Saints showed regular season vulnerability to dual-threat quarterbacks, allowing the NFL’s fourth-most rushing yards (307) to the position. New Orleans’ pass defense finished strong with shutdown rookie CB Marshon Lattimore healthy, however, holding enemy passers to a 4:9 TD-to-INT ratio in the final month. Barring Newton’s light bulb flipping on as a passer, the Panthers’ chances of generating Wild Card Round offense at the Superdome will likely live or die with Cam’s legs.
Jonathan Stewart (back) will return after missing Week 17. He logged touch counts of 13 and 11 in two regular season meetings with New Orleans, totaling 61 and 45 yards and scoring a two-yard touchdown in the second game. Stewart’s DFS appeal is always almost entirely goal-line-score driven, and New Orleans allowed the NFL’s 11th-fewest rushing TDs to running backs in 2017. Stewart drew just four passing-game targets in his final nine games, catching two for eight yards. … Christian McCaffrey’s touch counts were also 13 and 11 against New Orleans, good for total-yardage/touchdown results of 117/0 and 49/1. The Saints pose an above-average matchup for McCaffrey’s receiving-oriented skill set after yielding the NFL’s 14th-most receiving yards (737) and second-most receiving touchdowns (5) to backs. McCaffrey ranks second on the Panthers in red-zone targets (13) and first in targets inside the ten (8).
Newton’s Weeks 15-17 target distribution: Greg Olsen 27; McCaffrey 19; Devin Funchess 12; Brenton Bersin and Kaelin Clay 8; Ed Dickson 3; Stewart 2. … Funchess’ two regular season stat lines against the Saints were 4/58/0 and 4/60/1 on 10 and 7 targets. Lattimore missed the second game with an ankle injury but figures to primarily match up with Funchess on Sunday. Per PFF, quarterbacks went 16-of-30 (53.3%) passing for 273 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions when targeting Lattimore in the final month, despite the fact that Lattimore matched up with Julio Jones twice and Mike Evans once in that four-week span. … Olsen has dominated targets lately, but an inefficient Newton has caused inefficiency for his pass catchers. And the Saints shut down tight ends all season, allowing the NFL’s fewest catches (53) and yards (577) to the position while notably stymieing Cameron Brate (3/33/0, 1/9/0), Kyle Rudolph (3/26/1), Julius Thomas (2/29/0), Austin Hooper (2/23/0, 3/18/0), Charles Clay (2/13/0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2/13/0), and Eric Ebron (1/9/0). … With Curtis Samuel and Damiere Byrd on I.R. and Russell Shepard demoted, the Panthers’ complementary pass catchers in last week’s loss to Atlanta were Clay, Bersin, and Dickson. Clay ran the most routes (31), but Bersin drew the most targets (4) and ran a team-high 56% of his routes in the slot, where the Saints were beaten by Cooper Kupp (8/116/0), Adam Humphries (7/102/0), Mohamed Sanu (6/83/1), and Jamison Crowder (7/72/0) in the second half of the year. Bersin looks like the best DFS punt of the complementary receiving group.
The Panthers sprung major pass-defense leaks down the stretch, allowing 305 passing yards per game and an 11:5 TD-to-INT ratio following their Week 11 bye. On attempts totals of 29 and 34, Drew Brees’ passing-yardage/touchdown results in two 2017 meetings with Ron Rivera’s defense were 220/3 and 269/1. Brees’ volume was limited in large part because New Orleans controlled both games, winning by 21- and 10-point margins. While we can expect Brees’ attempts to elevate if the Panthers play the Saints tougher in these teams’ third affair, another relatively low-volume game will likely result if New Orleans’ run game excels. Although Brees failed to exhibit a high 2017 ceiling, I believe he offers the Wild Card Round’s most passing-yardage upside at the Superdome with the highest team total on slate.
Whereas the Panthers held running backs to a paltry 253/879/3.47/3 rushing line in their 14 non-Saints regular season games, Carolina was rinsed for 39/238/6.10/4 rushing by Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara in these clubs’ two meetings. The Saints’ matchup-proof running game is keyed by an offensive line that finished No. 2 in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards. Ingram’s total-yardage/touchdown results against the Panthers were 86/0 and 122/1 to Kamara’s 42/1 and 126/2, although Adrian Peterson was still siphoning carries in the first meeting. In the passing game, Ingram enters the Wild Card Round with three or more receptions in six of the last seven weeks. Le’Veon Bell (85) was the only NFL running back to catch more passes than Kamara (82) this season, and no back gained more receiving yards (826). The Panthers’ speedy linebacker play makes them one of the NFL’s toughest matchups for running backs in the passing game, but they did allow 11/99/1 receiving to Falcons backs in Week 17.
Limited by a hamstring injury in New Orleans’ Week 16 win over Atlanta, Michael Thomas resumed his normal role in last week’s loss to the Bucs by playing 91% of the Saints’ offensive snaps and leading the team in targets (8). Thomas has the highest wide receiver floor on the Wild Card slate after catching five-plus passes in 14-of-16 regular season games. Thomas’ matchup is gorgeous against a slumping Carolina secondary that allowed 13 different enemy wideouts to clear 60 yards over the season’s final eight games, including Thomas’ 5/70/1 stat line in Week 13. Thomas dropped 7/87/1 on the Panthers in these clubs’ Week 3 date. … Ted Ginn typically has to deliver on low volume – he topped six targets just twice all year – but this matchup could elevate his role should the Panthers put up a better fight against the Saints’ rushing attack than they did in Weeks 3 and 13. Particularly if Carolina matches No. 1 CB James Bradberry on Thomas, speedster Ginn would primarily draw inconsistent RCB Daryl Worley, who ran a sluggish 4.64 forty coming out of West Virginia. … Saints complementary pass catchers Josh Hill, Brandon Coleman, and Willie Snead played minor roles all season. In Week 17, Hill led the trio in routes run (24) and targets but only drew two. Coleman and Snead form a near-even timeshare at slot receiver.
Score Prediction: Saints 27, Panthers 21