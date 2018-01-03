Complete Playoff Ranks

Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Notes: Brady is still the top option given the format, but he has underperformed the high bar he has set for himself to finish the season. Brady averaged 238.3 passing yards per game over his final six games with six touchdowns to five interceptions over his final five games of the regular season… As highlighted above, the Saints have serious four-game potential. Brees was a disappointment for fantasy investment this season, but he’s still playing at a high level. He’s completed a career-high 72 percent of his passes with his highest yards per attempt (8.1) since 2011. The issue for Brees has been touchdown production as his 4.3 touchdown rate was his lowest in a season since 2007…You can’t use Keenum the opening weekend, but he’s attached to the NFC favorite and has been a strong fantasy asset. Keenum was the QB5 for fantasy after the Vikings’ Week 9 bye…Goff leads the highest-scoring offense in the league and has thrown multiple touchdowns in five consecutive games… Roethlisberger is tricky because the Steelers could play deep into the postseason, but they have a first-round bye and he may get Jacksonville immediately afterwards, which isn’t inviting for fantasy production… Alex Smith gets a Tennessee team that was 27 th in passing points allowed to opposing quarterbacks to start at home and then has potential to be involved in a shootout with New England… You’ll likely get two games out of Bortles, but neither project to be fruitful for fantasy output as the Bills allowed the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the league and then he’d go on the road to Pittsburgh or New England… Cam Newton is the most intriguing one and done option at the position as he notched 20.4 points when he last played the Saints and has at least 50-yards rushing in nine of his past 11 games, but that game also came with Marshon Lattimore sidelined while Newton has thrown for more than 200 yards in just two of his past nine games while averaging just 6.2 yards per pass attempt over that span.

To nobody’s surprise, the Patriots are the favorite to reach and win the Super Bowl, so they are your primary focus for having players still active come February. If you’re in a league where you have limited transactions or salaries, you’ll need to have foresight in setting your Wild Card lineup to place yourself in position to pivot to New England players as the rounds advance.

From salary cap formats, points leagues, weekly lineups with the entire pool available form old fashioned serpentine and auction drafts, these contests vary from site to site and come in a plethora of home cooked up rules. Regardless of what rules your league is operating under, the main objective is still to score the most points as possible and scoring the most points as possible typically involves maximizing the most games out of the player field. That’s a lot easier to say than to do when the best teams in the league are playing in a one and done loss format, but we’re here to lend a hand navigating the NFL playoff outlook for fantasy purposes and full playoff rankings. While this is more of a broad stroke of the brush, I will also be doing week to weekly ranks with more detail for each round of the postseason every Thursday.

NFL postseason playoff contests have arrived for those who need one final taste of fantasy football action form the NFL season.

Super Bowl Odds

Team Odds Patriots +240 Vikings +375 Steelers +475 Saints +1000 Rams +1000 Eagles +1000 Jaguars +1400 Chiefs +1800 Panthers +1800 Falcons +2800 Titans +7500 Bills +15000

*Per OddsShark.Com

Four-Game Potential

In the Mix





The Rest

Quarterbacks

Running Backs





Notes: We get the option to use the league’s highest-scoring fantasy back right out of the box with Todd Gurley and get multiple games with him. Gurley posted 144.7 yards from scrimmage per game over the final 10 games of the season… No backfield has been as good as the Saints and they start off the playoffs as home favorites. Alvin Kamara has had the highest floor of the pair as he has at least 12.7 PPR points in 11 of his 12 games played since the Adrian Peterson trade with the only game under coming when he left after one drive. Mark Ingram is the touchdown threat, but his rushing output has dipped to close the season. Ingram has posted fewer than 50-yards rushing in four of the past six games and has been out-gained by Kamara 648 to 521 over that span despite Kamara basically missing an entire game…Dion Lewis closed the season on fire -with 29 and 32 touches over the final two weeks- and is unquestionably the back to won in New England, but if Rex Burkhead is back, then Lewis' touchdown upside becomes a question again. Burkhead out-touched Lewis 7-1 inside of the 5-yard line from Weeks 10-15 prior to his injury…Leonard Fournette averaged just 3.2 yards per carry over his final seven games, but still received 22.7 touches over that span. He gets a Buffalo team that has allowed a league-high 159.2 rushing yards per game over the past nine weeks while also could draw a Pittsburgh defense that has allowed 4.9 YPC to running backs since losing Ryan Shazier…Like Fournette, Kareem Hunt should get at least two games and the Chiefs have been back to giving him the ball a ton. Prior to Week 17, Hunt tallied 28, 31 and 33 touches…Over the final eight weeks of the season, Latavius Murray led the league in rushing attempts (10) and touchdowns (six) from inside of the 5-yard line… Of the one potentially done backs, Christian McCaffrey caught 14 passes for 134 yards and touchdown over his two games versus the Saints.

Wide Receivers





Notes: We are flying in the dark on Antonio Brown, so I tried to represent that in the rankings as much as possible. We don’t need to be scared of a potential matchup with the Jaguars as he hung a 10-157 line on 19 targets against Jacksonville in Week 5, but after missing a month of action, we won’t know how healthy he’ll be if he’s active… Marqise Lee and Chris Hogan also find themselves in similar positions potentially returning from injury, with Hogan holding the most scoring upside as he was third in the league in targets inside of the 10-yard line prior to his Week 8 injury…Speaking of the Jaguars’ wideouts, if Lee returns, that potentially leaves Keelan Cole left out with Lee reoccupying his X position, Allen Hurns in the slot and Dede Westbrook playing at flanker. Cole and Westbrook could split each other’s reps or if Lee isn’t fully healthy, Cole works in with him as he’s filled in at both Hurns’ and Lee’s positions over the end of the season, but it’s messy hashing out who to like more between Cole and Westbrook…Michael Thomas has at least five catches in 10 of his past 11 games and starts off with a Panthers team that he posted 5-56-1 and 7-87-1 lines against on the season… Tyreek Hill started the year off with wonky home/road splits, but has 75, 88 and 109 yards receiving over his past three games at Arrowhead…Adam Thielen had seven or fewer targets in four of the final five games of the regular season after having fewer than seven in just one of his first 11 games… Stefon Diggs has shown some life over that same span, catching at least five passes in each of his past four games with a touchdown in three straight, but he’s hit 70-yards receiving just once over his past 10 games… Julio Jones is the most tantalizing “one and done” options, but he has been more of a floor play for fantasy all season with just three touchdowns, so it’s hard to vault him up too greatly if we’re only expecting one game from him… if Antonio Brown remains injured, JuJu Smith-Schuster notched 15 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns in the two games he was absent…Of the Rams’ wide receivers, Cooper Kupp has the best individual draw in the opening round, but is a completely touchdown dependent option. Kupp reached double-digit PPR points just twice all season long in a game without a touchdown while Robert Woods was active while Woods reached that mark five times…You also can’t completely forget about Sammy Watkins as he’s scored in six of his past eight games despite having more than three receptions in just one of his past 12 games.

Tight Ends





Notes: Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce are the clear top options here and you can use Kelce right away to bridge you to Gronk in formats that follow the salary structure… After the top tier, Kyle Rudolph is the best functional option to play multiple games…The following tier has comparable to better players than Rudolph, but all have potential to give you just one game. Zach Ertz has 26.5 percent of the targets from Nick Foles, but if you’re going that route, you must sit on him for a week.

Kickers





DST





Minnesota New Orleans New England Los Angeles Pittsburgh Jacksonville Kansas City Philadelphia Atlanta Buffalo Tennessee Carolina

Notes: Both the kicker and D/ST ranks follow the similar theme of the ranks to this point of trying to maximize the games at the positions. In transactions leagues, you may end taking a zero at one of these spots along the line if you’re forced to go a cheaper route, so you want to stick with the teams with longer odds to play more games over chasing an early round matchup if you can.