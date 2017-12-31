Week 17 Live Blog

Sunday, December 31, 2017

(5:13PM) Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suffered a leg injury and had to be helped from the field after reaching for a pass along the sidelines. More on this as it is reported.

(5:16PM) Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes is off to an understandably slow start, completing five of 11 passes for 83 yards in the early going of his first career start.

(5:18PM) Some good news from earlier WR injuries...both WRs Mike Evans and Julio Jones were able to return to the field after being shaken up.

(5:20PM) The Panthers are off to a slow start to say the least. They trail the Falcons 7-0, but QB Cam Newton has yet to complete a pass over his first nine attempts in the game.

(5:23PM) Sometimes it takes until Week Seventeen for those pre-season sleepers to really pay off. The Broncos have taken the lead after QB Paxton Lynch hit RB DeAngelo Henderson for a 29-yard touchdown. Henderson has yet to draw a carry, but is making an impact as a receiver.

(5:25PM) Tampa Bay has closed the gap after QB Jameis Winston went over the pile for a one-yard touchdown run. The game is not tied though after the Bucs missed the extra point and they now trail 14-13.

(5:30PM) The Chiefs clearly weren't planning on using rookie RB Kareem Hunt much today, but both RB Akeem Hunt and WR DeAnthony Thomas , who was reportedly set to see some carries, are dealing with injuries. The team could be forced to use their starter in this meaningless game.

(5:34PM) The Chargers need a lot to happen to sneak into the playoffs, but first must win the game. They have taken the lead on a 56-yard bomb from QB Philip Rivers to WR Tyrell Williams .

(5:35PM) Since the Chiefs don't have any tailbacks left, QB Patrick Mahomes just ran it himself, rushing for a six-yard score. It does appear that Mahomes might have stepped out of bounds, so this one will be reviewed.

(5:39PM) Although the touchdown run by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was overturned, FB Anthony Sherman , the last man standing in the Chiefs backfield, just finished the drive with a short touchdown.

(5:40PM) We knew these earlier reports would likely come to fruition and it has begin. The Colts have fired HC Chuck Pagano, even though the Colts won their season finale earlier today.

(5:42PM) 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin took a huge hit to the head and after staying down for a while, had to be carted off. Don't expect to see Goodwin for the remainder of the game (season.)

(5:45PM) The Panthers offense struggled early, but they've now tied the game on a four-yard touchdown pass from QB Cam Newton to WR Devin Funchess , his first reception of the game.

(5:47PM) The Niners have added to their lead after RB Carlos Hyde ran for an eight-yard score. Hyde has been splitting touches with rookie RB Matt Breida , who leads the team with 46 rushing yards. Rookie TE George Kittle leads the team with a 4/100 line on the day.

(5:53PM) Chargers WR Keenan Allen is having a big day. He just scored his second touchdown of the day after recovering an earlier fumble. This one comes on a six-yard pass from QB Philip Rivers that was perfectly placed in the back corner of the end zone. The Chargers lead 20-10 after having the extra point blocked for the second time today.

(5:56PM) Bengals TE Tyler Kroft is is having a nice day as his team tries to keep the rival Ravens out of the playoffs. Cincinnati leads 14-3 and Kroft has posted a 5/50/2 line in the first half.

(6:01PM) The only game not at halftime is the Bengals/Ravens matchup and Baltimore quickly answered Cincy's latest score with a long return from WR Chris Moore , who followed that with a touchdown catch from QB Joe Flacco . The Ravens now trail 17-10.

(6:07PM) Bills RB LeSean McCoy just ran the ball up the middle into a crowded line, coming down hard and grabbing for his leg. McCoy immediately ripped his helmet off and is now being carted off, visibly upset. Don't expect to see him for the remainder of the game and his status would be in doubt if the team can get into the playoffs. UPDATE: McCoy is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury.

(6:16PM) As usual, the Seahawks are getting better as the game goes along. QB Russell Wilson just dropped a perfect pass in to WR Doug Baldwin for a 18-yard score, making it a 20-14 game with plenty of time remaining.

(6:27PM) With RB LeSean McCoy in the locker room, the Bills have gotten creative. DL Kyle Williams just ran it in for a short touchdown, extending their lead to 19-0 and all but wrapping up the win they needed to have a chance at the playoffs.

(6:33PM) 49ers RB Carlos Hyde has scored again, his second touchdown of the day, and the team is cruising over a Rams team sititng many of their top players. Hyde now has 57 total yards on 11 touches.

(6:40PM) The Charges have another long score and the latest touchdown, a 62-yarder from QB Philip Rivers to WR Travis Benjamin, all but puts the game away. The Chargers lead 30-10 as the fourth quarter nears. The team is still unlikely to get in as the Titans appear set to win.

(6:41PM) Ravens RB Alex Collins just had one of the most exciting 17-yard touchdown runs you'll ever see, reversing field and weaving through the defense, cutting the Bengals lead to 24-17. Collins now has 80 total yards on the day.

(6:50PM) 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has made his share of mistakes today, throwing a pair of interceptions. He just threw his second touchdown of the game, this one to WR Aldrick Robinson , making it a 34-6 game as the Niners will end the season with five straight wins.

(6:55PM) The Jaguars have just closed the gap to 15-9 after Titans QB Marcus Mariota fumbled and the Jags defense returned it for a score. The Titans must win to have a chance at the playoffs.

(6:56PM) The Saints have regained the lead on a three-yard touchdown pass from QB Drew Brees to RB Zach Line . Brees now has 206 yards and that was his first passing score of the game.

(7:11PM) The Seahawks have taken the lead in a must win game on a touchdown pass from QB Russell Wilson to WR Doug Baldwin , taking the lead over the Cardinals.

(7:21PM) The Dolphins scored on a short pass from WR Jarvis Landry , but it was costly as a fight broke out following the play. Landry and RB Kenyan Drake were both ejected and their season will end.

(7:23PM) The Chargers have done their part as they will beat the Raiders. They now need the Jaguars to come back to defeat the Titans in order to make the playoffs.

(7:24PM) The Falcons have extended their lead with a field goal and now lead 22-10 and are in the driver's seat to make the playoffs, which would eliminate the Seahawks.

(7:26PM) The Ravens have taken the lead over the Bengals after QB Joe Flacco hit WR Mike Wallace for a short touchdown. Baltimore now leads 27-24.

(7:28PM) The Broncos tied the game against the Chiefs with a touchdown pass to WR Demaryius Thomas . With just over one minute left, rookie QB Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are driving.

(7:30PM) The Titans have intercepted Jags QB Blake Bortles and they are now in the playoffs. This also means the Chargers are out of the playoffs. It also means the Ravens must win the game to secure their playoff berth.

(7:32PM) In what has turned into a meaningless game, the Buccaneers have taken the late lead on a touchdown pass from QB Jameis Winston to rookie WR Chris Godwin . The Saints will still win the NFC South barring a Carolina comeback.

(7:33PM) The Cardinals have regained the lead over the Seahawks, but barring a collapse by the Falcons, this won't matter as Seattle has missed the playoffs.

(7:35PM) The Falcons are in with their win over the Panthers and the NFC playoffs are set.

(7:36PM) The Dolphins have scored again and the Bills now lead 22-16 with under two minutes remaining. The Bills now need to hang onto to win, along with a Bengals comeback in order to make the playoffs. Miami also just recovered an onside kick and can shake things up with a surprise win.

(7:40PM) QB David Fales of the Dolphins has been intercepted and the Bills will hang on to get the win. They now need the Beglans to complete the comeback win with just over two minutes remaining in order to make the playoffs.

(7:50PM) The Bengals may have just eliminated the Ravens and paved the way for the Bills to sneak into the playoff. A late touchdown throw by QB Andy Dalton to WR Tyler Boyd gives the Bengals the lead with under one minute remaining. The Ravens will now rely on QB Joe Flacco to score quickly in order to save the season.

(7:56PM) The Ravens and QB Joe Flacco failed to score, turning the ball over on downs and their season will end, missing the playoffs. The Bills now become the sixth seed.

(7:57PM) That will do it for Week Seventeen and for the 2017 regular season. Happy New Year and enjoy the playoffs and upcoming off-season. We'll be back with more weekly live blogs detailing every big play of the 2018 season.





(5:09PM) On a third & 22 desperation play from thier own 13-yard line, Raiders QB Derek Carr threw a bomb and WR Amari Cooper ran under it and then outran the Chargers defense for an 87-yard touchdown, tying the game at seven early in the second quarter.

(5:07PM) The Seahawks must win to even have a chance at a playoff spot, but they are now down 17-7 to Arizona after backup RB Elijah Penny scored from four yards out. Seattle QB Russell Wilson has just 11 passing yards early in the second quarter.

(5:04PM) Titans RB Derrick Henry is still stuck with negative rushing yardage, but he just caught a short pass from QB Marcus Mariota and took it to the house, good for a 66-yard score. The Titans did miss the extra point so they lead 6-0 over Jacksonville.

(5:01PM) The bad news...Chargers RB Melvin Gordon lost a fumble. The good news...his teammate WR Keenan Allen recovered the fumble and took it in for a touchdown, putting Los Angeles ahead of the Raiders early in the second quarter.

(4:54PM) The Falcons were already dealing with a gimpy WR Julio Jones, but now WR Taylor Gabriel has been sent to the locker room with an apparent hamstring injury.

(4:52PM) The Saints have taken the lead over Tampa Bay with the second touchdown of the day from rookie RB Alvin Kamara. He already had a return score, but now ran one in from seven yards out. Kamara has 20 total yards on four touches.

(4:51PM) With veteran RB DeMarco Murray out today, many had high expectations for RB Derrick Henry. His day is not starting well though as he has four carries for -14 yards.

(4:46PM) The 49ers are already up 10-0 on a Rams team that is simply trying to survive the week having locked up a playoff spot. QB Jimmy Garoppolo hit WR Marquise Goodwin, his favorite target, for an eight-yard score.

(4:40PM) Veteran QB Jay Cutler drew the start for the Dolphins, but he didn't last long as backup QB David Fales has taken over midway through the second quarter.

(4:39PM) Saints rookie RB Alvin Kamara just did Lockett one better, returning the kickoff for 106 yards, tying the game against the Bucaneers.

(4:37PM) The Seattle Seahawks quickly tied the game as WR Tyler Lockett returned the Cardinals kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. The game is knotted at seven points.

(4:36PM) Seattle must win to have a shot at extending their season, but they trail early on after Cardinals QB Drew Stanton found WR Jaron Brown for a 25-yard score. Arizona leads 7-0.

(4:35PM) The Saints need to win to ensure they claim the NFC South title, but they have fallen behind the Bucs in the early going after RB Peyton Barber scored from one-yard out.

(4:33PM) Even without WR Julio Jones in the field, the Falcons scored anyway thanks to a 19-yard touchdown catch from RB Devonta Freeman. Atlanta leads Carolina 7-0.

(4:32PM) The Ravens must win to have any chance at the playoffs and they are behind early after QB Andy Dalton found TE Tyler Kroft for a touchdown. Cincy leads 7-0 early.

(4:32PM) That didn't take long. Chiefs rookie RB Kareem Hunt broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run, giving his team an early lead and giving Hunt the rushing title over an idle RB Todd Gurley.

(4:28PM) The Falcons are essentially in a must win situation and WR Julio Jones just took a huge hit and needed help getting off the field. This would obviously hamper Atlanta's chances if Jones is limited or even out for the remainder of the game.

(4:18PM) With the early games wrapped up and the late games yet to kickoff, let's have a look at the top fantay scorers from each position...

Quarterback:

QB1- Matthew Stafford

QB2- DeShone Kizer

QB3- Tom Brady

QB4- Dak Prescott

QB5- Case Keenum

Running Back:

RB1- Dion Lewis

RB2- Latavius Murray

RB3- Orleans Darkwa

RB4- Duke Johnson

RB5- Kapri Bibbs

Wide Receiver:

WR1- Juju Smith-Schuster

WR2- Golden Tate

WR3- Rashard Higgins

WR4- Brandin Cooks

WR5- Marvin Jones

Tight End:

TE1- Jack Doyle

TE2- Rhett Ellison

TE3- David Morgan

TE4- David Njoku

TE5- Emanuel Byrd

(4:10PM) The Vikings win locks them in as the second seed in the NFC, while the Patriots win gives them the top seed and homefield throughout the playoffs. The remainder of the playoff scenarios will be decided with the results of the late afternoon games starting soon.

(4:05PM) Some finals from the early games...

Lions 35, Packers 11

Cowboys 6, Eagles 0

Colts 22, Texans 19

Giants 18, Redskins 10

Vikings 23, Bears 10

Steelers 28, Browns 24

(4:01PM) The Browns had a chance to take the lead with a late drive, but WR Corey Coleman couldn't haul in a very catchable pass from QB DeShone Kizer on fourth down. This is likely how the Browns season will end, failing to win a game. HC Hue Jackson is now just 1-31 through two seasons in Cleveland, but will reportedly be retained.

(3:45PM) Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt is still not expected to play much, but he is getting the start today. Rookie QB Patrick Mahomes is starting his first career game, with veteran QB Alex Smith sitting out.

(3:37PM) Lions RB Ameer Abdullah is trudging through another disappointing game, having fallen behind rookie RB Tion Green on the depth chart, but he did just score a touchdown from seven yards out. The Lions then went for two, despite having a comfortable lead, as WR Golden Tate threw it to QB Matthew Stafford for the two-points, giving them a 35-11 lead.

(3:36PM) Jets WR Robby Anderson took a shot to the head and is now in the locker room, presumably being checked for a concussion. With less than a quarter remaining and the Jets down big, don't expect to see Anderson again today.

(3:25PM) The Packers don't have much left on offense, so it makes sense that WR Randall Cobb would find his way to the end zone today. He did it on a 17-yard strike from QB Brett Hundley and then converted for the two-pointer as well. Cobb has 3/33/1 for the game, but the Packers still trail 27-11.

(3:17PM) The Vikings are doing their part to clinch a playoff bye, leading the Bears 23-7. The latest score comes on a 15-yard pass from QB Case Keenum to WR Stefon Diggs, who has a 5/61/1 line for the game.

(3:15PM) The Cowboys have broken the scoreless tie that lasted into the fourth quarter as QB Dak Prescott hit WR Brice Butler for a 20-yard score. Dallas missed the extra point, so the lead is just 6-0 over the Eagles.

(3:13PM) The Lions continue to put up big points. QB Matthew Stafford connected with WR Golden Tate for a 71-yard score, giving Stafford 289 yards and three scores, while Tate is up to 7/104/1 on seven targets.

(3:08PM) The Rams have announced that RB Todd Gurley and WR Cooper Kupp are inactive. WRs Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods are active, but not expected to play much.

(2:59PM) Well, that didn't last long. The Steelers regained the lead over Cleveland on a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown for WR Juju Smith-Schuster. That's the second total touchdown of the game for Smith-Schuster and Pittsburgh now leads 28-21.

(2:58PM) With the late games now about an hour away, we are starting to learn some of the players who will be sitting out. Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson is inactive, as is Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart.

(2:55PM) Browns QB Rashard Higgins and QB DeShone Kizer connected for the second score of the day, tying the game against the Steelers at 21 apiece. Kizer is up to 181 yards and two touchdowns, while Higgins has a 2/61/2 line.

(2:5PM) Lions RB Theo Riddick is in the locker room with a rib injury and his return is questionable. The Lions have been led by rookie RB Tion Green, though he only has 12 yards on five carries. Riddick totaled 22 yards on six touches before exiting.

(2:48PM) The Colts have taken the lead on a short touchdown run from rookie RB Marlon Mack. Veteran RB Frank Gore has been leading the way in his quest for yet another 1,000 yard season. Gore has 13 rushes for 63 yards.

(2:39PM) Things are getting chippy in Indianaplois where Colts WR TY Hilton and Texans DB Jonathan Joseph each took swings at each other following a play. Both players were flagged, but surprisingly, neither were ejected. This is probably not over.

(2:37PM) A quick score update with all games at or around the halftime break...

Steelers 21, Browns 14

Lions 20, Packers 3

Patriots 21, Jets 3

Cowboys 0, Eagles 0

Vikings 16, Bears 7

Texans 13, Colts 7

Giants 15, Redskins 10

(2:31PM) With many games at halftime, here are the top fantasy scorers for the early portion of Week Seventeen.

QB- Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, DeShone Kizer

RB- Dion Lewis, Latavius Murray, Alfred Blue

WR- Juju Smith-Schuster, Marvin Jones, Rashard Higgins

TE- Jack Doyle, Rhett Ellison, Zach Ertz

(2:26PM) When teams take away a weapon like TE Rob Gronkowski, HC Bill Belichick always has an answer. Today, that appears to be RB Dion Lewis, who just scored his second touchdown of the day on a five-yard pass from QB Tom Brady. New England leads 21-3.

(2:23PM) Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has some big money bonuses riding on his performance today, but those are looking out of reach. As the game nears halftime, not only has Gronk failed to record a reception, he hasn't even been targeted by QB Tom Brady.

(2:15PM) The Lions have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they are playing like their season is on the line. QB Matthew Stafford hit WR Marvin Jones for a three-yard score, extending the Detroit lead to 16-3, pending the extra point attempt. Stafford has 163 yards and two passing scores, while Jones leads the team with a 2/59/1 line.

(2:21PM) The Browns are doing their best to stay in the game and QB DeShone Kizer just hit WR Rashard Higgins, who outran the defense for a 56-yard touchdown. Cleveland is now down just one score midway through the second quarter as they try to play spoiler to the Steelers.

(2:11PM) The Patriots have added to their lead on a five-yard touchdown pass from QB Tom Brady to WR Brandin Cooks. The Pats now lead 14-3. Cooks has a 3/21/1 line for the game.

(2:06PM) We shouldn't be surprised that the Steelers don't need their stars to take care of the Browns. RB Stevan Ridley rushed for a four-yard score to give Pittsburgh a 21-7 lead, cruising over the Browns. Ridley has 51 yards on eight carries.

(2:01PM) Big play machine WR Kenny Golladay has done it again, catching a 54-yard touchdown pass from QB Matthew Stafford, putting the Lions in front of the Packers 10-3.

(2:00PM) The Eagles have replaced starting QB Nick Foles with backup QB Nate Sudfeld to finish out their regular season. Foles has been struggling, but the team is still intent on keeping him healthy.

(1:54PM) Browns WR Josh Gordon nearly had a long touchdown before the play was overturned, but he did get his team into the red zone with a 54-yard grab and RB Duke Johnson finished off the drive with a two-yard rushing score. The Browns still trail 14-7.

(1:49PM) Texans RB Lamar Miller is active, but it's been backup RB Alfred Blue with most of the work. Blue has 11 carries for 31 yards and just scored the team's first touchdown of the day on a two-yard run. Houston leads the Colts 10-7.

(1:47PM) Vikings RB Latavius Murray has another touchdown, this time from one-yard away, giving Minnesota a 14-0 lead over the Bears and lane duck HC John Fox. Murray now has 34 rushing yards on the day.

(1:45PM) The Steelers have added to their lead on a touchdown for WR Juju Smith-Schuster from QB Landry Jones, spanning 20 yards. The rookie receiver now has five grabs for 71 yards and a touchdown early in the second-quarter and Pittsburgh leads 14-0.

(1:38PM) Texans WR Will Fuller has a knee injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. The severity of the injury is unknown.

(1:34PM) The Colts are on the board after QB Jacoby Brissett connected with TE Jack Doyle for a six-yard touchdown. Indy leads Houston 7-3 early in the second-quarter.

(1:29PM) After a slow start, the Redskins have responded and are in the end zone. QB Kirk Cousins ran it in from 12 yards out for the team's first score of the day. The Giants now lead 12-7 midway through the first quarter.

(1:25PM) The Packers receiving corps was already thin today with WRs Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams inactive, but WR Geronimo Allison is now questionable to return with a hand injury. The team will rely on WR Randall Cobb and some depth players, including WRs Michael Clark and Jeff Janis.

(1:15PM) The Giants could earn the second overall draft pick with a loss today, but that may not happen. The Giants have scored again on a touchdown pass from QB Eli Manning to WR Hunter Sharp, spanning 16 yards. A missed two-point conversion makes the score 12-0.

(1:13PM) Redskins rookie RB Samaje Perine has not been the picture of health this season and he was just forced from the field with another lower leg injury. More on this as it is reported.

(1:11PM) A pair of rushing touchdowns have put Super Bowl contending teams ahead early. New England's RB Dion Lewis punched it in for the three-yard score, while Vikings RB Latavius Murray scored from one-yard out, giving his team a 7-0 lead.

(1:08PM) The Steelers sat out many of their top players, but that didn't slow them from taking an early lead over winless Cleveland. WR Darrius Heyward-Bey took a reverse for 29 yards and a touchdown. Pittsburgh leads 7-0.

(1:06PM) The first touchdown of the day comes in one of the "meaningless" games between two non-playoff teams. Giants RB Orleans Darkwa broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run, giving his team an early 6-0 lead over the Redskins.

(1:04PM) Patriots RB Dion Lewis had a big game last week and is in line for another as three of the team's top backs are out this week. Lewis began the day with a nine-yard gain.

(12:59PM) Finally, before the games kickoff, here are the coaches potentially coaching their final game with their current teams:

Cardinals- Bruce Arians will reportedly retire.

Bears- John Fox will reportedly be fired.

Bengals- Marvin Lewis and the team wil reportedly mutally part ways.

Colts- Chuck Pagano wil repotedly be fired.

There will surely be other changes as well. Stay tuned to our News section in the coming days for more.

(12:57PM) The other big story of the day is the weather as it is frigid in a large number of locations, including one of the coldest games in Patriots history. This could lead to many teams relying on their running game.

(12:45PM) Let's move to the teams and the playoff picture.

Vikings- need a win to clinch the #2 seed and a first-round playoff bye. Could also earn the second seed with help from other teams.

Falcons- need a win to make the playoffs. Could also back in with a Seattle loss.

Ravens- need a win to make the playoffs. Could also back in with a Buffalo or Tennessee loss.

Titans- need a win to make the playoffs. Could also back in with Buffalo and Chargers losses.

Seahawks- need a win AND a Falcons loss to make the playoffs.

Saints- need a win or a Panthers loss to clinch the NFC South.

Patriots- need a win to clinch the top seed and home-field advantage in the AFC.

Bills- need a win AND losses by other teams to make the playoffs.

Chargers- need a win AND a lot of help from other teams to make the playoffs.

Panthers- need a win AND a Falcons loss to win the NFC South.

Steelers- need a win AND a Patriots loss to clinch the AFC top seed.

All other teams are either locked into their playoff seed or have been eliminated from playoff contention.

(12:44PM) The Rams are not expected to play most of their stars, including RB Todd Gurley and WRs Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins. If they play at all, it won't be much.

(12:42PM) Although they pay in the late afternoon games so we won't know their official status until later, these players are expected to suit up: Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate and WRs DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin, Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams and Bengals RB Joe Mixon.

(12:31PM) Here's a rundown of some of the players expected to sit out today. Get these players out of your fantasy lineups...

Quarterback:

Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

Running Back:

James White, NE

Matt Forte, NYJ

DeMarco Murray, TEN

Rex Burkhead, NE

Mike Gillislee, NE

Aaron Jones, GB

Charcandrick West, KC

Kareem Hunt, KC

Jay Ajayi, PHI

LeVeon Bell, PIT

Rod Smith, DAL

Wide Receiver:

Jeremy Maclin, BAL

Marqise Lee, JAX

Tyreek Hill, KC

Emmanuel Sanders, DEN

Sterling Shepard, NYG

Antonio Brown, PIT

Davante Adams, GB

Jordy Nelson, GB

DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

Chris Hogan, NE

Donte Moncrief, IND

Tight End:

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ

Evan Engram, NYG

Adam Shaheen, CHI