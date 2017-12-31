Ryan McDowell

Sunday Headlines

print article archives RSS

Week 17 Live Blog

Sunday, December 31, 2017


The final week of the 2017 NFL regular season brings much drama, as if often the case. I hope you are simply rooting for your favorite team today or perhaps risking a few dollars on daily fantasy lineups, rather than your playing for your fantasy league championship. 

There are multiple storylines playing out over the next few hours. First, many of the league's top players are sitting out this week as their respective team has locked in a playoff spot. A few teams are highly motivated and hoping to earn a playoff berth or perhaps improve their seeding with a win today. Finally, the day after the regular season ends has become known as "Black Monday" due to many coaches being relieved of their duties. Before the games kickoff today, we've already heard many reports of coaches likely to be parting ways with their teams following today's action. 

 

(7:57PM) That will do it for Week Seventeen and for the 2017 regular season. Happy New Year and enjoy the playoffs and upcoming off-season. We'll be back with more weekly live blogs detailing every big play of the 2018 season. 

 

(7:56PM) The Ravens and QB Joe Flacco failed to score, turning the ball over on downs and their season will end, missing the playoffs. The Bills now become the sixth seed.

 

(7:50PM) The Bengals may have just eliminated the Ravens and paved the way for the Bills to sneak into the playoff. A late touchdown throw by QB Andy Dalton to WR Tyler Boyd gives the Bengals the lead with under one minute remaining. The Ravens will now rely on QB Joe Flacco to score quickly in order to save the season. 

 

(7:40PM) QB David Fales of the Dolphins has been intercepted and the Bills will hang on to get the win. They now need the Beglans to complete the comeback win with just over two minutes remaining in order to make the playoffs. 

 

(7:36PM) The Dolphins have scored again and the Bills now lead 22-16 with under two minutes remaining. The Bills now need to hang onto to win, along with a Bengals comeback in order to make the playoffs. Miami also just recovered an onside kick and can shake things up with a surprise win. 

 

(7:35PM) The Falcons are in with their win over the Panthers and the NFC playoffs are set. 

 

(7:33PM) The Cardinals have regained the lead over the Seahawks, but barring a collapse by the Falcons, this won't matter as Seattle has missed the playoffs. 

 

(7:32PM) In what has turned into a meaningless game, the Buccaneers have taken the late lead on a touchdown pass from QB Jameis Winston to rookie WR Chris Godwin. The Saints will still win the NFC South barring a Carolina comeback. 

 

(7:30PM) The Titans have intercepted Jags QB Blake Bortles and they are now in the playoffs. This also means the Chargers are out of the playoffs. It also means the Ravens must win the game to secure their playoff berth. 

 

(7:28PM) The Broncos tied the game against the Chiefs with a touchdown pass to WR Demaryius Thomas. With just over one minute left, rookie QB Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are driving. 

 

(7:26PM) The Ravens have taken the lead over the Bengals after QB Joe Flacco hit WR Mike Wallace for a short touchdown. Baltimore now leads 27-24. 

 

(7:24PM) The Falcons have extended their lead with a field goal and now lead 22-10 and are in the driver's seat to make the playoffs, which would eliminate the Seahawks. 

 

(7:23PM) The Chargers have done their part as they will beat the Raiders. They now need the Jaguars to come back to defeat the Titans in order to make the playoffs. 

 

(7:21PM) The Dolphins scored on a short pass from WR Jarvis Landry, but it was costly as a fight broke out following the play. Landry and RB Kenyan Drake were both ejected and their season will end. 

 

(7:11PM) The Seahawks have taken the lead in a must win game on a touchdown pass from QB Russell Wilson to WR Doug Baldwin, taking the lead over the Cardinals. 

 

(6:56PM) The Saints have regained the lead on a three-yard touchdown pass from QB Drew Brees to RB Zach Line. Brees now has 206 yards and that was his first passing score of the game. 

 

(6:55PM) The Jaguars have just closed the gap to 15-9 after Titans QB Marcus Mariota fumbled and the Jags defense returned it for a score. The Titans must win to have a chance at the playoffs. 

 

(6:50PM) 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has made his share of mistakes today, throwing a pair of interceptions. He just threw his second touchdown of the game, this one to WR Aldrick Robinson, making it a 34-6 game as the Niners will end the season with five straight wins. 

 

(6:41PM) Ravens RB Alex Collins just had one of the most exciting 17-yard touchdown runs you'll ever see, reversing field and weaving through the defense, cutting the Bengals lead to 24-17. Collins now has 80 total yards on the day. 

 

(6:40PM) The Charges have another long score and the latest touchdown, a 62-yarder from QB Philip Rivers to WR Travis Benjamin, all but puts the game away. The Chargers lead 30-10 as the fourth quarter nears. The team is still unlikely to get in as the Titans appear set to win. 

 

(6:33PM) 49ers RB Carlos Hyde has scored again, his second touchdown of the day, and the team is cruising over a Rams team sititng many of their top players. Hyde now has 57 total yards on 11 touches. 

 

(6:27PM) With RB LeSean McCoy in the locker room, the Bills have gotten creative. DL Kyle Williams just ran it in for a short touchdown, extending their lead to 19-0 and all but wrapping up the win they needed to have a chance at the playoffs. 

 

(6:16PM) As usual, the Seahawks are getting better as the game goes along. QB Russell Wilson just dropped a perfect pass in to WR Doug Baldwin for a 18-yard score, making it a 20-14 game with plenty of time remaining. 

 

(6:07PM) Bills RB LeSean McCoy just ran the ball up the middle into a crowded line, coming down hard and grabbing for his leg. McCoy immediately ripped his helmet off and is now being carted off, visibly upset. Don't expect to see him for the remainder of the game and his status would be in doubt if the team can get into the playoffs. UPDATE: McCoy is officially questionable to return with an ankle injury. 

 

(6:01PM) The only game not at halftime is the Bengals/Ravens matchup and Baltimore quickly answered Cincy's latest score with a long return from WR Chris Moore, who followed that with a touchdown catch from QB Joe Flacco. The Ravens now trail 17-10.

 

(5:59PM) With many games at halftime, let's check the scores...

49ers 20, Rams 6

Titans 12, Jaguars 3

Saints 14, Buccaneers 13

Bills 10, Dolphins 0

Chiefs 14, Broncos 10

Chargers 20, Raiders 10

Bengals 17, Ravens 3

Falcons 7, Panthers 7

Cardinals 20, Seahawks 7

 

 

(5:57PM) 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin has been ruled out with a concussion. 

 

(5:56PM) Bengals TE Tyler Kroft is is having a nice day as his team tries to keep the rival Ravens out of the playoffs. Cincinnati leads 14-3 and Kroft has posted a 5/50/2 line in the first half. 

 

(5:53PM) Chargers WR Keenan Allen is having a big day. He just scored his second touchdown of the day after recovering an earlier fumble. This one comes on a six-yard pass from QB Philip Rivers that was perfectly placed in the back corner of the end zone. The Chargers lead 20-10 after having the extra point blocked for the second time today. 

 

(5:47PM) The Niners have added to their lead after RB Carlos Hyde ran for an eight-yard score. Hyde has been splitting touches with rookie RB Matt Breida, who leads the team with 46 rushing yards. Rookie TE George Kittle leads the team with a 4/100 line on the day. 

 

(5:45PM) The Panthers offense struggled early, but they've now tied the game on a four-yard touchdown pass from QB Cam Newton to WR Devin Funchess, his first reception of the game. 

 

(5:42PM) 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin took a huge hit to the head and after staying down for a while, had to be carted off. Don't expect to see Goodwin for the remainder of the game (season.)

 

(5:40PM) We knew these earlier reports would likely come to fruition and it has begin. The Colts have fired HC Chuck Pagano, even though the Colts won their season finale earlier today. 

 

(5:39PM) Although the touchdown run by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was overturned, FB Anthony Sherman, the last man standing in the Chiefs backfield, just finished the drive with a short touchdown. 

 

(5:35PM) Since the Chiefs don't have any tailbacks left, QB Patrick Mahomes just ran it himself, rushing for a six-yard score. It does appear that Mahomes might have stepped out of bounds, so this one will be reviewed. 

 

(5:34PM) The Chargers need a lot to happen to sneak into the playoffs, but first must win the game. They have taken the lead on a 56-yard bomb from QB Philip Rivers to WR Tyrell Williams

 

(5:30PM) The Chiefs clearly weren't planning on using rookie RB Kareem Hunt much today, but both RB Akeem Hunt and WR DeAnthony Thomas, who was reportedly set to see some carries, are dealing with injuries. The team could be forced to use their starter in this meaningless game. 

 

(5:25PM) Tampa Bay has closed the gap after QB Jameis Winston went over the pile for a one-yard touchdown run. The game is not tied though after the Bucs missed the extra point and they now trail 14-13. 

 

(5:23PM) Sometimes it takes until Week Seventeen for those pre-season sleepers to really pay off. The Broncos have taken the lead after QB Paxton Lynch hit RB DeAngelo Henderson for a 29-yard touchdown. Henderson has yet to draw a carry, but is making an impact as a receiver. 

 

(5:20PM) The Panthers are off to a slow start to say the least. They trail the Falcons 7-0, but QB Cam Newton has yet to complete a pass over his first nine attempts in the game. 

 

(5:18PM) Some good news from earlier WR injuries...both WRs Mike Evans and Julio Jones were able to return to the field after being shaken up. 

 

(5:16PM) Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes is off to an understandably slow start, completing five of 11 passes for 83 yards in the early going of his first career start. 

 

(5:13PM) Buccaneers WR Mike Evans suffered a leg injury and had to be helped from the field after reaching for a pass along the sidelines. More on this as it is reported. 

 


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Ryan McDowell is a senior writer for dynastyleaguefootball.com. You can follow him on Twitter @RyanMc23.
Email :Ryan McDowell


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Sunday Headlines Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Ryan McDowell Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Waivers: Cole
    Waivers: Cole's Time to Shine
  •  
    Matchups: Bortles vs. Texans
    Matchups: Bortles vs. Texans
  •  
    Dose: Osweiler leads DEN
    Dose: Osweiler leads DEN
  •  
    RotoPat: Start Rodgers
    RotoPat: Start Rodgers
  •  
    Rankings: Steelers on top
    Rankings: Steelers on top
  •  
    Dose: Rodgers returns for GB
    Dose: Rodgers returns for GB
  •  
    Waivers: Wentz replacements
    Waivers: Wentz replacements
  •  
    Dose: Miami upsets NE
    Dose: Miami upsets NE

 