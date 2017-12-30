Weather: Week 17 Forecasts

Saturday, December 30, 2017

The cold winter weather looks to be finally setting in with most fantasy leagues already wrapped up. Those with their fantasy championships at stake in Week 17 need to pay attention to the weather this week as it could affect multiple games. Speaking of fantasy, when setting your lineups this week be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings. Onto the weather…

Wind Worries

Three games feature wind speeds close to the 15 MPH threshold which can affect deep passing and kicking. Be sure to monitor the wind in these games leading up to kickoff.

Dallas at Philadelphia (1:00 PM ET): The Eagles have locked up the top seed in the NFC but will still play their starters for a portion of this game. This is another matchup that will feature moderate winds, enough to make it feel colder but not enough to affect passing or kicking. 23 degree temperatures with 13 MPH winds will make it feel like 11 degrees. Partly cloudy are expected throughout the day at Lincoln Financial Field meaning you can start all fantasy options as you would in this one.

Cincinnati at Baltimore (4:25 PM ET): With rumors swirling of the Bengals re-acquiring talent saboteur coach Hue Jackson, Bengals fans may not have much to look forward to in 2018. They will finish their 2017 season off against the Ravens in a game that could be affected by weather. 25 degree temperatures will feel like 13 degrees due to 14 MPH winds. Wind speeds should be monitored leading up to game time.

Washington at NY Giants (1:00 PM ET): With the hiring of ex-Panthers GM Dave Gettleman, the Giants will look to get their franchise back on track in 2018. Looking at their Week 17 matchup, it has no playoff implications and will feature chilly 19 degree weather with 13 MPH winds that will make it feel below 10 degrees. Fantasy options can be started as normal in this one.

Worry-Free Weather

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (1:00 PM ET): With Pittsburgh resting some of their key starters, the Browns will look to pick up their first win of the season. 18 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and a small amount of fog shouldn’t play a factor in this one.

NY Jets at New England (1:00 PM ET): The Patriots will play with all of their starters against the Jets in hopes to lock up the top seed in the AFC. This one is sure to be cold, with 12 degree temperatures and 10 MPH winds that will make it feel subzero. Despite the cold temperatures all fantasy options can be started as normal.

Jacksonville at Tennessee (4:25 PM ET): The Jaguars have nothing to play for in this game, but the Titans find themselves in a win-and-in situation. 27 degree temperatures will feel like 18 degrees with 10 MPH forecasted winds. The cold temperatures shouldn’t stop you from starting all fantasy options as usual.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay (4:25 PM ET): The Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win over the Bucs this week. Weather won’t be a factor as 68 degree temperatures with 7MPH winds are forecasted for this matchup.

Buffalo at Miami (4:25 PM ET): To make the playoffs, the Bills need to win and another wild card contender needs to lose. Luckily weather won’t play a factor in this one with 74 degree temperatures, clear skies and 9 MPH winds forecasted. Fantasy options can be started as normal.

Oakland at LA Chargers (4:25 PM ET): Like the Bills, the Chargers need to win and other teams to lose in order to make the playoffs. Weather won’t be a factor in this one with 62 degree temperatures, mostly cloudy skies and 2MPH winds.

Kansas City at Denver (4:25 PM ET): The Chiefs will be rolling out preseason rookie sensation QB Patrick Mahomes in this meaningless matchup. 26 degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and 9 MPH winds won’t affect the game.

San Francisco at LA Rams (4:25 PM ET): The Rams will be resting their key players as they are guaranteed either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the NFC. This creates a great opportunity for Jimmy Garoppolo to extend his winning streak and head into 2018 without a loss as the starter for the 49ers. Weather won’t be a factor at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with 64 degree temperatures and mostly cloudy skies forecasted.

Arizona at Seattle (4:25 PM ET): The Seahawks will be fighting for their chance to make the playoffs against the Cardinals. In addition to winning they need the Falcons to lose or tie against the Panthers. Weather shouldn’t play a factor in this one with 42 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies forecasted.

Home Teams are Dome Teams



Four games will be played in a dome this week, including three that start at 1:00 PM ET.



Green Bay at Detroit (1:00 PM ET)

Houston at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)

Chicago at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)

Carolina at Atlanta (4:25 PM ET)