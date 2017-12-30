Injury Report: Week 17

Injury Report: Week 17Saturday, December 30, 2017
There should not be any season-long fantasy football in Week 17, but Rotoworld has you poor souls still playing covered. Patrick Daugherty answers your lineup questions with his Week 17 Rankings, Rich Hribar hits all the relevant stats in his Worksheet, and Evan Silva breaks down every matchup in the original and best Matchups Column.
As for me, I am here to shed light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy owners heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also occasionally tweet about football @RMSummerlin.
Early Games
Jets @ Patriots
*Matt Forte (questionable) did not practice this week, but he should continue to play through his knee injury. DE Kony Ealy (knee) and RB Akeem Judd (ankle) are also questionable. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ribs, foot) is doubtful, but he has not been a viable fantasy option for weeks. RT Brandon Shell (concussion) is out.
*Tom Brady (Achilles) will play, but the Patriots will be without Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) while Chris Hogan (shoulder) and James White (ankle), who both sat out last week, are questionable. It would not be surprising if Hogan and White are held out again as the Patriots look to get ready for the playoffs. DT Alan Branch will also miss this game while S Devin McCourty (shoulder), LB Kyle Van Noy (calf), OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle), ST Matthew Slater (hamstring), and DE Eric Lee (ankle, finger) are questionable.
Browns @ Steelers
*CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee), RB Matthew Dayes (knee), S Derron Smith (hip), and CB Jamar Taylor (foot) are all questionable for a Browns team trying to avoid a winless season. FB Dan Vitale (groin) is out.
*Antonio Brown (calf) is officially out, and Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell are expected to rest up for the postseason. That puts Landry Jones at quarterback, Fitzgerald Toussaint and Stevan Ridley at running back, and some DFS tournament value into the Browns DST. C Maurkice Pouncey (hip) is questionable.
Cowboys @ Eagles
*Dallas put LT Tyron Smith (knee) and CB Orlando Scandrick (back) on injured reserve Friday, and they will also be without DE David Irving (concussion) and DE Benson Mayowa (back, illness). DT Richard Ash (shoulder), WR Cole Beasley (illness), RT La'el Collins (back), and Rod Smith (back) are questionable. Smith seems unlikely to play after sitting out Thursday and Friday.
*Philly is expected to play their starters at least some snaps in this meaningless game, but it would not be surprising if they are pulled after halftime. That makes it difficult to trust anyone in this offense from a fantasy perspective. CB Jalen Mills (ankle) is questionable while DE Brandon Graham (ankle) and LB Joe Walker (neck) are out.
Packers @ Lions
*Green Bay's injury list is long heading into the season finale. Davante Adams (concussion), Jordy Nelson (shoulder), Aaron Jones (knee), RG Jahri Evans (knee), OLB Nick Perry (ankle, shoulder), and TE Richard Rodgers (shoulder) are all out while Geronimo Allison (illness), OT Ulrick John (back), OLB Clay Matthews (hamstring), and CB Damarious Randall (knee) are questionable. Considering how many offensive players the Packers are missing, the Lions DST should be a great option this week.
*Eric Ebron was limited this week by a knee injury, but he was left off the final report. DE Anthony Zettel (groin) is questionable and CB Nevin Lawson (concussion) is out.
Texans @ Colts
*Unfortunately, DeAndre Hopkins will end his spectacular season on the bench with a calf injury. Despite the sorry state of the quarterback position, Hopkins sitting makes Will Fuller playable in a great matchup. RG Jeff Allen (concussion) and RB Jordan Todman (shoulder) are also out while OT Kendall Lamm (concussion) and LB LaTroy Lewis (shoulder) are questionable.
*The only injury news which really matters for the Colts is Andrew Luck saying he does not think he will need another surgery. Donte Moncrief (ankle, questionable) looks likely to return following a limited week of practice. OT Denzelle Good (knee), DT Johnathan Hankins (ankle), and TE Jason Vander Laan (concussion) are out.
Bears @ Vikings
*Adam Shaheen (chest) once again got in three limited practices and is once again listed as questionable. He did not play after following the same routine each of the last two weeks, so his status is completely up in the air. S DeAndre Houston-Carson (back) is questionable while RT Bobby Massie (knee) and LG Josh Sitton (ankle) are doubtful.
*Kyle Rudolph (ankle) was limited all week in practice, but he was left off the final report. CB Tramaine Brock (foot), C Pat Elflein (shoulder), LS Kevin McDermott (shoulder), and DT Shamar Stephen (ankle) are out.
Redskins @ Giants
*Despite picking up an Achilles injury last Sunday, Samaje Perine practiced in full all week and was left off the final report. WR Robert Davis (concussion), WR Maurice Harris (back), OG Kyle Kalis (ankle, back), OLB Ryan Kerrigan (calf), DE Terrell McClain (toe), and ILB Martrell Spaight (illness, ankle) are questionable. OLB Ryan Anderson (knee), ILB Zach Brown (illness, knee, Achilles), and DT Evander Hood (elbow) are out.
*An already struggling passing game will be without Evan Engram (rib), Sterling Shepard (neck), and Tavarres King (concussion). Roger Lewis should see as many targets as he can handle. LT Ereck Flowers (groin), RT Bobby Hart (ankle), and DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger, back, ankle) are questionable.
Afternoon Games
Raiders @ Chargers
*Amari Cooper (ankle) got in a full practice Friday and was left off the final report. CB David Amerson (foot), CB Dexter McDonald (knee), and OT David Sharpe (illness) are questionable, OT Vadal Alexander (concussion) is doubtful, and DT Treyvon Hester (ankle) is out.
*Melvin Gordon (ankle) expects to play and was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday before drawing a questionable tag, but he is still shaping up as a game-time decision. Branden Oliver will get the start if Gordon cannot go. Also questionable for the Chargers are DT Corey Liuget (knee), LT Russell Okung (groin), and LB Denzel Perryman (hamstring). S Adrian Phillips (ankle) is out.
Jaguars @ Titans
*Marqise Lee (ankle) remains out, but Allen Hurns (ankle) is expected to return after being left off the final report. Keelan Cole (quad) is also good to go. LB Blair Brown (concussion), DT Abry Jones (back), and LT Cam Robinson (abdomen) are questionable. Robinson likely will be held out with the Jaguars locked into their playoff spot.
*Tennessee acted like DeMarco Murray had a chance to play with a third-degree MCL tear, but that was never going to happen. Murray was ruled out on Friday. Derrick Henry should finally be given a workhorse role in a must-win game for the Titans. CB Logan Ryan (ankle) is questionable.
49ers @ Rams
*Marquise Goodwin was limited on Thursday and Friday with a back injury, but he was left off the final report.
*Cooper Kupp (knee) is officially listed as questionable, but he will be held out along with Jared Goff and Todd Gurley with the Rams already locked into the playoffs. Robert Woods and Sammy Watkins will be limited if they play at all. With the 49ers playing better defense of late, this is an offense to avoid for the most part, although Malcolm Brown could see a lot of work and is an interesting option in DFS. LB Mark Barron (Achilles) is doubtful.
Panthers @ Falcons
*The Panthers are already in the playoffs, but a win would give them a shot at a home game in the first round, meaning it is good news RG Trai Turner (concussion) appears likely to play through a questionable tag. S Kurt Coleman (ankle) and CB Ladarius Gunter (illness) are also questionable.
*Julio Jones (thumb, ankle) did not practice much this week, but he will play as usual. C Alex Mack picked up a calf injury on Wednesday and then missed practice both Thursday and Friday. He is officially questionable, but that practice progression suggests he is on the doubtful side of that tag. In better news, LG Andy Levitre (triceps) was left off the final report and should play. TE Levine Toilolo (knee) is out.
Chiefs @ Broncos
*Making their intentions perfectly clear, the Chiefs ruled out Tyreek Hill with a “not injury related” tag after announcing Patrick Mahomes as the starter earlier in the week. It would also be a surprise if we saw much of Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt, although Hunt could be forced into more action than the Chiefs would like with both Charcandrick West (illness) and Akeem Hunt (shoulder) questionable. If he is healthy, West will likely handle the bulk of the work and is a good DFS option. CB Kenneth Acker (illness), T Cameron Erving (illness), OLB Tamba Hali (knee), DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches (illness), and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) are questionable and DT Bennie Logan (knee) is doubtful.
*Paxton Lynch is going to get the start, but he will be without both Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Cody Latimer (thigh). Demaryius Thomas should see a lot of targets, but it is tough to get excited about anyone on this offense aside from C.J. Anderson. DE Zach Kerr (ankle) is also out while OT Donald Stephenson (hand) is questionable.
Bengals @ Ravens
*In a bit of a surprise, Joe Mixon (ankle) was able to get in limited practices Thursday and Friday before being listed as questionable. If he plays, neither he nor Giovani Bernard will be exciting fantasy options. CB Williams Jackson (knee) is also questionable, LB Vontaze Burfict (shoulder) is doubtful, and LT Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) is out. Burfict sitting is a big boost for the Ravens’ running game.
*Mike Wallace (knee) is officially listed as questionable, but he is going to play after practicing in full Thursday and Friday. RT Austin Howard (knee) and DT Brandon Williams (back) also got in full practices Friday, suggesting they will play through questionable tags as well. OG Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) and DT Patrick Reed (neck) round out the questionable list while Jeremy Maclin (knee) is doubtful.
Bills @ Dolphins
*Kelvin Benjamin (knee) was not even listed on the final report, but Deonte Thompson is questionable after picking up a shoulder injury in practice this week. OG Ryan Groy (illness) is also questionable while CB Shareece Wright (concussion) is out. In better news, CB E.J. Gaines (knee) will return.
*DeVante Parker (ankle) is officially questionable, but there is not any concern about him sitting following full practices on Thursday and Friday. TE MarQueis Gray (hip), DE Charles Harris (thigh), LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring), S T.J. McDonald (shoulder), S Michael Thomas (not injury related), CB Alterraun Verner (hamstring), and DE Cameron Wake (illness) are also questionable. QB Matt Moore (foot), LT Laremy Tunsil (ankle), and RB Damien Williams (shoulder) are doubtful.
Cardinals @ Seahawks
*Kerwynn Williams (quad, ribs, back) is officially questionable, but he will likely play after getting in three limited practices. His backup, Elijhaa Penny (hand, groin), is also questionable along with LB Josh Bynes (ankle), TE Troy Niklas (ankle), and OG Earl Watford (ankle).
*Jimmy Graham (knee) got his customary days off in practice this week, but, as usual, was left off the final report and will play. LG Luke Joeckel (foot), MLB Bobby Wagner (hamstring), and TE Luke Willson (ankle) are questionable. LB D.J. Alexander (concussion) and DT Nazair Jones (foot) are out.
Saints @ Bucs
*The Saints need a win to clinch the division, but they will have to do so without LT Terron Armstead (thigh). DE Trey Hendrickson (ankle) and TE Michael Hoomanawanui (concussion) are also out.
*DeSean Jackson (ankle, questionable) looks on track for a return following a limited week of practice, and Chris Godwin (ankle) also has a chance to play through a questionable tag after returning to a limited session on Friday. Cameron Brate (hip, knee) will almost certainly play, and DE Ryan Russell (shoulder) rounds out the questionable list. DE Robert Ayers (shoulder) and LB Devante Bond (ankle) are doubtful.
