Silva's Week 17 Matchups

1:00 PM ET Games
Cincinnati @ Baltimore
Team Totals: Ravens 25, Bengals 15
The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth with a Week 17 win and will certainly go all out in this game with Alex Collins as their best means of generating offense. Bengals difference-maker WLB Vontaze Burfict (shoulder) is not expected to play, and Cincinnati’s run defense has been unglued for an extended stretch, surrendering 110-plus rushing yards in eight of its last ten games, including a 138/625/4.53/4 rushing line to enemy backs in the last four. Cincinnati has also yielded the NFL’s fourth-most receiving yards (806) to backs. Collins has 17-plus touches in six straight games and multiple receptions in all six. In last week’s win over the Colts, Collins logged a season high in routes run (15) and his second-highest snap rate (53%) of the year. … With multiple touchdown passes in four straight starts, Joe Flacco has shown significant late-season improvement after overcoming an August back injury. Flacco has been a top-ten fantasy passer in three of his last four starts, while the Bengals have allowed top-12 results to six of their last nine quarterbacks faced. Working against Flacco are tough matchups throughout his pass-catcher corps.
Flacco’s post-bye target distribution: Mike Wallace 44; Jeremy Maclin and Danny Woodhead 30; Collins 25; Ben Watson 20; Chris Moore 15; Nick Boyle 13; Buck Allen and Maxx Williams 9; Breshad Perriman 8; Michael Campanaro 6. … Just three wide receivers have topped 65 yards against Cincinnati since Week 3, while Wallace has fared poorly in each of his three meetings with the Bengals (1/8/0 > 4/33/0 > 3/57/0) since signing with the Ravens. … Maclin (knee) has been banged up and ineffective, clearing 60 yards in 1-of-12 games this year. … Watson has Baltimore’s best pass-catcher draw against a Bengals defense that yielded 5/83/1 to Eric Ebron in Week 16, 2/17/1 to injury-limited Kyle Rudolph in Week 15, 8/85/1 to Bears tight ends in Week 14, and 6/80/0 to Browns tight ends in Week 12. 37-year-old Watson typically has to overcome low volume, however. Watson’s last six target totals are 1 > 3 > 5 > 1 > 4 > 6, and he has cleared 50 yards twice all season.
This is a good spot for Baltimore’s D/ST and a poor one for Andy Dalton, who has finished QB18 or worse in three straight starts. The Ravens have allowed just eight passing TDs in their last ten games and logged fantasy results of DEF3 > DEF28 > DEF6 > DEF7 in their last four meetings with Dalton. … Joe Mixon (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday and will apparently give it a go. His playing time is uncertain after Giovani Bernard sparked the Bengals’ offense the past three weeks with total-yardage/touchdown results of 130/0 > 43/1 > 168/1 on touch counts of 17 > 17 > 30. Baltimore limits run-game efficiency but has allowed six rushing TDs in its last five games. Ultimately, neither Gio nor Mixon will be a desirable fantasy option if both are active for this one. … A.J. Green has the Bengals’ top pass-catcher draw against a Ravens defense that was lit up by Antonio Brown (11/213/0), DeAndre Hopkins (7/125/0), Davante Adams (8/126/0), T.Y. Hilton (6/100/0), Marvin Jones (4/90/0), Rishard Matthews (4/70/1), and Golden Tate (8/69/0) in its last seven games. Hilton got open at will versus Baltimore last Saturday night. With nothing to play for and fewer than 70 yards in six of his last nine games, Green requires a leap of faith. It helps that he has double-digit targets in three of his last four.
Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Bengals 13
Jacksonville @ Tennessee
Team Totals: Titans 22.5, Jaguars 19.5
After coughing up 44 points and turning the ball over three times in last week’s loss to San Francisco, the Jaguars say they will play their starters in Week 17 despite technically having nothing to gain. The Titans’ defense got lit up for last week’s QB1 overall finish by Jared Goff and has yielded top-ten results to four of its last six quarterbacks faced, the two exceptions being Blaine Gabbert and Jacoby Brissett. Tennessee’s 27 touchdown passes allowed are sixth most in the NFL, while Blake Bortles’ box-score production hasn’t wavered with top-ten fantasy scores in five straight starts, including three top-five finishes. Bortles is averaging 22.0 rushing yards per game since the Jaguars’ Week 8 bye, raising both his floor and ceiling. … Leonard Fournette is the Jaguars’ highest-risk fantasy gamble because of all the injuries he’s played through lately and the possibility Jacksonville opts to hold out Fournette or limit him during the game. Fournette has averaged 3.15 yards per carry over his last six appearances, while T.J. Yeldon logged his second-highest touch total of the season (12) in last week’s loss to the Niners.
Inside-outside threat Keelan Cole leads the Jags in targets (22), catches (13), and receiving yards (294) over the past two weeks, running higher-percentage routes than Dede Westbrook. Cole also has a better Week 17 matchup against a Titans defense that limits big plays but is vulnerable on the interior, where they’ve been damaged by Doug Baldwin (10/105/1), Jeremy Maclin (8/98/0), Brandon LaFell (6/95/1), Allen Hurns (6/82/1), Braxton Miller (4/71/0), Cooper Kupp (4/65/1), and Jarvis Landry (5/44/1). … Westbrook is Jacksonville’s superior big-play threat, yet Tennessee has allowed the NFL’s fourth-fewest completions of 20-plus yards (36). Whereas Cole has settled in as the higher-volume weapon, Westbrook’s recent usage and results suggest we should anticipate more volatility.
Even as Marcus Mariota has flashed late-season improvement in a Titans offense that took far too long to embrace spread and up-tempo concepts, his Week 17 matchup is prohibitive against a Jaguars team hell bent on finishing strong. 13-of-15 quarterbacks to face Jacksonville have logged fantasy results of QB14 or worse, while Mariota himself has been a top-14 weekly scorer in just 4 of his last 13 starts. … Despite the Titans coaching staff’s insistence DeMarco Murray has a chance to play, it’s probably not realistic considering the high grade of Murray’s MCL tear. It would be a surprise to see him even should Tennessee sneak into the Wild Card Round. This figures to be the Derrick Henry show against a Jaguars defense that has sprung just enough recent leaks to make this a passable matchup for Tennessee’s run game. In Weeks 13-16, enemy backs combined for a 90/403/4.48/2 rushing line versus Jacksonville. Volume is forever king at the running back position, and Henry will get it in the likely event Murray sits.
Mariota’s post-bye target distribution: Delanie Walker 57; Corey Davis 50; Eric Decker 40; Rishard Matthews 37; Murray 26; Henry 10. … Only six wide receivers all year have cleared 60 yards against the Jaguars, and only five have topped 70 yards. Davis, Decker, and Matthews have all had productive moments in recent weeks, but none of them stands out as a quality Week 17 play. … Tennessee’s best bet for receiving production is Walker, who enters Week 17 with 60-plus yards and/or a touchdown in seven of his last nine games. The Jaguars gave up 3/42/1 to 49ers rookie TE George Kittle last week, although Jimmy Graham (0/0) and Jack Doyle (3/16/0) were stymied by Jacksonville in two of the three weeks before. On the season, the Jags have yielded the NFL’s fourth-fewest yards (603) to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Jaguars 23, Titans 20
New Orleans @ Tampa Bay
Team Totals: Saints 28.5, Buccaneers 21.5
The Saints still have playoff seeding at stake in this road trip to Tampa Bay, which has yielded eight rushing TDs in its last five games and got trampled by Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara for 231 combined all-purpose yards and two touchdowns when these teams met in Week 9. Ingram is always a good bet to hit pay dirt with the NFL’s fifth-most carries inside the five-yard line (13) and has taken on an enhanced passing-game role lately with three or more receptions in five of the last six weeks. Only the Bills (18) and Lions (15) have allowed more rushing TDs to running backs (14) than Tampa Bay this year. Kamara stole the Week 9 show against the Bucs, however, turning 16 touches into 152 yards and two scores. … Drew Brees has been a high-floor, low-ceiling play all season and should continue to be viewed as such against the Bucs, who have allowed top-16 fantasy results to 11 of their last 14 quarterbacks faced and should give Brees a clean pocket with the NFL’s eighth-fewest QB hits (72) and a league-low 20 sacks.
Perhaps the biggest concern for Brees’ Week 17 upside is Michael Thomas’ hamstring injury, which limited him to season lows in snaps (64%), routes run (23), and targets (5) in last Sunday’s win over Atlanta. It is unclear whether Thomas will return at full strength this week after he was a limited participant in practice. Although Tampa Bay was a sieve for enemy wideouts most of the season, Bucs DC Mike Smith’s unit put clamps on Marvin Jones (3/64/0), Julio Jones (3/54/0), Davante Adams (4/42/0), Mohamed Sanu (3/23/0), and Devin Funchess (3/11/0) in the last month. … Ted Ginn is the only other Saints pass catcher worth discussion at this stage. Back from his rib injury against the Falcons, Ginn went off for 4/76/1 receiving on five targets, victimizing Desmond Trufant for a 54-yard score. The story is always the same with Ginn; he is a big-play-dependent WR4/flex option who lacks a safe floor.
A top-13 fantasy passer in six of his last eight fully-played games, Jameis Winston’s Week 17 appeal is tied to his recent box-score consistency – he has multiple touchdown passes and/or 360-plus yards in four straight starts – and this game’s shootout potential with the highest total (50.0) on this week’s slate. … Peyton Barber remained the Bucs’ Week 16 lead back with 15 touches on 40% of the snaps, but Doug Martin returned to siphon six touches, while Charles Sims and Jacquizz Rodgers combined for three. Tampa Bay’s rushing inefficiency and this backfield’s committee distribution render Barber a low-end flex play regardless of matchups. Game flow will become another obstacle if the Bucs fall behind.
Winston’s Weeks 13-16 target distribution: Mike Evans 27; Chris Godwin 17; Cameron Brate 16; Adam Humphries 15; DeSean Jackson 11; Sims and Barber 10; Martin 3. … Saints CB Marshon Lattimore has gotten “his” with pass breakups and interceptions, but he shadowed Julio Jones in two of the past three weeks and Jones emerged with productive stat lines of 5/98/0 and 7/149/0. Lattimore dominated Evans (1/13/0) when they matched up in Week 9, although Ryan Fitzpatrick quarterbacked most of that game. Lattimore’s coverage increases Evans’ risk but doesn’t lessen his upside; Winston is willing to throw to Evans even when he is “covered.” … Godwin’s stat lines in two 2017 starts are 5/68/0 and 3/98/0 on target counts of 10 and 6. Saints No. 2 CB Ken Crawley is no slouch in his own right, of course, having allowed just one touchdown since Week 6. Unfortunately, with both Godwin and Jackson nursing ankle injuries, Bucs complementary wideouts are tough Week 17 sells with uncertain health and usage. … Slot man Humphries’ role has not increased in Evans (suspension) or Jackson’s absences, seeing target totals of 4 and 3 in those two games. … With O.J. Howard (ankle, I.R.) out in last week’s loss to the Panthers, Brate drew only four targets but did play a season-high 68% of the snaps and ran 31 routes, his third most this year. The Saints have allowed NFL lows in catches (49) and yards (529) to tight ends and stymied Brate (1/9/0) in Week 9. Brate is best approached as a touchdown-or-bust streamer option.
Score Prediction: Saints 27, Buccaneers 24
Cleveland @ Pittsburgh
Team Totals: Steelers 24.5, Browns 13.5
The Steelers can still earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win over the Browns and a Patriots loss to the Jets. The latter seems unlikely, of course, and conventional wisdom is that Mike Tomlin & Co. will keep close eyes on the Jets-Pats score, then rest top players if/when that game gets out of hand. Thus, Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Martavis Bryant’s playing time is up in the air. If you’re intending to make fantasy investments into Steelers players, you have to embrace the probability that they won’t play the full game. On Thursday, Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert told reporters that both Big Ben and Bell will sit against the Browns. If true, Landry Jones would start at quarterback, and Stevan Ridley and Fitzgerald Toussaint would handle running back duties.
Isaiah Crowell is worth consideration as a contrarian play after flaming the Steelers for 168 total yards in a similar spot last Week 17. This is the final game of Crowell’s contract season, and he has averaged 5.45 yards per carry over the past eight weeks. Pittsburgh’s run defense has fallen apart down the stretch, giving up an 89/505/5.67/5 rushing line to enemy backs in its last four games, a trend that can be tied directly to the loss of ILB Ryan Shazier (neck, I.R.). … The other Browns player worthy of theoretically high-upside discussion is Josh Gordon, who has out-targeted Corey Coleman 36 to 19 since coming off his multi-year suspension. DeShone Kizer’s erratic passing always poses a major obstacle, but Gordon’s matchup does not. The Steelers figure to limit top CB Joe Haden’s snaps and have been rocked by enemy wideouts, notably allowing big games to Marvin Jones (6/128/0), Rishard Matthews (5/113/1), Chester Rogers (6/104/1), T.J. Jones (4/88/0), Golden Tate (7/86/0), Davante Adams (5/82/1), A.J. Green (7/77/2), Mike Wallace (3/72/0), DeAndre Hopkins (4/65/1), Brandin Cooks (4/60/1), Donte Moncrief (1/60/1), and Chris Moore (3/48/1) in the last eight weeks.
Score Prediction: Steelers 17, Browns 16
Green Bay @ Detroit
Team Totals: Lions 25, Packers 18
Despite their playoff elimination, the Lions claim they will play all starters against the Packers, whose primary defensive vulnerability is versus the pass, where Green Bay has allowed 14 TD throws in its last five games, and 9 of the last 11 quarterbacks to face DC Dom Capers’ unit logged top-16 weekly results. Matthew Stafford’s last three finishes against Capers are QB6 > QB8 > QB2, and Stafford’s 2017 TD-to-INT ratio beneath Ford Field’s dome is a superb 14:3. Stafford ranks fourth in the NFL in 20-plus-yard pass plays (57), while Green Bay has yielded the league’s ninth-most completions (51) of 20-plus yards. With all of his pass catchers in mouth-watering spots, Stafford offers Week 17 blowup potential. … The Lions’ backfield devolved into a three-way RBBC in last week’s loss to Cincinnati. Theo Riddick led the unit in touches (11) and snaps (61%), but Tion Green (7, 21%) was Detroit’s most effective rusher, and Ameer Abdullah (7, 18%) maintained a bit role. Riddick remains the lone playable flex option against a Packers defense that has allowed the NFL’s eighth-most catches (9) and tenth-most receiving yards (737) to backs. Green is a touchdown-dependent early-down grinder. Abdullah doesn’t play enough anymore.
Stafford’s post-bye target distribution: Golden Tate 66; Marvin Jones 62; Eric Ebron 54; Riddick 35; Kenny Golladay 30; Abdullah 19. … Green Bay has been flamed by wide receivers in its last seven games, most notably Antonio Brown (10/169/2), Tate (7/113/0), Jones (7/107/2), Dontrelle Inman (6/88/0), Josh Gordon (3/69/1), Corey Coleman (5/62/1), Stefon Diggs (5/60/1), Mike Wallace (4/56/1), Martavis Bryant (4/40/1), and Damiere Byrd (3/25/2). The Packers have given up eight touchdowns to wideouts in their last five games. With stat lines of 7/107/2 > 5/76/0 > 6/205/2 in three meetings with the Packers since joining the Lions, Jones is positioned to end this season on a high note. Jones is also this week’s No. 2 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. … Tate's last four stat lines versus Green Bay are 7/113/0 > 6/77/1 > 4/40/0 > 8/63/0. Tate’s usage has dwindled as Ebron’s has risen, but multiple Lions pass catchers are capable of big games in a matchup like this. … Golladay quietly set season highs in snaps (95%), targets (8) and routes run (40) in last week’s loss to the Lions and figures to get every-down treatment again. He is a sneaky Week 17 breakout candidate. … Green Bay has given up four touchdowns to tight ends in its last five games, which bodes well for Ebron, who has led the Lions in targets in three straight weeks. With four or more catches in six straight games, Ebron has shown a floor in addition to upside.
Game flow creates major risk if the Lions wipe the floor with the Packers as they should, but Jamaal Williams is Green Bay’s skill-position player best set up for Week 17 success after Aaron Jones reinjured his knee in last Saturday’s loss to Minnesota. Since midseason, Williams’ touch counts when Jones is inactive or plays single-digit snaps are 21 > 22 > 25 > 23 > 22 > 15. Shredded by Bengals backs for 251 total yards and a touchdown last week, the Lions have allowed 15 rushing TDs in their last ten games and 100-plus rushing yards to six of their last seven opponents. Alex Collins (15/75/2), Latavius Murray (20/84/1), Jordan Howard (15/125/1), Isaiah Crowell (16/90/1), and Giovani Bernard (23/116/1) all lit up Detroit in the last seven weeks. … With Jordy Nelson (shoulder) and Davante Adams (concussion) not expected to play and Brett Hundley quarterbacking Green Bay’s offense, this is a full-fade spot for the Packers’ passing game and a compelling one for the home-favorite Lions’ D/ST.
Score Prediction: Lions 30, Packers 17
Houston @ Indianapolis
Team Totals: Colts 22.5, Texans 18.5
After facing a murderer’s row of pass defenses (PIT, JAX, BUF, DEN, BAL) in the past month and a half, Jacoby Brissett returns home as a matchup-based bounce-back candidate against the Texans, who have yielded top-15 fantasy results to eight of their last nine quarterbacks faced, including top-ten finishes to Jared Goff, Blake Bortles, Blaine Gabbert, Russell Wilson, Ben Roethlisberger, and Brissett himself. The Texans have allowed 23 passing TDs in their last 11 games and the NFL’s tenth-most rushing yards (234) to quarterbacks this year. … Frank Gore needs 139 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the tenth season, a feat accomplished by only Walter Payton, Curtis Martin, Barry Sanders, and Emmitt Smith. Getting there seems unrealistic for a back who ran for 100 yards once all year, but a team effort by the Colts to force feed Gore could get him close. Houston has allowed 100-plus rushing yards in six of its last seven games and a 132/612/4.64/8 rushing line to running backs in the last five weeks.
Brissett’s post-bye target distribution: T.Y. Hilton 34; Jack Doyle 32; Chester Rogers 21; Gore 12; Donte Moncrief 11; Mack 10. … 48 yards shy of his fifth straight 1,000-yard receiving campaign, Hilton should be able to get there with relative ease against a burnable Texans secondary that was roasted by Keelan Cole (7/186/1), Marquise Goodwin (6/106/0), JuJu Smith-Schuster (6/75/1), and Jaydon Mickens (4/61/2) in the last three weeks. Hilton’s last two stat lines against Houston are 5/175/2 > 9/115/1. Highly vulnerable to big-play threats like Hilton, the Texans have allowed the NFL’s eighth-most 20-plus-yard pass plays (52) and a league-high 17 completions of 40-plus yards. … Doyle also has a favorable matchup against a Texans defense that has permitted the league’s sixth-most fantasy points and touchdowns (8) to tight ends. Doyle’s last three stat lines against Houston are 8/63/0 > 5/55/0 > 4/53/1.
Despite his painful Week 16 showing against Pittsburgh, the Texans will be forced into another T.J. Yates start due to an utter lack of alternatives. It puts Indianapolis’ D/ST into play as a low-cost DFS punt; each of the last eight defenses to face Houston’s offense have logged top-16 weekly scores, including six top-12 results. The Colts' D/ST outlook is enhanced by DeAndre Hopkins' (calf) expected absence. … As the Texans have soured on post-season cut candidate Lamar Miller, Alfred Blue has out-carried Miller 28 to 19 in the last two weeks, also out-rushing Miller 163 yards to 87. Blue now looks like the superior low-end flex option against the Colts, who yielded a 110/483/4.39/1 rushing line to enemy backs in their last three games. … If Hopkins does sit, Will Fuller will offer DFS dart-throw appeal as the Texans' new favorite for targets. Quarterback play is an obvious obstacle, but matchup isn't against an Indy secondary that placed top CB Rashaan Melvin (hand) on I.R. this week and gave up at- or above-expectation receiving lines to JuJu Smith-Schuster (5/97/1), Marqise Lee (7/86/1), DeAndre Hopkins (6/86/1), Dede Westbrook (6/78/0), Demaryius Thomas (5/69/0), Emmanuel Sanders (7/68/0), Cody Latimer (3/60/1), Keelan Cole (3/49/1), Kelvin Benjamin (3/38/1), and Michael Campanaro (2/21/1) in its last six games.
Score Prediction: Colts 27, Texans 13
Buffalo @ Miami
Team Totals: Bills 22.5, Dolphins 20
In order to keep their minuscule postseason hopes alive, the Bills’ best Week 17 strategy would be to relentlessly feed LeSean McCoy against a Miami defense that surrendered a crisp 259/1153/4.45/9 rushing line to enemy backs in its last 11 games, including total-yardage/touchdown counts of 106/1 (Kareem Hunt), 96/2 (McCoy himself), 110/0 (C.J. Anderson), 113/0 (Dion Lewis), and 53/2 (Rex Burkhead) within the last five weeks. … Tyrod Taylor’s matchup is just as appealing against a Dolphins defense that yielded top-ten fantasy results to five of its last seven quarterbacks faced, including Tyrod’s QB7 finish in Week 15. Miami has allowed the NFL’s tenth-most touchdown passes (25) and third-most pass plays of 20-plus yards (56), showing big-play vulnerability. Taylor has padded his stats with a 31.0 rushing-yards average over his last seven games. This will likely be Tyrod’s final game in a Bills uniform.
Gutting out a torn meniscus he’ll need surgically repaired soon, Kelvin Benjamin won his Week 16 battles with Stephon Gilmore (5/70/0) despite having a touchdown controversially overturned. This week, Benjamin figures to be shadowed by Dolphins CB Xavien Howard, who played a major role in silencing Benjamin (2/20/0) in Week 15 and also put clamps on Brandin Cooks (1/38/0) and Demaryius Thomas (2/27/0) lately. … Week 16 targets leader (10) Charles Clay has the Bills’ top pass-catcher draw against a Dolphins defense that struggles mightily to contain tight ends. Yielding the NFL’s third-most fantasy points to the position, Miami was cut up by Bills tight ends (7/101/0) in Week 15 and Chiefs tight ends (9/116/1) in Week 16. Ex-Dolphins Clay’s last two stat lines against the Fins are 5/68/0 > 8/85/2. … Deonte Thompson usually has to overcome low volume, but he would be the likeliest Bills pass catcher to exploit Miami’s big-play vulnerability with 4.31 jets against a slow-footed Fins secondary. Thompson led Buffalo in Week 16 receiving yards (91) but has five targets or fewer in four of his last five games and suffered a shoulder injury in Thursday’s practice, creating uncertainty about his Week 17 availability.
A top-16 fantasy passer in just 3-of-13 starts, Jay Cutler is an obvious Week 17 avoid against a Bills pass defense that has allowed multiple touchdown throws in 3-of-15 games and top-12 results to 2-of-15 quarterbacks faced. Cutler was the QB31 against Buffalo in Week 15, throwing three picks and fumbling four times. … Buffalo’s primary defensive vulnerability is versus the run, where Sean McDermott’s unit has allowed 100-plus rushing yards in seven of its last eight games and got ethered by Patriots backs for a combined 32/177/5.53/2 rushing line last week. Coach Adam Gase made the regrettable mistake of ignoring Drake last week in Kansas City, feeding him a four-week low 13 touches in Miami’s 29-13 loss. Drake rocked the Bills for 141 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in these clubs’ Week 15 date. If Gase is serious about giving his team its best chance to win, Drake will resume focal-point treatment.
Cutler’s post-Jay Ajayi target distribution: Jarvis Landry 56; DeVante Parker 52; Kenny Stills 42; Drake 33; Damien Williams 10. … This is a mouth-watering matchup for Landry against a zone-coverage Bills defense that limits big plays but struggles in the slot and concedes short catches in bulk. Landry caught ten balls on Buffalo in Week 15. 105 yards shy of 1,000 in his contract year, Landry has a lot on the line in a plum spot. The Bills have given up the NFL’s tenth-most catches (176) to wideouts, yet have allowed the league’s sixth-fewest completions of 20-plus yards (39). Ranked third in the NFL in targets inside the ten-yard line (12), Landry remains Miami’s likeliest touchdown-catch candidate in Julius Thomas’ (foot, I.R.) absence. … The matchup lays out poorly for Stills, but Parker warrants a mention with improved play and opportunity. Parker has drawn a team-high 22 targets in the last two weeks, turning them into stat lines of 6/89/0 and 5/63/0. Parker’s 89 yards in these teams’ Week 15 meeting were a season high.
Score Prediction: Bills 20, Dolphins 17
Chicago @ Minnesota
Team Totals: Vikings 25.5, Bears 14
The Vikings can lock up the NFC’s No. 2 seed with a win over the Bears, whose biggest late-season defensive weakness has been versus the run, where DC Vic Fangio’s unit yielded a 4.69 yards-per-carry average to enemy backs in its last five games. With 19-plus touches in four of the past five weeks, Latavius Murray is a solid bet for another high-volume effort in a game Minnesota should control. Murray is up to fourth in the league in red-zone carries (44) and seventh in carries inside the five-yard line (11). Even if it seems unrealistic, it is perhaps notable that Murray can earn $1 million in incentives and escalators if he runs for 169 yards, which would bring him to 900 rushing yards for the season. … Jerick McKinnon’s weekly touch counts have become less bankable in the last month (14 > 9 > 16 > 8). For the Vikings’ main passing-game back, it doesn’t help that Chicago seems unlikely to put up a realistic fight, or that the Bears have allowed the NFL’s ninth-fewest receiving yards (592) to running backs. … Case Keenum’s dynamic weaponry can help him beat the odds, but this does not stand out as a great matchup for Minnesota’s passing attack. Fangio’s defense has yielded multiple touchdown passes in just 4-of-15 games, while 9 of the last 11 quarterbacks to face Chicago have finished QB16 or worse.
Keenum’s Weeks 8-16 target distribution: Adam Thielen 71; Stefon Diggs 53; McKinnon 40; Kyle Rudolph 38; Laquon Treadwell 15; Jarius Wright 14; Murray 11; Michael Floyd 10. … With Bears LCB Kyle Fuller, slot CB Bryce Callahan, and RCB Prince Amukamara all playing at high levels, no Vikings wideout has a fantasy-friendly draw. Held to 5/34/0 receiving when these teams met in Week 5, Thielen is a bet-on-talent, fade-matchup play. For what it’s worth, Thielen is five receptions away from earning $1.25 million in incentives and escalators by reaching 90 grabs. … Diggs was even quieter (1/4/0) in Week 5 against the Bears and has been held below 70 yards in six straight weeks. On a brighter note, Diggs has an 85.2-yard average and five touchdowns in five games at Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium versus a 44.8-yard average with two TDs in eight games on the road. … Battling an ankle injury, Rudolph was limited to route totals of 12 and 16 in Minnesota’s last two games after averaging 30 routes run in the first 13. Rudolph’s Week 17 health is unclear after another limited practice week.
Mitchell Trubisky is a full fade against the Vikings, who have held their last eight home-game opponents to a 12.5-point average while allowing top-12 fantasy results to 2-of-15 quarterbacks faced this year. … Minnesota has shown mild late-season run-defense vulnerability, yielding an 81/347/4.28/4 rushing line to enemy backs in its last four games. Jordan Howard’s weekly outlooks are always tied more to game flow than matchups, however. He’ll almost certainly bust if the Bears fall behind. On the season, the Vikings have still allowed the NFL’s fewest fantasy points to running backs. Howard's outlook is worsened by LG Josh Sitton (ankle) and RT Bobby Massie's (knee) expected absences. … Particularly after Kendall Wright busted (4/27/0) in Week 16 against the Browns, all Bears receivers should be avoided against a Minnesota defense that has surrendered just six touchdown catches to the position in its last 12 games. … The Vikings have also allowed the league’s fewest fantasy points to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Vikings 23, Bears 10
NY Jets @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 29.5, Jets 14.5
The Patriots can clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win over the Jets and will therefore play this game at full tilt with Tom Brady at the forefront against a Jets defense that has given up top-14 fantasy results to 10-of-15 quarterbacks faced and 30-plus points to 3-of-5 opponents since their Week 11 bye. Only three NFL defenses have allowed more touchdown passes than the Jets (28) this year. Working against Brady are his largely underwhelming historical results against Todd Bowles’ team (QB8 > QB13 > QB16 > QB25 > QB2) and Brady’s five-game streak of being held below 300 yards. Typically turnover immune, Brady has thrown six interceptions during that five-week stretch. … Dion Lewis took over as New England’s true feature back in Rex Burkhead (knee) and James White’s (ankle) Week 16 absences, logging a career-high 29 touches on a season-high 72% of the snaps and steamrolling Buffalo for 153 total yards and two touchdowns. Mike Gillislee handled just seven touches on 21% of the downs and appears likely to miss Week 17 with a knee injury. If White returns, we can expect him to resume his 4-9 touches-per-game role. If not, another extreme-volume Lewis game would be likely against a Jets defense that is missing DEs Leonard Williams (back) and Muhammad Wilkerson (disciplinary). It helps that Lewis’ passing-game role has grown with 12 targets in the last three games. The Jets have allowed the NFL’s ninth-most receiving yards (748) to backs.
Brady’s Gronk-In target distribution since the Patriots’ Week 9 bye: Rob Gronkowski 49; Brandin Cooks 42; Danny Amendola 28; Burkhead 16; White 15; Lewis 13; Dwayne Allen 10; Chris Hogan 8; Phillip Dorsett 5; Kenny Britt 3. … Gronk’s stat lines in his three fully-played games against the Jets since Todd Bowles became coach are 6/83/2 > 4/86/0 > 11/108/1. The Jets have yielded the NFL’s seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends, including Antonio Gates’ 6/81/1 resurrection game last week. Gronk can earn a $2 million bonus if he accomplishes one of two feats on Sunday: 1) Catches 11 balls to bring his season reception total to 80, or 2) Gains 116 yards to bring his season total to 1,200. … This is also a plus draw for Cooks against a Jets defense that has allowed the NFL’s second-most completions of 20-plus yards (59). Cooks ranks eighth among wide receivers in 20-plus-yard catches (16) and dropped a 6/93/0 line on Gang Green in Week 6. Fellow speed-oriented wideouts Tyreek Hill (6/185/2), DeSean Jackson (6/82/0), and Deonte Thompson (7/81/1) all gave the Jets problems in the second half of the season.
The Patriots’ defense is in Week 17 play versus Bryce Petty, who has accounted for just four touchdowns and 11 turnovers in nine career appearances (six starts). Beginning with most recent, D/STs to face Petty in his six career starts have logged DEF8 > DEF12 > DEF1 > DEF1 > DEF13 > DEF10 results, suggesting the Patriots’ D/ST offers both a high floor and ceiling. We may even see Christian Hackenberg make a cameo in this game. … The Jets committed to Bilal Powell as their Week 16 lead back and were rewarded with 145 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches. Powell played his usual 42% of the snaps, however, and Matt Forte stayed involved with 9 touches on a 41% playing-time clip. While we do know New England’s run defense is vulnerable after permitting total-yardage/touchdown lines of 147/0 (LeSean McCoy) > 193/0 (Kenyan Drake) > 165/1 (Le’Veon Bell) > 102/0 (McCoy) in its last four games, we do not know if Powell will handle another high-volume workload. Prior to Week 16, Powell logged 13 touches or fewer in five of his previous six games. … Robby Anderson’s stat lines in Petty’s two 2017 starts are 5/40/0 and 5/51/0. Jermaine Kearse’s are 3/28/0 and 5/42/0. Austin Seferian-Jenkins’ are 2/13/0 and 4/21/0.
Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Jets 13
Washington @ NY Giants
Team Totals: Redskins 20.5, Giants 17.5
Fresh off lighting up the Broncos for 299 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 27-11 demolition, Kirk Cousins draws a weaker pass-defense foe in the Giants, who yielded nine combined TD passes to Drew Stanton, Nick Foles, and Dak Prescott in the last three weeks, demoting top corner Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and losing SS Landon Collins (forearm) to I.R. along the way. With three top-five fantasy results in his last five starts but four of QB15 or worse in his last seven, Cousins is best viewed as a boom-bust Week 17 play. … Gutting out Achilles’ and groin injuries, Samaje Perine nevertheless held onto Week 16 lead back duties by out-touching Kapri Bibbs 20 to 9 and out-snapping him 51% to 49%. Perine’s Week 17 matchup is friendly against a Giants defense that permitted a 152/674/4.43/4 rushing line to running backs in its last six games and has allowed 100-plus rushing yards to 13-of-15 opponents this year. Still struggling for effectiveness at less than 100%, Perine is a risky RB2/flex option this week.
Cousins’ positive pass-catcher matchups offer more reason to back him as a Week 17 play. Jamison Crowder’s stands out against a Giants defense that has been lit up by fellow slot men Larry Fitzgerald (9/119/1), Nelson Agholor (7/59/1), and Crowder himself (7/141/1) over the last five weeks. Crowder has cleared 70 yards and/or scored a touchdown in six of his last eight games. … Although he somehow caught only two, Josh Doctson set a season high with 13 targets in last week’s win over Denver. With Janoris Jenkins on I.R. and Rodgers-Cromartie’s playing time down, this matchup lays out nicely for Doctson to have a big game. The Giants have allowed a league-high 32 touchdown passes and the NFL’s sixth-most completions of 20-plus yards (53). … Vernon Davis was held catch-less in these clubs’ Week 12 meeting and has drawn adventurous target totals of 1 > 2 > 7 > 5 > 3 in the last five games. Davis is a matchup-based streamer against the Giants, who allow the NFL’s most fantasy points to tight ends.
With Evan Engram (ribs) and Sterling Shepard (neck) banged up and beat writers believing Eli Manning is at some risk of being pulled for rookie Davis Webb, Wayne Gallman is the only Giants skill player that warrants serious Week 17 fantasy consideration. Gallman again led New York’s backfield in Week 16 touches (16) on a season-high 72% of the snaps and is being given an extended look as a potential long-term RBBC back. Now missing NT Ziggy Hood (elbow, I.R.), the Redskins allowed a 245/1,127/4.60/8 rushing line to enemy backs in their last nine games. Gallman is an especially appealing PPR play after securing 19 catches on 24 targets in the last three weeks. Averaging 16.3 touches per game during that span with a still-growing role, Gallman is severely underpriced on DFS sites.
Score Prediction: Redskins 24, Giants 17
Dallas @ Philadelphia
Team Totals: Cowboys 21, Eagles 18
The Eagles have clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and coach Doug Pederson has made it clear he wants No. 2 quarterback Nate Sudfeld to log snaps before the regular season is up. Alshon Jeffery openly stated this week he felt “50-50” on whether starters should play against the Cowboys. It makes this offense almost impossible to handicap because we simply don’t know which skill-position guys are going to participate. If Jay Ajayi sits or is limited, backfield duties could be handled by Corey Clement, LeGarrette Blount, and/or Kenjon Barner. If Nick Foles rests at all in favor of Sudfeld, the outlooks for all Eagles pass catchers will be damaged. This looks like a team to avoid in fantasy-lineup decisions.
The Cowboys have given mixed signals on their Week 17 playing-time intentions. First, owner/GM Jerry Jones told reporters that Dallas’ meaningless finale would be a “good opportunity” to test drive young prospects like No. 2 QB Cooper Rush. Later, coach Jason Garrett vowed to “play everybody who is healthy.” A win would put Dallas at 9-7, giving the franchise its first back-to-back winning seasons since 2007-2008. Facing an Eagles defense that seems certain to rest as many defensive starters as possible, this brings Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, and Dez Bryant into play as DFS tournament options who lack safe floors because we still aren’t sure they’ll play the whole game.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 24, Eagles 13
4:25 PM ET Games
Carolina @ Atlanta
Team Totals: Falcons 24.5, Panthers 20.5
Panthers-Falcons is Week 17’s highest-impact game as it pertains to the postseason, with Carolina still having an outside chance to steal the NFC South crown and Atlanta needing a victory or Seahawks loss to qualify. Both teams will play this one at full tilt with high-scoring possibilities as Cam Newton draws a Falcons defense that has allowed the NFL’s third-most rushing yards to quarterbacks (292) and top-12 fantasy scores to seven of its last ten signal callers faced. Newton has rushed for 40-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 12 of his last 13 starts and has mostly positive pass-catcher matchups. More concerning are Cam’s volatile weekly results versus the Falcons (QB10 > QB25 > QB17 > QB19 > QB5) since Dan Quinn become head coach. … Early-down grinder Jonathan Stewart is a Week 17 write off against an Atlanta defense that has limited enemy backs to a 173/603/3.49/4 rushing line in its last nine games and stymied New Orleans’ vaunted rushing attack (25/76/3.04/1) last week. … Carolina’s top pass-catcher matchup goes to Christian McCaffrey, who ranks second among running backs in targets (105) and third in receptions (75). Atlanta has given up a league-high 102 running back catches and yielded 94 total yards with a touchdown to McCaffrey in these teams’ Week 9 meeting. Quinn’s defense is schematically vulnerable to receiving backs after allowing the NFL’s most receptions to backs (109) last year, too.
Newton’s Weeks 15-16 target distribution: Greg Olsen 18; McCaffrey 11; Devin Funchess 8; Damiere Byrd and Kaelin Clay 6; Brenton Bersin 4; Stewart 2. … Cam’s inconsistent passing production has been Olsen’s biggest obstacle; Newton’s passing-yardage totals the past three weeks are 137 > 242 > 160, and Olsen’s are correspondingly 0/0 > 9/116/1 > 3/27/0. Atlanta has shown some tight end vulnerability, giving up 7/116/1 to Bucs TEs in Week 15, 4/36/1 to Kyle Rudolph in Week 13, 7/58/1 to Jimmy Graham in Week 11, and 7/59/0 to Jason Witten in Week 10. Beginning with most recent, Olsen’s receiving lines against Atlanta with Quinn as coach are 6/59/0 > 6/76/1 > 4/40/0 > 3/52/0. … Olsen’s return, Newton’s passing ups and downs, and a shoulder injury that keeps costing him practice time have become late-season roadblocks for Funchess. Even as he has maintained usual playing time and routes run, Funchess’ chronological targets have dipped (7 > 7 > 4 > 4) in the last four weeks. Funchess’ big-play upside is also threatened by the Falcons’ limitations on big plays, allowing the NFL’s ninth-fewest completions of 20-plus yards (40) and a league-low three of 40-plus. Funchess has regressed into a low-floor WR3/flex.
Held below 260 passing yards in 9 of the last 12 weeks with five straight games of one touchdown pass or fewer, Matt Ryan is a to-date disappointment whose matchup is intriguing against the pass-funnel Panthers, who have permitted multiple touchdown passes to five of their last seven quarterbacks faced and top-16 results to 10 of the last 13. Ryan’s last five results against Ron Rivera’s defenses are QB9 > QB13 > QB1 > QB15. With both Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu in plus spots, Ryan offers contrarian appeal in a positive matchup and potentially high-scoring game. … Carolina has held non-Saints backs to a 231/833/3.61/5 rushing line across 13 games, also limiting the position to the NFL’s sixth-fewest receiving yards (577) this year. The Panthers get back difference-makers DE Charles Johnson and WLB Thomas Davis from suspension this week. Devonta Freeman’s last three total-yardage touchdown lines versus Carolina are 64/0 > 88/0 > 64/1. Tevin Coleman’s are 24/1 > 135/1 > 33/0. With Coleman back from his concussion in Week 16 against New Orleans, Freeman managed 13 touches on 66% of the snaps to Coleman’s 10 touches and 36% playing-time clip. Expect a similar distribution in this week’s difficult draw.
Ryan’s target distribution in Atlanta’s last ten games: Julio Jones 100; Mohamed Sanu 54; Austin Hooper 40; Taylor Gabriel 24; Freeman 23; Coleman 17; Justin Hardy 15. … This is an eruption spot for Julio against a Panthers defense he has burned for stat lines of 6/118/0 > 4/60/0 > 12/300/1 > 9/178/1 > 7/88/0 in their last five meetings. Over the last seven games, Robby Anderson (6/146/2), Julio himself (6/118/0), Mike Evans (6/107/0), Jermaine Kearse (7/105/1), Adam Thielen (6/105/1), Chris Godwin (3/98/0), Randall Cobb (7/84/1), Michael Thomas (5/70/1), Kenny Stills (5/67/0), DeVante Parker (6/66/0), Stefon Diggs (6/64/0), Davante Adams (5/57/1), Jarvis Landry (5/42/1), and Mohamed Sanu (3/23/1) are wideouts who have produced at or above expectation against Carolina. Jones also happens to be this week’s No. 1 buy-low target in Josh Hermsmeyer’s predictive Air Yards model. … Slot men Cobb, Thielen, Kearse, Adam Humphries (3/51/0), Landry, and Sanu himself have been relative hits versus the Panthers. Sanu is a bounce-back WR3/flex play in a plus draw as the Falcons’ leader in both red-zone catches (7) and receptions inside the ten-yard line (6). … Only three tight ends all year have cleared 45 yards against the Panthers. Hooper hasn’t reached 50 yards since Week 5, filling a low-volume, touchdown-or-bust role. Scoreless since Week 10, Hooper has been busting lately.
Score Prediction: Falcons 24, Panthers 23
Oakland @ LA Chargers
Team Totals: Chargers 25, Raiders 17
The Chargers will likely know their playoff fate before Sunday’s game kicks off because it is contingent on how other AFC teams fare at 1:00 ET start times. Either way, expect the Bolts to play at full tilt with the players they have left. As Melvin Gordon is aiming to play on a high ankle sprain and Austin Ekeler (broken hand) only played on special teams last week, lightly-used scatback Branden Oliver projects for a bigger role against an Oakland defense that poses a middling running back matchup, allowing the NFL’s 17th-most fantasy points and 4.11 yards per carry to the position. Oliver has been extremely inefficient on his 2017 touches with averages of 2.5 yards per carry and 4.0 yards per catch. I would have a hard time trusting Gordon's effectiveness if he plays. … A pass-first game plan seems likely for the Bolts with Philip Rivers as the focal point. A steady box-score producer, Rivers has turned in top-13 fantasy results in five of his last six starts. The Raiders do deserve credit for playing stouter defense since replacing DC Ken Norton Jr. with John Pagano, holding each of their last five quarterbacks faced to QB17 scores or worse. Missing passing-game assets Gordon, Ekeler, and Hunter Henry (kidney laceration, I.R.), Rivers is a fringe top-12 quarterback play this week.
Rivers’ Week 16 target distribution: Keenan Allen 10; Antonio Gates 8; Tyrell Williams 6; Travis Benjamin 5; Gordon 3; Sean McGrath 2; Oliver 1. … With Henry on the shelf in last week’s win over the Jets, Gates logged season highs in snaps (76%), routes run (36), and production (6/81/1), and he should see similar usage in this plus draw. Oakland has allowed a league-high 992 yards to tight ends, including a 10/93/0 stat line to Eagles TEs last week, 5/78/0 to Cowboys TEs in Week 15, and 8/99/0 to Chiefs TEs in Week 14. … Allen disappointed (5/63/0) against the Jets and was held in check when the Chargers visited the Raiders in Week 6 (5/45/0), but he remains Los Angeles’ likeliest means of moving the Week 17 chains. Allen is averaging 11.2 targets over his last six games. … Using 6-foot-4 CB Sean Smith to shadow No. 1 wideouts on Pagano’s watch, the Raiders have bottled up Alshon Jeffery (0/0), Dez Bryant (2/59/0), and Demaryius Thomas (5/18/0) lately. It’s a noteworthy development for Williams and Benjamin, who both run over 70% of their routes on the perimeter. Allen splits time nearly evenly between the outside and inside. Williams and Benjamin remain low-volume WR4/flex dart throws with big-play dependency.
A bottom-dwelling passer since September, Derek Carr is a Week 17 no-go against a Chargers defense that has held 11 of its last 14 quarterbacks faced to fantasy results of QB17 or worse. Carr has multiple touchdown passes in just 3 of his last 12 games. … Marshawn Lynch has the Raiders’ premier matchup against a Chargers defense that yielded a 126/633/5.02/4 rushing line to enemy backs in its last six games, including Bilal Powell’s 19/145/1 eruption last week. Lynch has 19-plus touches in four of his last five games. … Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper are high-risk WR4s in a tough matchup with their quarterback playing so poorly. The Chargers’ shutdown pass defense has allowed only three touchdown catches to wide receivers since Week 6. Crabtree’s outlook is further diminished by playing on a short week after pulling his hamstring last Monday night. … Jared Cook has been held below 20 yards in four of his last five games. The Bolts have permitted the NFL’s second-fewest TDs to tight ends this year (3).
Score Prediction: Chargers 24, Raiders 17
Kansas City @ Denver
Team Totals: Broncos 21, Chiefs 17.5
Both offenses are hard to handicap in this game due to new quarterbacks. On Kansas City’s side, mega-talent Patrick Mahomes will make his first NFL start after a highlight-reel-filled preseason in which he went 34-of-54 passing (63%) for 390 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and an 8/44/0 rushing line. While his long-range ceiling is immense, Mahomes’ Week 17 outlook is murky because the Chiefs are resting select starters. Mahomes may be playing in Denver without Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt, and/or a full offensive line. … If Hunt rests, the Chiefs’ running back workload would go to some combination of Charcandrick West and Akeem Hunt against a Broncos defense that held enemy running backs to a putrid 60/169/2.82/0 rushing line in Weeks 14-16. … We simply do not know which pass catchers are going to be at Mahomes’ disposal, and a big rotation of wideouts and tight ends is probably most likely. For whatever it’s worth, three of Mahomes’ four preseason touchdown passes went to No. 3 WR Demarcus Robinson, No. 2 TE Demetrius Harris, and gadget WR De’Anthony Thomas.
While the entirety of Denver’s passing game is at risk of being torpedoed by the inept quarterbacking of Paxton Lynch, C.J. Anderson is left as the Broncos’ top skill-player bet versus a Chiefs defense that may be shorthanded by resting starters and has yielded over 100 rushing yards in 11-of-15 games. Back in control of Denver’s backfield, Anderson enters Week 17 with touch counts of 19 > 24 > 30 > 23 in his last four games and 110-plus yards from scrimmage in three of them. Before 2017, Anderson had never rushed for 850 yards in a season at the college or pro level. Anderson is 54 yards short of 1,000 going into Sunday. … Demaryius Thomas is the only other Bronco worth a Week 17 look with Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) likely to miss. Thomas needs 108 yards in Week 17 to reach 1,000 for the sixth straight season, a feat whose biggest obstacle will be Lynch’s errant, typically dump-off throws.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 20, Broncos 17
San Francisco @ LA Rams
Team Totals: 49ers 23.5, Rams 20.5
The Rams’ decision to sit starters improves the fantasy outlook for Jimmy Garoppolo, who has strung together back-to-back top-ten fantasy results and carved up Jacksonville’s vaunted pass defense for over eight yards per attempt and three all-purpose touchdowns in last week’s upset win. A Rams defense resting CB Trumaine Johnson, DT Aaron Donald, and/or OLB Robert Quinn would become a unit to attack with the NFL’s hottest quarterback. Donald is the only defensive player the Rams have so far confirmed will sit. … Carlos Hyde’s matchup was going to be favorable anyway against Los Angeles, which has allowed a 128/593/4.63/5 rushing line to enemy backs in its last six games. Hyde’s rushing efficiency (career-low 3.78 YPC) has disappointed all season, but his volume has held steady with 18-plus touches in six of the last seven weeks. In the final game of his contract season, there is a good chance this will be the last time Hyde straps it up as a Niner. … Matt Breida (11/74/1) out-rushed Hyde (21/54/1) in last week’s upset victory and has logged double-digit touches in four of the last six games. With Hyde set for free agency, SPARQ freak Breida is an intriguing offseason hold in Dynasty leagues.
Garoppolo’s 2017 target distribution: Marquise Goodwin 39; Trent Taylor 18; Kyle Juszczyk 16; Kendrick Bourne 14; George Kittle 13; Hyde and Garrett Celek 11; Louis Murphy 9; Aldrick Robinson 7. … Goodwin has led the 49ers in targets in all four Garoppolo starts, and his matchup will be softened by the Rams’ decision to rest starters. Goodwin is a high-upside WR3 play this week. … The Niners use a two-way tight end timeshare of Kittle and Celek, and FB Juszczyk’s increased involvement has cut into their production. Celek didn’t even see a target last week. Taylor, Bourne, Murphy, and Robinson also play on a rotational basis. With Garoppolo spreading it around, Goodwin is San Francisco’s lone fantasy-viable pass catcher.
The Rams have confirmed Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, LT Andrew Whitworth, and C John Sullivan will rest, although Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins, and Cooper Kupp may have in-game limitations and/or sit out entirely. Kupp would especially appear to be at risk after missing practice time with a knee injury. The most interesting opportunity-based fill-in play is RB Malcolm Brown, a third-year UDFA out of Texas who has posted a 49/192/3.92/1 rushing line off the bench and caught 9-of-10 career targets for 90 yards. Brown logged double-digit carries in mop-up duty three times this year. Justin Davis and Lance Dunbar could also be involved in a Gurley-less backfield, however, and the 49ers’ run defense is far from a pushover, holding enemy backs to a 104/309/2.97/2 rushing line in the last five weeks. Short several studs, this offense is certain to be far less explosive. … With a probable pass-catcher corps of Josh Reynolds, Pharoh Cooper, Tavon Austin, Mike Thomas, and Gerald Everett, third-year third-round pick Sean Mannion will get the start at quarterback against a 49ers defense that yielded fantasy results of QB2 (Blake Bortles), QB13 (Marcus Mariota), and QB9 (T.J. Yates/Tom Savage) in the last three weeks. Mannion is a lanky (6’6/229) pocket passer who impressed in preseason games, completing 49-of-76 throws (64.5%) for 490 yards and two touchdowns without any turnovers.
Score Prediction: 49ers 27, Rams 20
Arizona @ Seattle
Team Totals: Seahawks 23.5, Cardinals 14.5
In a must-win game for Seattle, Russell Wilson is this week’s premier fantasy quarterback play against a Cardinals defense that just lost difference-maker FS Antoine Bethea (pectoral) and is vulnerable to dual-threat passers by way of its man-coverage scheme, allowing a league-high five rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks. Wilson carved up Arizona for Week 10’s QB9 finish and has accounted for multiple TDs in 9 of his last 11 starts. The Seahawks need this win and for Carolina to beat Atlanta to earn the NFC’s final Wild Card spot. … Albeit extremely ineffectively, Mike Davis remained Seattle’s Week 16 lead back with 19 touches on a 75% playing-time clip, managing 43 scoreless yards. This is a brutal matchup for Davis against a Cardinals defense that has held enemy backs to an anemic 140/422/3.01/3 rushing line in its last seven games. On Wednesday, coach Pete Carroll said Thomas Rawls would “definitely” get more Week 17 carries. A much more optimal way for Seattle to play would be to feature pass-catching specialist J.D. McKissic versus Arizona, which has yielded the NFL’s ninth-most running back receptions (88). Unfortunately, McKissic played only two snaps and didn’t touch the football in last week’s loss to the Cowboys. Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell refuses to commit to him as a significant offensive piece.
Wilson’s post-bye target distribution: Doug Baldwin 72; Jimmy Graham 55; Paul Richardson 51; Tyler Lockett 43; McKissic 37; Davis 15; Nick Vannett 12; Luke Willson 11. … The Cardinals did not use Patrick Peterson to shadow Sterling Shepard last week, a good sign Baldwin won’t get the Peterson treatment, either. Baldwin has 80-plus yards and/or a touchdown in six of his last eight games, and his last six stat lines against Arizona are 5/95/0 > 13/171/1 > 6/69/0 > 5/46/0 > 7/134/1 > 7/113/0. … Graham has devolved into a touchdown-or-bust fantasy producer lately, but his matchup is improved by Bethea’s injury, and Graham has scored three TDs in his last two meetings with the Cardinals. … Richardson and Lockett are more likely to draw Peterson’s shadow coverage, and LCB Tramon Williams’ solid play on the opposite side has turned the Cardinals’ No. 2 cornerback spot from a weakness into a relative strength. Richardson is always the superior dart throw with 37 targets to Lockett’s 18 over the last six weeks.
Drew Stanton has managed fantasy results of QB19 > QB19 > QB16 > QB20 in four starts over the last two seasons. Only 3-of-15 quarterbacks to face the Seahawks this year have logged top-12 finishes. … Kerwynn Williams remained Arizona’s Week 16 lead back with 18 touches on 49% of the snaps. Elijhaa Penny (10, 25%) was No. 2, and D.J. Foster (3, 22%) brought up the rear. Even against a Seahawks run defense that has slipped due to injuries, no Cardinals back is an appealing fantasy option due to Penny’s limited workload but goal-line presence and Foster’s passing-game siphon. … Larry Fitzgerald’s stat lines in Stanton’s 2016-2017 starts are 5/70/0 > 10/113/0 > 6/81/2 > 9/119/1 on target counts of 9 > 14 > 8 > 15. Although Stanton missed Fitzgerald for a second would-be score in last week’s win over the Giants, the journeyman backup has shown an ability to get Fitz the ball in a decent sample size. Fitzgerald’s last five receiving lines against Seattle are 10/113/0 > 4/31/0 > 9/70/0 > 6/55/1 > 10/130/0, and this year’s Seahawks are weaker in slot coverage than ever. Fitz, Nelson Agholor (7/141/1), Keelan Cole (3/99/1), and Mohamed Sanu (3/34/1) are among the slot men who hurt them in the second half of the season.
Score Prediction: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17