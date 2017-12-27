Week 17 Power Rankings

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

Ugh, it’s this week again. In the grand scheme of human existence, there are much worse weeks than New Year’s. But for fantasy purposes, Week 17 may as well be that equation on the blackboard in Good Will Hunting. That’s why the majority of season-long leagues wrap up, as they should, in Week 16.

But even if you’re not setting a lineup in season-long this week, there’s still money to be won on FanDuel and DraftKings, so let’s run through what’s at stake.

Teams with Something to Play For: The Patriots, Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs have already clinched their respective divisions, leaving the Bills, Chargers, Ravens and Titans to fight it out for the final two Wild Card spots. All four teams chasing the Wild Card kick off at 4:25 PM ET, so there’s no possibility of any of them resting their starters. This was by design as the NFL altered Sunday’s schedule so no team would have an unfair advantage. New England and Pittsburgh are already locked into first-round byes but home-field advantage is still at stake, so expect studs like Rob Gronkowski and Le’Veon Bell to play their usual snaps. Those teams both play at 1 PM ET.

In the NFC, the Vikings can secure a first-round bye with a win over the Bears in Week 17. They hold the tiebreaker over the Rams and Saints (who they’ve already beaten this year) but need a win to stay in front of the Panthers, who they lost to in Week 14. The Vikings play before the Panthers on Sunday, but Carolina will still have plenty to play for even if Minnesota takes care of business against Chicago. The Panthers can capture the NFC South with a win (they’ll be in Atlanta this week) and a New Orleans loss (the Saints are at Tampa Bay).

While the Vikings, Saints and Panthers are all playing for seeding, Atlanta and Seattle are still in a tug-of-war for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC. The Falcons hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their win over the Seahawks in Week 11, so they’re in as long as they beat the Panthers. The Seahawks are seeking their sixth straight playoff appearance but can only accomplish that with a win (they host Arizona) and a Falcons loss. Both games kick off at 4:25 PM ET.

Teams Likely to Rest Starters: Based on what transpires Sunday, the Rams will be either the three or four-seed in the NFC. Already assured of a home playoff game in Round One, the NFC West champs don’t have much incentive to play their starters this week. In fact, if the Rams fall to the No. 4 seed, they’d have a better chance of drawing the Eagles (no Carson Wentz) in the Divisional Round, which may be preferable to playing at Minnesota or Carolina in Round Two.

The Chiefs can’t move up or down in the AFC: they’re locked in as the No. 4 seed. That makes Week 17 essentially meaningless for them, so expect Alex Smith, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt to ride the pine on Sunday. First-round rookie Patrick Mahomes could debut in Week 17, though he won’t be an appealing DFS gamble at Denver.

The Rest: The Jaguars have already sewn up the No. 3 seed in the AFC but coach Doug Marrone still plans on going full throttle Sunday at Tennessee. Coming off an ugly loss to the Niners in Week 16, Jacksonville’s starters could probably use the extra reps. On the surface, the Eagles don’t have much to play for on Sunday—they’ll be the No. 1 seed in the NFC regardless of what occurs this week. But the Eagles clearly have some kinks to work out after barely beating the Raiders on Monday night, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Nick Foles and the rest of Philly’s starters play at least some portion of Week 17. Obviously, this is a situation to avoid in fantasy.

No team has more on the line than the winless Browns this week. Expect them to give the Steelers everything they have on Sunday. C.J. Anderson, Ezekiel Elliott and Frank Gore are all within striking range of 1,000 yards rushing while T.Y. Hilton, Mike Evans, Robby Anderson, Marquise Goodwin and Golden Tate are nearing 1,000 yards on the receiving side. None of those players have the playoffs to look forward to, so expect them to give their all in Week 17.

With all that in mind, let’s get to the Power Rankings, where the Patriots are No. 1 for the second straight week.

1. New England Patriots

Record: 12-3

Last Week: 1

We finally had a Mike Gillislee sighting in Week 16, but the day belonged to Dion Lewis, who exploded for a career-high 129 rushing yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) as New England rolled to an easy win over Buffalo. The Patriots have won at least 12 games in each of their last eight seasons. You’ll never guess how many catches Rob Gronkowski has this year. Actually, if you're familiar with Gronk’s sense of humor, you probably will.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 12-3

Last Week: 3

JuJu Smith-Schuster shrugged off a slow first half (one catch for -2 yards) to finish with 75 yards and a touchdown in a Christmas day win over Houston. He leads all rookies with six receiving touchdowns this season. Le’Veon Bell trails league-leader Todd Gurley by only 14 rushing yards heading into Week 17. If Bell makes up the ground, he’ll be the first Steeler to lead the league in rushing since Bill Dudley in 1946.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 12-3

Last Week: 4

The offense sputtered but Minnesota’s defense picked up the slack on Saturday as the Vikings shut out the Packers at Lambeau Field for the first time in franchise history. Pro Bowl snub Harrison Smith led the way with two interceptions, giving him five for the year. That matches his career-high set in 2014. Meanwhile Stefon Diggs has followed up a four-game touchdown drought by scoring in back-to-back weeks. His seven touchdowns this season are as many as he had in his previous two years combined.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 13-2

Last Week: 2

The Eagles locked up home-field advantage with a win over Oakland on Monday night, but they didn’t make it look easy. Alshon Jeffery was held without a catch while Nick Foles threw an interception, ending his streak of 170 straight passes without a pick. On the plus side, the Eagles still haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher this year. In fact, the last player to rush for 100 yards on Philadelphia was Matt Jones in Week 6 of 2016. Jay Ajayi’s receiving touchdown on Monday was the first of his career.

5. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 11-4

Last Week: 5

I remember avoiding Todd Gurley like the plague in fantasy drafts this summer. Big mistake. Gurley finished the fantasy season with a flourish, erupting for 456 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in Weeks 15-16. He and Jamaal Charles are the only players this decade to record at least 10 rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns in the same year. Jared Goff’s 28 touchdown passes this season are the most by a Rams quarterback since Kurt Warner threw 36 en route to winning his second MVP award in 2001.

6. New Orleans Saints

Record: 11-4

Last Week: 6

Pro Bowl rookie Marshon Lattimore stole the show with his “Butt Interception” in Sunday’s win over Atlanta, which helped the Saints clinch their first playoff berth since 2013. Lattimore’s college teammate Michael Thomas is just one catch away from tying Jimmy Graham’s team record of 99 set in 2011. Mark Ingram is the first Saint to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons since Deuce McAllister, who went over 1,000 yards each year from 2002-04.

7. Carolina Panthers

Record: 11-4

Last Week: 8

The Panthers needed Cam Newton to rescue them again in Week 16. His rushing touchdown with 35 seconds left propelled Carolina to a narrow win over Tampa Bay. Newton needs 46 rushing yards in this week’s regular season finale to match his career-high of 741 set in 2012. Christian McCaffrey’s 75 receptions this year are the most by a rookie running back since Reggie Bush nabbed 87 catches for the Saints in 2006.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 10-5

Last Week: 7

Jacksonville’s defense laid an egg against Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday but Keelan Cole came to play with his second straight 100-yard game. He ranks fourth among rookies with 715 receiving yards. Leonard Fournette is limping into the playoffs both literally and figuratively. He’s averaged just 3.15 yards per carry over his last six games while battling ankle and quad injuries. Prior to Jacksonville’s loss to San Francisco in Week 16, no game had ever ended with a final score of 44-33. Scorigami!

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 9-6

Last Week: 14

Make that three straight postseason appearances for the Chiefs, who wrapped up the AFC West with a victory over Miami in Week 16. Kareem Hunt stayed hot by ripping the Dolphins for 106 yards (91 rushing, 15 receiving) on Sunday. He’s racked up 450 yards from scrimmage with four touchdowns over his last three outings. Tyreek Hill’s 1,183 receiving yards this season are the most by a Chief since Tony Gonzalez went for 1,258 yards in 2004. Merry Christmas from Andy Claus!

10. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 9-6

Last Week: 9

Julio Jones didn’t look right in warmups but soldiered through a thumb injury in Week 16, filling the stat sheet with seven catches for 149 yards in a loss to New Orleans. Sunday was Julio’s fourth 100-yard game of the season. Matt Ryan finished second in the league with 38 touchdown passes in 2016. This year he has half that amount.

11. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 9-6

Last Week: 12

Alex Collins may be running out of gas. All he could muster was 51 yards on 18 carries against the Colts in Week 16. He’s averaged just 2.33 yards per carry over his last two outings. Joe Flacco has quietly enjoyed a stellar month, contributing seven touchdowns with just one interception in four December starts. The Ravens can lock up a playoff berth Sunday with a win over the Bengals, who they shut out back in Week 1.

12. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 9-6

Last Week: 15

Seattle stayed in the playoff hunt with a win at Jerry’s World in Week 16. Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns in the victory but finished with a season-low 93 passing yards. He’s been held under 150 yards in two straight games. Jimmy Graham was only targeted once in Week 16 but made the most of it by securing his 10th touchdown of the year. He’s caught just two passes for two yards over his last three games. Remarkably, J.D. McKissic is the only Seahawks running back to rush for a touchdown this season, and that came all the way back in Week 4.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 8-7

Last Week: 13

It wasn’t their most convincing win, but the Chargers kept their playoff hopes alive by beating the Jets in Week 16. The Bolts are now 2-0 at MetLife Stadium this year. Antonio Gates turned back the clock with a vintage effort in Week 16, burning the Jets for a season-high 81 yards and a touchdown on six catches. With Melvin Gordon in a walking boot and Austin Ekeler nursing a broken hand, Branden Oliver may be asked to lead the backfield in Week 17.

14. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 8-7

Last Week: 11

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t show any rust in his return from a six-game suspension (118 yards on 28 touches) but it didn’t matter as the Seahawks outclassed the Cowboys in Week 16. Dez Bryant had a nightmare game for Dallas, dropping two passes (including one that led to an interception) and also losing a fumble. Barring a miraculous Week 17, he’ll finish under 1,000 yards receiving for the third straight season. Reigning Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott has gone without a touchdown pass in five of his last seven games.

15. Detroit Lions

Record: 8-7

Last Week: 14

Eric Ebron pulled in five-of-eight targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Week 16, though it came in a loss to Cincinnati. Ebron has now topped 80 yards receiving in two of his last three games. Sunday’s loss eliminated the Lions from the NFC playoff race, but that shouldn’t take away from the year Marvin Jones had. He’s already set a new career-high with 1,020 receiving yards and is tied for sixth in the league with eight touchdowns. One hundred-eight days: that’s how long it’s been since Kenny Golladay scored his last touchdown.

16. Buffalo Bills

Record: 8-7

Last Week: 16

Playing on one leg, Kelvin Benjamin impressed with five catches for 70 yards in Week 16 and would have had an even bigger day if this touchdown had counted. He’s averaged 87 yards in two games against New England this year but only 44.6 versus other opponents. The Bills can end their 18-year playoff drought with a win and a Ravens loss on Sunday. They can also get in if they win and the Chargers and Titans both lose.

17. Washington Redskins

Record: 7-8

Last Week: 20

Samaje Perine almost didn’t play after injuring his groin at practice last Thursday but wound up logging 17 carries in Week 16. Jamison Crowder visited the end zone in Sunday’s win over Denver. He’s followed up a 13-game touchdown drought by scoring in three of his last five contests. With Kirk Cousins headed for free agency, could Sunday be his final game as a Redskin? His 16,048 passing yards are the fourth-most in team history.

18. Tennessee Titans

Record: 8-7

Last Week: 18

Things aren’t looking great for the slumping Titans—they’ll take a three-game losing streak into Sunday’s must-win versus the Jaguars. But at least first-round pick Corey Davis finally woke up with a career-high 91 yards in Week 16. With DeMarco Murray nursing a torn MCL, Derrick Henry should be in for a heavy workload against Jacksonville.

19. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 5-10

Last Week: 23

After hanging 44 points on Jacksonville’s stingy secondary, there’s no longer any doubt that Jimmy Garoppolo is the league’s next superstar quarterback. He’s a perfect 6-0 with a 102.9 quarterback rating in six career starts. If you’re looking for a stash to fill out your dynasty team, how about Matt Breida, who rushed for a career-high 74 yards in Week 16? He’ll likely play a much larger role next season with Carlos Hyde headed for free agency.

20. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 7-8

Last Week: 22

Is there anything Larry Fitzgerald can’t do? The 34-year-old pulled out all the stops in Week 16, grabbing nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown from everyone’s favorite journeyman Drew Stanton while also throwing a 21-yard completion to Jaron Brown. Only Miami’s Jarvis Landry has caught more passes than Fitz this season. This could be the end of an era in Arizona with Fitzgerald, Carson Palmer and head coach Bruce Arians all facing uncertain futures. John Brown’s touchdown Sunday was his first since Week 6.

21. Green Bay Packers

Record: 7-8

Last Week: 17

The Packers stirred up some controversy last week by putting a seemingly healthy Aaron Rodgers back on injured reserve, prompting teams to call for his release. A two-time MVP hitting the open market due to a technicality would be the craziest story in the NFL since Deflategate. As for the Packers’ current starting quarterback, well let’s just say Brett Hundley has some rough edges he needs to smooth out. He’s been stunningly awful at home this year, producing a 50.6 quarterback rating with no touchdowns and seven interceptions at Lambeau Field.

22. Oakland Raiders

Record: 6-9

Last Week: 19

The Raiders had the Eagles on the ropes for most of Week 16, but were done in by five turnovers including Marshawn Lynch’s first fumble in over four years. Ball security was also an issue for Jalen Richard, who coughed up two fumbles in the loss. Michael Crabtree played the Grinch against Philly, ruining Christmas for fantasy owners by failing to haul in any of his three targets. It was Crabtree’s second goose egg in his last four games.

23. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 6-9

Last Week: 27

Giovani Bernard balled out on Christmas Eve, supplying 168 yards from scrimmage on a season-high 30 touches in a win over Detroit. He was thrust into a workhorse role after Joe Mixon, who returned after missing the previous two games with a concussion, bowed out with an ankle injury in the first quarter. A.J. Green held his own against Pro Bowler Darius Slay, muscling his way to six catches for 81 yards in the victory. The 29-year-old has now eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in six of his seven NFL seasons.

24. Miami Dolphins

Record: 6-9

Last Week: 21

Kenyan Drake’s luck finally ran out in Week 16. He ran into a buzz-saw at Kansas City, failing to top 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time since Week 12. PPR wizard Jarvis Landry leads the league with 103 catches but ranks just 27th in receiving yards per game (59.7). With free agency looming, Sunday against Buffalo may be the last time you’ll see Landry in a Dolphins uniform. The same goes for Jay Cutler, who could be headed for retirement after this year.

25. Chicago Bears

Record: 5-10

Last Week: 28

Jordan Howard didn’t break any yardage records in Week 16 (44 yards on 22 carries), but he helped fantasy owners get over the hump with a pair of touchdowns as the Bears ran circles around the winless Browns. Four of Howard’s nine touchdowns this year have come in his last three games. With just 14 wins in three seasons as head coach, John Fox could be a goner come Black Monday.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 4-10

Last Week: 26

Chris Godwin filled in seamlessly for an injured DeSean Jackson, busting out for a career-high 98 yards in Sunday’s loss to Carolina. Mike Evans also brought his A game against the Panthers, topping 100 yards for the first time since Week 12 of last season. Doug Martin’s return from exile was hardly a cause for celebration. The 28-year-old managed just seven yards on six carries in Week 16. Props to Sealver Siliga for sharing some holiday cheer at a local Applebee’s.

27. Denver Broncos

Record: 5-10

Last Week: 24

Already assured of their first losing season since 2010, the Broncos collapsed in Sunday’s loss to Washington. Brock Osweiler fell flat, completing just 22-of-38 passes for 193 yards and an interception while predictably losing his cool on the sideline. C.J. Anderson extended the olive branch to fantasy owners with another big game in Week 16 (133 yards from scrimmage). He needs 54 rushing yards in Sunday’s finale to reach 1,000 for the first time in his career.

28. New York Jets

Record: 5-10

Last Week: 25

Bilal Powell went ballistic in Week 16, blowing up the Chargers for 145 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He’s already set a career-high with 726 rushing yards this year. Bryce Petty has been a mess filling in for Josh McCown, completing just 50.7 percent of his passes while struggling to a 49.2 quarterback rating over his last two starts. The Jets have lost three straight but have a chance to play spoiler against New England in Week 17.

29. Houston Texans

Record: 4-11

Last Week: 29

DeAndre Hopkins defied physics with this highlight-reel touchdown in Monday’s loss to Pittsburgh. He leads all receivers with a career-high 13 touchdowns this season. The Texans have lost five straight and seven of eight since Deshaun Watson’s knee injury, but at least Alfred Blue is finally rounding into form. He rushed for a season-high 108 yards in Week 16 and has out-touched Lamar Miller in back-to-back games.

30. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 3-12

Last Week: 30

T.Y. Hilton emerged from the abyss with 100 yards against Baltimore in Week 16. He needs 48 yards in Sunday’s finale to secure his fifth straight 1,000-yard season. Donte Moncrief hasn’t seen the field since hurting his ankle in Week 13. He’s squandered his contract year by averaging a disappointing 32.6 yards per game. The Colts have averaged just 13.2 points during their six-game losing streak.

31. New York Giants

Record: 2-13

Last Week: 31

Eli Manning followed his best game of the year by face-planting against the Cardinals in Week 16 (27-for-45, 263 yards, two interceptions). The running game didn’t fare much better, managing an embarrassing 43 yards on 20 carries (2.2 yards per attempt). You know the locker room is in shambles when an All-Pro safety goes on the radio to call his teammate a “cancer.” Sunday was the Giants’ first shutout loss since Week 6 of 2014.

32. Cleveland Browns

Record: 0-15

Last Week: 32

The Browns are on the cusp of making history, and not the good kind. With a loss Sunday at Pittsburgh (Vegas has them as 13.5-point underdogs), they’ll become the second 0-16 team in league history. DeShone Kizer has proven he’s not the answer, which means the Browns will likely pursue a quarterback with the No. 1 pick. At this rate, Josh Rosen may wind up getting a doctorate just to avoid Cleveland.

Biggest Jump: Chiefs 5

Biggest Drop: Packers 4